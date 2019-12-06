MAGAnomics – November Jobs Gains +266,000, Unemployment Rate 3.5%, Wage Growth +3.1%, Inflation 1.4%…

“These are the best jobs numbers of our lives”…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released the jobs number for November and the results are astoundingly excellent. November jobs gains 266,000; the year-over-year wage growth is 3.1% with non-supervisory wages growing double the rate of supervisory wages. The unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.5 percent.

Additionally, September was revised up by 13,000 from +180,000 to +193,000, and the change for October was revised up by 28,000 from +128,000 to +156,000. With these revisions, employment gains in September and October combined were 41,000 more than previously reported. [Full BLS Report Here]

Also in November, 1.2 million persons were marginally attached to the labor force. This is a reduction of 432,000 from a year earlier. Those additional jobs are not counted in any labor report because those returning workers were previously not looking for employment; they came off the sidelines and entered the workforce. AMERICA IS WORKING AGAIN !

The pundits are shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d!

GREAT JOBS REPORT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Breaking News America Is Kicking Ass! 256,000 jobs created last month

Wages +3.1% beating consensus

Past Reports Revised higher +41,000#winning #winning#winning — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 6, 2019

my bad…shouldn't type with that much adrenaline https://t.co/hWSVuYBlJ0 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 6, 2019