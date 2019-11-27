More IG Report Leaks – New York Times Reports FBI “Spies” Placed In/Around Trump Campaign Were Not Spying “On” Trump Campaign…

Following the IG report draft review by the principals within the DOJ/FBI small group under investigation more leaks are submitted to the New York Times in an effort to get out ahead of the scheduled publication of the final report on December 9th.
One note before content review: The highly structured obfuscation within how these leaks are being released, in combination with the lawyers representing the principals, explains why there was such a lengthy delay after the principal review phase.
Each principal can provide feedback for inclusion in the report; however, all feedback added to the report generates an IG rebuttal. Keep this in mind because these leaks are the “feedback” and the leakers have no idea what the IG “rebuttal” will be. The more the principals’ obfuscate and justify conduct to the IG in their feedback, the stronger the rebuttal to that feedback will be in the final report.
The New York Times latest narrative effort is intentionally obtuse with the word “spy”:
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the F.B.I. attempted to place undercover agents or informants inside Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016 as agents investigated whether his associates conspired with Russia’s election interference operation, people familiar with a draft of the inspector general’s report said.
[…] The finding also contradicts some of the most inflammatory accusations hurled by Mr. Trump and his supporters, who alleged not only that F.B.I. officials spied on the Trump campaign but also at one point that former President Barack Obama had ordered Mr. Trump’s phones tapped.
[…] [FBI] agents had an informant, an academic named Stefan A. Halper, meet with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos while they were affiliated with the campaign.
[…] The F.B.I. did have an undercover agent who posed as Mr. Halper’s assistant during a London meeting with Mr. Papadopoulos in August 2016.
But that’s not spying? OK gotcha.
[…] Mr. Horowitz will also undercut another claim by Trump allies — that the Russian intermediary who promised dirt to Mr. Papadopoulos, a Maltese professor named Joseph Mifsud, was an F.B.I. informant.
This obfuscation is really silly. No-one has ever claimed Mifsud was an FBI informant. The concern has always been Mifsud was a western intelligence asset, perhaps CIA.
[…] The report is also expected to debunk another theory of Trump allies: that the F.B.I. relied on information to open the investigation from a British former spy, Christopher Steele, himself a onetime bureau informant who compiled a dossier of damaging, unverified information on Mr. Trump.
Another paragraph of nonsense. No-one has alleged the Steele Dossier was used to open the FBI investigation in July 2016. The technical origination of the FBI investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane came from the joint FBI/CIA operation into Papadopoulos on July 31st, 2016. The questions have always been about what predicate the pre-July ’16 originating investigations into Papadopoulos, Page, Flynn and Manafort were based on.
What was the evidence of Russia’s interference in the election, known to the FBI, before July 2016? And what was the evidence that connected the Trump campaign to that predicate claim?
[…] The inspector general will fault the F.B.I. for failing to tell the judges who approved the wiretap applications about potential problems with the dossier, the people familiar with the draft report said. F.B.I. agents have interviewed some of Mr. Steele’s sources and found that their information differed somewhat from his dossier.
Mr. Horowitz plans to say that the wiretap application, which referenced Mr. Papadopoulos, should have also included a statement he made to the undercover agent in London that could be seen as exculpatory or self-serving, the people familiar with the draft report said. (read full article)
A ‘wired’ FBI “undercover agent” recorded an exculpatory statement from Papadopoulos, but no – they weren’t spying? OK gotcha…. Oh, and the FBI just avoided the transcript of the ‘wired’ statement because it just didn’t fit their purposes. But not political? Uh-huh.
If this is the type of feedback the principals gave the IG to justify their endeavors, the rebuttal evidence will be even more interesting.
Thanks, but I’ll just wait for the actual report… AND the declassified supporting documentation that damn sure better be a part of the release !
Big picture observations:
– The small group was really stung by Barr’s statement about spying last spring. They have been working very hard since then to try and cast the spying as a legitimate investigation. These leaks show they are still extremely worried about this. Good news.
– The report is supposed to be about “FISA”, but these leak confirm that the investigation goes well beyond Carter Page and the FISA warrants tied to him. Also good news.
– Major, major admission by the leakers that FALSE information was indeed provided to the court. Not just Clinesmith’s edits, but also failure to include exculpatory information. That seems to confirm that the FBI committed fraud at the FISC.
– James Baker identified as the leaker of Flynn’s TS/SCI call transcript. If I remember my NDA for my old TS/SCI clearance correctly, the penalty for unauthorized disclosure was 10 years / $10000 per offense.
– Bruce Ohr “condemned” (separate leak) for not disclosing his meetings with Steele. Implies a criminal referral might be coming his way too.
– NYT says that the IG will discredit “some” of Trump’s most inflammatory accusations. It then misstates most of them. Interpretation: the IG report CONFIRMS many or all of Trump’s most inflammatory accusations.
These reports tonight at a Big Freaking Deal.
Big picture, the report
So, a quick question that means quite a bit –
Was Horowitz’s “inspection” limited only to the FBI/DOJ? If so, he’s missing a lot of red meat.
At the height of the media frenzy about campaign spying, it always bothered me that even Trump defenders kept using the phraseology of spies being “in the campaign” rather than saying simply that agents of intelligence services were sureptitiosly interacting with campaign staff. I knew at the time this would in future allow the deep state to play semantics games, as they did with the wiretap dustup, and claim that there were in truth no spiess in the campaign.
Unless there were actually spies in the campaign.
It’s actually sad these Government Animals (Bureaucrats), and their partners in their propaganda media have self-locked control of this Nation.
These Propaganda Outlets disguised as “Media” are useless to anybody who are not idiots.
Sad State of affairs folks. Morons who have low-flow of the brain CAST VOTES!
MANY STATES of this USA refuse to IDENTIFY their “voters”.
FRAUD! VIOLATION OF YOUR CIVIL RIGHTS as a US Citizen!
File a Civil Rights Violation against California AND New York for starters…
ANY BODY can actually cast a vote in these States, among many others. Vacationers, the dead, multi-voters…anybody can VOTE in these destructive states which require no identification.
The fact that this fraudulent practice of “voting” is still allowed in 2019 tells everyone that US Elections are FRAUDULENT!
Well good grief , How long we been doing this . come on now
Who didn’t know they would flood the air with their lies knowing We are all gathering together .
They had to get out the bull before the report comes out . That’s on Barr for the delays .
I hope their is a good reason like 30 indictments along with the report would go a long way to
say We do have justice its just slow . They might blab today , but we shall get our Christmas
surprise .
