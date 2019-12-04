House Judiciary Committee – Academic “Groundwork” Hearing on Impeachment – 10:00am Livestream…

At 10:00am ET the House Judiciary Committee will hold an “impeachment groundwork” hearing with a panel of left-wing resistance academics scheduled to help democrats justify their urgent partisan efforts to remove President Trump from office.

HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler will be aided by contracted Lawfare attorney Norm Eisen for the effort. Chairman Nadler promised his peers he will be very aggressive toward any opposition questioning that seeks to undermine the predetermined enterprise. The academic panel is scheduled to begin testifying to Mr. Eisen at 10:00am ET

