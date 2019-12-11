IG Horowitz Senate Testimony on FBI FISA Abuse During Election – 10:00am ET Livestream…

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing entitled “Examining the Inspector General’s Report on Alleged Abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act” will be held today at 10:00am Eastern.
Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – CBS Livestream
.
.
This calls for popcorn AND chili
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds to me like you also need some good air freshener and/or an open window 😉 he-he
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not even breakfast time and you want popcorn and chili.
My guts are like “NOOOOOOOOOOOOO”
How about just some coffee.
LikeLike
Alleged Abuses? Come on, Lindsey, alleged?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok then turnabout is fair play……
Alleged Ukraine Money Laundering
Guess we need to look into that right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m ready! They better be loaded for bear on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Graham were seeking to out the whole truth he’d ask Horowitz how the FBI expected Papadopoulos to have that ten grand on him when he came back from Greece. They knew Charles Tawil had given it to him and they (the FBI) had been in on trying to sting Papadopoulos. That’s why the FBI can’t be believed not to have known that Brennan was also setting up Papadopoulos with Halper and Mifsud. The CIA is guilty and the FBI can’t feign ignorance.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It was FBI money, marked and ready for a speedy trial of both PapaD and PTrump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thinking about it now, PapaD deserves a 100 tons of credit for realizing “This s#?t just don’t add up” and leaving that $10k overseas.
He may have saved the republic.
Kudos to you Mr Papadopoulos!
LikeLike
The supposed predicate to Crossfire Hurricane was the “tip” from Downer. That was only supposedly believable (by the FBI) if they didn’t know Papadopoulos had been set up, but that’s BS because the FBI itself was in on setting up Papadopoulos from another angle – the “undeclared” $10,000 they expected to find on Papadopoulos at the airport (given to him by Charles Tawil). What’s Horowitz’s excuse for the FBI for THAT?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller set up Papadopolous with the 10k, agents on his team waiting at Dulles. The sequence occurred a full year after Downer.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Something brilliant like “it’s not in his purview.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not in his purview. He was investigating FISA abuse. Not the big picture. That’s why when he says there was no documentary or testimonial evidence showing political bias, he is stating the truth. No one testified to him that they were doing what they did because of political bias. And no one wrote any memo, email, or text that said, “My motivation for doing this is political bias.” You have to understand what’s going on.
They were not expecting Barr to appoint Durham. Absent THAT, Horowitz was going to testify truthfully about what he found in the very limited scope through which he was viewing the coup. Remember Sundance’s big black ball, with one dot removed. “This is what Trump is doing. This is what the press focuses on.” That’s what happened here with Horowitz. That’s WHY Barr appointed Durham. That’s why I don’t understand why people are questioning Barr.
The timing has to be right. PDJT is producing. There has to be a build-up of disclosures that really make people angry. That really help them relate personally. Not just because this is happening to Trump, but if they did it to him, imagine who else they could/would do it to. There has to be national acknowledgement of what happened for the reveal to truly be impactful. The groundwork is being laid. I know it’s trite to say, and people will blow this off, but Trust in PDJT. Do you really think he’s going to let them off the hook for political expediency? Not gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Durham was appointed by Jeff Sessions, not Bar.
LikeLike
That is incorrect. Barr appointed Durham. Sessions appointed Huber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sooooo…..what happened to Huber?
LikeLike
Sooooo…..what happened to Huber?
LikeLike
He was supposedly investigating leaks.
LikeLike
Yep…….
but it was a nice rant……
Next…..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
So a quick search of Charles Tawil got me down a rabbit hole of Wikileaks. Thought I would just check on Hunter Biden and there is a s…load of info there. Here is an example:
Maybe New York Slime might be are source for a lot of good stuff.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11
The Podesta Emails:
GOOD READS FROM ELSEWHERE:
— New York Times, “Joe Biden, his son and the case against a Ukrainian oligarch,” by James Risen: “When Vice President Biden traveled to Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday for a series of meetings with the country’s leaders, one of the issues on his agenda was to encourage a more aggressive fight against Ukraine’s rampant corruption and stronger efforts to rein in the power of its oligarchs. But the credibility of the vice president’s anticorruption message may have been undermined by the association of his son, Hunter Biden, with one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, Burisma Holdings, and with its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, who was Ukraine’s ecology minister under former President Viktor F. Yanukovych before he was forced into exile. Hunter Biden, 45, a former Washington lobbyist, joined the Burisma board in April 2014. … Geoffrey Pyatt went on to call for an investigation into ‘the misconduct’ of the prosecutors who wrote the letters. In his speech, the ambassador did not mention Hunter Biden’s connection to Burisma. But Edward C. Chow, who follows Ukrainian policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the involvement of the vice president’s son with Mr. Zlochevsky’s firm undermined the Obama administration’s anticorruption message in Ukraine.”
