President Trump Considering Cartels as “Terrorists” – AMLO Worries About U.S. Invasion, and A.G. Bill Barr Heads to Mexico…

President Trump has said he is close to a decision that would designate Mexican drug cartels as officially recognized terrorist networks by the United States.
Remember, within the geopolitical dynamic that benefits all three North American countries, Mexico needs to start taking clear and decisive actions toward all levels of internal corruption if the ultimate economic objective of the USMCA is going to work.
Mexican President Lopez-Obrador is concerned this designation could lead to U.S. military engagement against the cartels. The Democrats are concerned this designation would mean they could no longer accept campaign donations from the drug cartels; and into this mix of interests, U.S. Attorney Bill Barr is going to Mexico.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government was committed to fighting organized crime, seeking to dispel fears that the United States could take matters in its own hands in the fight against drug cartels.
U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he plans to designate the Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, a move aimed at disrupting their finances by imposing sanctions.
While this does not directly give the United States authority for military operations in Mexico, many Mexicans are nervous their northern neighbor could use it as a pretext for a unilateral invention.
Lopez Obrador reiterated he would not permit an armed foreign intervention a century after the country was last invaded, arguing that his government was already doing its part to battle criminal gangs.
“Armed foreigners cannot intervene in our territory,” he said, instead offering more cooperation with the United States after a series of recent clashes involving drug cartels, security forces and civilians highlighted the power of the gangs.
Lopez Obrador’s government says its priorities are disrupting the cartels’ cash flows and money-laundering opportunities, and halting illegal arms trafficking into Mexico from the United States.
The Mexican Finance Ministry’s financial intelligence unit has frozen the accounts of 771 people and 1,057 companies, with more than 5.3 billion pesos ($274 million) in total, a statement said.
Mexican officials have had several meetings with U.S. counterparts to discuss how to stop the arms flow, it said, adding that “satisfactory” progress has already been made.
Trump has repeatedly offered military assistance in the fight against drug gangs, which Lopez Obrador has always declined, even after the gangland massacre of a U.S.-Mexican family earlier this month.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week to discuss security cooperation, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. The U.S. embassy in Mexico did not respond to a request for comment. (read more)
Hezbollah is in S America and Mexico and Obama let them skate
Trump HAS to take action against the cartels
Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.
They followed cocaine shipments, some from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States. They tracked the river of dirty cash as it was laundered by, among other tactics, buying American used cars and shipping them to Africa. And with the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran.
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
and
Hezbollah Smuggled Tons of Cocaine Into the U.S. During Obama Administration, Report Reveals
https://www.newsweek.com/hezbollah-cocaine-smuggle-united-states-obama-751928
LikeLiked by 1 person
MYRICK: Hezbollah car bombs on our border
Why isn’t Obama’s Department of Homeland Security concerned?
An indictment was handed down Aug. 30 by the Southern District Court of New York that shows a connection between Hezbollah – the proxy army of Iran and a designated terrorist organization – and the drug cartels that violently plague the U.S.-Mexico border.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2010/sep/1/hezbollah-car-bombs-on-our-border/
LikeLiked by 1 person
…the Obama admin was a proxy arm of iran……
LikeLike
Even for Zombified O’bama-loving drones, this should have perked up enough brain cells to wonder what could be going on.
LikeLike
…a ten year operation shot down for obama’s vanity
Operation Cassandra….
What would Valerie do…..
LikeLike
El Chapo + Pelosi. That was the rumor. The DC crookedness is so thick that swamp does it no justice.
Pelosi’s cash is in trouble once cartels are labeled terrorists. Hard to get cash once the banks are chained. It is the only thing these gargoyles understand.
The way to take down the swamp is to cut their crooked cash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All tied in with USMCA. Pelosi made these moves necessary at this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have we not learned anything these last 20 years? Some people here are pretty blasé about the risks of US military action in Mexico. The US military versus some drug cartels – we could take them with one arm tied behind our back, they say. Really? We can drop bombs really well, but pacifying foreign countries isn’t so easy. Mexico’s population is five times that of Afghanistan and we haven’t been able to pacify that country of ignorant goatherds. I’m sure the majority of Mexicans hate the cartels, but the majority of Afghanis hated the Taliban, too, and the Taliban is still poised to take over the minute we get out of Afghanistan (if we ever do). We need to seal the border with Mexico, but sending troops down there is a damn fool thing to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your talking about the past ‘administration’s ‘ this is President Trump. He means what he says and promises made promises kept. He is killing the deep state and all the bitches in our so called government. Go get Mr President, we stand with you. God bless
LikeLike
Sentiant:. Agree! Better to build a wall. At least WeBuildthewall is currently working on building another 3.5 miles of wall in Texas. Not sure if anybody else is building any more wall. It seems like it is just WBTW building walls these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt that US military forces could ever beat the cartels in Mexico and then depart from a pacified and friendly nation. Mexicans won’t accept US rule inside their country.
EXCEPT !! If The WALL was built for a thousand miles of border and the other thousand miles was fully defended, and every port of entry completely functional, it would cause the end of illegal immigration and smuggling of people and products between Mexico and the US. Then the US could defeat the cartels in Mexico.
The necessity to prevent illegal passage of people and products would continue for centuries.
LikeLike
I’m just trying to think of a win-win way out of this for everybody..
there’s no need for a messy confrontation..
you gotta think like Jean Lafitte.. or Jim Bowie..
If they expose the U.S. politicians they have been paying..
then take the U.S. military pressure off the table..
It’s a win-win..
that’s my GOM offshore oilfield solution..
I don’t know nothin’..
just sayin’..
LikeLike
Let’s watch and see, who screams the loudest about this! Our President is a stable genius for sure, plus he knows what is really going on behind the scenes. We are so blessed to be witnessing this. The trolls all say he should do this, he should do that, like they have a clue. I remember President Trump after the election saying ‘ messy business folks’. And on another occasion saying, I got this. You know what, I think he does. Amen
LikeLike
Sentient …could not agree more, no boots on the ground there, period …unless Mexico declares war on us …anything else would be the largest boondoggle we ever got into.
POTUS should declare them terrorist orgs and go after them in every way possible short of actual invasion …train the Mexican army, arm them, pay them if we have to, drug test and polygraph their officers often, do whatever necessary …but this isn’t 1846 and we would not be chasing Pancho Villa …keep our troops north of the border at all costs. Make the Mexicans defend their own soil and spill their own blood, not ours.
Anyone here who thinks an American invasion and occupation of Mexico would be anything less than a public and economic disaster isn’t thinking. We should have learned something from the American body count and treasure lost in Iraq and Afghanistan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lemmus, you got it ,no boots on the ground unless Mexico declares war on US. They declared war on US long ago and their boots have been on our territory for a long time. You called it, go for it Mr President, let’s stop this invasion and squash the money funding all this corruption now! Best President ever.
LikeLike