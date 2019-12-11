Jim Jordan Delivers Remarks During House Impeachment Mark-up: “they don’t like us, that’s what this is all about”…

Representative Jim Jordan recaps the history of the investigative targeting of President Trump and the malicious partisan political impeachment. “They don’t like us”… “that’s why they want to get rid of us”… “that’s why they want to weaponize the government”…
.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Sent the president and family our Christmas card today. I hope they are flooded with well wishes at the White House
LikeLiked by 4 people
DC is corrupt because there’s too much money going there in the hands of too few, the 435 reps and 100 senators and 1 president. We have to de-scope the function of the federal government.
Send the social programs and regulations back to the states, end all foreign aid, end the wars and realign the military to its proper priorities and getting our “allies” to pay and do more! We need term limits and a balance budget amendment to cap spending and the debt. We need to audit and then shutdown the Federal Reserve. Implement reciprocal trade agreements globally. These are the sources of the corruption of DC
Rand Paul is among the few that gets this and I am more and more shifting to his point of view seeing the increasingly dangerous corruption that has already infected our government. Trump has expose a lot and has done so much work but after he’s gone, what will happen?
LikeLike
The British burned Washington, D.C. in the War of 1812. They missed quite a bit.
LikeLike
He is a brave man. God keep him and protect him. He’s fighting for this nation and for us.
LikeLike