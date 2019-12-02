House Republicans Release Rebuttal Review of Democrat Impeachment Effort….

In advance of the Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare Committee releasing a highly partisan HPSCI report to facilitate a political impeachment effort, the House republicans have provided a proactive 123 page rebuttal report [pdf link here] the media will ignore.
A good encapsulation paragraph within the executive summary: “The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct; it is an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system. The Democrats are trying to impeach a duly elected President based on the accusations and assumptions of unelected bureaucrats who disagreed with President Trump’s policy initiatives and processes. They are trying to impeach President Trump because some unelected bureaucrats were discomforted by an elected President’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are trying to impeach President Trump because some unelected bureaucrats chafed at an elected President’s “outside the beltway” approach to diplomacy.”
[link to House pdf version of report]
1. President Trump has a deep-seated, genuine, and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine due to its history of pervasive corruption.
2. President Trump has a long-held skepticism of U.S. foreign assistance and believes that Europe should pay its fair share for mutual defense.
3. President Trump’s concerns about Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board are valid. The Obama State Department noted concerns about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma in 2015 and 2016.
4. There is indisputable evidence that senior Ukrainian govt officials opposed President Trump in 2016 and did so publicly. It has been reported that a DNC operative worked with Ukrainian officials, including the Ukrainian Embassy, to dig up dirt on then-candidate Trump.
5. The evidence does not establish that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election for the purpose of benefiting him in the 2020 election.
6. The evidence does not establish that President Trump withheld a meeting with President Zelensky for the purpose of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election.
7. The evidence does not support that President Trump withheld U.S. security assistance to Ukraine for the purpose of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election.
8. The evidence does not support that President Trump orchestrated a shadow foreign policy apparatus for the purpose of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election.
9. The evidence does not support that President Trump covered up the substance of his telephone conversation with President Zelensky by restricting access to the call summary.
10. President Trump’s assertion of longstanding claims of executive privilege is a legitimate response to an unfair, abusive, and partisan process, and does not constitute obstruction of a legitimate impeachment inquiry.
SUMMARY – The evidence does NOT prove the Democrats’ allegations that President Trump abused his authority to pressure Ukraine to investigate his potential political rival, Vice President Joe Biden, for President Trump’s benefit in the 2020 presidential election.
Here’s the full report:
.
Argue Bill of Attainder
Agree/
No, you cannot go to the Soopreme Court to stop. This is between the House of democRat representatives and the WH, President Trump.
The very Last thing needed is even More judicial activism!!!! besides its not needed or constitutional.
Let the Senate convict or aquit. Then let The People commence the CW to Restore a functioning Republic, not this insane Demoncrazy.
Oh yes, you can! Unlike the British, the Founders of this nation did not name “maladministration” as a valid cause for impeachment. They stipulated “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but did not give Congress judicial powers. They did not intend that the President would serve at the pleasure of Congress. And, they expressly prohibited what this Congressional action actually is: a “Bill of Attainder.” The House has no lawful prerogative to pass any Articles of Impeachment.
So, yes, this thing is going to have to be taken to the Supreme Court and there called out by its true name, so that both this President and all future Presidents (and Supreme Court justices) will not continue to face these attacks on their Constitutional sovereignty.
is an impeachable offense what the House declares it to be? Wide berth under high crimes and misdemeanors, especially with a DOJ opinion that a sitting POTUS cannot be indicted.
seemingly, a ruling would have to define those parameters. I’m not sure the court will want that task, nor should they. Hasn’t the court opted for political solutions via the ballot box?
perhaps I’m wrong, maybe an activist court sits waiting for a hit at this pinata.
Why would anyone call for CW to restore the Republic? That’s not at all what would be needed and would only further the insanity of YUGE government. Just look what the one CW did if you need proof. Federal this, federal that, then moar federal… federal… federal.
State’s rights obliterated through “funding”. I could go on, but the point should be made.
