Devin Nunes Responds To Adam Schiff “Subpoenaing” Private Phone Records….

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes responds to the possibilities of how HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff gained private phone records for use in his impeachment effort.
.
One of the possibilities is that Lev Parnas is a foreign national. SDNY gets a subpoena from the FISA court. Rudy Giuliani is in contact with Parnas (1-hop). They then unmask and pull Giuliani’s records and get Nunes and Solomon (2-hops).
The question would then be how did the unmasked information in an active investigation that started in the FISC end up being sent to the House Intel Committee to be disclosed to the public?
Mr. Schiff, You are being served with a subpoena. Oh, this is for a Grand Jury.
Good chane to find out if those eyes really are on stalks.
I am under the impression that Lev Parnas is an American citizen?
Of course, the PTB, named Carter, an American citizen, as a “foreign agent” in the first FISA.
Yup, naturalized.
Schiff will Likely see this question asked again in the Senate under oath. So I guess were going to have to wait to find out for sure where this information came from. Perhaps at the same time, we can learn the whistleblowers identity.
Question for Treepers: If subpoenaed by the Senate does Schiff have to testify? I know he obviously doesn’t have executive privilege but can he refuse to show or at the very least plead the 5th? Curious about Ciaramello (forgive the spelling) and Hunter B too. I think Joe B may be able to duck out with Exec privilege but I’m just guessing on that….thanks in advance
Like, ‘if’ is a yuge two letter word, but in this case, your question is moot. Lindsey has already stated unequivocally – several times – that Schiff will not be called to testify.
Sorry..*Luke
Silly phone
Schiff acts like a crazed maniac with not a single care in the world, he’s actions dictates that his physical presence will end on his dark personal terms. He’s been on a personal death march with a final evil cowardly act.
Do you believe that? Or the NSL theory, Wray?
I’m not going with the NSL theory, because Wray does not strike me as someone willing to risk his job.
I believe there’s three or perhaps four possibilities:
First, all of the entries in the table provided were fabrications by Schiff or by one of his co-conspirators,
Second, the CIA could have provided the information they received from AT&T since they have a standing agreement with AT&T at $10 million per year. But of course, this would be an illegal act,
Third, the FISA court could have issued a warrant on someone common to the mall. But a cursory examination of the table provided would suggest that there is not a common name,
Fourth, there is some combination of the two hop rule that would allow for all of these people knowing each other.
The easiest most untraceable means of acquiring this information would be to obtain this data through one of the members of the IC, perhaps the CIA since they already have an agreement with AT&T.
Four, another member the five eyes, trace the activity of the group through a backdoor and acquired the Metadata this way.
Schiff makers a very poor congressman, but he would make an excellent Nazi.
He’s up for a role in a reprise if “The Sound of Music”.
I can’t wait when Republicans and PTrump would go in attack mode. It seems we are defending and explaining too much there is nothing wrong by PTrump but no one care until there is indictments of these people and deep state. Democrats and deep state have no fear and free to do anything right now.
As soon as Trump gains control of the arms of Law enforcement including the DOJ & FBI the Democrats better watch out!
They will be eviscerated as President Trump Drains the Swamp!!
Just have to be a little patient.
Trump’s plan for Draining the Swamp is complex. Beyond my ability to comprehend.
I keep asking myself, who would vote for this anorexic squeeze doll. That’s one sad electorate.
West Hollywood.
He reminds me of this doll I used to have.
Hahaha, that’s great!
Did a white hat just get disgusted and spill the beans?
Is it possible that this was another sting operation?
COOL
This could be easily accomplished in a number of ways, for example the image being passed around of the table could itself contain an encrypted identification. So on the surface it would appear like any other image but it would be encoded.
Or should I be saying, Sweet. lol
SD, do you mean that DOJ/FBI isn’t cleaned up yet?
This wasn’t DOJ/FBI. This was Adam Schiff himself freelancing.
The man is an evil lunatic.
So Adam Schiff obtained a FISA? That’s SD’s scenario.
Okay, gotcha. However, I would never want to throw away the idea that Adam Schiff is a weasel who would gladly try (again) to neutralize Devin Nunes.
Schiff is not right. Not even close. A special power denied to most others is the type of benefit that someone like Schiff would want to abuse. It is like a parking attendant taking a luxury sports car for a spin around the block.
As o someone has mentioned, it could be retroactive warrants to give him cover for what he already had.
That someone is ‘trapper’ a few posts down (or up, depending…).
