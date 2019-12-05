Devin Nunes Responds To Adam Schiff “Subpoenaing” Private Phone Records….

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes responds to the possibilities of how HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff gained private phone records for use in his impeachment effort.

.

One of the possibilities is that Lev Parnas is a foreign national. SDNY gets a subpoena from the FISA court. Rudy Giuliani is in contact with Parnas (1-hop). They then unmask and pull Giuliani’s records and get Nunes and Solomon (2-hops).

The question would then be how did the unmasked information in an active investigation that started in the FISC end up being sent to the House Intel Committee to be disclosed to the public?