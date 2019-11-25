President Trump Honors Special-Ops Hero K9 “Conan”…

Earlier today President Trump, First Lady Melania and Vice-President Pence welcomed one of the heroes from the special-ops mission to kill/capture ISIS leader al Baghdadi.
“Conan” the special operations Belgian Malinois canine who helped track Baghdadi during the mission, and was wounded during the effort, was honored today at the White House. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. So this is Conan — right now, probably the world’s most famous dog. I don’t think — I have to use the word “probably.” And Conan is an incredible — it’s an incredible story. I learned a lot about this particular type of dog. And it’s trained that, if you open your mouths, you will be attacked. You want to be very, very careful.
But Conan came over from the Middle East — just arrived — with some of the great people from the Special Forces that did the incredible fl- — it was a flawless attack. And al-Baghdadi is gone. But that was a flawless attack. And I just met quite a few of them.
And we just gave Conan a medal and a plaque. And it’s really — and I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on. But a dog that is very, very special and we could maybe say — Mike, come on over. Maybe you want to say something about the type of dog and —
They were going to put a muzzle on the dog and I thought that was a good idea, but then it gets even more violent, John. So I had a choice. But, no, the dog is incredible. Actually incredible. We spent some good time with it. And so brilliant, so smart — the way it was with the Special Forces people that it worked with. And for obvious reasons, they can’t be out in front of the media.
But they did a fantastic job. Conan did a fantastic job. And we’re very honored to have Conan here and to have given Conan a certificate and an award that we’re going to put up in the White House.
Mike, would you have something to day?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: It’s great to be here, Mr. President. I know you just finished a meeting with some of the very same Special Forces who completed the successful raid that took down the leader of ISIS.
But I recall, Mr. President, when you made the decision, right up there in White House.
THE PRESIDENT: Yep.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: The day before the raid, you had talked about measures that were available to protect our soldiers. And it had been described to us, about the fact that they had dogs that could go in, in the event that al-Baghdadi had on him an explosive vest — that you put the premium on the safety of our Special Forces.
And this dog was there; suffered some injury. We were able to complete the raid without any American casualty. And so I think having the Special Forces here today, who obviously can’t come out in the public, but also having this extraordinary dog here today is all a reflection of our armed forces and the great job that they do.
But Conan is really a hero. It’s really a — it’s a real joy to be able to help welcome him here to the White House with you.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s true. And Conan was very badly hurt, as you know. And they thought maybe was not going to recover. Recovered, actually very, quickly and has since gone on very important raids.
As you know, we captured 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate. When I took office, we had almost nothing. It was as though they were just forming again, and now it’s 100 percent. And we have done a lot of work since then. We have done a lot of work since the raid. Certain things have happened that are very important. So we’re in very good shape. We’re in very good shape.
We’ve had a lot of help, too, from other countries. We’ve had a — we’ve really done a job.
I just want to thank you all. So, this is a special time for Conan. And we really appreciate it. And I was told about the breed. I was told about Conan himself. And Conan is a tough cookie. And nobody is going to mess with Conan.
I asked one question. I said, “So, what chance, with Conan…” I got to see how fast Conan can move. I said, “What chance would a strong man have — really strong, tough, a fighter — what chance would this person have against Conan, without the guns? What chance?” And I guess the answer, pretty much, was “none.” He would have no chance. So, it’s amazing.
And yet, you see how beautiful and how calm, during a situation like this, is. And you’re very lucky he doesn’t — he’s not in a bad mood today, Jeff. (Laughter.) Not in a bad mood. You’re safe. Anyway.
So I want to thank you all. Thank you very much. And this is a great honor to have Conan here. A great honor to have the Special Forces here. They’re in the Oval Office.
Q Do you want to adopt the dog, Mr. President?
Q Is Conan retiring?
THE PRESIDENT: I love this dog. No, Conan is not retiring yet. Conan is primetime, age-wise. Primetime. I asked that question.
They go for about six years — like an athlete. Six years. They start — they like to get them at one and a half or two years old, and they’ll go for about six years from that time. After that, it happens where maybe the reflexes aren’t quite as good. You know, things like that happen. It would never happen to us. But the dog, primetime, is those six years after two. And they’re very special dogs. They’re very hard to get. This particular dog is — this is the ultimate fighter, ultimate everything.
Ultimate in terms of sniffing drugs. We have a — we’ve spent a tremendous amount of money on drug equipment at the border. And I was talking to the people, and I say, “Well, is there anything better than this equipment?” “No, sir. The only thing better is a dog.” A dog — this type of dog, exactly, because it’s a certain type of dog. And it’s pretty amazing. But they are really better.
