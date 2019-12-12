President Trump Tweets “Close” to Phase-One Deal with China…

President Trump is meeting with the wolverines to discuss the current status of terms for a “Phase One” U.S-China trade deal. Additionally POTUS tweeted a deal was close:
As we have noted the general objective from President Trump on a “Phase One” deal is a $50 billion agriculture purchase from China that would allow the U.S. to discontinue the supplemental bridge payments to farmers using tariff income. Details of this possible deal are unknown, but look for a delay in the next round of the December 15th tariffs to secure the Ag purchase. President Trump will want a written purchase contract.
The financial pundits, most beholden to the needs of the Wall Street multinationals, are overestimating the scale and scope of issues likely resolved within “phase one”. There is not likely to be resolution to the bigger issues in the U.S-China trade conflict.
Bloomberg reported: “U.S. negotiators offered to reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50% across the board and suspend tariffs on $160 billion in goods scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.”
I would advise to take the Bloomberg report with a grain of salt; their Wall Street-centric voice generally tries to push narrative negotiations to the benefit of multinationals.
Instead, the Trump big picture common sense business approach is: the value of tariff reduction will be directly related to the value of a WRITTEN CONTRACT China purchase.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told senators that announcements were possibly “imminent” regarding U.S. tariffs on China, a top Senate Republican said on Thursday.
Lighthizer made the comments during a briefing for senators on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Senator John Cornyn said. Cornyn did not provide additional details.
The United States is scheduled to impose tariffs on almost $160 billion worth of Chinese imports on Dec. 15. Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade deal. (link)
China is suffering a slow death by a thousand paper-cuts. The bleeding of cash in combination with the direct loss of $75 billion in annualized exported products that U.S. companies have now sourced from alternative ASEAN nations is biting hard.
The direct outcome is also a drop in China’s purchasing of industrial goods they would normally use in the manufacturing process. This lack of Chinese purchasing is one of the top reasons for the stall in the European economy.
There is no actual intent to reach a trade deal with China where the U.S. drops all tariffs and returns to holding hands with a happy panda playing by new rules. This fictional narrative is a figment of fantasy being sold by a financial media that cannot fathom a U.S. President would be so bold as to just walk away from China.
That ‘walk away’ is exactly what President Trump did when he left all of those meetings in Southeast Asia in 2017; and every moment since has been setting up, and firming up, an entirely new global supply chain without China.
President Trump is not currently engaged in a substantive trade agreement in the formal way people are thinking about it. Instead “Phase-One” is simply President Trump negotiating the terms of a big Agricultural purchase commitment from Beijing, and also protecting some very specific U.S. business interests (think Apple Co.) in the process.
The actual goal of President Trump’s U.S-China trade reset is a complete decoupling of U.S. critical manufacturing within China.
There is a natural lag as supply chains reorient. The ASEAN nations that have picked up U.S. manufacturing contracts first go through a process of increased productivity, expanded utilization of existing manufacturing, before they need to expand to new facilities. Machines operate 20 hours daily – instead of 16 hours; more shifts are added, etc. Until production reaches 100% capacity no ASEAN group is going to purchase the warehoused industrial machinery, not purchased by China, and being stored in the EU.
In this investment, lending and financing dynamic, is where the current Wall Street multinational corps, banks and hedgefunds are stalled and watching closely.
No-one wants to drop $100 million to help expand a U.S. manufacturer in Asia, if Mexico -via the USMCA- ends up being a more cost efficient location. This dynamic is where ratification of the USMCA is a key part of President Trump’s global trade reset.
As suspected….
Sundance,
You never cease to impress.
God Bless, and MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
skipper
Merry Christmas!
TY Publius2016
And likewise, 2 U
Geopolitical "global" Jiu-Jitsu MASTERY!! "Lure them in with a carrot"……. "Killers, folks, KILLERS!"
This man is UNBEATABLE. God Bless President Trump. What is really sad, is that most Americans do not have a clue as to the good he is doing to this country. When I went XMAS shopping today in NJ, a lot of the employees in the stores were Black, so when Trump says the Black employment rate is the highest ever, BELIEVE IT.
20 years ago, I fought against taking my manufacturing to China. It went against all my norms and ability to quickly react to changes in the marketplace.The cost of goods may be lower, due to lower labor, however the extra time involved to get the goods SIGNIFICANTLY increased my inventory and did not allow me to change quickly when the market changed. Investment in tooling was a spent charge, as nothing there would ever be able to be used on machinery in the US.