— Associated Press, “Clinton intervened for firm after request to son-in-law,” by Stephen Braun: “As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton intervened in a request forwarded by her son-in-law on behalf of a deep-sea mining firm to meet with her or other State Department officials after one of the firm’s
john.podesta@gmail.com
Date: 2015-12-09 11:10
LikeLike
I take that back, not a lot of stuff, but definitely a rabbit hole of information.
LikeLike
So….Hillary’s “son in law”? It must be Chelsea’s hubby because none of Bill’s illegitimate kids are publicly known…;) So, the corruption trail reaches the new leader of the Clinton Foundation as well, eh?
LikeLike
Whatever happened to the 10 grand ???
LikeLike
IMO, PDT’s tweet is telling us that Director Wray is on his way out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today is already a day too late BUT I will take it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are WE allowed to know how many of those senators on the committee actually read the report?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, this word press thingy must be part of the deep state conspiracy against us all! Whoooeee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure hope someone asks him why the specific dates on the FISA submission were blacked out. What could possibly be sensitive about a day of the month?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m guessing Richard Burr won’t ask that. Lol. Graham is probably rushing Horowitz in to testify so that we don’t have enough time to pose such inconvenient questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aside from all who identify as females and their menstrual cycles could that sensitivity possibly be that the dates do not add up/jive? /s
LikeLike
Perzactly! Knowing the dates could some how effect our National Security?
LikeLike
If you think the report was a whitewash, Bongino’s podcast of yesterday will cheer you up because it lists all the many devastating findings in the report that Durham can now fold into his investigation. I came away thinking that the report was indeed a nuke. Horowitz didn’t detonate it, and that’s too bad. But it was a nuke. And now it’s Durham’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just heard it mentioned that Durham’s findings will not be out until SPRING!!!!
How long can this go on? Good Grief!
LikeLike
a prosecutor doesn’t tell anyone ahead of time he is coming. he may indict all who need it. it will take a couple months to line up the trials. then his report may come out. it would make no sense to report,then indict.
LikeLike
The content of the Report was devastating.
Horowitz gave the Swamp a sound bite with his ridiculous “no bias” comment.
LikeLike
My expectations after watching all the impeachment hearings and the Mueller hearing.
Democrats will, despite the IG report, still repeat the Muh Rushan Interference BS.
Republicans will ask some good questions.
Horowitz will answer a lot of the questions with “That was outside my scope as IG”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. They are still using lies from Schifty’s ‘parody’ of VSPGPDJT’s phone call transcript. Even Monday during the so-called hearing one of the female Dims on the committee said the Prez asked Zelensky to “dig up dirt on Biden.” The Dims philosophy is even if it is a lie, repeat it as often as you can b/c some people hear the charge but not the truth and they believe and repeat the lie as truth.
LikeLike
in just a couple sentences,yesterday,barr laid out the absurd act of continuing investigating when all the evidence they had gathered was exculpatory. the real nuke ,or maybe the first nuke,will be when flynn walks.
LikeLike
I want Republicans to hone in on Horowitz’s conclusion that bias didn’t play a role in the “errors” made by the DOJ and FBI.
Also, hopefully they will poke holes in his conclusion that the investigation was not improperly predicated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Play the AG Barr interview with the NBC reporter and ask Horowitz if he agrees with AG Barr. The Libs are trying to paint AG Barr as a PDJT stooge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
barr made a point of painting the media in a bad light. he has taken them on by the looks of it. he is down for the struggle,to quote one of the just-us brothers.
LikeLike
Aren’t there indictable offenses in the Horowitz report? What are the proper authorities waiting for?if criminal charges were coming why do we need another report from Durham? How about just charge people and continue to investigate?
LikeLike
Graham gave a really great press conference the other day. I hope he gives Horowitz a good grilling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs all the points he can muster before the impeachment trial.
LikeLike
he needs to get out of trumps way in the ukraine.
LikeLike
Reports are that much of the evidence received and considered by Horowitz consisted of witness statements.
One assumes these statements were made under oath, and include a penalty clause for perjury. Will charges be filed against any employee (former or current) who is later determined to have made false statements to this IG? Who will follow up on that?