Civil War would be a disaster. We need to let our VSG President do his thing to restore the Republic peacefully. If that doesn’t work out, call me for the next step, I am moar than ready unless you call for CW.
P.S. In the meantime, be ready for ANYTHING for as the masses are awakened to the evils of “government” moar and moar there WILL be civil unrest. You know who will be losing it in droves… and our President has to make moves for 2020 while they attempt to imcoup him for being an honest American Patriot residing in our White House.
I would not be so willing to consider that off the table.
if there ARE dimensions of this saga that place an imperative to addressing a constitutional interpretation..I can think of may scenrios, including several that have already occured.
then yes, SCOTUS would be the proper remedy..
if they will hear any case, is a different story.
Here is something that is actually happenig right now:
SCOTUS is actually taking a case wrt gun conrtol laws from a case in NY. It’s important to realize they took this case, even though the law has been modified that makes the argument before it moot. And YET, they HAVE chosen the hear it regardless.
what that shows me, that SCOTUS has enormous discretion about what it will and will not take on..both from a constitutional precedent and a logical rational view, it makes no sense for SCOTUS to even hear the case. And YET..they have chosen to go forward anyway. I find that very interesting…
so, before we assume whether the supreme court would become a party in this impeachment hearing..at least to address some of the law that is being considered..I think it is reasonable to leave that on the table as a probability..could go either way.
this latest case, even shows SCOTUS moves in ways that are seemingly at odds with just about anything they have done in the past.
So, stay tuned.
I think it would be a good opportunity also to address the political remedy from a constitutional perspective. A lawful perspective.
Because we hear things like “crimes”…”misconduct”..”bribery” “extortion” “collusion” “obstruction” “due process” “evidence” “hearsay” etc.
these are legally defined terms…
and yet congress would choose not to take this matter to a courtroom to hear these case of criminality..
that is problematic to me at a fundamental level.
high crimes and misdeamnors actually have a legal definition if you read the constitution.
namely, bribery.
but it is also broad enough that other crimes and misconduct can be considered..as it should.
however, when congress goes literally off the reservation and attempts to make claims over crimes that have no evidence to prove them in any courtroom..how can this function for the legal remedy, much less a higher standard implied by the constitution of the impeachment procedures?
I will remind everyone reading this to examine the articles of impeachment for all three former president in our history before this saga.
you will find the legal words describing “crimes”, were ONLY criminal statutes that would otherwise be pursued in a criminal/civil court room.
you can’t for instance, charge a president under impeachment powers, for smelling funny..
and this goes back to due process…how can you hurdle the high bar of due process in impeachment of a president, if the same evidence shown thus far, would never have a chance in any normal court of law?
furthermore, it is clear the prosecutors here have committed several prosecutorial misconduct and manipulation of the law…
I think SCOTUS has a role here.
and it will certainly have a role, after this disaster unfolds and certain members of congress face impeachment themselves..you can be sure they will be looking to SCOTUS for a ruling that aids their defense of the indefensible misconduct they have created.
United States vs Nixon has set a precedent for SCOTUS getting involved. IMO, Nixon withholding tapes is less Constitutionally egregious than the current Bill of Attainder process going on now. The radical Dem/thugs will also try to criminally charge and bankrupt PDJTs family; modern day “Corruption of the Blood”
GenEarly says: “No, you cannot go to the Soopreme Court to stop. This is between the House of democRat representatives and the WH, President Trump.
The very Last thing needed is even More judicial activism!!!! besides its not needed or constitutional.
Let the Senate convict or aquit. Then let The People commence the CW to Restore a functioning Republic, not this insane Demoncrazy.”
The process the Democrats are using to impeach President Trump is consciously designed to raise serious constitutional questions about what methods and means can be used by the House of Representatives to indict a president for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.
IMHO, the House is certain to pass articles of impeachment in late 2019 or early 2020, whenever it is that Nancy Pelosi comes to believe believe the time is right. Once the articles of impeachment have been passed, Pelosi and her staff of lawfare group lawyers fully expect the articles to be challenged in the courts.
