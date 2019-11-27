3rd Quarter U.S. GDP Growth Revised Upward, Durable Goods Orders Increase, New Home Sales Increase 31.6% Year-over-Year…

More signs the U.S. economy is very strong show up today as several key economic indicators defy prior economist predictions. Staring with a significant upward revision by the Bureau of Economic Analysis for the third quarter GDP growth from 1.9% to 2.1%:
The revision to GDP reflected upward revisions to inventory investment, business investment, and consumer spending.
The increase in consumer spending reflected increases in both goods (notably recreational goods and vehicles as well as food and beverages) and in services (led by housing and utilities as well as food services). (link)
Additionally, the commerce department released data showing U.S. core capital goods orders increased 1.2% in November, the largest gain since January; and more data on home sales shows a whopping 31.6% increase year-over-year.
U.S. consumers and home buyers are benefiting from low inflation and significant blue collar wage gains that are an outcome of a growing economy and a very strong jobs market. The most significant wage growth is in non-supervisory positions. The economic strength is broad-based and the U.S. middle-class is confident.
The Obama economy is finally taking effect
Hello David Bromely,
Thanks for your 2-cents!
Have a happy Thanksgiving!
10 years after the Stimulus, Shovel Ready is finally ready!
Can’t wait for Cash for Clunkers to kick in!
Can’t wait to have my doctor, whom I got to keep, administer a breathalyzer for my asthma and send the bill to my plan, which I got to keep, and paid $2500 less per year for it.
…AND you learned to code? 😉
Now you’re being silly Dee. That would mean Barry meant what he said. He had to kill healthcare for the great good, don’t you know. /s
…greater good.
To David J Bromley. You’re a good comedian. What obama economy? The war in Lybia, Syria, and the millions of fake refugees invading Christendom, the coup in Egypt, the coup in Ukraine (and biden son & father saga) and 8 years of internal destruction of anything American?
You probably stepped in the wrong tribune, this is not a MSM presstitute website
I know you’re being facetious, but this will be the response from many on the left.
The notion that 0bama did anything to create the vibrant economy we’re enjoying today is almost as preposterous as the notion he even wanted to.
Two years ago Pelosi & Co. were running around with their hair of fire trying to convince their low info base that tax cuts wouldn’t help the middle class, precisely because she knew they actually would.
The left spent decades smearing the Reagan recovery and finally thought they had it erased from the electorate’s memory with 0bama having us on a slow steady glide slope toward a government command & control economy which Hillary would all but institutionalize . . . . . and then PDJT happened and we’re in the midst of a veritable Reagan redux. . . . . just one of many reasons the left are having a very public psychotic breakdown.
While poor Nancy’s left saying, “Drats, all this damn WINNING!”
Pelosi told everyone to get off their ass while unemployed and be an artist.
And just wait until the Democrats ram their USMCA bill past Trump’s veto! Everybody knows Orange Man Bad wants to tank the economy so he can be reelected!
All Trump has to say is “Leave the Economy to me — you don’t touch it. You had your chance.”
The public will back him because they lived the “New Normal” economy.
lol!
love it! Thanks for the laugh!
Obozo, the Messiah, bringer of Prosperity….
Oh, why couldn’t we have O’bama for 4 terms!?
Numbers revised UPWARD again – beating estimates and further solidifying that President Trump’s policies are working for Main Street USA! As opposed to numbers always being quietly revised DOWNWARD during the previous administration, which was all about destroying Main Street in order to benefit Wall Street, and the Globalists who ran the show from behind their curtain, and are, even now, desperately trying to stop the President from revealing their whole operation!
Deep staters probably can’t believe its that good and trying to downplay it. How common is it to revise numbers upward so much?
About as common as it was prior to Obama for them to be quietly revised downwards afterwards
Amazing what you can achieve when you have a magic wand .
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Chinese are having a cow from these results. First it was “recession is coming!!”. Then it was “Americans will pay for the tariffs!!!”. And the economy still grows. The home ownership #s are really indicative of what people are feeling. No one (with any brains) buys a house unless they think they’re going to be able to make the payments so they can keep it.
This not only insures that PDJT is in the driver’s seat for all negotiations regarding trade, but also kicks everyone else into the back seat. Awesome! Thank you President Trump!
Best recession ever! Who doesn’t feel the improvement everywhere you go. Never seen so many help wanted signs in non-tourist season. Hit the interstates and you will see as many tractor trailer rigs as cars in many areas.
When the MSM and left keep saying garbage that isn’t true, the independents move more and more to PDT and MAGA. Hope they keep it up.
There would be more rigs, but truck drivers are in too-high demand. Talk about setting your own price. The big rig drivers can demand just about anything right now.
The next high demand job? Coders for self-driving rigs.
“But, but, but, the yield curve!”
Trump’s gonna wind up winning 33-34 states next year. I wonder when Democrat donors decide it’s just not worth it to pay one of those weirdos $900,000,000 to lose. I’ll run and lose, and only charge them $450,000,000!
And on a related humorous note, here’s a quote from The Man Who Thinks He’s Not Just Richer and SOO Much Smarter than Trump but will Save America From Orange Man Bad:
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: “Higher taxes should have a higher impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves…”
Bloomberg says when leftists raise taxes on the poor, it’s good because then the poor will live longer because they can’t afford as many things that “kill them.”
he’s a stone cold idiot
Think about how mad Pelosi is right now as she is being maneuvered into allowing USMCA a vote, the passage of which will goose the economy even more….AND help our fight with China 🙂
Note how all that recession BS has disappeared?
On seeing those kind of numbers month after month, year after year, other countries know that walking away from our economy is the absolute worst mistake any country can make.
Deal, or die.
And remember, the first flush 3rd quarter GDP analysis included a GM strike and the Boeing kerfuffle, which analysts said likely cut expected GDP by 0.6%.
2.1% + 0.6% = 2.7% GDP growth in the 3rd quarter.
Not quite the 3% we’d like to maintain, but a far cry from recession, and other indicators are positive so…
Give us a strong 4th quarter and 1st quarter next, and the 2020 election will be a formality.
Watch and see, early in the new year they will revise 2019 GDP up over 3 percent.
Nancy Pelosi: “Drat, our plan would have worked, except for those damned Americans!”
Now…THAT’s the story.
“Surprisingly,…”
I read the above article.
Good thing :Leftists don’t typically read TCT, Sundance. You would be accused of “harshing their mellow” and on Thanksgiving too. Shame Shame.
Found you in the bin…. 😦
Democrat strategy meeting: “Impeach him now, this keeps up they won’t need us!”
This is what matters folks. Awesome!
When all this is over, the trade and economics team should receive an award from the country of the highest level. Maybe make a new award for them. How many lives have they help improve and families saved?
If you have every been unemployed for even a short while you know how confidence and soul-destroying it can be. People are doing positive work and it elevates the mood everywhere.
I don’t know much about economics, but I do know this . . . . A robust economy saves lives. Thank you, President Trump and team!
Steady as she grows ⤴️
Even Goldman Sachs has issued a note saying the economy is strong and will continue perform well well past 2020. Just a few months ago they were beating the doom, gloom and recession drum.
There will be no recession in 2020! MAGA!!
