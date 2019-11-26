President Trump Responds to Ongoing, Failing, Politically Partisan Impeachment Effort…

Previously Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann attempted to prosecute President Trump, the fictitious horse-thief, for attempting to obstruct his hanging; now Adam Schiff is inferring guilt because President Trump didn’t present alibis for his whereabouts when the fictitious horse wasn’t stolen.
Earlier today President Trump responded:
An interesting use of the word “wolves” considering the recent attempts by the DC Coup-group to metastasize the impeachment effort into the military. Subtle like a brick through a window.
I’m ready to bring my Joe Biden approved shotgun to DC.
As lp would say … very droll
IMO No one should respond to Fake Subpoenas issued by this attempted coup – doing so just gives it legitimacy it doesn’t deserve. The same goes for President Trump responding to Nadler’s letter.
Everyone shoud just watch silently while demoncats, crazed as they are, burn down their own house as more and more of the coup conspirators raise their serpent heads up out of their holes.
I suspect he used the word ‘wolves’ by contrast, as he just had hero Conan at the WH. Good dog vs bad dogs.
What is the crazed Orange Man Bad brigade going to do after getting shellacked next year?
Hopefully they commit suicide.
Well, they are for very very late-term abortions… so…
Wait, that’s for everyone else that hasn’t been born yet. My bad.
