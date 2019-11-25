Impeachment by Public Opinion – Oh Noes: Adam Schiff’s Terribly, Horribly, Painfully Transparent Back-Tracking…

If you have liberal family members around for this weeks Thanksgiving feast and celebration it would be wise to understand the scale of their disappointment, even if they have yet to recognize it. Perhaps the best course will be just smiling.
…”I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” Schiff said.
Amid diminishing public support for the impeachment fiasco; and with more Americans starting to realize the past two months were an abject lesson in political narrative building and legislative manipulation; HPSCI impeachment committee chairman Adam Schiff transmits a letter today to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.
If Schiff were in the MMA venue this letter, describing the HPSCI report to the House Judiciary Committee (HJC), would be a double tap to the mat:
Well, there’s a slightly less than strong impeachment position: Impeachment by “inference”.. he says. Previously Mueller and Weissmann attempted to prosecute President Trump, the fictitious horse-thief, for attempting to obstruct his hanging; now Schiff is inferring guilt because President Trump didn’t present alibis for his whereabouts when the fictitious horse wasn’t stolen…. Yup, it’s looking like a fail.
Schiff continues:
Wait,… President Trump has done terrible, horrible, dastardly stuff that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, says makes President Donald J Trump an “imposter” in the office. But now the assembly of the three committees need to figure out whether such imposter behavior is “compatible with the office of the presidency”?
See the obfuscation?
Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare are in “political extraction mode”. That is, trying to walk backwards to the impeachment exit and only stepping into their prior footprints so that the left-wing nuts cannot identify their retreat.
You can read the Schiff letter to Nadler HERE.
Oh man, the Democrat base is going to go bananas if the House doesn’t have an impeachment vote…. and yet Pelosi could lose her gavel if the House has an impeachment vote that results in two foolish House Managers showing up to the Senate chamber with legally limp articles of impeachment.
The President should have one of those famous Mar-A-Lago Chocolate Cakes delivered to Pelosi’s office. He could attach a little note:
I win, you lose. So I thought this delicious chocolate cake might make you feel better. Enjoy!
– DJT
Let her eat cake!
Add some exlax to the cake mix……it’ll make everything “smoother” for her.
H&HC:. I can supply a very nice big red candle made by Acme!
Sounds like a party!
OHH! That reminds me of the good ole days in high school. During a home-ec class several of us got together & made our teacher an ex-lax filled chocolate cake. Things went big time “smoother” for her for the rest of the day. Luckily she never knew why
Oh Piddles, you’ve done it again!
Poor me. It looks like I won’t get to see Shiela Jackson Lee perform as one of the House Impeachment Managers in the Senate trial. She has the remarkable capacity to do that during the day and the same night sit on the aisle in front of the cameras and shake the President’s hand at his SOTU address. She is an extraordinarily annoying congressperson.
Maxine Waters if they want a win.
I rarely have the chance to listen to Rush but was able to do so today for a little bit.
I thought he nailed it with his Pelosi impersonation IF she chose not to send articles of impeachment to the senate. In other words, she’d blame Republicans and say for the good of the country we’ll just need to wait until the election, can’t keep my senators on the presidential campaign sideline, etc. etc.
Rush put forth a very compelling argument and now based on Schiff’s for Brains comments above, this scenario becomes more plausible.
Pelosi is a very good political tactician – she knows she’s holding a losing hand. The senate will be able to turn the tables on the Dems.
No conviction. No presidential senators on the campaign trail and a lot of corrupt dirty laundry that could be exposed. Biden will be destroyed in the process.
Perhaps a censure on Christmas Eve? I wouldn’t necessarily bet against it.
Hollywood, I scanned the comments so I didn’t step on any toes about this same thing from Rush. I think it quite plausible that Crazy Nancy has Schniff in a Full Nelson and that’s why his eyes are bulging out even more! She doesn’t want to be the one to end this charade!
i think they are all nuts and have no idea what they are doing,or going to do. what is truly amazing is, IT’S ALL OF THEM. when you look at the evil peter strucks face as his eyes roll back in his head,during his congressional hearing,you can see the derangement.
I am not so sure impeachment is the final goal of the Dems.
Rather creating confusion and voter “tune out” maybe their real goal.
In that they have succeeded.
Perhaps Wes, but I believe they are creating voter turn out in massive numbers. It seems they don’t have any idea – or are willfully blind – about the yuge groundswell of support for POTUS this circus is creating.
Delighted:. Yes, engaging MAGA voters would be a very fitting consequence for the Dems.
But however, I am thinking the current voter “tune out” is more specifically aimed at their own liberal left voters, so with MSM help, they remain ignorant of their party’s misdeeds.
I don’t think the Dem’s current efforts are aimed at conservative voters (lost cause) at all.
It is their own liberal left voters they are concerned (damage control) about!
Personally, I think it is all about poisoning their own jury pools. If they convince at least one idiot out of 12 jurors that Trump is really the guilty person — not them — then they can stay out of prison. Their goal is to convince all the wild-eyed partisans and gullible people they can reach before they are even indicted. That will give a prosecutor a nearly impossible mountain to climb to get convictions.
If they happen to win an election or two, that will just be a bonus.
. . .and independents.
Bloomberg bought how many votes in Virginia in order to flip their legislature. The lo-fo Dems being available for purchase may usher in Bloomberg as the Democandidate. He can only beat President Trump using illegal voters (illegals and dead people mostly). There have already been heavy voter registration drives in the mausoleum communities!
Good points, Annie. He very well could buy his way into being cannon fodder, which will be entertaining. It’s possible that Bloomberg is another in a long line of shiny objects in the Dim cesspool. And, he’s uh, diminutive, shall we say. Imagine a debate between POTUS and micro Mike. Shallow, yes, and yet……😆
Time will tell.
