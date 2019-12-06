MAGAnomics – November Jobs Gains +266,000, Unemployment Rate 3.5%, Wage Growth +3.1%, Inflation 1.4%…

“These are the best jobs numbers of our lives”…
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released the jobs number for November and the results are astoundingly excellent. November jobs gains 266,000; the year-over-year wage growth is 3.1% with non-supervisory wages growing double the rate of supervisory wages. The unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.5 percent.
Additionally, September was revised up by 13,000 from +180,000 to +193,000, and the change for October was revised up by 28,000 from +128,000 to +156,000. With these revisions, employment gains in September and October combined were 41,000 more than previously reported. [Full BLS Report Here]
Also in November, 1.2 million persons were marginally attached to the labor force. This is a reduction of 432,000 from a year earlier. Those additional jobs are not counted in any labor report because those returning workers were previously not looking for employment; they came off the sidelines and entered the workforce. AMERICA IS WORKING AGAIN !
The pundits are shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d!
Impeach that Pelosi and Schiff!
But, but, but…impeachment.
Keep in mind, 50 years ago, we had a draft, that I would assume drove employment numbers way down as well. Correct me if I’m wrong. JMHO. #winning!
Haha, 50 years ago I was not part of the workforce because of military duty. Forgot about my impact on the stats!
Unfortunately, the statistics will not stop them.
There will be no impeachment, they won’t even vote on it, since they don’t have the numbers! As the job reports prove they don’t have the numbers there also!
I just said the same thing further down. Unfortunately the nervous Nellies won’t listen because the like to worry, and the media won’t stop talking about it because it drives clicks. As much as I like Sundance, I do think he helps feed into the media hysteria on certain subjects, impeachment being one of them. A saying I try and live by is: “Worry is the payment on a debt you may not owe”.
If Hillary Clinton had been elected President and it was Jobs Gains +266,000, an Unemployment Rate of 3.5%, Wage Growth of +3.1% and Inflation at 1.4%, or even half that good, she would be awarded the Noble Prize for Economics, she would be going up on Mt. Rushmore and her MSM frogs would give her the Croix-de-Guerre. But since it’s Donald Trump, not even a Big Mac and a diet coke.
From THEM nothing.
From US standing ovation !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These jobs numbers always are revised UPWARDS, opposite from Obama where they were always revised DOWNWARDS.
In the words of POTUS, we will still WIN.
Thank you President Trump!
I’d love to see a snap press conference at the White House.
Read all the data. Take 5 questions and depart!
These results provide even more reason why I say there is no way Dems send impeachment to the Senate. They will lose control of the narrative and get absolutely crushed. They will just limp the PROSPECT of impeaching along and then eventually announce no House vote because they don’t want to tear the country apart, even though orange man bad. Again, much ado about nothing.
It’s unbelievable that we have the best numbers of our lifetimes and when you read a newspaper or turn on most TV news stations you hear nothing but bad news. And for Trump to have approval numbers equal or better (depending on where they’re from) than Obama . What would these numbers be if the media actually reported truthfully about what is going on in this country? I would bet that Trump would have the highest approval numbers of any president if we had an honest media. They just can’t be honest,it has to serve a purpose for the Democrat party.
I was skeptical of trump in 2015 and 2016 ,I wasn’t sure if he was part of a democrat scheme. I wondered that because he knows them so good and has been at their weddings and has donated to them.
I’ll tell you this about him, it has been many many years that i have been able to say i was proud of my president and the work he was doing ,but i can now that’s for sure. For 8 years all i could think of was how can this guy do something like that top this country. it seemed almost like he was working against us all. (During the Obama years) . Bush was pretty much just an idiot as far as I could see.A typical sliver spooned political hack.
I wish the rest of the country would open their eyes to what Trump is doing and stop letting the main stream media control their every thought.
Trump is not an idealogue in the academic sense of the word.But in a time when the Dims are pulling the country increasingly to the left it is easy for him to fit into our party as a fundamental nationalist and perhaps even a reactionary, which is a good thing!
These are extra scoops of ice cream numbers folks!
Most people in this country have not been alive for 50 years, in other words, best numbers of MOST peoples life.
This is at the expense of the economies of China and the EU…what a terrible situation not allowing them to continue to take advantage of us…*sniff. We are not being kind to the communists and socialists and being bullies….Blahahahahahaha
Pass me more Michigan made wine and Wisconsin cheese…..
This is literally what a Main Street economy looks like and really says a lot about past administrations. They were either incompetent or corrupt or both. And we all know why that is!