A lengthy court review will keep the impeachment narrative alive throughout the winter of 2020 and possibly into the spring. The Democrats and the MSM are gambling they can maintain control of the impeachment narrative all through that time.
If the courts side with the Democrats, they win big in that they have established a means of keeping any future president from deviating too far from the political and social agenda the Speaker of the House sets for the federal government.
In other words, if the courts rule that House passage of the articles of impeachment has followed a constitutionally valid process, then a precedent has been established which has the ultimate effect of greatly weakening the power of the Executive Branch relative to what the constitution actually intends.
If the Senate refuses to take up articles of impeachment and instead waits for the courts to rule on their constitutionality, the Democrats will paint the Senate Republicans as being complicit with the president in obstructing justice. The Democratic Party Senators now running for the Democrat’s 2020 nomination will be free to campaign all during that time.
On the other hand, if the Senate does take up the articles of impeachment immediately, without waiting for the courts to decide the constitutional issues — while knowing that the president had not been afforded anything resembling due process in the House — then precedent will be set that any president can be thwarted from pursuing his or her agenda by threats of impeachment regardless of how flimsy or contrived is the evidence.
It has been clear for some time now that Nancy Pelosi and her staff of hired lawfare gunslingers have a well thought-out plan for impeaching the president.
Their primary goal is to energize and motivate the true blue Democratic Party faithful for the 2020 election. If they can also severely weaken the power of the Executive Branch relative to the Congress at the same time they are attacking President Trump, so much the better as far as they are concerned.
Work hard at the NATO Summit as you always do, Mr. President. We Americans look forward to reports from your meetings AND we’re awaiting the coverage of our First Lady’s activities and especially photos of whatever gorgeous outfits she packed.
Be safe, God’s speed back home and never forget how much we love our President, First Lady and the First Family.
I will pray to God from now until election day, that the POND SCUM Demorats are annihilated in the elections.
the fight will be won, with a trump level of effort..remember that..this is the lesson of the trump success against all the odds and fraudulent efforts of the left:
you make it happen by working your tail off!
so get out there right now, and don’t stop.
make it your purpose to recruit as many people as you can to understand what a world under any of these dems really means.
that is the best way to ensure trump win.
by voter activism and holding fast against the opposition.
My personal rebuttal…
Suck It Shiff!
~White Wine El
Thank you Reps Nunes, Jordan and McCaul for fighting to maintain the rule of law in our constitutional Republic. We the people are indebted to you for your honorable service.
I just read the book, “The Plot Against the President” by Lee Smith; Rep. Nunes and his staff deserve our respect and gratitude. Yet the war on Trump continues, on and on….
We have to say “Enough!!!” somehow, someway to End this Insanity.
The 2020 Election is a Remedy, if We can get to it and vanquish this gaggle of democRats.
The inquiry was a stunt designed to provide a PR defense for the witnesses upon the date when they are charged with crimes.
Almost the entire witness list was made of 1) perps who contributed to the creation/composition/communication of the Steele dossier or 2) perps who leaked classified information. It is easy to tell which witness belongs in which category.
They probably have already been interrogated by Durham & Co., and they know their legal jeopardy. Now, having appeared as a witness at the inquiry, they will scream ‘political retribution’ to all the MSM ready and willing to fabricate this Potemkin defense.
And where have been the Republicans? 1) They hired GPS Fusion before the Dems and 2) they are as guilty as the Dems in the foreign-aid-recycling schemes, so they are between a rock and a hard place. They all should be purged.
that is right ..and spot on…these were cutouts to fasciliate a larger corruption..
the predicate, the real origins of this impeachment and all the other investigations going back even farther than C. Page and papdopolous, relate to the corruption and pay for play and money laundering schemes that thousands of insiders have been involved in..for decades.
these are just the tip of the iceburg in these testimonies.
I want hear from RADM Rogers and get it on record.
he has the “goods”..he has the data that shows it.
how to get that?
