Sunday Talks: Gowdy and Strassel Respond to James Comey Interview…

Former Congressman and Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy and the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel react to Jim Comey’s wounded tender sensibilities during Fox News Sunday “interview” with Chris Wallace.
What I don’t (for many months now) get is why people like Comey and Clapper wen out and lied so arrogantly about what had happened when they knew there would be highly detailed investigations, and their stories wouldn’t stand up. It bought them some time, yes — but now they look worse than they would have if they had said less about how wonderful and innocent everything was.
Hubris.
Trump was supposed to be gone by now. They really believed that.
With the media and deep state on their side, they figured they’d get plenty of cover and ll together would bring down POTUS.
How many times did Brennan accuse Trump of being exactly what he was, A Treasonous Bastard.
He and his gang all need to go to Gitmo for a little waterboarding.
Why even bother with waterboarding? Simply use a pair of Vice Grip pliers. Although, a bucket of cold water might be handy to bring them back to consciousness.
I’m sure that just the threat of Vice Grips would induce a revealing conversation – aided by a gentle tweaking of the odd finger or two.
Doesn’t matter that it is “under duress” – once they have confessed they can be kept at the newly refurbished holiday retreat at The Bay – and every so often invited into an office for a chat about things that they may have ‘suddenly remembered’ that might lead to better conditions.
Now this might sound ‘over the top’ & ‘vindictive’ – but it sure would be effective, would it not?
I can’t believe you posted that out loud? Seek help!
Yes, yes it would. Like the way you think.
The single most effective thing he fears is getting everything he did irrefutably exposed and PROVEN……..and being held accountable for it.
No need to discuss torture. That’ll be more torture for him than anything else can ever be.
Brennan knows he is busted.
Trump was supposed to be gone by now. They really believed that.
They are use to Republicans rolling over and wetting themselves. All this effort was to get President Trump to resign within a year and/or get Congressional RINOs to go along with it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mueller was supposed to have collected enough evidence (not Russian) about Trump that Donald would have resigned. Then there wasn’t anything other than Stormy.
You were the sunshine, baby, whenever you smiled
But I call you Stormy today
All of a sudden that ole rain’s fallin’ down
And my world is cloudy and gray
You’ve gone away
Oh Stormy, oh Stormy
Bring back that sunny day
Comey knew that his boss Hillary was watching him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s because they believe they were smarter, cleverer and they really believe they would get away with it. And they probably had done something else in the past and didn’t get caught and that tends to make people very arrogant. Generally, the more times they got away with it in the past, the more chances they are willing to take in the present. Don’t forget… they thought Hillary would win and believed they would have 8 years to destroy whatever evidence that they had left behind, and it sounds like they left behind an awful lot of evidence, possibly two years with of evidence. So, they’re willing to spin the facts, pretend they were victims and the mainstream media lapped it up, like bread soaking up gravy, they played the game of politics and the media helped them spin a tale of woe. I think when they realized that Hillary had lost, that’s when the panic started. Arrogant, willful fools.
They lied so arrogantly because they felt confident that EVEN IF their lies were exposed, people would believe they were honorable men who acted out of self-less patriotism.
After all, as the fella says:”there’s one born every minute.”
No, this is not “Comey admitting he was ‘wrong.'” This is Comey admitting to a crime, and to behavior for which he was quite properly “fired with cause.”
(Now, to me, here’s the strangest thing: “if you read the Rosenstein’s memo that got him fired, I think that memo was ‘right on the money.'” Therefore I am completely at a loss to explain what else Rosenstein did after writing that memo. A man like Comey is his own worst enemy.)
LikeLiked by 12 people
I stated this elsewhere BUT Gowdy has changed his Purple Tie to a Blue Tie with Flowers – Hmmm 🤔 What is he signaling?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not the one to talk, but it reminds me of a inadvertent Goodwill ensemble.
OTOH, a friend of mine is color blind, and he shows up to Sunday Go To Meetings looking similarly.
Or, maybe he’s just trendsetting or something.
Liked when Comey told Chris Wallace that his mother-in-law was so worried that he was going to jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey does not admit he is wrong because, Comey, in his supreme arrogance, believes EVERYTHING he does is right. This guy is so far up his own ass, he won’t ever draw a breath of fresh air again.
LikeLike
Comey confuses “height” with “right”. In Comey’s mind the tallest guy in the room wins the argument.
LikeLike
I decided not to watch. Howdy Gowdy makes my eyes glaze over. I scream and my dog growls.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t afford to buy another TV right now.
Gowdy is all bark and no bite.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hubris, elitism, smarminess,AND she was a shoe in. Add LIAR and insufferable bore,
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the liberals still are using the same old plays from the same old playbook. They lie, use the media to peddle false stories and set the narrative, scream racist etc. These things all worked like a charm before every time they were tried. They are up against Trump now and all of us deplorables are on to their tricks. They still don’t get it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well I suppose he will have to show up sometime during a Senate trial even if he has a haircut appointment that day.
Maybe he can get one to match Wray’s.
Him and Wray look even more like Twinsy
Bopps now that Roberts has laid off the Grecian
Formula.
OUTSTANDING and fully justified rant from Levin on Hannity a few nights ago. He provides a great list of presidents who SHOULD have been impeached:
LikeLiked by 3 people
More than anything(!) else … and I know that we realistically have no hope of this happening until another year has been wasted and we’ve finally had the chance to vote out a bunch of worthless Democrat sheeples … we must re-examine several fundamental laws: FISA, and PATRIOT.
Today, it is abundantly clear that these laws expose Americans (and, foreigners …) to practices which utterly defy the Constitutional ban against “unreasonable search.” It is also, simultaneously, clear that these laws can in fact “be utterly gamed … by mere minions.” There’s not a single elected official, not a single person who on-paper is supposed to be accountable to the People of the United States, anywhere in sight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
STFU Trey. Take your prop glasses and new Quipee Pie hairdo and eat excrement… then get lost.
During the Chris Wallace interview Comey was talking that same BS.
He always has to let us know that the FBI employees are honest hard working people of the highest integrity. What a joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope the showers are extra tall in Gitmo so Comey won’t have to end over !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope they don’t go to the expense of custom tailored orange jumpsuit, especially after all of our money that has been spent on the hoax. Comey can just call his fashionable pants “capris”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PapaD imprisoned. Root cause, exculpatory evidence withheld. If DIJ doesn’t bring charges or even if it doesPapaD has lawsuit basis.
LikeLike
According to Stzrok’s text to Lisa Page that POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING you can guarantee that COMEY knew everything too because it’s the FBI Director that talks to POTUS OBAMA not some lowly field agents!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Does anyone REALLY have to say that if you are Dir. of FBI and you’re investigating the President of the United States, you DAMN WELL wanna know everything they are doing?
Obama did!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Comey the Weasel”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many times in the past, by sticking together with their lies, and being successful in hiding or destroying evidence to the contrary, along with the spins and distractions, they have been able to get away with anything. It always worked before.
The new Sheriff In Town has really screwed all that up for them. Orange Man Bad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The FBI does not send their best … And some, are maybe good …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why we have not heard a peep from the FISA court. Those judges and their overseer CJ Rat Roberts have all the evidence they need to see that a fraud was perpetrated upon them.
Perhaps they are in Durham’s sites, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have been exposed too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My gripe is with Wallace. He barely challenged Comey at all. But every Republican or conservative he interviews he constantly interrupts and challenges! He wouldn’t let Bondi finish her sentences but with Comey he just sits there, accepts his comments, and eagerly moves on to the next question. I can’t stand the never-Trumper! Comey has A LOT to account for, and Wallace could seem to care less.
