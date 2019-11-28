President Trump Extensive Interview With Bill O’Reilly – Epic Trump Response to “China Deal”…

Bill O’reilly had an extensive and semi-casual interview with President Trump a few days ago. Mr. O’Reilly released the full interview for Thanksgiving. They cover a lot of ground.
O’Reilly is a decent interviewer, but doesn’t understand the complexity of the President Trump’s strategy in the geopolitical realm. The underestimation is not an O’Reilly weakness; the apparatus of ‘media’ do not grasp the full context of the background work POTUS has put into a global trade reset. The global reset is a massive and ongoing plan.
Specifically as it pertains to China, O’Reilly is stuck in the traditional financial perspective that no U.S. President could ever walk away from China; which is exactly what President Trump is doing. So at 19:00 of the video below, O’Reilly asks: “what’s holding up the China deal?” To wit, President Trump pauses and matter-of-factually says:
….”ahhhhhh, ME!”
It’s a hilariously Trumpy moment. LISTEN:
President Trump has China cornered. There is no way out. Like the dentist elf in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” he has pulled the teeth from the Abominable Snow Monster of the North.
But never for a moment lose sight that China owns many members of both “the establishment” and “the resistance”. One happens to be the Senate Majority Leader. What is the price attached to a Senate acquittal? They don’t give those away…
True. But if it goes that far it would be too obvious to everyone, and the intrinsic value of the Decepticons would evaporate.
..our national treasure has bought the Chinese…much..not the world, yet….but much….
and if we don’t stop them they will rule…
brzenski..or however it’s spelled…..jimmy cahtah…they set us up but good for a real hard fall…
luvin them jihadis and red chines….
bush….Clinton, bush…..bammster…..they may have taken us down…..the jury is still out but I’ve got my doubts….
lobbying equals bribery…..witness the wealth of our congressional ‘leadership’……the Chinese will finish us off with our own money…thanks to our own congressmen/women.
one can stop them…only one….but even he needs help
“thanks to our own congressmen/women.”
I say traitors.
It really helps to scroll down from the video a little, or to the comments.
Just sayn.
Was talking to my brother in law at dinner today. His financial guy has him 30% Iinternational exposure going into 2020. I’m at .5% dur to my belief around the global reset. Turkey day dinner in about 3 years may be interesting to say the least. 😎
Sir4576 and everybody else —wondering what y’all think. I have absolutely no expertise or knowledge jn economics or finances, however, for years now (since 2001) I have wondered if “financial guys” working in big firms have more loyalty to the “market” than they do to individual investers. I didnt know about Globalism then, but now I wonder if these big companies controlling gazillions of dollars understand if they dump all these international stocks, that in itself influences the market…so they remain 30% in “internationals” because if they dump them, then that causes a global recession. Do they use USA investors’ capital to prop up their pals’ investment?. As I said, i have NO expertise…just a healthy dose of skepticism about globalism and those who have been ripping us off for 3 decades. Anybody have an opinion on this?
“I have wondered if “financial guys” working in big firms have more loyalty to the “market” than they do to individual investors” ….Absolutely yes they do. The wealth advisors are usually privately owned franchises but trust and believe the marching orders come from the top down. Just because you own a McDonalds doesn’t mean you can start serving whoppers; you get the drift.
I think they do. They want the money to stay “global” and not concentrated in the U.S.. It’s all part of the outflow of money from the States and their refusal to see the reset that’s happening. To see the reset and to recommend a move of client money back to the States is to admit that Trump is right, and that they can’t have.
As someone once said, there are TRILLIONS at stake.
Safest play in the stock is and has always been the S&P 500 Index Funds! The 500 biggest and most profitable companies in America constantly rotating out the losers ( Kodak) and replacing them with the newest like Apple. If you’re going to roll the dice this is the best way to go!
Cap weighted and the biggest part of that is dependent on global
stock markets can’t cause recessions … stock markets are downstream of economies …
Tell that to the crash of 1929. Sometimes, stock markets DO cause recessions / depressions.
So many people believe that GOD put Trump in as President. I do not think GOD put him in just to make trade deals and the economy of the USA stronger. Doug Wead even said that the swamp is much bigger and worse than Trump originally thought but I have NOT known him to NOT keep his promises. Trump has a plan to reduce the size of Federal Government and return the power back to the States. He will have to be re-elected though to do it.