Not to mention that we never knew where the shipment was located. And if they screwed it up, we were dead in the water and had inventory we couldn’t use and had to sell at a discount and that took away from our normal sales. All in all, we never moved the manufacturing. Thank God.
Grandpa,
Will our foundries, shipyards, big stuff, railroads come back to our country?
We own a 100+ year family bus, real estate, equipment, etc in custom metal fab & architectural. Union crews.
30 years ago our different metal stock was US made, general contractor for US ship wasn’t outsourced to Canada, and our barges, rolling stock, shipyards & foundries were bustling,
We watched people as scrap was shipped to China, then had to rebuy inconsistent quality back. Made zero sense, pain inflicted on healthy, productive communities & proud craftsmen, and for what?
Portfolios? Screw my portfolio. I chose to Make America Happy Again.
What do you think? Why are the companies going to Vietnam, Mx, & Canada? How come not us?
I’m not negative, very supportive, obviously I’m not running our company either.
But as a wife, and mother, I’d like to know.
Cautious about responding to this… But as for ‘the big stuff’ returning, I’m skeptical. I’m not convinced that the entrepreneurial SPIRIT that built America is still alive.
The generation that saved the world is passing away and from what I have seen in my 60 years of business experience is there is no replacement. We had a generation of rebels who wanted to be different, then a generation of dreamers with their heads in the clouds, then a generation of techies devoted to a sedintary lifestyle, then a generation so confused and entitled they want everybody to think like they do and if you don’t, you’ll be shamed or prosecuted!
America needs her Heros, her Captains of Industry, her Big Thinkers. The only leaders I can see are all about leveraging, creating business plans, or holding focus groups.
I could be wrong, but unless creative, resourceful Americans begin to think BIG, American Industry is going to reamain in a big slump.
The ONLY man I can see with any of these traits is Don Trump. And we have him as President.
Wonder if he could run the foundries, shipyards, or the railroads… you know, THE BIG STUFF.
2Alpha,
Is President Trump…… John Galt?
Or the Anti-John Galt?
Maybe both?😂 He’s certainly a lightning rod!
I modeled my own RE business after Don Trump’s ideals and those of my Father. While I kept hearing about this ‘great depression’ in 2008 or thereabouts, my business stayed steady. We focused on performance, integrity and reliability. Familiar traits.
I think our youth could do a heck of a lot worse than reading The Art of The Deal.
Thanks . Good take on earlier generations.
milieu counts too. Different times.
Highly integrated, enmeshed, planning, zoning, , regs & legalist industry.
I see growth & potential in industrial refit & specialty entrepreneurs.
Factor in “Resist” generation is still in control. Post Watergate they had virtual hegemony,
Hopefully that inward hostility, constant social criticism & anti-alphamale will collapse. & the overcentralization , managed preferential bids for pub/priv contracts, &
Eye popping.y huge grants are diverted into Edu, Social Services
Nothing in infastructure .
2008 sucked up small cap investor wealth
Chinese banks moved in, backstage.
To sum up, I know
young adults are fed up: looking downwards is vastly different than growing up w constant turmoil & frozen policies, arbitrary rule by decree.
triangulation led to ,China as Most Favored, for what 30 years, then Marshall Plan, & NAFTA . Political preferences defined policies that stifled self agency., confidence socioeconomic vitality, small cap entrepreneur
I’m Optimistic re future up to young adult: remember that media, campus & narrow minded college grads aren’t fully representative.
And school – yet another unsolved political fight w teachers unions & special interest groups. All at the cost of regular kids
Young adults are grounded, cynical & guarded- grew up in hyper policisied indoctrination & hypocrisy.
Ex My mother was
Junior Achievement Director for AK, boom years. Like ROTC, some years ago, hyper socialist school officials perceived JA as equivalent to liaise faire cruelty
The economy & culture shifts, human nature is pretty constant. At least I want to think so.
Enjoyed sharing thoughts w you.
Merry Christmas to you & yours 🌲☦️ Ann
I worked in U.S. Steel when I was young. Most of the men I worked with fought in WWII or the Korean War and some served in both wars.
Men just older than I were still returning from Vietnam.
They are the greatest generation. Unsurprisingly, quite a few were very jaded; convinced they were in dead end jobs with nagging unappreciative wives and ungrateful kids.
