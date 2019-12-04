House Judiciary Committee – Academic “Groundwork” Hearing on Impeachment – 10:00am Livestream…

At 10:00am ET the House Judiciary Committee will hold an “impeachment groundwork” hearing with a panel of left-wing resistance academics scheduled to help democrats justify their urgent partisan efforts to remove President Trump from office.
HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler will be aided by contracted Lawfare attorney Norm Eisen for the effort. Chairman Nadler promised his peers he will be very aggressive toward any opposition questioning that seeks to undermine the predetermined enterprise. The academic panel is scheduled to begin testifying to Mr. Eisen at 10:00am ET
C-SPAN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
.
.
You are witnessing corrupt,Democrat Politician Lawyers with the help of their corrupt, academia Democrat Lawyer friends attempting a Coup while also trying to bring down the our Republic…..We have a serious Judical/Lawyer crisis….I personally believe its beyond repair….These corrupt Lawyers are sick and deranged people……
LikeLike
OMG, did I just see Feldman bounce in his seat while answering?
LikeLike
He must be sitting on the same nail that Peter Strok was.
LikeLike
The Democrats brought in 3 “austere socialist scholars” to try to take down our President. I guess Baghdadi was unavailable.
LikeLike
Evidence?
LikeLike
Democrats: “We don’t need no stinkin’ evidence!”
LikeLike
Fact?
LikeLike
Oh goodie… we have movies!
LikeLike
The democrat lawyer is going down the panel for their opinion but ignoring Turley.
LikeLike
Remember…
Noah Feldman first called to impeach Trump 47 days into his office.
LikeLike
I think impeachment fever is over in America but dims need to keep for their base that something is going on. In the last they will make case to impeach Trump if we can get senate and keep house because WH can not be win.
LikeLike
um, these three idiots are ‘experts’ in the field of impeachment.
they can opine on the history, the law, the strategy, the procedures etc
how the frikking hell are they being used to provide legal decisions based on the facts of this case?! their testimony on those matters is completely irrelevant and prejudicial
they are not the triers of fact–the senate is and in a way the congress is as well
three unelected yutzes have no role to play here
this is absurd
LikeLike
How many subpoena’s did Eric Holder ignore?
LikeLike