LikeLike
Horowitz’s report outlined a review of the behavior of supposed sworn law enforcement professionals / officers of the court and should not follow the high standard he is hiding behind in needing direct or documentary evidence of bias in their work. This is an administrative report and not being conducted in a courtroom.
Each & every false statement or omission of exculpatory evidence made in an official report or in an affidavit to the court should carry the presumption of bias.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Expect a lot of 2020 campaign grandstanding from Cory Booker and, to a lesser extent, Amy Klobuchar. They are both on the Judiciary Committee. Kamala Harris is too but she’s dropped out of of the race.
LikeLike
the facts in the report,not the conclusion ,will blow these nitwits out of the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Booker is a TDS infected moron, will have absolutely no grasp of the facts surrounding today’s hearing and will most definitely make a fool of himself by grandstanding today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may be Senator Klobuchar’s only real chance to come to the attention of (D) primary voters. If she doesn’t produce at least one good soundbyte for her campaign to tweet out, we’ll know she’s not really in the race anymore.
LikeLike
Hooray!!!! Bye Bye Wray!!!!
Maybe he will resign to save the embarrassment of being FIRED by a man he loathes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me thinks this little get together may have a lot of people squirming. Let’s put some lip stick on this and call it a day.
LikeLike
i expect good questions and points made, by cruz,blackburn and kennedy. graham may do what he say’s. he is also playing the long game of protecting live senators,and dead ones.all things head to ukraine and he doesn’t want that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley may be a real serious questioner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes.
LikeLike
If no one asks Horowitz this then you know this is a sham hearing………..
How is it that your report differs so greatly from what both AG Barr and Attorney Durham have said in the past 48 hours.
Then since he is under oath they must ask him……..
Did anyone in the FIB or DOJ or from outside these agencies ask you to modify, tweak, adjust in anyway, any wording, findings or conclusions? Yes or no and may I remind you, you are under oath.
LikeLike
Ummm….the Report does NOT differ. Some of his conclusions do.
The 2nd question is good.
LikeLike
Barr and Durham making comments after the release of the “IG Report” should give GOP members additional firepower when submitting questions. They had two days to parse the comments and get them prepped. Let’s see how we do. This guy better get skewered.
LikeLike
I still want to know why Barr met privately with Lindsey a month ago. I think this game is far from over!
LikeLike
Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, received an update from Barr on Wednesday about the classification review of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-expects-stunning-fisa-report-after-receiving-update-from-attorney-general-william-barr
LikeLike
For those of us used to the likes of Jordan and Gaetz and Ratcliffe and Nunes going after the facts, it is going to be a shock to the system enduring a bunch of “go along to get along” Senators questioning this guy 😫
Maybe Cruz, Blackburn, Grassley, and Kennedy. Maybe Sasse will surprise. They did, eventually, do a good job in the Kavanaugh hearings. I guess we’ll have to see!
LikeLike
Did you miss Graham’s press conference?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/09/lindsey-graham-press-conference-three-key-fisa-moments-highlight-gross-fbi-misconduct/
LikeLike
Sasse is a wimp.
LikeLike
Lindsay ain’t gonna get to the bottom of nothing cuz Igor Pasternak
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great speech but zero declassified documents including not even un-redacting the dates of the Page FISA application and renewals. Why?
Why continue to hide dates? What National Security do dates of an application and renewals pose to this country?
No mention of Assange and the DNC emails to Wikileaks which is paramount in this whole Russia Collusion. So why no mention if they have spoken to Assange yet?
This is the greatest dance to find “balance” not necessary justice IMO among a clearly divided American public.
Bottom line – Trump is going to be branded an Impeached President for all of eternity and Barr has not exposed a single document or come forward with a single indictment.
But I’m sure it will all come out will once PT has been voted out by the Senate.
LikeLike
I would ask Horowitz to describe what political bias would look like in his report if he had found it. And I would not take a “confession of bias” as an answer. If his report was based solely on confessions only then it would be pretty empty. He was supposed to document the facts, not opinions and confessions. So what facts would there be to indicate bias? The answer can only be what is already in the report proves bias.
LikeLike
Since it appears IMO, that the with the way the Articles are written and with the upcoming Senate rules, we most likely will see a very narrow path for PT and his lawyers to operate.
And clearly nothing will be allowed to drift into Ukraine money laundering, any prior administration and congressional meetings with Ukraine and absolutely nothing about Biden.
I’d even go so far as saying no public testimony of the WB will be allowed.