A few years later I worked at a paint factory in Massachusetts for much less money than U.S. Steel paid. This was a real paint factory where paint began by dissolving nitrocellulose or resins in solvents and adding pigments.
Most of my co-workers were only a few years older than I, already with families. Yet they provided their families housing, heat, food and other necessities at $2.50/hour labor rates just outside of Boston.
Later, I worked at the Post Office where the employee profile was closer to that of U.S. Steel when I started USPS employment; though most of the WWII veterans were retiring. Only few employees felt their jobs were dead ends; boring yes, dead end no.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, mail volumes increased massively for several decades. Along with the mail volume, USPS hired a great deal more employees at their mail sorting centers.
Those new hires were the recent HS and college graduates of the 1980s and 1990s.
Later in the 1990s and early 2000s, I became responsible for more employees over a greater breadth of projects. Rarely, was I disappointed in an employee.
My children graduated from college during the 2010s.
I do not share your belief that every generation is worse than the greatest generation.
Frankly, I am very impressed with every generation that has followed the 1950s. Each generation has very energetic, highly imaginative ambitious people.
During the 1990s and 2000s, keeping employees from working well past their 40 hours was much more of a concern than having to deal with reluctant or uncooperative employees.
The most recent generations easily fall into this category, where my children, their spouses, and their friends think nothing of working hard extra hours and days. Many of them are owed significant compensatory time off in exchange for their extra work hours.
If anything, I’d blame parents far more than I would blame their progeny. Whiny lazy children lacking initiative while blaming everyone else tend to learn such traits from their parents.
Think Hunter Biden, Kerry’s kid, Ms. McCain and Chelsea.
I’ve heard oldsters complain about young people since the 1950s.
Since that time, the complaints have not changed. It’s always that the young don’t measure up to their memories…
It’s not the children. The children are full of initiative, consideration, respect, imagination, hard work and ambition.
Therefore, it must be the memories that are at fault.
I am concerned with how corrupt and greedy the older generations have proven.
2Alpha, you make some excellent points. Let me give you a real world example. As I sit here I have been waiting for quotes from multiple US mfgrs. for something with specific configurations and materials. Nothing for 2 weeks. I visit Alibaba. From one mfgr. I get the quote the next day. A day later later Alibaba sends me a computer generated email. Something like “if you dont get a reply within 48 hours the request goes out to everyone.” For two weeks I’m inundated with phone calls, texts, emails, I have no idea how they got my cell phone number. We need more of that action here in the US. There is No chance my business goes there, but you get the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have dealt with Chinese companies in the past and was very impressed with their ability to totally screw thing up.
You sir are a patriot… god bless you!
Vaiv should call you 'Master'. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That a Sabo? The man is great. POTUS really is a stable genius. He has the problem figured out & solved before they even consider the issue. Plus, pardon my "Latin," they love the status quo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love, love, love that new logo!!
Sundance: You are the best. The upcoming passage of USMCA has scared the hell out of the CHICOMS.
More and more, American firms are recoiling from the caustic business environment in China. Hopefully, that withdrawal will dam to flow of intellectual property stolen by China, and allow American firms to re-establish their eminence.
It seems to me agricultural sales to China mostly benefit the large corporate farms and may even drive up domestic food prices. I also see the farmers just got a massive cheap labor amnesty bill approved by the House today today that may give 1.5 million illegal aliens citizenship.
I assume Mitch will pass t in the Senate since his COC overlords will be in favor of it? Is the President expected to sign it?
vikingmom,
Just a thought.. Remember when President Trump told the farmers to “Buy bigger tractors”? (As a result of making a deal exponentially larger than the U.S. has ever made). I wonder if this may be working toward an “optimum” solution? (the immigration thing, that is)
In what way? Not sure how bigger farm contracts helps in the long run if more illegals are needed to work the crops…they come in and work for less than an American would expect, and then get onto public welfare programs and bring the problems of their own country to ours…
Do you think we are prepared for the upcoming deluge of demand? I hope this might evolve into not only jobs for Americans, but perhaps a business climate that forces Big Ag to pay even the migrants a fair, competitive wage? In which case (after time) why not hire the increasing number of (American) job seekers willing to seek gainful work?
Ironically, back in the 60s and 70s, it was the Left who fought against seasonal workers being brought in from Mexico because they depressed wages for American farm workers. Now, both sides want as many undocumented workers as possible picking our crops – the Republicans because it lowers business costs for the COC fat cats and the Democrats because they get more people needing services who will vote for whatever party gives them the most freebies, courtesy of the US Taxpayer.
