President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend NATO Diplomatic Receptions…

After a series of bilateral discussions and NATO meetings President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended two diplomatic receptions in honor of the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance.
President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II:
More background video from Buckingham Palace reception:
After leaving Buckingham Palace the President and First Lady attended a second diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Queen looks very happy to see Potus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So nice to have a real American Patriotic President and First Lady representing our country. So much better than those horrible 8 years we suffered through.
Queen certainly appears to be rapt with Trump.
Does Merkel own a dress, and does Boris own a comb.
by the way, speaking of Merkel – if any country should pay reparations for people who suffered at Auschwitz, which was in Poland, shouldn’t it be Germany? If Germany says, “well, that wasn’t the Germany of today, that was under Hitler and our citizens had nothing to do with it” . . . so why is Poland being attacked on this and why are demands being made of Poland to make reparations? Don’t they know that Poland was INVADED by Germany?
If it is thought that Poland should pay reparations for the suffering at Auschwitz, why weren’t these demands made when it was under Communist rule?
What an elegant couple! Except we have lunatic, idiot white trash Pelosi running around Madrid pretending to be president.
Melania has the best eyes.
Leaving POTUS standing with Melania for 5 minutes on the street.
Not a bright move, BoJo … you’re not ready for prime time.
This after BoJo chortles behind Trump’s back with Macron and Trudeau.
… like junior high girls … on camera, no less.
Whilst they enjoyed the Christmas Carols being sung nearby . . .
I got so nervous watching our President and First Lady being kept waiting for such a long time in the street at #10 Downing.
That’s the reason why so many great photos show in the Daily Mail and all the tabloids.
Apart from security, given the cold, perhaps the President and Melania Trump might have remained in the vehicle till the staff at No 10 were ready to admit them.
Would it be in bad taste to ask…”Where the hell is Andrew???” LOL And yep, our First Lady outshines all that “Royalty”! 🙂
Evidently they quietly stirred numpty Corbyn away from The President at the palace reception.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7752891/Humiliation-Jeremy-Corbyn-Palace-confrontation-Donald-Trump-NHS-falls-flat.html
Merkel lurking near the Queen at 4:33 priceless meme material.
I think it’s cute the way the queen always carries a purse. It reminds me of Sophia on the Golden Girls.
Macron hitched a ride in the Beast with the President and First Lady from the Palace reception to Downing Street.
Did you hear what that black face mean girl trudeau gossiping? Envy..because he is not popular.