The Senate IMO is now in bury Ukraine mode and if they can’t they will vote to Impeach PT IMO as they can not afford for this to be exposed.
The DS knew this and in essence it forces those on the take to vote PT out regardless of party. I always wondered why they would pick Ukraine when it was so close to their corruption. But in retrospect the answer is they knew the corrupt RINO’s would be forced to do their dirty work IMO.
The best thing to do IMO is to push and encourage Rudy and OANN to keep digging. Get more video testimony and get documentation of how the money was laundered to specific groups and names.
Because this Ukraine corruption IMO WILL NEVER be exposed by Congress or the DOJ.
It’s up to us to keep this fire going via social media and Rudy and OANN to put out the truth with documented evidence of this corruption and money laundering scheme.
LikeLike
I’m not really criticizing you for posting your comment in this thread, but this is the Horowitz hearing thread. You should repost in the open thread and then we can have a conversation about it there.
LikeLike
I think AG Barr did a good job explaining the hitherto misunderstood role of the Inspector General:
The IG is not there to burn the agency he oversees, he is there to help it comply with the law and its own rules regulations and SOP’s. The inspector general uses a “very” deferential standard and will accept the least derogatory explanation for irregularities. He will never attribute to malice what can be attributed to an error in judgement, or lack of training. Furthermore – the subjects of the review have the opportunity to rebut the findings and argue for changes before the report is finalized. The intention being to help make the organization better at doing its job, not to get people fired or put them in jail.
So, for the IG to make a criminal referral he has to uncover deliberate bad acts committed with intent, a VERY rigorous standard.
This is why the report reads as it does: Outlines a pattern of behavior that seems to pretty clearly indicate political bias and malicious intent, but offers no explanation other than to say these “irregularities” are “inexplicable.” Dark humor at its finest.
Keep in mind Sundance’s “outrage trap:” Much of the downstream activity is completely legal, legitimate, and justified … but all of it springs from the fruit of a poison tree. And THAT is the “inexplicable” thing outside the purview of the IG.
LikeLike
IG Horowitz has said in effect that although it is well known that 80% of federal employees consistently vote for Democrats there is no concrete proof that the Spygate participants acted on behalf of their political beliefs. And we are supposed to believe his conclusion. Well, we don’t.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 1 person
No documentary evidence— you know, like voting record and donations.
LikeLike
The hearing is designed as a warning shoot to Democrats, think twice before voting to impeach President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did the top-echelon FBI coup plotters/executioners, who apparently spent all of their time planning, executing, managing, recruiting, conspiring, ever spend even one day doing any legitimate law enforcement? Looks like planning and executing the destruction of Trump was a full-time job. More than a full-time job. Minimally claw back all salary and benefits from 2016 onward.
Someone at the Justice Dept should counter-sue the Lovely Lisa for all of her unearned income …3 to 4 years’ worth. Get back all the expenses that she incurred for travel, meals, hotels i.e., London with Peter. That romantic work get away.
Did Page & Strzok ever text about anything other than the Flynn and Trump takedown?
LikeLike
I want to see all of Peter and Lisa’s expense sheets. From the day they were hired to the day they were fired.
LikeLike
Ask him why we give a Shiite whether there is evidence of “political bias” when it comes to crooked cops.
LikeLike
Questions to Ask.. Mr.Horowitz..
1.Are you covering up a seditious coup to unseat the US President in order to get your year end bonus dude ?
2.If FBI knew Steele Dossier was bogus in Jan 2017 why a. did they lie to FISA and use it to pursue the President and b. Why did they open the Mueller Enquiry ? in Apr 17 ?
3. You state that the Crossfire Hurricane op was legally predicated. Why ?
4. If you say because of Downer/Papa conversation …LMAO !!!..Downer is a member of the Clinton Foundation + was entrapped by Halper/Azra Turk (CIA ??). Are you aware of this , or is this beyond your purview ?
5. You claim no bias in FBI…yet you note 17 incidents /mistakes in FISA process…ALL of which were detrimental to the Trump team. Using simple math..and assuming errors are randomly 50 % chance positive/negative in a neutral system…the odds of ALL errors skewing negative to Trump are 0.5^17= approx. 131 k to 1.
6. Are you a complete and utter dope ? Or are you corrupt ? Or are you both ?
7. What did you do when you failed to receive satisafactory answers of seruous misconduct and bias ? Anything ? Hello…anybody there ?
8. Can you give us ONE good reason why the American taxpayer should continue paying your salary and why you should not TODAY be fired for corruption and incompetence ? Just one .
LikeLike
THIS I will watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person