The other issue, which we have to recognize, is that if we will have to accept that prices for produce, manual labor, and a whole host of service industries may increase in the short term as the market adjust although I think it will balance itself out in the long run once wages increase and welfare needs decrease. I have spent a lot of time in Baja Mexico, where people work in the fields picking strawberries for $10 a day so that we can get a flat of them at Costco for >$15…I am really hoping that USMCA will correct problems in BOTH countries so that hard working people will be able to provide for their own families and we can put the Globalists and their ilk out of business!!
LIke our President said during the campaign in 2016! You are not going to get everything you want!!!
vikingmom,
Imagine if the “guest workers” opened their eyes, and realized that President Trump was working for ALL workers rights, and actually vowed to VOTE FOR HIM? How would we feel about that? Would it be poetic justice on the “social warriors”?
Besides, if he helps amlo “Make Mexico Great” via USMCA, fewer would need to flee the country maybe?
That would be WONDERFUL. I will pray every morning for upward mobility for all our marginalised, marooned Americans.
Let’s demand the empty souls of Senate to do the same!
Pas the DoJ server crashed. Was emailing. Told AG Barr welcome& know how much action means to us, Then requested he direct Mr Wray to hold regular public updates , performance reports, on Las Vegas, Epstein & BOP follow through, Kavanaugh false accusation enablers & leakers! Told him slack underperforming Bureau has unfortunate
misnomer of Fed Black Investigation Holle Ha!
This even appears to be a chain amnesty with families included.
What happened to migrant workers that were allowed in only for the crop harvesting season? I emailed the White House and asked for a veto.
I read that the amnesty bill has protections for illegal aliens that get caught driving drunk.
It protects them from deportation. Lot of protections for the illegal aliens, not so much for the citizens that pay for the illegal aliens against their will.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-passes-farm-bill-that-critics-warn-would-grant-large-scale-amnesty-to-illegal-immigrants
Senate must amend before voting. No amnesty, must pay into Social Security, no welfare or Medicaid (unless the state itself is willing to take on full cost), no pathway to citizenship for the workers or family.
Absolutely must have deportation for any and all violations of the laws.
“no pathway to citizenship for the workers or family”
Unless, of course, they have a child on US soil. Wow! I just thought of that! What a clever plan.
Well, I don’t know the crowd so much as for ages here but I suspect older. I have been out of the workforce for over twenty years and will start a new J O B with an American based airline that is extremely well known, and huge. During the interview and hire process I could not believe the new hire pool. Almost all middle eastern, One white dude.
They fly them into our country for interviews and jobs. These are not quicky mart jobs, they are substantial. Folks, America is a people not a place and we are being replaced, from the construction worker all the way up. All that privilege for foreigners has hit a fevered pace.
H2a visas (agriculture worker visas) are issued without limit. Some growers bus the pickers up from the border, and return them at the end of the season. But other growers prefer illegals, because they can exploit them, short their pay, and abuse them.
I have seen pickers sick and some with tumors from pesticide I’m sure, and many bent over from using “el cortito” (the short hoe). Pickers forced to buy snippers or other tools from owners at inflated prices. No water on the job. Yes, the field can be ugly.
This is about greed. Nothing else.
The migrant farm workers are mostly Cali (or elsewhere) fruit and vegetable ag labor where harvesting isn’t autmated/automatable. Flyover county ag is beef, pork, and wheat, corn, soybean. All now mostly ‘automated’ with ‘big’ machines.
On my dairy farm, went from hand stacked square 60# hay bales to big 1000# round bales. As a result haying takes just one person and one tractor and no barn—plastic covered hay ‘sausage’ at field edge.
We also converted a decade ago from individual milking stalls to a ‘continuous’ round milking parlor worked from the operating pit below with cows above on both sides. Over $0.5 million investment and 6 months build to inspection and operation. Result, went from milking at most 150 cows in three hours with three hands to milking about 250 in 2 hours with 2 hands. Payback was 18 months. Plus, no more occaisional hind leg cow kicks while stooping to clean and sanitize the teats, then attach, then unattach the individual milkers to the udders—those can really hurt, including busted ribs.
ristvan,
I spent one lousy day bailing and “packing and stacking” those 60#s. One lousy day. The hardest day’s work I have in my (44 years of working w/my hands) memory. And that’s sayin’ something. (Did I mention “minimum wage”? 8hrs, and like $22.00 after taxes?)