If only we had adults in the House on the democrat side. President Zelinsky came out again and said no quid pro quo! It’s like accusing someone of robbing a bank and the bank claims that person did not rob them? What a shame that it takes this many pages of rebuttal by GOP to explain to the media (who will completely ignore) and other voters why this is all a sham!
LikeLiked by 1 person
fanbeav said – “If only we had adults in the House on the democrat side.”
Hahahahaaaaaccckkkkcough-hairball-coughaaaccckkkcoughhahahhehehe
At this point, I would settle for a few more on the Republican side.
Great Rebuttal!
This is more like I thought yesterday’s White House answer to Nadler on making an appearance ought to have been, but I’m just glad it’s out there.
I suppose it’s better to come from their congressional “peers”, than their target.
Maybe it will embarrass some of the leftist hack attorneys Nadler intends to trot out to realize THEY AIN’T FOOLING NO ONE.
Last night’s letter from WH counsel was a major league bitch slap to the eunuch Nadler. It wasn’t a RINO Rollover that dems have enjoyed for far too long. Look for GOP to deliver major league pimp slappings of the academic whores the dems are parading for the cameras.
I hope so. I hope they delve into congressional powers, because congress has oversight not judicial or investigative powers. There are mechanisms for granting both, but those mechanisms were not employed. For instance, they could have appointed a special counsel or formed a special committee, both options were considered for Benghazi.
This “impeachment” differs from the 3 others in that in each of the 3 there were clearly defined crimes. Congress created the law (tenure of office), to ensure Johnson violated it, a law later found to be unconstitutional and congressional overreach by SCOTUS. They also had articles about Johnson’s demeanor. Johnson’s impeachment was a pure partisan play and most closely mirrors what is currently happening.
With Nixon and Clinton there were underlying crimes, opinions differ as to whether said crimes constituted high crimes. There was a special prosecutor/independent counsel in those cases. The investigation was undertaken by the special counsel NOT by the house. In both cases the house acted on the findings.
Bringing those points out and also going over separation of power and article II executive duties would be the avenues I would explore, but who knows how much time they’ll be allowed or how many points of order, etc. will eat up what little time they have. It’s clear the D’s have made up their minds, so any questions are for the public’s consumption to sway opinion. Still if their so called experts are honest, there is no way to defend this farce.
“The Obama State Department noted concerns about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma in 2015 and 2016.” Most likely they thought the Bidens were cheating them out of monies they thought were coming to obama and Hillary.
Meanwhile, Pelosi and crew are in Europe boot-licking the climate change crowd.
Time to re-read the Logan Act.
If everyone dies from global warming, carbon emissions will plummet. Problem solved.
They’re signing up Pay-for-Play foreign adversaries to undermine the Presidency.
At this point, I have no interest or energy for defending the president, because just “defending” him isn’t a defense. The only thing that matters right now is hammering the coup participants with the strongest offense anyone has ever seen in American politics since the Civil War.
Hit them until they don’t get up again, that’s the only things anyone should expect from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, Libertarians — whoever has or claims to have loyalty to the Republic.
Hit these insurgents and subversive parasites until they don’t ever get back up and do it again. End their impunity.
Like Rush Limbaugh always says: There is no dealing with these people, they must be DESTROYED.
Music to my ears. Have always been a proponent of unemotional, methodical, merciless offensive blows. Hate is not required. It is a duty to destroy serious threats to that which we hold dear. Just do it then step back and admire the work.
That being said, who are the coup participants, the complete roster? Not just the corrupt bureaucrats and dem elected loons and hacks. I’ve had this nagging feeling that they are not going to put all this effort into ANYTHING with so much potential downside unless they’re being forced to, or have a substantial payback within reach (quid pro quo).
Are there also unseen hands that stand to gain the most from PT’s removal from office? Cynicism tells me money is involved and has more gravitational pull then preserving obama’s fundamental transformation which is really about power. The multinationals, wall street… ? If the dems crash and burn as spear carriers for the unseen hands they are gone for a while but the use hands remain. Should we at least connect the dots and identify them as the REAL THREAT to our way of life?
It would be truly historic if this mess is all about (insanely misguided) people willing to oh, i dunno, set this kind of standard for all future presidents or to commit sedition or even treason for an ideal in this day and age in DC. Motivations, motivations, motivations and who is pulling the strings?
Peter,
Nice bat speed, you hit that one way out and cleared the bases
I would further point out that we have a mutual cooperation agreement with Ukraine regarding criminal activity. There appears to be suspicious behavior involving past Ukraine leaders who may have participated in illegal transactions involving US taxpayer dollars. President Trump would violate that agreement, and his oath of office, if he did not request cooperation from Ukraine.
Then there is Crowdstrike and its owners involvement in our electoral politics.
You are right Peter. The Repubs need to fight back and show no mercy as the coup and illegal activity in Ukraine are brought into the light.
If the dem crimes are not fully dealt with, patriots will have to restore the rule of law. The republic must be defended.
All things taken into account; I have come to the conclusion that Biden is only in the race in order to carry out this farce. The hoax was obviously cooked up using the same template as before with Russian Collusion, Mueller, Kavanaugh, and this.
Lawfare (Liefare) makes up some story that has proven to be damaging in the past. Leak it to the media partners. Pull out compliant co- conspirators that have some inkling of credibility to the media to put a face on the thing. Steele didn’t write the Dossier. Mifsud is no Russian. Mueller did not investigate anything. Blase-Ford obviously wasn’t there and neither were any of the witnesses now. Smoke and mirrors. Costumes, makeup, and masks.
The sad part is that the shysters are billing the taxpayers by the hour and they have been for more than three years. For a dog and pony show. “Wolves of Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Well, at least 3 Republicans see through the charade.
Where the hell are the rest?
Thanks, Rep. Nunes, but I am sick of reports. These D’s are low-information politicians, and everyone is tuning them out. Rigged = low information → hang up the phone, turn off the tv.
Does anyone seriously think Trump needs the Ukraine to take down Biden? Biden is a drooling imbecile.
One man is responsible for the best-performing economy in the history of our country.
One man is responsible for the stock markets growing to the highest levels in our history.
One man is responsible for the lowest unemployment, across all races and ethnicities, in decades.
One man is responsible for the dramatic decline in requests for government assistance.
One man is responsible for the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing.
One man is responsible for making the United States energy independent and the largest exporter of oil in the world.
One man is responsible for renegotiating trade pacts with our trading “partners” that are fair and equal.
One man is responsible for our “allies” finally paying their fair share of their defense costs.
One man is responsible for finally moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
One man is responsible for neutering North Korea, which was, three short years ago, the most significant threat to world peace.
One man is responsible for finally confronting the Red Chinese and reversing decades of exfiltration of American technology and wealth.
One man is responsible for destroying the ISIS Mid East caliphate and decimating its leadership.
One man is responsible for beginning the process of bringing our troops home from the never-ending wars in Afghanistan and Syria.
One man is responsible for encouraging, perhaps supporting, the cries of freedom in Hong Kong, Iran, and Venezuela.
One man is responsible for replacing the threat of war with the threat of tariffs as the “Big Stick” when confronting our enemies.
One man is responsible for unmasking, for all to see, the collusion between the liberal left, the Democrat Party, and the U.S. national media.
One man is responsible for exposing the tyranny of the governing elite and unelected, entrenched bureaucrats infesting Washington D.C. and the body politic.
One man…
One party is responsible for Iran’s pallets of money.
One party is responsible for the Russian reset.
One party is responsible for submarine games one candidate in a campaign to favor another.
One party encourages an invasion by illegal aliens.
One party wants to destroy a health care system in favor of a government control system.
One party wants to destroy the outsider who seeks to drain the crooks from the Swamp. One party sought to destroy a Supreme Court nominee by rehearsing a woman to testify to lies during a Spartacus hearing.
