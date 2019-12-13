Antifa Leftists Riot in London Following Massive Election Loss…

Posted on December 13, 2019 by

Following a major election victory for conservatives in the U.K. the Antifa-left start rioting in the streets again.  Proving once more that socialists do not accept election outcomes.

The vitriolic response from the British socialists resembles an almost identical response following the 2016 election victory of President Trump.  Same groups, same political ideology, same behavior, same violence, rage and expressed anger.

The inability of the progressive left to accept the outcome of an election is identical in both the U.K and the U.S.  Calling Boris Johnson a racist and attempting to delegitimize the election outcome has a ring of familiarity for Americans.

The decades of their united globalist efforts to tear at the very fabric of nationalism is being eliminated. The radical socialists have nothing to lose; the media is sympathetic to their objectives; their desperate need for a collectivist society is visible within their apoplexy.  They are afraid of the individual accountability that comes with freedom, and they’re damn sure displaying it.

Do not look away.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, European Union, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, History, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Socialist, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Antifa Leftists Riot in London Following Massive Election Loss…

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Russians hacked the election!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. maggiemoowho says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    ANTIFA needs to be named a Terrorist Organization pronto. This violence has to stop.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. bambamtakethat says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    The guy with mask in last pic – is that a fanny pack its wearing?…to a riot?

    These people are crazy. Hate them all. Sick of it. They lost, now what?

    Like

    Reply
  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Better get ready, Boris… This temper tantrum lasts for years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. gary says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    shoot em.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Fix bayonets – no prisoners – halt or I’ll shoot – ball game is over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Michael Kunz says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Fix (pause) bayonets!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Johnny Boost says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Given that London is basically a third world city these days, burn it down and start over.

    Like

    Reply
  10. J Gottfred says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    This is what we’re gonna be looking at next November when Trump wins again. This time I’ll be ready.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      December 13, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      I actually fear that some voters will be dissuaded from voting Trump because they fear 4 more years of this. Some people are wimps.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • swampfox999 says:
        December 13, 2019 at 10:57 pm

        Those tend to be well off suburbanites women and some millenial minimen.

        Like

        Reply
      • swampfox999 says:
        December 13, 2019 at 10:57 pm

        Those tend to be well off suburbanite women and some millenial minimen.

        Like

        Reply
      • livefreeordieguy says:
        December 13, 2019 at 11:00 pm

        It’s true, Howard… The new media narrative is that Americans desperately want “relief from the chaos” — and that means relief from President Trump… It’s the only play the left has… They have given the country a three (will be four) year non-stop temper tantrum and now insist that eliminating the target of their rage and anti-social behavior is the only answer (for the good of the country, of course)… Hopefully the voting public isn’t that stupid.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Patriot1783 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Anyone wearing a mask or clothing in a public setting to intentional hide their facial features should be arrested for terrorism.
    That is their intent after all, to terrorize.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. coveyouthband says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    You are implying that commies don’t like elections ?

    Like

    Reply
  14. mopar2016 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    I’ve seen a few articles that say that antifa is trained in Northern Syria.
    Reportedly by our great ally the Kurds.
    https://rulesfordeplorablesbook.com/blog/f/kurds-train-antifa-with-us-aid?blogcategory=Alinsky+Tactic+13


    You can’t play nice with these anarchist, you have to go Old Testament on em.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Charles Stephens says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Investigation, who is behind the organization? Stop with the BS that it is loosely aligned. Send police to join the group and identify who is organizing and who is saying the money. Then arrest, convict and imprison these people. Anything less is an indication that the state wants and supports this behavior…

    Like

    Reply
  16. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    They have lots of professionally-printed signs there.

    Like

    Reply
  17. CanaCon says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    At least the police in London, who are not armed, did more than stand around watching.

    Like

    Reply
  18. JohnCasper says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Antifa = Brownshirts 2.0

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s