Hats off to you, my friend.
skipper
Still have my two (one each hand, L/R) bale hooks used for grabbing the jumbled bales off of the hay wagon towed behind the baler towed behind the light field tractor and powered by its PTO. Sling them onto the skip lift (a conveyor belt to the barns upper story) powered by another light tractor PTO. Where we would then grab them off and walk them over to the hay benches we would build tight stacked toward the rafters. My main barn was a classic two story suspended hanging floor like Sears sold. Built 1916, a seven hanger long by classic 60 foot wide. Mostly hand hewn oak timbers except the ceiling rafters.
My kids used to like to go up there in winter and build ‘hay forts’ with their school friends on ‘farm weekend overnights’ then run outside to make snowballs and then have snowball fights inside the barn. Of course, so much dry hay and so little snowball moisture did not spoil the hay. Fond hard labor memories.
BTW, in those several decades I needed no gym or gym membership. Between haying, field edge clearing, and laying in each fall ~8 full cords of hand split hardwood to warm the farmhouse and conserve propane in winter when we were there (weekends and holidays), plenty of natural anaerobic and aerobic exercise.
I feel guilty now. At my uncle’s property, we just called “the man” up the street and he would load a couple of those rolls in our truck bed and off we went. (only had 4 steers to feed…) 😉
The China ag purchase is mainly soybeans and pork. Massive increase in soybeans can happen with small increase in workers. Hog production, likewise. Pork processing, though, will require more workers, but the numbers won’t be as much as commensurate with the increased China ag buy. So, I don’t like to see this used as motivation for substantial increase in immigration. It will be, though….shoot.
Add: I didn’t se ristvan’s comment. He covered it well.
The amnesty thing does NOT make me happy.
Do you always react to hearsay?Where is the links.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/04/house-mass-amnesty-bill-immigrants/
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/house-approves-amnesty-indentured-servitude-illegal-farm-workers
I've been around 7 decades, and we've allowed foreign farm workers in here since before I was born.
LikeLike
You are really are a Lebbie ,are you not
” I also see the farmers just got a massive cheap labor amnesty bill approved by the House today today that may give 1.5 million illegal aliens citizenship.”
Is she wrong?
May give 1.5 mill amnesty? Infuriating.
Of course the House passed it. They (for now) have the majority.
That went by while Little Jerry was letting the last word be stricken!
We are a family owned and operated farm here in the Midwest. The prices we have received for our pork has been at a loss to us for most of this year. We are diversified and grow crops and our son raises cattle but increasing our exports will have a positive affect on the prices we receive. Please remember: The retailer knows how to turn our products into profit for themselves once the animals and grain leave our farm!
Farmers NEED labor, and US kids don't see farm work as a future. Mexicans are glad for the opportunity, and will gradually take over the manual labor that Americans don't want. They will become citizens, and probably Republicans, because of their religious upbringing, so don't knock them. Here in VA we already see them milking a lot of cows, as the farmers kids get an education and leave home. Give them a path to citizenship, and welcome them, as the DemonRats screw up and drive them away from the nannystate.
Be careful here.
Yay, POTUS. Again.
Men at work – who know what they’re doing.
Déjà vu anyone? I feel like I just dropped acid. 😉
Must be the papered Phase One. 🙂
“China is suffering a slow death by a thousand paper-cuts. The bleeding of cash in combination with the direct loss of $75 billion in annualized exported products that U.S. companies have now sourced from alternative ASEAN nations is biting hard.”
Lucky they sit on a $1.3 trillion pile of US treasuries then. Seriously the idea that they have cash issues is crazy (and has been a crazy idea for over a decade, much like the exaggerated growth story).
Amongst other points, they have a massive tourism deficit. This is China. A Tourism deficit is the easiest thing in the world to shut down overnight. And the US would be the biggest loser from that.
Trump seems to have backed down over this one to protect his financial markets again.
Last I checked they dropped $5T (US) into their banking system to forestall a run on their banks.
And the USMCA (whenever the bought-and-paid-fors pass it) was the last straw.
Even Xi Ping saw the disastrous impeachment scam going nowhere and President Trumps approval going higher..To Xi's dismay…. Xi picks up the phone and says…'Let's get the deal done'…McConnell will be at the shipping docks waiting on his duffel bag to arrive…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
EXACTLY. He saw the I Sham was cratering quickly.
to your point, that is why I have concern of this getting to the Senate and how McChina may handle the situation…..
