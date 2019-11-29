London Bridge Terrorist Kills Two, Five Wounded – Knife Wielding Jihadist Stopped by Public…

Two people were killed and up to five more stabbed as a terrorist used two knives to attack the public in London, England. The attack happened near (and on) the London Bridge and the terrorist wore a dummy explosives vest. Members of the general public tackled and disarmed the terrorist until police arrived moments later and shot him.
British authorities have confirmed the attack was a terrorist incident. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has promised the British people he will write a strong letter of condemnation.
(Via Daily Mail) – Two innocent members of the public have died after a knifeman went on a rampage this afternoon in London.
Armed police shot dead a knifeman wearing a fake suicide vest today after he stabbed up to five people in a shocking terrorist attack as frightened crowds fled the scene.
Witnesses on the scene said the man had been brandishing two knives and had attacked people on the north side of London Bridge before running into the centre at around 2pm.
Dramatic video footage showed he was tackled to the ground by at least six heroic members of the public. Seconds later police told people on top of the suspect to move away, before dragging the last bystander to safety and opening fire. Officers were heard shouting ‘stop moving’ twice before shooting the man at close range.
One of the brave heroes was on the other side of the bridge and ran over to help, tackling the man and wrestling the knife off him. The suspect lay on the ground still moving as officers backed away – clearly fearing they were still in danger. (read more)
Note the date: 2018…. Apparently something went wrong with the prior policies put into place to stop refugee jihadists from using knives to kill people.
well damnit…if this isn’t proof that american military soldiers on vacation need to roam all over europe in leave..then what is.
seriously…it’s not some joke.
half way arcross the planet, us military personnel ON LEAVE ON VACATION have done more to protect citizens that the very countries they are visiting..
why am I getting this gut feeling in a few years american forces are going to be pulled into another european war?
what is it about these countries they cannot seem to do basic math?
United States: watch and learn..this how it happens…this is how you fail to recognize the threat that will never assimilate any of your values…
Islam, as opposed to the Judaeo_Christian tradition, rejected any kind of rationalism in the interpretation of its theology about 1000 years ago. Islamic theologians who proposed some sort of rational analysis of obscure and contradictory aspects of the Koran were eliminated.
Anti-rationalists won and have remained in control of the religion:
See:
https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/religion-and-philosophy/other-religions/the-closing-of-the-muslim-mind.html
Anti-rationalists have taken over America, too.
For sure; in Minneapolis 52 year old uncles will be marrying their 6 year old nieces very soon; just like The Prophet Mohammed.
What do you mean “soon”? They already are marrying young children.
Once you realize that the American Left and Islamic supremacists have common enemies in capitalism, individual liberty, self-determination and the Judeo-Christian values that made us great and are allies in a war against Western Civilization, everything falls nicely into place.,
And if the did succeed then their would be the end game where the American left gets turned into slaves, heads chopped off, put in cages …
he was a convicted terrorist “released on license”
Londoners voting for this garbage are clearly willing to sacrifice the life of one citizen for Islam totalitarianism.
Not terribly smart. The Spanish stopped the Moors almost 1000 years ago from their advance across North Africa. Now, we’re going to have to clean them out of the whole of Europe. That won’t happen until their degeneracy claims millions of more lives, however.
Report them back to the sh*t hole they came from!
DEPORT them…. Damn autocorrect !
“ London Mayor Sadiq Khan has promised the British people he will write a strong letter of condemnation.”
Hmmm…sounds like he called Miss Lindsey to ask for advice on best way to respond.
To who…the dead perp?
“COLONIZERS WELCOME”
Who is this guy’s imam? Sadiq Khan?
Barack Hussein Obama.
The Temple of the Well-Creased Pant-Leg
Prayers for the people of London and the families of the victims.
May they find peace in the solace of Our Lord.
I’m not a Catholic. However, I appreciate the intellectual tradition of the Christian faith and Edward Feser is a great Christian philosopher. This is a great post.
http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2019/11/against-candy-ass-christianity.html
Christianity has been turned – too much so – into the “turn the other cheek” religion. That’s not how it started. Worth a read. And also worth remembering that if Christians do nothing, we will simply go extinct. We have to assert political and actual pressure on society – in a positive manner – to ensure a positive future.