We had a case where we had drugs in a — the cylinder of a car. And it was undetectable by this very expensive machinery, which is really amazing machinery. But still, it was undetectable. The dog came in — wah, jumped on the hood, pointing — you know. Opened the hood and knew exactly. It’s incredible, the sense of smell or whatever it may be — probably sense of smell.
So they’re incredible animals. And thank you all very much.
Q Do you have confidence in Mick Mulvaney, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I do. Yes. Of course.
Q Melania, do you want to adopt the dog for Barron?
THE FIRST LADY: No. (Laughter.)
BREAKING: Conan heard from a friend who overheard Trump on the phone saying he’d give him a dog biscuit if he’d bite Hunter Biden
That dog would probably find Hunter’s secret stash of coke if he was within 100 feet of him…
In that instance, Conan would probably be pointing to Hunter’s nose.
But Pense sure is. Conan really liked him.
That was fun to watch Conan getting those extra pats from the VP.
That was really cute; it showed Pence’s warm side, that he doesn’t often project; the VP is obviously a dog lover; it can’t be faked, and Konan sure loved those ear scratches.
that might have made me change my mind about Pence. Never been sure of him. But if Conan likes him and he liked Conan, then that changes things. I am and always have been a dog lover and dogs have a 6th sense about people. I trust Conan’s opinion!
LOL! 🙂
From the video and pics I get the impression that POTUS
and FLOTUS are not dog people…
No one can be everything people.
This dog is not a pet. It is a highly trained warrior. You do well to respect that. I’ve been around security dogs and their trainers. You treat them with respect. That means you DO NOT come into their space unless given permission. Big difference. I would never breach that space. It seems to me the Trumps understand that. They probably have or have had security dogs protecting them and understand the protocol.
Welll said! How are the cats?
Hiya! They are all well. Thanks for asking!
When an animal is trained to maul humans, you don’t take chances.
Nope.
True.
Tho Conan seemed to especially like VP Pence.
Yes, he did. But we’re not seeing the part where he was given permission to approach the dog. Not saying some dogs don’t respond, it’s just you don’t approach them without that permission. They don’t allow the dogs to seek attention either without permission. At least when on duty.
Yah, very good point. I think it’s also a fair observation that Pence may be more of a dog person than the Trumps …. I actually find it endearing that — not being a dog person — Trump got it that America LOVES this dog and was very concerned about it’s condition, so he invited him to the White House and made it a big tadoo … fun to hear Trump a bit out of his element but talking up the hero dog with his usual style. I enjoyed it.
What happened to not publicizing the dog’s name (it made sense to me that you wouldn’t want the enemy to know his name and use it…?).
They are respecting the dog’s space, his sovereignty, his dignity . . .
now, if Joe Biden was up there . . . .
nahh, maybe he wouldn’t be that dumb
They are not. He has made that quite clear
I agree…not dog people. I suspect Melania is afraid of Conan.
At least they didn’t get a dog for show – pretty sure the Clinton’s poor dog was just window dressing and probably Obama thought about eating his adorable dog.
The Clintons’ dog I think committed suicide by running into some traffic. Seriously, they couldn’t care less about the poor animal and were not vigilant. And what about Socks the cat? Didn’t they “give” him away?
“And what about Socks the cat? ”
*****
Socks the cat was “adopted” by Betty Currie, Bill’s WH secretary, and lived with her in Southern Maryland. My aunt saw Socks occasionally at social events.
But smart enough to have Pence there who is.
I dunno. Check out the photo again. The VP is leaning away from Conan and into the President.
It’s the closest I’ve seen VP Pence get to POTUS in a long time….
😄
VP Pence appears to be. Conan could tell.
TWD
President and First Lady Trump are probaly not dog people. Not a rarety in NYC. With that being said, Conan isn’t a typical pet. He has been trained to kill. It’s normal for people to exude reluctance to engage. I suspect VP Pence had some immersion therapy with Conan.
No they are probably not dog people. But President Trump has become a well trained killer when it involves democrats.
I’m a dog person but I can tell you that I would be nervous as hell around those dogs. Any dog like that is high strung and hard wired. Ask your local canine sheriff how many of his deputies get bit by their dogs.
I’m guessing the demonstration that POTUS referred to where Conan showed what she could do was enough to get a lot of people to stand back in respect…and fear. Gorgeous wonderful dog…but…you don’t want that trigger pulled. How funny that Al Baghdadi who must have hated dogs exited this world with a dog coming at him to rip him apart..