Been waiting all day to get SD's take on this "deal".

I feel better now 🙂
I feel better now 🙂
Masterful – simply masterfully played by our VSGPOTUS and his team.
NO! NO! NO MORE, Mr. Trump! We can’t TAKE IT ANYMORE! We JUST KEEP WINNING!!
“And I’ll say ‘NO! WE WILL KEEP WINNING!!!'” HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
T-shirt? Bumper sticker? "Rubbing their noses in PROSPERITY!!"
Does this mean Rocket Man will not have any fireworks the rest of this year?
wonder if that maybe saved for an October surprise…. I am a little concerned on what surprises maybe unleashed upon us for our audacity to vote against the uniparty's choice for us.
I see that the U.S. Department of Defense is also soliciting mining companies to restart rare earth mining and refining in the U.S., in particular the large operation in Mountain Pass, California that was idled due to the Chinese undercutting the market. The Chinese have been using these minerals needed to produce electronics and weapons as a financial weapon against the U.S. That leverage should be going away soon.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Elric VIII,
Winning is delicious, yes?
Yes.
And we're selling rice to China!
What next? Tea?
I really do admire this man's Brian. #VSGPOTUS
Lets see the deal. IIRC, phase one was significantly more than just Ag. It was all the ‘easy stuff’. That included unrestricted financial services access, end to forced JV’s with tech transfer, IPR enforcement to world norms.
Did not include the ‘hard stuff’ like IPR and know how theft, state owned industry reform to remove hidden subsidies, non tariff barriers … A phase one deal gives both sides optics, and PDJT still continues with significant tariffs while China continues to involuntarily shrink its export footprint.
A meaningful China phase one also allows PDJT to pivot to European trade knowing China phase two may never happen. A quick post Brexit UK bilat deal under 19USC§2902 cuts congress out (exit polls say BoJo by a substantial margin) while bringing the hammer to EU.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And the pivot to European trade issue could be significantly assisted if the exit polls on the UK election just released now that polls have closed are accurate. If they pan out correctly they’re predicting an 86 seat majority for Boris Johnson in a landslide victory of 368 seats to Corbyn’s 191.
Hope they are right!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will they get Brexit? When?
Trump doesn’t want China to be a good place for U.S. companies to manufacture.
Trump wants it to suck doing business with China.
Don’t look for Trump to settle all of those trade and legal dynamics. The totalitarian control over U.S. businesses in China works to President Trump’s benefit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Speaking of AG…
House Passes Farm Amnesty Bill
11 Dec 2019
Congress:Toll Free Number
(888) 995-2117
https://wethepeoplerising.wordpress.com/2019/12/12/house-passes-farm-amnesty-bill/
I called my congressman yesterday.
I find Numbers USA excellent for sending one click faxes to keep the pressure on.
I'll have to remember that.
This will not get past the Senate. IF it does, PDJT won't sign. The House passage cannot survive his veto. Is just more Dem/CoC virtue signaling.
Agree.
Interesting that Sundance ignored the big news of a Chinese company / gov't defaulting on bond payments today.
China a win for Mitch the *itch.Hope our President got loads of concessions from that crooked b@stard. We can get a rover to Mars but need to give away our heritage to harvest fruits and vegetables? The war machine most likely to preserve our nation is a damn fruit picker.
SD…just heard reported on Fox Biz that the Ag purchase is just a verbal deal.

?????
?????
From the CTH article:
“President Trump will want a written purchase contract.”
I agree, that would be consistent with his style and objectives.
From the Fox news report in the video:
“The Chinese have agreed to buy fifty billion dollars in agricultural goods. They’re not going to write that amount down on paper; it’s a verbal agreement.”
Sounds like a bit of spin being added by our friends at FBN…?
There has been some talk on this forum of McConnell striking a deal with Trump for his support in this impeachment mess. I think that deal was done – but I think Trump outsmarted him- I think Trump had exactly what he wanted in Phase I, and was just dangling it over Mitch'es head until the impeachment deal was done. IMHO.
Deal so far
50 Billion in AG purchases
IP theft enforcement
Currency enforcement.
US Financial services allowed in China
Important details… Important interview.
Wag the dog by a stable genius.
“IP theft enforcement’
Verified exactly how in, as Kyle Bass correctly calls it, a lawless nation? Frankly, I see that as a joke. Google “Chinese spies U.S. industry universities” without the quotes.