I think it was both, with an added scoop of had no F—–g clue what they were doing and only got the job because of who they were and not what they knew or understood. They surround themselves with a legion of leaches that tell them what to do and say. Trump surrounds himself with doers that share his vision and together they get ish done.
Loving it…
Pundits suck.
Sad that this superb news will never reach the CNN-MSNBC-watching crowd. True, these “news” outlets have relative paucity of viewers these days, but in the liberal big cities such MSM still have significant reach. Since the voters in these cities have disproportionate effects on who gets elected to Congress, the distorted picture painted by MSM remains a factor in maintaining the craziness of DC.
Spreading the word about the successes in job growth, record low unemployment and the rest of the good news has got to have a counter-effect. Maybe it’s subtle but news tends to get around. Besides this news is a great “bomb” to use when liberals are trashing the President. It’s really hard for liberals to dismiss the jobs and earnings report, and completely upends the stupidity of “Orange Man bad” type of commentary.
So true!
I had to fight my way onto this post.
Three different browsers refused to pass me through, so I knew it was big!
Thanks. Hilarious. Especially one of the comments: “Is this a doctored video?”
BWAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA…snort…BWAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA…Winning!
But … Nancy (Game of Thrones) Pelosi-Impeach45 insisted that Corporate Tax Cuts were NOT going to foster job creation. Nancy said; “they won’t build that”. Nancy said jobs are ONLY created by the government.
And the Democrat Band played on
And in other news today:
Canadian economy shed 71K jobs in November — biggest loss since the financial crisis
https://globalnews.ca/news/6262739/canada-biggest-job-loss-financial-crisis/
Close the damn border. We have too many Canadians working here in the US already. They stream across at the Ambassador Bridge and the tunnel in Detroit and take away jobs that US Citizens could now be getting….
Oh but that sweet young tossleheaded PM of yours made HEADLINES! for mocking Trump. Way to go Justine!! Oh, and BTW … PAY UP!! Sucker!!
Jim Cramer is treading on thin ice at CNBC. He was once co-host of a show with Larry Kudlow in the early days of cable, and I sense Cramer’s wanting to say much more than he said this morning.
When the numbers reach zero or negative, Trump will need to return to the original measurement standards which Obama changed in order to make his own numbers look “less bad.” In the mean time, the Obama era standards work just fine for our purposes and I’m ecstatic. The numbers in my area, according to printed papers, are far lower than the national average. It’s unreal.
Trump has a magic wand! 🙂
But to be clear, my interest in seeing the president go back to prior measurement standards is to make things more visible when things start going back to the way they were. As it stands, Trump is going to create a perceived resource which the swamp will want to tax to death.
The Kenyan did it.
You know it makes sense.
Well … it only stands to reason since Obama was STILL trying to overcome a DISASTROUS Bush economy 3 years into his sham presidency. It was all Bush’s fault … hence … this must be ALL Obama’s “doing”.
Willful ignorance is the WORST kind of ignorance.
I talk to normal. flyover country people everyday. Every single one knows, not just believes, that this impeachment garbage is a hoax. Every single one of them despise the media and the leftists for doing this. When the BS starts on the TV, they turn the channel or the TV off. Nearly all of these people are independents and are not political at all.
Real America is not nearly as stupid as the left thinks we are.
There are a multitude of reasons the democrat left are regularly exhibiting psychotic behavior in public lately, but the fact that a successful capitalist has turned the economy around in record time in the wake of a failed, wannabe socialist – a guy they talked themselves into believing was their progressive messiah of color – is probably the top reason.
The left spent decades lying about the Reagan recovery and smearing his policies to the point where they thought they finally had disappeared it down the memory hole in perpetuity. They have actually cultivated a dumbed down democrat base who would vote for people who promise to raise their taxes.
0bama thought he had us frog-boiled & content with a flat, stagnant economy – his “new economy” – and (with the help of the 0bamacare mandates) on a nice easy glide slope toward an eventual government command & control system which Her Royal Thighness, Madam Hillary, would fully & irrevocably institutionalize.
Then Trump happened, we’re in a Reagan redux (thanks Larry Kudlow et. al.), the Leftisphere is on the brink of implosion and being driven absolutely bonkers . . . . albeit a pretty short drive to begin with.
I’m enjoying this immensely.
“Royal Thighness” – priceless! 🤣😂
All accomplished by the Trump administration and the Republicans without the help of the DemocRats.
“Sometimes the truth sets people free”