WHO does the Buerocracy REALLY work for?
WHO signs their paycheck, and can call them on the carpet?
The POTUS?,…no. He can NOT get career buerocrats fired, even when caught with their hands in the till.
CONGRESS controls the purse, and that includes detirmining how much $ is allocated to each Dept.
And, thru its oversite function, Congress CAN ‘call on the carpet’ dept of the,executive.
In short, it is,CONGRESS, NOT POTUS, that controls the various Depts of the executive, including State, DOJ/FBI and IC. To DC, the POTUS is a temporary, figurehead position, and ‘orders’from the WH are seen more as,…suggestions.
Presidents come and go, but the small collective leadership of Congress are forever.
Remember when evidence involved in an active investigation could not be spoken about for months/years?
I see that only works one way.
“how did the unmasked information in an active investigation that started in the FISC end up being sent to the House Intel Committee”
Exactly. The Schiff subpoena is nothing more than a cover to legitimize Schiff having phone records he had already obtained illegally. An old trick. Getting a subpoena for stuff you already have, but shouldn’t have. Defense attorneys have been complaining about this trick for years.
Let’s see if Schiff claims an anonymous tip led him to get the subpoena. That’s a joke, by the way Surely he would not be that clueless.
Not clueless. Super arrogant.
He thinks we’re the clueless ones.
That Sleazy trick is called “Parallel Construction”… The Feds have used if for a while now… If any of you have heard of ‘Sting Ray’ you will know one of their many favorite methods of getting info they should not have and then once they know what to look for they go out and find a way to get it legally in order to introduce it court…
I still think there is something fishy going on with a 2 second or 7 second phone call. Who made the call? Why only 7 seconds? Would that even be long enough to get a couple rings? Or is this connection time? Even if it were, what can be said in 2 seconds?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
How long of a text can be sent in a 0 second call from Nunes to Parnas?
This looks more like certain phone numbers were being watched, and any incoming call to those numbers were automatically captured, regardless of length, text, data or voice.
It also looks like a smear by association. If Parnas is sacked up on a FARA violation, or campaign finance violation, or even a federal jay-walking felony, why not smear everyone that can be connected to him?
“The party you called has a mailbox that has not yet been set up.”
Like a set up.
Reminds me of a tv show with con artists who wanted to make it look like someone was doing something/ going places/ talking to people they weren’t supposed to. They lifted his cell phone, drove it around town so that it pinged in various locations, called numbers that they wanted it to look like their mark had called (a few seconds is all it takes to say ‘is JimBob there? Oh, sorry, I must have dialed the wrong number!) and voila – you’ve got a pattern of phone contacts.
It’s connection time.
(Unless the phone companies changed their practice in the last 9 yrs since I retired from law enforcement.)
On mine, If it’s a hangup– it usually shows 2-3 secs. A basic recorded vm– shows 20-30 sec’s.
(However, that’s via voicemail list.)
On record of calls, IIRC… increments were in minutes. Possibly “30 sec.” being the shortest/hangups, & rounding up by minutes thereafter. (This might have changed since I last looked).
Theory: they used those two “lobbyists” as their on-ramp to AGAIN spy on Trump team, by cooking up some FARA violations….
Same playbook as before.
Who is the “James Wolfe” of the HPSCI?
Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who leaked Page FISA warrant to his little NewYorkTimes shack-up-love-thing Ali Wwtkins.
Do we have a similar person on the House side?
I missed the poster’s name last night, but someone said…
Quote:
“The annotations additionally imply that AT&T provided the data on 09/30/2019 to someone named BATES working for HPSCI.”
I assume it’s somewhere on the doc that was circulated. AT&T got some ‘splainin to do.🤨
Additional insight from the observant poster…
incorrect on the `someone named BATES`…the understanding is BATES is the document collection (data)…
Another thing fishy is the date. If those are the dates of the calls, then who was investigating the callers in April, and why? Schiffs Show was not going on then, so who tipped him off that these records existed? Why?
I understand (don’t agree with it) phone records being scooped up in an active criminal investigation, but then why would they end up in the hands of some smarmy rat like Schiff to be used as a political weapon?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am saying if there were some type of criminal investigation that required wiretaps, I could understand other numbers being captured.
I know. I’m old, and remember the way things used to be when there was a semblance of legality involved. Or at least believable excuses given.
If it was a FISA warrant, they can go backward and forward can’t they?
Yes, and because they can go backward it hides all illegal information gathering that took place before the warrant. All that illegally gathered information just folds into what you got pursuant to the warrant.
