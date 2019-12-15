Sunday Talks: Gowdy and Strassel Respond to James Comey Interview…

Former Congressman and Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy and the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel react to Jim Comey’s wounded tender sensibilities during Fox News Sunday “interview” with Chris Wallace.

47 Responses to Sunday Talks: Gowdy and Strassel Respond to James Comey Interview…

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    What I don’t (for many months now) get is why people like Comey and Clapper wen out and lied so arrogantly about what had happened when they knew there would be highly detailed investigations, and their stories wouldn’t stand up. It bought them some time, yes — but now they look worse than they would have if they had said less about how wonderful and innocent everything was.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • WonkoTheSane says:
      December 15, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      Hubris.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • lydia00 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      Trump was supposed to be gone by now. They really believed that.

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      How many times did Brennan accuse Trump of being exactly what he was, A Treasonous Bastard.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • dottygal says:
        December 15, 2019 at 5:04 pm

        He and his gang all need to go to Gitmo for a little waterboarding.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • old45model says:
          December 15, 2019 at 5:32 pm

          Why even bother with waterboarding? Simply use a pair of Vice Grip pliers. Although, a bucket of cold water might be handy to bring them back to consciousness.
          I’m sure that just the threat of Vice Grips would induce a revealing conversation – aided by a gentle tweaking of the odd finger or two.
          Doesn’t matter that it is “under duress” – once they have confessed they can be kept at the newly refurbished holiday retreat at The Bay – and every so often invited into an office for a chat about things that they may have ‘suddenly remembered’ that might lead to better conditions.
          Now this might sound ‘over the top’ & ‘vindictive’ – but it sure would be effective, would it not?

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Harvey Lipschitz says:
        December 15, 2019 at 5:05 pm

        Brennan knows he is busted.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      They are use to Republicans rolling over and wetting themselves. All this effort was to get President Trump to resign within a year and/or get Congressional RINOs to go along with it.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      Mueller was supposed to have collected enough evidence (not Russian) about Trump that Donald would have resigned. Then there wasn’t anything other than Stormy.

      You were the sunshine, baby, whenever you smiled
      But I call you Stormy today
      All of a sudden that ole rain’s fallin’ down
      And my world is cloudy and gray
      You’ve gone away
      Oh Stormy, oh Stormy
      Bring back that sunny day

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      Comey knew that his boss Hillary was watching him.


      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • IrishEyes2C says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      It’s because they believe they were smarter, cleverer and they really believe they would get away with it. And they probably had done something else in the past and didn’t get caught and that tends to make people very arrogant. Generally, the more times they got away with it in the past, the more chances they are willing to take in the present. Don’t forget… they thought Hillary would win and believed they would have 8 years to destroy whatever evidence that they had left behind, and it sounds like they left behind an awful lot of evidence, possibly two years with of evidence. So, they’re willing to spin the facts, pretend they were victims and the mainstream media lapped it up, like bread soaking up gravy, they played the game of politics and the media helped them spin a tale of woe. I think when they realized that Hillary had lost, that’s when the panic started. Arrogant, willful fools.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      They lied so arrogantly because they felt confident that EVEN IF their lies were exposed, people would believe they were honorable men who acted out of self-less patriotism.
      After all, as the fella says:”there’s one born every minute.”

      Like

      Reply
  2. Mike Robinson says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    No, this is not “Comey admitting he was ‘wrong.'” This is Comey admitting to a crime, and to behavior for which he was quite properly “fired with cause.”

    (Now, to me, here’s the strangest thing: “if you read the Rosenstein’s memo that got him fired, I think that memo was ‘right on the money.'” Therefore I am completely at a loss to explain what else Rosenstein did after writing that memo. A man like Comey is his own worst enemy.)

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. woodstuff says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    I decided not to watch. Howdy Gowdy makes my eyes glaze over. I scream and my dog growls.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. coveyouthband says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Hubris, elitism, smarminess,AND she was a shoe in. Add LIAR and insufferable bore,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. MD says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    All the liberals still are using the same old plays from the same old playbook. They lie, use the media to peddle false stories and set the narrative, scream racist etc. These things all worked like a charm before every time they were tried. They are up against Trump now and all of us deplorables are on to their tricks. They still don’t get it!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Reserved55 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Zippy says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    OUTSTANDING and fully justified rant from Levin on Hannity a few nights ago. He provides a great list of presidents who SHOULD have been impeached:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Mike Robinson says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    More than anything(!) else … and I know that we realistically have no hope of this happening until another year has been wasted and we’ve finally had the chance to vote out a bunch of worthless Democrat sheeples … we must re-examine several fundamental laws: FISA, and PATRIOT.

    Today, it is abundantly clear that these laws expose Americans (and, foreigners …) to practices which utterly defy the Constitutional ban against “unreasonable search.” It is also, simultaneously, clear that these laws can in fact “be utterly gamed … by mere minions.” There’s not a single elected official, not a single person who on-paper is supposed to be accountable to the People of the United States, anywhere in sight.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Mike in a Truck says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    STFU Trey. Take your prop glasses and new Quipee Pie hairdo and eat excrement… then get lost.

    Like

    Reply
  11. beaujest says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Hope the showers are extra tall in Gitmo so Comey won’t have to end over !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      I hope they don’t go to the expense of custom tailored orange jumpsuit, especially after all of our money that has been spent on the hoax. Comey can just call his fashionable pants “capris”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  12. Zorro says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    PapaD imprisoned. Root cause, exculpatory evidence withheld. If DIJ doesn’t bring charges or even if it doesPapaD has lawsuit basis.

    Like

    Reply
  13. California Joe says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    According to Stzrok’s text to Lisa Page that POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING you can guarantee that COMEY knew everything too because it’s the FBI Director that talks to POTUS OBAMA not some lowly field agents!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      Does anyone REALLY have to say that if you are Dir. of FBI and you’re investigating the President of the United States, you DAMN WELL wanna know everything they are doing?
      Obama did!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. mopar2016 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    “Comey the Weasel”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    So many times in the past, by sticking together with their lies, and being successful in hiding or destroying evidence to the contrary, along with the spins and distractions, they have been able to get away with anything. It always worked before.
    The new Sheriff In Town has really screwed all that up for them. Orange Man Bad.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. trumplandslide says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    The FBI does not send their best … And some, are maybe good …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. thetigerleg says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    I don’t understand why we have not heard a peep from the FISA court. Those judges and their overseer CJ Rat Roberts have all the evidence they need to see that a fraud was perpetrated upon them.

    Perhaps they are in Durham’s sites, too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Jack says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    My gripe is with Wallace. He barely challenged Comey at all. But every Republican or conservative he interviews he constantly interrupts and challenges! He wouldn’t let Bondi finish her sentences but with Comey he just sits there, accepts his comments, and eagerly moves on to the next question. I can’t stand the never-Trumper! Comey has A LOT to account for, and Wallace could seem to care less.

    Like

    Reply

