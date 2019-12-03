President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend NATO Diplomatic Receptions…

Posted on December 3, 2019 by

After a series of bilateral discussions and NATO meetings President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended two diplomatic receptions in honor of the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance.

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II:

More background video from Buckingham Palace reception:

.

After leaving Buckingham Palace the President and First Lady attended a second diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  1. linda4298 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Stunning as always.

  2. ZurichMike says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Bright purple and bright yellow — I bet she lit up the room! Wow!

  3. linda4298 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    The Queen looks very happy to see Potus.

  4. Trump Train says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    So nice to have a real American Patriotic President and First Lady representing our country. So much better than those horrible 8 years we suffered through.

  5. evergreen says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Queen certainly appears to be rapt with Trump.

  6. linda4298 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Does Merkel own a dress, and does Boris own a comb.

    • vikingmom says:
      December 3, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      Nope, on both counts!!

    • suejeanne1 says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      by the way, speaking of Merkel – if any country should pay reparations for people who suffered at Auschwitz, which was in Poland, shouldn’t it be Germany? If Germany says, “well, that wasn’t the Germany of today, that was under Hitler and our citizens had nothing to do with it” . . . so why is Poland being attacked on this and why are demands being made of Poland to make reparations? Don’t they know that Poland was INVADED by Germany?

      If it is thought that Poland should pay reparations for the suffering at Auschwitz, why weren’t these demands made when it was under Communist rule?

  7. CNN_sucks says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    What an elegant couple! Except we have lunatic, idiot white trash Pelosi running around Madrid pretending to be president.

  8. SHV says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Melania has the best eyes.

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Leaving POTUS standing with Melania for 5 minutes on the street.
    Not a bright move, BoJo … you’re not ready for prime time.
    This after BoJo chortles behind Trump’s back with Macron and Trudeau.
    … like junior high girls … on camera, no less.

  10. tinamina49blog says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    I got so nervous watching our President and First Lady being kept waiting for such a long time in the street at #10 Downing.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. barnabusduke says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Would it be in bad taste to ask…”Where the hell is Andrew???” LOL And yep, our First Lady outshines all that “Royalty”! 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

  12. A2 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Evidently they quietly stirred numpty Corbyn away from The President at the palace reception.

    🤣🤣🤣👇

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7752891/Humiliation-Jeremy-Corbyn-Palace-confrontation-Donald-Trump-NHS-falls-flat.html

  13. CopperTop says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Merkel lurking near the Queen at 4:33 priceless meme material.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. gringz says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    I think it’s cute the way the queen always carries a purse. It reminds me of Sophia on the Golden Girls.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. A2 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Macron hitched a ride in the Beast with the President and First Lady from the Palace reception to Downing Street.

    😂😂😂

  16. CNN_sucks says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Did you hear what that black face mean girl trudeau gossiping? Envy..because he is not popular.

    Liked by 1 person

