Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Outlines Upcoming Impeachment Trial and Process…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial and the processes within the Senate that will be followed.

McConnell states he will be working closely with White House counsel and the President’s lawyers.  The Senate Leader said “there’s no chance the President is removed from office”.

[Sidebar (somewhat): I find it to be interesting timing for this interview… U.S-China trade agreement, phase-one, announced today and Senator McConnell comes out in full-throated defense of presidency. Perhaps just a coincidence.]

  1. JunkerGeorg says:
    December 13, 2019 at 2:00 am

    Long trial in Senate is what I’d prefer so as to completely exonerate Trump and educate the public on just how corrupt and wicked the Swamp is. I think this produces maximum benefit in terms of winning back the House and getting closer to a supermajority in Senate in 2020 so as to legislatively push through more of the Maga agenda, especially Immigration reform (remove all the magnets). I mean, Trump still has to overcome the residual Rinos left in Senate who won’t support much of Maga.

    Like

    Reply
  2. JimFromNH says:
    December 13, 2019 at 2:11 am

    The Prez also has a host of documents ready to declassify at an appropriate time…
    If the Uniparty and Deep State really want a long-drawn out trial, what better time to release than early-2020 as part of his defense?
    The Washington Swamp might want to avoid that… if possible.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Fools Gold says:
    December 13, 2019 at 2:30 am

    Sorry to anybody that disagrees but McConnell is a venomous snake 🐍 on the front porch near your 2 yo. He truely fears us deplorable adults carrying come the possible day after the vote. We’ll see what happens!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Fools Gold says:
    December 13, 2019 at 2:43 am

    How would you like be cross examining anyone on the Trump team before camara’s live? I think the room would smell worse than passed gas shortly thereafter.

    Like

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 3:20 am

    Contrary to some of the posts here, the Senate Majority leader is not on the #GreatChinaPayroll.

    If he was , I’d be the first to call him out. I watch this carefully.

    黑手 And Unreliable Entity A2.

    Like

    Reply