After his next election, he will have much more flexibility Skidroe. Much… more.
But, since I believe that phrase is definitely familiar to ALL Treepers, as we know his flexibility will be used for the right reasons.
It is Biblical
Romans 13:1 Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.
I struggled with this verse during the 0 years, but came to realize that my human mind could never comprehend the perfect plan of the one who exists outside of time.
Daniel 2:20-21 “Praise the name of God forever and ever … He controls the course of world events; he removes kings and sets up other kings.”
I’ve always taken that to mean “authorities” as opposed to “those in power”. The word authority means righteous and just authority, either appointed directly by God and/or by the will of the governed. The communists had power but not authority as they had no actual Right to rule, only force of arms to force their rule onto others. The Roman empire had authority, the Queen of England has authority, the Nazis had only unjust power.
He has been anointed by God. Anyone can see that vis a vis (1) His defeat of 15 seasoned primary opponents against all odds. (2) His election win despite the extreme media gaslighting. (3) His election win despite his 6:1 campaign funding disadvantage. (4) His election comports with the prophesy of more than one religious leaders. (5) His election comports with the many people praying for him to win.
There are no coincidences. There is no other explanation for overcoming all the obstacles for an election win.
Not that your Wonderful PDJT needs advise from my perch on this little branch here in Aus, but I’m waiting for the President Trump interview with the Masterful interviewer Jan Jekielek. His probing questions to Doug Wead the US Presidential Historian have set the stage for a tell all from President Trump.
The Legacy Media, and a lot of their people are simply not able to compete with the Awakening Political Intelligence all across the globe.
#YouAreTheNewsNow
Just think where we’d be if Schillery appointed those 50 SC and Appeals court judges. I shudder to think about it….
These Authorities are not necessarily the Establishment Governments. The “authorities that exist. . . appointed by God” are those with the True Authority, like is says, although not necessarily the apparent pretender illigittiment authorities. Mitch McConnell for example appears to be an “Authority” but is not. He is a charlatan, a Grifter, a Globalist traitor, without true Authority from God; he only has the “power” granted to him by men of the same ilk to act as the figurehead conspirator in their illigittiment efforts, such as thwarting the VSG DJT, at which they are bound to fail, as Trump has the Authority of God and will therefore prevail.
Just what I needed to wrap up my Happy Thanksgiving.
Happy Thanksgiving y’all.
..o’reilly isn’t that obtuse…he’s a smart guy….
a compromised smart guy….
Bill is to much of a good old boy to suit me. Deep down, I think he has good intentions. But is to much of an insider to suit me.
Well, Bill’s an outsider now!
He was big into Stratfor, some group that analyzes everything geopolitical economics, I believe. Don’t know them, but remember him saying he used their analyses.
The more I witness/learn what is going on over the pat 3 years…. Well.
I’m favoring the concept that Donald Trump was “asked” to run. I pondered this theory 3 years ago and kept it in mind.
Now it makes much more makes sense.
Obama fired all Patriot Military Leaders over the 8 years he was destroying the USA.
Patriotic Military Minds clearly focused on a person who can “Fix” the problem – Donald Trump
WE are witnessing the “repair”…and its massive
I believe he was too. I also believe he has the knowledge that the best people we have are on his side with all th info he needs. It’s coming soon.
Agree. The corruption in the USA was (maybe still is), so obscene that it became out-of-control. The Congress and the thousands of the “affiliates” have been pilfering this Nation (the middle class), for decades!
Many Congress-members and a variety of other Government employees (along with their staff & families), have been stealing MILLIONS of $’s every month!
Hangman Facilities NEED to be constructed to deal with the greedy Animals of Politics!
All of the RINO’s in the Senate and House were put on official notice relating to China at least 2-3 years ago. If they knew PDT at all prior to his campaign, they had to know where all this would go beginning on 11-9-16. Which is why they tried to undermine him for a couple of years before getting out or giving in. Cocaine Mitch knows along with all of the rest of the serpents. They also know just how strong of hand PDT holds, which will continue to get even stronger. They have all had time to make their moves and those who have chosen to side with PDT will be given cover IMO.
My own education regarding the media has grown bigly. A half dozen years ago I thought O’reilly had it going on. Now I realize it was my own immaturity that caused me to believe that.
