Sunday Talks: Doug Collins -vs- Chris Wallace…

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins appears on Fox News to debate the insufferable gatekeeper of the swamp, Chris Wallace.

Despite the necessary obfuscation by Wallace, who is professionally trained to pretend not to know things, Collins points out the ridiculous proposition that republicans and the White House are required to respond to participation demands when the HPSCI impeachment report hasn’t even been produced. The process construct therein highlights the purely political motive of the partisan Democrat agenda. At this point it’s transparent.