USMCA’s likely effects estimated by what I believe is a Dutch firm:
Goodbye NAFTA, hello USMCA
https://group.atradius.com/publications/economic-research/goodbye-nafta-hello-usmca-dec2018.html
Guest opinion: Why California wins if Congress OKs new North American trade pact
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2019/07/26/guest-opinion-why-california-wins-if-congress-oks.html
Unless it is signed, jointly announced and we get the text, I’m not buying all the speculation out there.
Don’t know if true:
The source says a signing ceremony will not happen with President Xi. There will be a rollout of the agreement by the White House Friday. The Chinese have requested that the language of the never be made public. #China #Trade
— Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) December 13, 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/art-secret-deal-terms-phase-1-deal-will-never-be-made-public
Exactly, exhibit A. I have been reading all the speculation including that one.
After Michael Pillsbury ran thru a list of some of the greater achievements in this deal, Dobbs, with a somewhat furrowed brow, stopped him and asked him “I wanted to establish whether there is text to all of it?”
Pillsbury immediately demurred, saying there is “limited text” and that (paraphrasing) PDJT wouldn’t want to embarrass Xi by publicly announcing the large amount of Chinese concessions.
Thank You President Trump ….I will never get tired of WINNING
Sundance You are the ROCK to all us TREEPERS Big Thank You for all that you do for us.
👇
A good summary of what this phase one is about.
Soumaya Keynes
@SoumayaKeynes
5 hours ago, 5 tweets, 1 min read
A thread of all the things that Trump/Lighthizer advertised as being part of the phase 1 deal, based on the October 11th meeting with Liu He…
(It isn’t just ag purchases)
1. Intellectual property
2. financial services
Mnuchin: “opening up their markets to our financial services firms”
eg credit companies, banks and lending institutions.
Trump: “Financial services, I think, will be covered pretty much in its entirety.”
3. A purchase of $40-50bn of ag products
4. agricultural structural issues (Lighthizer: “At least as important as the purchases”)
RL: “we’ve corrected a variety of SPS–what we call sanitary and phytosanitary issues. And we’ve corrected biotechnology issues.”
5. transparency of foreign exchange markets
6. “some of” technology transfer
7. an enforcement provision, consisting of a “very elaborate consultation process”
8. NOT Huawei
I would prefer a 100% cash prepayment in US dollars before every purchase the Empire makes, but we can always wish . . .
Looks to me to be a purchase and sale agreement for now.
👇👇👇
Canadian Think tank just nominated its Canadian top policy maker of the year. Canadians are waking up.
Zing. 👍👍
CCP General-Secretary Xi Jinping as the top Canadian policy-maker? Sadly, yes. Beijing has reshaped Canada in ways that most Canadians don’t fully appreciate, and we ignore Xi’s growing influence here at our peril.
By Charles Burton, December 12, 2019
Each year, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute looks back at who or what had the greatest impact on Canadian federal public policy over the past 12 months. That person or institution is named the Policy-Maker of the Year, and always graces the cover of the December issue of the institute’s flagship magazine, Inside Policy. This year is no exception.
https://www.macdonaldlaurier.ca/policy-maker-year-xi-jinping/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are more correct than you may know, A2.
The Canadian Parliament just voted to hold hearings on Canada’s very warped foreign policy towards China. Canada’s Trudeau looks to be in for a bad time. 5:33
There is one financial pundit that is very happy with this trade deal, and would be over the moon should Pres Trump then just walk away.
Jim Cramer, in two short clips, explains the tariff reasons one more time, but ends with his delight should Pres Trump walk away.
The second clip is labeled as a being a reaction to Steve Bannon, but it is actually Jim Cramer explaining how this is no longer a right or left issue, it is an American worker issue, and Cramer wants our jobs back in a way that does the most damage to China.
2:58
2:09
You cannot help but luv this guy. Cramer is as unashamedly American as Pres Trump
Really, at this point, why do we need a deal with China? Think about it. Trump holds ALL the cards. The Chinese have shown time and time again that they will not adhere to any rules or agreements they sign. They never have. Impose the tariffs in December. This is no time to bow to China’s disingenuous trade negotiations. Just ask Gordon Chang….
State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the following remarks at a press conference
https://mobile.twitter.com/mgerrydoyle/status/1205303203341848576/photo/1
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELoepAyUEAMHOkN?format=png
