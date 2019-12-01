Sunday Talks: Doug Collins -vs- Chris Wallace…

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins appears on Fox News to debate the insufferable gatekeeper of the swamp, Chris Wallace.

Despite the necessary obfuscation by Wallace, who is professionally trained to pretend not to know things, Collins points out the ridiculous proposition that republicans and the White House are required to respond to participation demands when the HPSCI impeachment report hasn’t even been produced.  The process construct therein highlights the purely political motive of the partisan Democrat agenda.  At this point it’s transparent.

26 Responses to Sunday Talks: Doug Collins -vs- Chris Wallace…

  1. Patricia Weir says:
    December 1, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I’m sorry. I just don’t have the stomach for Chris Wallace ..

  2. gunrunner03 says:
    December 1, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Collins handled Wallace handily.

    • Jan says:
      December 1, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      I am really glad that Collins is a good lawyer and ranking member. Jim Jordan is on House Judiciary, as is John Ratcliffe. if they can do as well here on Judiciary as the 2 of them did on Intel, plus get some additional help from other Republicans, we can hit more home runs.

      And NoNads is even more stupid than Schiff for brains. Ridiculous that the Dimms give the President and Republicans dates to submit for witness lists, etc., when they haven’t even seen the impeachment report from House Intel.

      NO DUE PROCESS to be seen here, folks. And note in order to have counsel there, the President must give up all privileges and cooperate in supplying witnesses and all documents subpoenaed.

      • Jerry Joe says:
        December 1, 2019 at 4:50 pm

        “And NoNads is even more stupid than Schiff for brains.”

        Mercy, would the nuns in grammar school have a lot of fun after writing this one on the chalkboard!!!

      • Publius Syrus says:
        December 1, 2019 at 5:02 pm

        That failure of due process message needs to be hammered home, again.
        Its crazy time now for dual income parents, but the basic themes need to be repeated, and the repeat failures of the House Dems to provide transparency and at least facts, shows their desperation .ost of all, and reinforces the true motive- to dirty up POTUS again, and disenfranchise We The People.

        Even the Left MSM is getting nervous…keep hammering!

  3. Just Some Guy says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Sundance Thanks for giving us the summary of Chris Wallace interviews. I can not watch his propaganda with becoming disgusted and nauseous by it.

    • Publius Syrus says:
      December 1, 2019 at 4:56 pm

      +1. I wait for the Sunday talkies as chosen here, for the smart commentary by Sundance putting it in context, including some very wise commenters, some of whom clearly have deep insight as to process and as yet undivulged content.context

      I would like to believe some strategic PR pros around Trump, if not POTUS or DonJr themselves directly, are reading The Last Refuge tweets, as a refection of what thoughtful flyover country is thinking, benefitting from others who contribute as above. Maybe even Hannity, if he and producers are capable of learning from Bartiromo what works.

  4. InAz says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    My husband does not say much about politics, but this morning he said he really really hopes that the attorneys for President Trump will not appear in front of Schiff’s Kangaroo Court.

    He said the attorneys need to send the Commiecrats a letter stating that because the impeachment process they took is illegal etc, and saying the President is guilty and must appear to prove his innocence is full blown Communist tactics.
    Pound sand.

  5. Publius Syrus says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Wallace is presumeably part of the “dog meat” (marketing term) presented by Fox management to bolster the “fair but balanced” branding. So, like the other online “talent” he is simply the dummy, tv lingo for the on air face, reading what the production team has assembled. Wallace obviously has some evo involvement, following his fathers example, and perhaps believes his own PR as a tough ambush interviewer.

    I do see a change in style, slowly, as Fox execs realize they run the risk of becoming tainted asFake News. Thats translated in at least listening to his guests more…vs the more obvious propaganda elsewhere. Here Collins refusedto be suckered by Wallace’ hypothetical, and thats reassuring to me that the GOP is becoming more disciplined and prepared.

    That accrues to the GOP as a whole, and I hope the old guard is learning from the Freedom Caucus types. We will see.

  6. Carrie says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Well I got through that, barely. Not only is there no report where Republicans can call rebuttal witnesses, but it’s just so annoying when Chris splices the testimony of 3 people who “believe” there was quid pro quo, when the evidence demonstrates the complete opposite. All of this is moot in any event, as the President has the support of the American people to root out corruption before handing over foreign aid. If anything, I think these hearings have done an amazing job showing the blatant hubris many State Department staff suffer from. They really are the most entitled bunch of sniveling bureaucrats and only succeed in blocking any actual progress. I’m sure most people would support firing 50% of the staff as a good beginning.

    • jrapdx says:
      December 1, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      Your comment closely mirrors my thoughts. It is notable that Wallace didn’t interrupt Collins that much, maybe because Collins was on the mark about the “impeachment process”. Wallace had his BS lined up before the interview but it seemed quite petty and irrelevant.

  7. delighteddeplorable says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    And look! Baghdad Bob surfaces! Perfect.

  8. jrapdx says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Entertaining! Wallace is a notorious bag of hot air, but Collins was ready and deflated ol’ windbag quite effectively. So obvious when Wallace played clips from the prior “open” hearings: “witnesses” making assertions about “quid pro quo”. What Wallace didn’t show was witnesses being questioned by Republicans and admitting they had no actual knowledge of an impeachable offense.

    Also, Collins railed at the stupidity of requiring Republicans to provide names of witnesses to be called at hearings next week BEFORE Schiff issues a report. As usual Democrats are twisted to think Republicans will fall for these Alice-in-wonderland games.

    Bottom line is Collins was very clear that the Nadler-Schiff show is grossly unfair to Republicans and especially the President. Like Collins said the American people aren’t going to fall for it. Even many Democrats will reject the conclusions of a rigged process, notwithstanding the propaganda efforts of “swamp gatekeepers” like Wallace.

  9. JohnCasper says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    U.S. Senator Doug Collins. Make it so.

  10. Genie says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Rep. Collins was superb at handling Wallace’s leading questions and hypothetical boobytraps. If you’ve had the misfortune to watch enough of Chris Wallace over the years, you can recognize his frustration and befuddlement during the split screen at 6:53 to 7:00.

  11. milktrader says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    If President Trump ordered three scoops of ice cream, tortured puppies and ate them with his obscene ice cream count would that be grounds for impeachment?

    How about if he murdered all his political rivals and ordered a nuclear strike on CNN headquarters? Would that be an impeachable offense.

    Anything to get impeachable offense and President Trump in the same sentence

    What a tool. Elmer Fudd of reporting

  12. Reserved55 says:
    December 1, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    “He (Trump) didn’t mention corruption”

    Chris, he most certainly mentioned corruption. The Biden’s, like you, are corrupt as hell.

  13. Pa Hermit says:
    December 1, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Often wonder why no one has ever said anything about only covering half the story. Maybe I’m spoiled by listening (years ago) to “The Rest of the Story by Paul Harvey! You would think that some eager journalist would try something like that. That seemed quite popular at the time.