So that could be an indication that the records were obtained under a FISA warrant I guess. I’m just gobsmacked by Schiff putting the info in the report and making it public. That’s worse than publishing grand jury info- it is flat out using your authority to smear someone. As the Democrats are so fond of saying ‘without evidence’.
See my post below. Do not discount the possibility that he believes that he is on the trail of something nefarious. So to him it is not a smear, but letting everyone see how bad Nunes is. It’s white dress/blue dress type stuff, and if you fail to recognize their seriousness you cannot anticipate and defend against them. Do not underestimate them or their committed belief. They are serious and dangerous and delusional.
See my post above. Supposedly doc was provided to “Bates [works for] HPSCI,” on “09/30/2019” by AT&T.
obviously made in a discovery by lawyers/etc and passed on
Don’t forget…
also..
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/mhastings/why-democrats-love-to-spy-on-americans
Time to end my relationship wit AT&T.
My father retired from AT&T! What a shame.
I remember a special that Catherine Herridge did about that some years ago.
It was sobering and chilling.
Sppp, 10 days after that Michael Hastings piece was published, he was kil….he had an unexplainable fatal car crash.
Shall we remind Schiff now, that no one is above the law? Or is it better to wait until he is being removed from office?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The office was never searched.
Of course, that involved a Democrat.
There’s been a very specific flavor to all of this, and all “resist” activities. Over and over. It’s the same sort of people, exhibiting the same sort of behavior they have have become renown the world-over for a very, very long time. Nothing will ever change until the vast majority of Americans see it, understand, and speak freely about it. And it is not “fabian socialists”.
Follow up question to ‘how did phone records…make it to Schiff’s committee for public release….’ is – what other numbers were part of the batch? Or did Lev ONLY talk to Toensing, Solomon, Giuliani and Nunes? He’s been awfully willing to make a deal with anyone who will listen….
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is really disturbing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The reason I’m asking this question is because of the date on the phone records. This looks to be within three days of the date Elizabeth Warren and two other Democratic senators asked for Rudy to be investigated for a FARA violation.
Could the FARA unit manager have requested the phone records of the people involved to be checked?
LikeLike
by Jim Hoft November 9, 2019
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/corrupt-mueller-team-official-brandon-van-grack-is-now-in-charge-of-dojs-fara-unit-used-to-spy-on-republicans/
Could Van Grack have passed the phone records to Schiff?
This record may be fabricated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty sure I read some statement from AT&T making excuses for it. It wasn’t a good one.
And, so people were looking into Ukraine before Biden announced. Seems relevant if you’re going to claim that Trump was only looking into the Ukraine matter to hurt Biden… who hadn’t even announced his candidacy yet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ukraine is a cesspool, it seems. A giant dem suckhole.
From what I see Rudy or Parnas is on every call. There may be only two supeonas involved here and no hops. Not sure we are dealing with a fisa here.
None the less are there not problems with the divulging of Sekulow and Nunes and Toensing,s names ???
There is no crime in a phone call and Sciff has revealed his truly despicable nature by first collecting and then releasing them, like it means something.
Linda:. This is a threat. This is a warning from the swamp!
This is America. Let’s see if that still means something, Mr. Barr! Mr. Durham, time to indict these critters.
Linda:. Sadly this is an American swamp!
Obviously someone did not get the magic DOJ/FBI redaction sharpie treatment.
The rules are whatever the House and Senate decide they are, not what the US Constitution says they are.
That means President Trump does not have control of any executive branches and never will.
I think we sometimes forget that some of these people really believe that PDJT is at best an idiot TV personality who accidentally fell into the presidency, and at worst a longtime real-life Russian agent. We assume they are all just cynical power grabbers, but some of them really believe this stuff. I know some of them. They live in a different dimension from the rest of us. Trying to have a conversation with them is like talking to a child about he Easter Bunny. They believe. Schiff may be one of them.
I have been a member of a bulletin board community for many years now. In general, the members skew hard left. They’ve run off every other conservative voice, but I still read their comments to get a view of how others see things and what they think. I’ve been warning people for the past 3 years – they REALLY believe this stuff (or at least, they refuse to NOT believe it because then they’d have to admit they’ve been wrong on some pretty big things.) This is what makes any kind of reckoning so difficult. The Cognitive Dissonance is real and may be impenetrable, considering the media went all in as well. Scary, scary times.
