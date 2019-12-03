President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend NATO Diplomatic Receptions…

After a series of bilateral discussions and NATO meetings President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended two diplomatic receptions in honor of the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance.

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II:

More background video from Buckingham Palace reception:

After leaving Buckingham Palace the President and First Lady attended a second diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.