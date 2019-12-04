House Judiciary Committee – Academic “Groundwork” Hearing on Impeachment – 10:00am Livestream…

Posted on December 4, 2019 by

At 10:00am ET the House Judiciary Committee will hold an “impeachment groundwork” hearing with a panel of left-wing resistance academics scheduled to help democrats justify their urgent partisan efforts to remove President Trump from office.

HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler will be aided by contracted Lawfare attorney Norm Eisen for the effort.  Chairman Nadler promised his peers he will be very aggressive toward any opposition questioning that seeks to undermine the predetermined enterprise. The academic panel is scheduled to begin testifying to Mr. Eisen at 10:00am ET

C-SPAN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

260 Responses to House Judiciary Committee – Academic “Groundwork” Hearing on Impeachment – 10:00am Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:29 am

    You are witnessing corrupt,Democrat Politician Lawyers with the help of their corrupt, academia Democrat Lawyer friends attempting a Coup while also trying to bring down the our Republic…..We have a serious Judical/Lawyer crisis….I personally believe its beyond repair….These corrupt Lawyers are sick and deranged people……

    Like

    Reply
  2. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:30 am

    OMG, did I just see Feldman bounce in his seat while answering?

    Like

    Reply
  3. joeknuckles says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:30 am

    The Democrats brought in 3 “austere socialist scholars” to try to take down our President. I guess Baghdadi was unavailable.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Reserved55 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Evidence?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Reserved55 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Fact?

    Like

    Reply
  6. beach lover says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Oh goodie… we have movies!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Eaglemom says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:32 am

    The democrat lawyer is going down the panel for their opinion but ignoring Turley.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:33 am

    Remember…

    Noah Feldman first called to impeach Trump 47 days into his office.

    Like

    Reply
  9. SR says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:33 am

    I think impeachment fever is over in America but dims need to keep for their base that something is going on. In the last they will make case to impeach Trump if we can get senate and keep house because WH can not be win.

    Like

    Reply
  10. zimbalistjunior says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:33 am

    um, these three idiots are ‘experts’ in the field of impeachment.
    they can opine on the history, the law, the strategy, the procedures etc

    how the frikking hell are they being used to provide legal decisions based on the facts of this case?! their testimony on those matters is completely irrelevant and prejudicial
    they are not the triers of fact–the senate is and in a way the congress is as well
    three unelected yutzes have no role to play here

    this is absurd

    Like

    Reply
  11. Cobicat says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:33 am

    How many subpoena’s did Eric Holder ignore?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s