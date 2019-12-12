Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Outlines Upcoming Impeachment Trial and Process…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears on Fox News to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial and the processes within the Senate that will be followed.

McConnell states he will be working closely with White House counsel and the President’s lawyers. The Senate Leader said “there’s no chance the President is removed from office”.

[Sidebar (somewhat): I find it to be interesting timing for this interview… U.S-China trade agreement, phase-one, announced today and Senator McConnell comes out in full-throated defense of presidency. Perhaps just a coincidence.]