One party infected the Intelligence Community turning them from a semi-responsible organization into a Sexcrete Soceity of lying, spies who planted false evidence into the public sphere.
One party has complete control of the unfair and partial Lame Stream Media.
One party hired a firm of legal hit men to take down a duly elected President.
One party obviously wants a Civil War among the people.
One party controls 10% of the land mass of the US but seeks to dominate the working class.
One party has zero moral compass and is willing to steal from the citizens WH allegedly entrusted them with “power”.
One party needs to confront the entirety of the nation and declare in one voice that the people are too stupid to know what the Democrat leadership knows.
One party needs to realize that the only people stupid enough to believe the previous statement are members of their party.
One party…no mind, no morals, no future.
“Hit these insurgents and subversive parasites until they don’t ever get back up and do it again. End their impunity.”
Exactly!!! It’s either Them or US!!! No Quarter, No Surrender. A fight to the Finish !!! Now or Never !!!
Enough has been discussed, debated, deposed, denied, divulged already.
So Decide that it Ends Now!!! It’s Our Country, Decide, because if not, We will be eliminated as Hillary intended.
What else is to be done with “Deplorables” and “Irredeemables” ??? Words have meanings.
I am with you GenEarly, how can we start?
NUTS!
-President Donald J Trump
Excellent rebuttal. Well done 👍
Pathetic rebuttal.
I’m not seeing any “counter-punch” accusing house Democrats for trying to cover up Biden’s “corruption by nepotism” and mentioning senior DNC staff also tied to Burisma.
This is the reason Trump won and not these clown followers.
That needs to be loud and proud in the summary, not “lede buried” like the NY Times.
The most bizarre aspect of the Democrats’ present Ukraine-based angle is simply that they wish to utterly ignore “Biden’s Boast.” In their Swampy world-view, there’s really nothing wrong with the Vice-President of the United States boasting that he obstructed Ukranian justice against his son and used billions of dollars in US Aid as the big-stick. No impeachable offense there. But, for the President to even suggest that the man might need to be investigated … 😱 … that’s the “high crime” of interfering with the 2020 election in which no one is the official opposing candidate! (“Engaging at least six foreign governments to interfere with the 2016 election” is, once again, no problem at all.)
Our Constitution expressly prohibits exactly what this really is – a Bill of Attainder, where the legislature on its own authority declares someone’s actions to be a crime and punishes them for that crime without a trial. This is the Constitutional crisis that must be expressly confronted so that present and future Presidents do not have to continue to face it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Mike Robinson. Totally agree!
the left is in full bloom misinformation psyops mode
they realize what is truly at stake here:
the ability to manipulate the IC (or act as its agent…it’s a synergy )
the ability to finance the media with insider information that realizes unparalleled access, and thus stories that are very profitable at a time when selling “news” can be counted as a multi billion dollar a month industry.
the ability to go unchecked in its corrupt business and policy decisions that often involve access to signit and other activities that would ARE unlawful and very damaging to a variety of important prioriites..namely the presumption that the dem party represents a valid moral corruption free party.
the left is fighting hard right now, so its dark money isn’t going to get exposed.
and I am afraid to say it, but that likely includes members from the GOP too.
It is good the Republicans are standing up for truth, the presidency, and long-standing political norms. Having this in writing makes it available for posterity, but as the article states, it will be completely ignored by the MSM who are criminally involved with the attempted overthrow of the President of the USA. Unfortunately, we have learned the MSM along with the Deep State and lib politicians are above the law.
Thank God we have such a great President who continues to get more wins for US Citizens.
Urge all to try to get a library copy of Presidential Historian Doug Weads “Inside Trumps White House”. For sure watch his most recent interview on Epoch Times. Can’t wait to read the book itself.
As they say, history may seldom repeat, but it often rhymes. Donald Trump is in the place of Alfred Dreyfus and Nancy Pelosi is in the place of Edouard Drumont.
The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice