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is a self-described “germaphobe.” Owning a dog would likely be difficult for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
some people just don’t get our President!
The Border Patrol uses Belgians like Conan. They’re called “Malligators” for a reason.
The despicable irredeemable bags of chit commie media attacked President and Mrs. Trump about everything having to do with Conan’s visit to the White House.
Ba$$$ds the media oh how nice it would have been to see Conan the beautiful, make a quick move towards them and then stop. I am just wishing, but the nerve to ask FLOTUS if she would adopt Conan for Barron. If that does not show their mentality, hey pederi that is not a pet, as a treeper said they are warriors. Idiots, budale all of them. God Bless PDJT and FLOTUS and I am sure God protected Conan during that raid. Love that dog.
I agree. Trump isn’t used to dogs or comfortable around them. My husband’s family is a little that way as well. I had to break my husband in so our boys were raised with dogs.
Great story!! What a beautiful dog!
Good dog!
Such a good precious dog. I am not a dog person, but that does not mean I don’t love and adore them.
Maybe Conan can corner Schiffless in the basement.
Now there’s an ides! LIKE it.
@ wmingpt LIKE that idea.
I sure like VP Pence A LOT MORE now. Little things are interesting. I don’t care that POTUS and Melania are not ‘dog’ people. I, don’t care that much for cats, although I have one via a husband, and he’s a very nice cat. But Pence was nice with that dog today. Made an impression on me.
People here give him a hard time, but I really think he’s a good guy. He just seems to humbly and quietly go about the business that PT assigns to him without needing the spotlight. PT delegates some important work to him, and it makes me proud to hear about Pence following through–like the Turkey ceasefire, for example. Other recent VPs have very much been “personalities.”
President Trump was wise in his choice of VP Pence who has the right temperament and personality. VP Pence in a non-confrontational person with the quiet steadiness of a true Christian man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Enjoyed watching him pet Conan-the-Magnificent with just the right touch. Conan gently leaned into BP Pence in the sweetest, but most well-disciplined way. Gorgeous dog.
Conan behaved infinitely better than the press jackals ever have or did today. Would love to have a Belgian Malinois at all press briefings, including chopper pressers, with “You’re Fake News” as the attack command.
Melania’s laughing at President Trump’s joke was endearing. It was a joke, wasn’t it?
Unlike someone else of German extraction (Schiff), Conan certainly looks happy to be with Trump.
I had heard Conan was a she….
No matter…
#WOLVERINES
#WOLVERINES
This highly trained dog is most likely very sensitive to human personalities as are many dogs …. he seems to be especially comfortable with Vice President Pence and seems to enjoy having Mr. Pence pet him. I think that speaks well of Mr. Pence’s character.
Servant, or the bacon in his pocket,;)
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the right way to approach.
You don’t reach for them until they reach for you.
Gorgeous Dog, If Americans worked with her passion, the word would be a far better place.
Conan is smart than some Democrats,
You spelled ALL Democrats wrong.
These would be great dogs in schools!!
Great idea, I S!
Good dog!
^^^^^What he said ^^^^^
Some dog people are a pain the butt. They think you are supposed to love their dog as they do. They let their dog get physical all over you, run their nose up your crouch and when you push their dog away, they take umbrage.
Raised on a farm I had dogs all my life. They were “working” and “hunting” dogs as well as pets. However, they were not allowed to be a pain-in-the-a$$ to others and think its cute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hard to believe how smart and tough cattle dogs are. I have seen a cow kick a dog 30 feet and they get up and put the cow in place right now. More than one farmer owes his life to a dog that stopped a bull. I miss every dog I ever had.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Twenty years ago we found a beautiful Border Collie in the hills….. starving, sick. We are convinced she was abandoned.
She was a beautiful deep red and white.
She was a fantastic dog. We took in an abandoned cat that was about to have kittens. When the kittens started walking the Border Collie would “baby sit”…..she herded the kittens! She kept the kitties in line. LOL. The kittens loved the Border Collie. She also herded the chickens.
I miss every beautiful animal I had from childhood through today.
Such a good remembrance, InAZ. I particularly admire the nurturing breeds. They’re so sensitive and human. Lovely creatures.
I’ve had both dogs and cats of this type. It’s so endearing to see them want to make a friend (or baby) of a species which could easily be prey. Nice pets!