The goal should be to eradicate Islam – not by the genocide of Muslims – but by the defeat of the tenets of Islam worldwide. Islam is morally wrong, intellectually abhorrent, and politically devoid of any redeeming qualities.
Just to show you how lame the UK cops/government/Islamo-fascist sympathizers are, come to find out this guy was a known terrorist who had been in jail, been released and was running around with an electronic “security” bracelet. WTH is wrong with these people?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7740295/Knife-attacker-shot-dead-London-Bridge-known-police-security-sources-reveal.html
not only a convicted terrorist, but recently a guest at Cambridge University …. and ….
retweeted by both @The_War_Economy and @Barnes_Law
Mind boggling that political correctness so controls the authorities there that this garbage can keep going on.
To any Brits who post here I respectfully ask…….
If someone attempts a knife attack on a victim in London or anywhere else in Great Britain, and it turns out he has attacked someone with a greater skill set and higher motivation level than anticipated, and said victim acquires the knife and uses it to good effect against the attacker who tried to kill him………will the intended victim be prosecuted for defending themselves with the weapon originally intended to take their life?
I sorta think I know what the answer will be, but I wanted to hear from someone there for a correct answer.
I was born and raised in England before coming to the US way back when as a young man. I can tell you that although legally the person defending themself would be justified, I would NOT like to be in their shoes after it happened. If however the person attacked was a muslim and the attacker white, he or she would be judged as being a hero.
Thank you for your response. I sorta thought it would go as you say.
I’m an Army veteran. I would like to think British veterans would act as necessary to eliminate any threat, much like any of us here would. Sad to think that in so doing, their own government would become a bigger threat than the attacker.
I am thankful to God Almighty to be an American living in the USA.
I’m sorry Great Britain is falling like this. Sounds like the loss of men like you is detrimental for them. Their loss, our gain. Welcome here.
uk has highness terrors territory,
Aloha, snackbar
There are already laws against carrying knives there. This person violated that law.
How dare he!
Obviously what is needed is a new law that states it is illegal to not follow the other law.
That, along with some wagging of fingers, stern looks, and ofc, strong letters of condemnation; should stem the tide of lawlessness there.
In the meantime, keep inviting the conquistadors in; keep turning a blind eye, and keep sticking heads in the sand.
F that guy. He is complicit. I’m sure it is too long an explanation for the comments section but can someone post a link? How politicians know they can risk the safety of big city populations by ignoring laws and encouraging barbarians And unassimilated foreigners in?
I understand the not in my back yard way of thinking, But in many cities it’s in their front yards. What is wrong that these schooled, affluent people refuse to vote right? Why do the pols know they can create chaos unencumbered?
The UK is full of goofballs. Watching TV there is like watching a far left comedy. Every TV show reeks of Marxism. The majority of the people there have been totally indoctrinated. I am so glad that I left England to live in this wonderful country.
Sadiq Con-man, threatens to write a nasty letter to whom ever. When will the People of London realize this domestic terrorist is playing them for fools? He is totally incompetent, and is doing everything possible to bring in more Muslims, and at the same time, reducing the rights of the English People to defend themselves from these Muslim fanatics. If Sadiq Khan is not kicked out of office ASAP, then Londoners deserve everything they get.
The problem is that muslims are the majority in most of London.
A nasty letter of condemnation……..classic.
The endless repetition of the same creatures, trained in the same murderous hate by the same death cult,
murdering innocents has jaded me into a cynical boredom.
If they want to stop this, the Europeans know what must be done.
They are just too spineless in their cowardice to take the necessary actions
though I hear that the French military may be the exception.
He was subdued with a 5′ Narwhal tusk. Humanity may survive after all…
Are you sure it wasn’t just a pointed stick?
Maybe if you had to live in London you could wear a wild board skin as a coat of protection. The boar’s head would be really nasty looking with great big teeth and you could soak it in fake pigs blood dripping and splattering everywhere you went.
At first I thought the police chief was a joke- Cressida Dick? If I were her I’d change my name – to Cindy, don’t like Cressida.