I know what you mean. I live in leftist zombieland, like Donald Southerland hiding in plain sight among the pod people. There are a few of us here. We stay very quiet. On occasion you come across another. It is interesting the little feeling-out dance we go through to identify each other when we meet each other for the first time. “I vote for policies, not people” is like a secret handshake when you hear it. We should have a signal we can use, like touching the right side of our nose, or tugging our right ear lobe. Hah!
So, whether these call records are true or not, they were immediately reported on by Chris Mathews.
Big question of interest…..
I get on average three spoofed phone calls to my cell that I do not answer.
How are spoofed numbers recorded in metadata?
Hard to say where this question leads…
I got a call from someone who said my cell number was being used by a racket of some kind.
Parnas is a naturalized US citizen. FISA should not apply. There is the “National Security Letter” process but it would still be extremely disturbing if “national security” investigations were conducted for what was allegedly a campaign finance investigation.
The abuses of surveillance and national security or law enforcement agencies by Demoncraps has got to be fully exposed and ended.
Perhaps Schiff got the phone records from his newly hired employee, Sean Misko, who was hired by Schiff on July 26, 2019 and friends with the whistleblower.
Laura Ingraham reported that Schiff got the names associated with each phone number from the NSA, which got the data originally from AT&T. The phone records are from April 2019, when Misko was employed by the NSC.
Didn’t Nancy bestow subpoena powers on Schiff and Cummings (as chairs of their committees) in the new rules package?
My question is what Nunes and GOP will do about it? Just appear on laura’s show and babble about it? On the other hand the unhinged Schiiff marching forward? I am tired of this show.
Nunes said on another show, he’s pursuing his legal options. He’s pissed, & rightly so– he’s not going to take it anymore.
He has at least 2 other cases pending against Twitter & CNN– I believe.
It’s really too bad Barr & Wray still fail to enforce the Law.
It is at times like this that I wonder just what country I am living in and during what time period.
Kind of amazing that the leftist / communist / socialist / marxist / leninist / NSDAP / progressive / democrat anti-Americans on a daily basis, all day long, absolutely bludgeon the President and all conservatives who support him and nobody really fights back. All we see is these kind-of, sort-of, half-butted defenses of “nobody did anything wrong” and the left just keeps steamrolling everybody. No criminal indictments of any kind. Nobody looking at phone records of democrats and their entire staff and their staff’s families. No actual criminal consequences of any kind for any of these people. All day long, everyone says “it’s coming…they’re gonna get what’s coming to them” and all the democrats get are high-paying cushy jobs and book deals and tons of money dropped in their laps. The American people will never see justice.
Um, in case you have not noticed:
The (R) are all up in this as well as the (D).
It works for all of them as long as no one upsets the apple cart…
Just think of all they have done and never had to answer for. They know they can do these things and suffer no consequences. They will continue until they do.
From reading the comments on this issue tonight I realize I am not the only one who does not
read prior posts or comments.. Fine by me.as I am so guilty in that regard.
But life goes on. Twas very hard to digest Pelosi today on so many levels of my being. And that the media is finally and suddenly coming to some sort of awareness that all of our communications have been monitored for at least a decade now, Imagine John Brennan and Clapper or another numb nut finding you as a person of interest, and reading the reports they get from their unlerlings while sitting on the toilet for a hoped for poop. I just wonder why many at the top who have access to all of humanities personal information have somehow become — oh my bad -, perverted? J Edgar Hoover indeed, See the movie Princess Bride..
No pun intended, but I am actually starting to laugh at the shit show going on.
And with fond memories – here is the forward to one of my Dear Old Dad’s favorite shows that we watched with him: That is were I am today. What a forking circus
The Twilight Zone:
I notice the “bates” references in the table. I think these indicate specific court filings. You will note that there are six different numbers referenced and that in some cases two or three different lines in the table have the same bates reference for them. Maybe some legal folk or lurking lawyers might comment on this.
Neal: From what I can remember from another more knowledgeable treeper it referes to some kind of time stamp system used by telephone systems.
So I’m a little confused, you mean after all that’s happened, the left is still using the FISA court and Unmasking to illegally investigate Republicans and their supporters?
Charles: Yes, sadly it appears to be the case.
FISA warrants are apparently handed out like candy on Halloween.
Just more evidence that Durham is over the target. One crime always lead to another to cover the first one.
HINT: There was NO subpoena. It was done under a NSL( National Security Letter) that had to be signed by…wait for it…FIB Dir.WRAY. Connect the dots!