An awful lot of people don’t know how to raise dogs or children these days. It causes one hell of a lot of trouble.
The islamic world has got to be seething over this. Dogs are haram in islam, and for one to help take out the evil bag-daddy is very humiliating to muslims. Im surprised fatwas havent been issued against Conan.
I also think thats why the president has mentioned Conan so many times and honored him. It sends a not so subtle message to the islamic world: do us harm, and we’ll sick the dogs on you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point. I hadn’t thought of that.
I heard/read/saw a photograph – that the military puts very sharp, titanium implanted teeth in some of their warrior dogs for a more lethal and crushing “bite.” Also prevents their teeth from breaking, etc. It’s not on all of the teeth, just the big sharp ones (the canine’s?)
I was trying to see if Conan had those implants, but couldn’t get a good enough close-up.
My take away …
Pence isn’t an evil mole as I’ve suspected.
Dogs know.
Best post of the day.
I love the fact our President looks so calm standing next to a dog that could rip him to shreds and smile about it…Hoo Rah Mr President. Lets go get that biscuit now Conan, goood boooy…
I agree with those who point out that serious working dogs should be respected, not fussed over like they are lap dogs. The fact that Conan seemed to be smitten with Pence says nothing about whether President Trump is or isn’t fond of dogs (though it does make me think better of Pence). I consider any suggestion that President Trump doesn’t like dogs to be just more of the usual fake news.
Melania MAY not be real comfortable around dogs (or at least dogs trained to take people out), but notice how she also seems to avoid the Clydesdale horses at the Christmas tree delivery. My hunch is that she’s not real comfortable getting up close and personal with a variety of animals, not just dogs. For all we know, she could be highly allergic (plenty of people are very allergic to a variety of animals). If she were, she’s probably smart to keep it quiet since the wackos on the left would, no doubt, find a way to weaponize it.
As for our President’s feelings about dogs, does no one remember that for at least five years prior to taking office our VSGPDJT hosted the winner of the Westminster Kennel Club show at Trump Tower the day after the show? Easy internet searches pull up stories and pics of DJT with the Westminster winners, including some of him holding the smaller dogs. Hardly sounds like someone with an aversion to dogs. Or how about that one episode of one of his TV shows where he did some of the jobs of his hotel staff — including standing in as a dog walker?
I also recall our President saying in an interview that the reason they don’t have a dog is because they are too busy to properly care for one! Sounds responsible and sensible to me — unlike the behavior of some former occupants of the WH who got a dog or dogs as a PR move only to shift the responsibility for the care of said animals onto staff, i.e., the taxpayer ultimately foots the bill.
Remember who took care of Bill Clinton’s dog, “Buddy”? Yeah, the Secret Service. What happened to Buddy once Clinton left the WH? Hit by a car and killed. And don’t even get me started on the Kenyan who boasted about having once eaten dog meat. Still, since Moochelle, apparently, wanted a dog in the WH, she and the dog-eater were given two Portuguese Water Dogs. They were such responsible owners that one of their dogs ended up biting a friend of their daughter at the WH. On at least one occasion, taxpayers paid for a separate plane to fly the Kenyan’s dogs to where they were vacationing.
Sorry for the tirade, but I get a bit peeved at the suggestion that PDJT doesn’t like dogs because he didn’t get a dog once he moved into the White House. This is simply more baseless propaganda from leftists designed to make our president look bad to the public by insinuating that he doesn’t like “man’s best friend” or that dogs don’t like him. Utter nonsense.
Conan’s handler seem to speak tough love German to him. Not that I mind. It was an interesting video in many ways and proud of our President, VP, Melenia, handler and Conan!
Well shucks. It’s a shame Forked-Tongue Schiff wasn’t running around on the White House lawn with an “open mouth”. I don’t think think that blue leash on Conan would’ve held up.
I’m a dog lover. The one pictured in my gravitar was special to me. He loved and protected me as I loved and protected and cared for him. He was not friendly to others….just me, but I could walk him off leash and he would never leave my side. 110 lb malamute, the love of my life. I miss him dreadfully.
Beautiful dog! I know how you feel.
Conan is a GOOD GIRL!!! loved the way she kept leaning into VP Pence..I suspect that Melania was not raised around dogs in her country and when she moved to NYC to work..she would not have had one most likely..as for the Clydesdales.. if you are not a horse person..like me..you would be cautious..they are huge…Conan will probably be “adopted” by her handler..you would not trust a warrior dog with anyone not schooled as a handler..way too dangerous..all in all, loved the whole visual..
