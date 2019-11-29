London Bridge Terrorist Kills Two, Five Wounded – Knife Wielding Jihadist Stopped by Public…

Two people were killed and up to five more stabbed as a terrorist used two knives to attack the public in London, England. The attack happened near (and on) the London Bridge and the terrorist wore a dummy explosives vest. Members of the general public tackled and disarmed the terrorist until police arrived moments later and shot him.

British authorities have confirmed the attack was a terrorist incident. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has promised the British people he will write a strong letter of condemnation.

(Via Daily Mail) – Two innocent members of the public have died after a knifeman went on a rampage this afternoon in London. Armed police shot dead a knifeman wearing a fake suicide vest today after he stabbed up to five people in a shocking terrorist attack as frightened crowds fled the scene. Witnesses on the scene said the man had been brandishing two knives and had attacked people on the north side of London Bridge before running into the centre at around 2pm.

Dramatic video footage showed he was tackled to the ground by at least six heroic members of the public. Seconds later police told people on top of the suspect to move away, before dragging the last bystander to safety and opening fire. Officers were heard shouting ‘stop moving’ twice before shooting the man at close range. One of the brave heroes was on the other side of the bridge and ran over to help, tackling the man and wrestling the knife off him. The suspect lay on the ground still moving as officers backed away – clearly fearing they were still in danger. (read more)

Note the date: 2018…. Apparently something went wrong with the prior policies put into place to stop refugee jihadists from using knives to kill people.