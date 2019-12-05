President Trump Responds To Speaker Pelosi Announcing Assembly of Articles For Impeachment…

Earlier today President Trump responded to the House Judiciary Committee farcical construct of a constitutional academic panel:
Moments later, Speaker Pelosi announced her instructions to the House Chair to assemble articles of impeachment for House floor vote consideration. In response to the Pelosi announcement President Trump tweeted:
Trey Gowdy joins as legal counsel to the President in January. Let’s see if ‘Rooster-Head’ has any cattle on the ranch since leaving the House. He had no real authority to do anything against those he knew were corrupt. If nothing else, his questioning was probing enough that once in a higher profile position Trey might be able to deliver at least a decent shaming to those deserving of jail time. AG Barr must be aware of the consequences of this sham, the laws are already on the books and unless heads roll, he’ll lose his own.
As designated leaker, (or does he have an actual function that doesn’t require positive results)?
Trey can redeem himself quite a bit as the President’s legal counsel in asking questions along the likes of which Jordan, Gaetz et alia back in the House were asking. Actually, I suspect if the threats of ‘Arkancide’ against his wife and children were neutralized, he’d make eunuchs of quite a few posers. He’d make a far better appointment than Chris Wray to clean up the FBI.
Say what you want. Trey Gowdy is spectacular in cross-examination.
There ain’t NO WAY I would wanna be on the receiving end of THAT.
He is brutal and very quick. Demoralizing to any witness who’s got stuff to hide.
Hey! Remember that “Binding Spell” those stupid witches around the world were supposed to put on POTUS? Looks like it worked-on Nancy! Bwahahahaha.
This is so depressing –
I think Sundance is right. They relish having the power to end his presidency in their hands.
They may not have a choice if someone starts one first.
I have been following Rocketboy and he is making direct threats again. Went up the sacred mountain on a white horse, something he does before he launches a surprise.
The WPK is having a special meeting near the end of December, just before Kim3’s redline to the US.
Then this👇
“ KCNA’s translation of North Korean official’s comments on Trump now out: “If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard.”
“ DPRK Vice Foreign Minister for U.S. Affairs Issues Statement
Date: 03/12/2019 | Source: KCNA.kp (En) | Read original version at source
Pyongyang, December 3 (KCNA) — Ri Thae Song, vice minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK in charge of the U.S. Affairs released the following statement on Tuesday:
Drawing nearer is the year-end time limit the DPRK set for the U.S.
However, the U.S. is keen on earning time needed for it, talking about the “sustained and substantial dialogue”, far from acting in response to the measures taken by the DPRK first.
The dialogue touted by the U.S. is, in essence, nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the U.S.
The DPRK has heard more than enough dialogue rhetoric raised by the U.S. whenever it is driven into a tight corner. So, no one will lend an ear to the U.S. any longer.
The DPRK has done everything transparently and openly so far. It feels no need to hide what it will do from now on and therefore, reminds the U.S. once again that the year-end time limit comes nearer.
The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative.
What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get. -0-”
They will also end the Republican Party if they do and they know it. Self-preservation is a very strong motivator.
Just remember, we have the power to end the republican party and start our own.
I think this may have been posted, looks like Shiffty was dialling the wrong number.
🤡🚙
“ White House: Adam Schiff Has Wrong OMB Number”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/12/05/white_house_adam_schiff_has_wrong_omb_number__141899.html
A word to Nancy et al and that includes some republicans:
You are impeaching US. THIS is how we are going to interpret your actions.
Now you obviously think we have no power and you can act with impunity. We shall see. We know a thing or two about community organizing, too.