Their base clearly wants impeachment. They are trapped between making it look like they’re delivering what their craven base wants, and the electoral reality of what that will mean.
Dcnnc: Impeachment very nicely drowns out their misdeeds too.
Concur. Dems can’t compete with Trump’s positions and successes.
Impeachment was the last ditch effort to keep all the einsteins on the plantation.
In my opinion this is about terrible democrat candidates. There is no one in the field of Democrats that can turn out their base. So their best chance is not to get their base to vote for the democrat. Rather turn their base out to vote “against Trump”. When your weakness is your candidate then you have to convince the public that the opposition is horrible.
Notice how little media attention is focused on the democrat candidates; it is all Trump angst all the time
I don’t really understand the spin here in CTH
How is this favorable to the president , to me it looks like a promise of hell on him
LikeLike
This is the viscous, snapping chihuahua just let off his leash to go deal with the Rottweiler he’s been snarling at: “HEY! Where’d my leash go?!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
To put it simply: The Dem’s might not hold an impeachment vote.
Hey, Neo—-
It goes like this: Nancy, Adam, Jerry, and all your little friends, it doesn’t really matter what you morons do or don’t do….I WIN. You impeach me and it gets flipped over to the Senate, I call Joe, Hunter, Adam and his little friend Eric, Lt Col Alex and his uniform, Mikey, Pete, Kevin, Sally M, Jimbo, Andy, Bob, Sally Y, Susan, Loretta, and CornPop Barack to testify that they did it “BY THE BOOK”! You don’t impeach me, I call all your little friends anyway, they still get to testify, or invoke the fifth.
WIN-WIN: TRUMP!
But they will have a $174,000 pension for life! That’s what isn’t fair!!
Littleannie, I though you had to be in Congress for so many years before the pension is locked in; six years is the number that comes to mind. One term wonders are s.o.l., unless they further feathered their nest with that too.
No, they don’t. Not sure if your were being sarcastic or not. Members of Congress have the same type of retirement plan as other federal employees. They pay into the system and are vested after five years (so a one or two term Rep who is not reelected gets nothing). They retirement is based on the average of their three highest years of salary, times, number of year, times a multiplier. The $174,000 for life is an internet hoax.
And……not intending to be plebeian………….but Ginsberg……if impeachment fails……
The SCOTUS could soon be 6-3 …..
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Oh! wouldn’t that be loverly”!!!! (My Fair Lady)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why should I have compassion for a person who dedicated her life to killing the unborn and in her spare time sought to reduce the age of consent? Had she practiced these evil deeds in her household only it would have been wrong but not my business. But with vigor and glee she has demanded them from all of us.With every breath she has ever taken it was to cause harm to those least able to defend themselves. May she enjoy Satans embrace.
Election year at Bernies?
“We will be forced to infer from the obstruction that the testimony of these witnesses would tend to incriminate the President further since he would have encouraged–rather than blocked–the testimony…if he thought it would be helpful to him.”
Funny–that’s exactly what you’re doing by hiding “Charlie” Ciamarella. you crooked cockroach.
Obviously, the President’s refusal to lynch himself is proof of guilt!
Obviously the President has seen how the Mueller team twisted and parsed words into innocent misstatements and turned them into lying prosecutions. With some of the vague questions the Dems like to ask, only a fool would answer.
They all should have testified following the HilLIARy model: “I don’t remember”, “I don’t recall”, “I’m not sure”, I’m claiming to have memory issues but you can’t prove I don’t have dementia!!
“In fact, I DO have dementia. You can ask anybody. I double dog dare ya!”
Love, Hilary Rodham Clinton.
Not to mention limiting the people that the GOP want to testify as well as the questions they could ask.
How can the chairman of the intelligence committee not know about perjury traps? He needs to resign.
He “would have encouraged (witnesses) he believed it would somehow be helpful to him.” Well DUH. Maybe if he could have called some actual witnesses on his behalf….
Sundance, your borderline anal attention to detail and meticulous analysis has single handedly made me a #walkaway’er. You’re the thinking man’s man. You’re the anti-CNN, The anti-Gatewaypundit. You are what this nation needs. Sober analysis. No hyperbole. No exclamation marks. Intellectual honesty.
I hug thee.
He seems slightly autistic when it come to politics doesn’t he? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
“Ten minutes to Wapner.”
Mr. L, Thank goodness! I wouldn’t even know where to start by myself! Sundance is a blessing to those of us that get stuck in the muck! 🙂
It will be interesting how the fascist prog ministry of propaganda spins this, or even if they report it at all? Someone wrote a letter to some people.
“Oh man, the Democrat base is going to go bananas if the House doesn’t have an impeachment vote”
Bananas? Thats putting it mildly, SD. The base has been ginned up over this since the election results came rolling in in 2016. They have been promised president Trumps head on a platter for a long time, and if nanzi doesnt deliver, many, especially the radical factions, will burn their BIG blue cities to the ground. I also fear even more drastic measures will be attempted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” many, especially the radical factions, will burn their BIG blue cities to the ground.”
Wow! That thought cheered me right up!
In fact, Jus Wondrin, I do believe you have won this week’s “Silver Lining Award”!
“the Democrat base is going to go bananas if the House doesn’t have an impeachment vote…. and yet Pelosi could lose her gavel if the House has an impeachment vote”
That is what we like to call a win-win! #StillNotTiredOfWinning 😂🇺🇸
Mark Levin had it right last night…every American needs to see this
Yawn. Democrats have no shame. They won’t even miss a beat, just move on to the next thing. At least Independents seem to be catching on.
This dnc/GOPe saga has been poorly written, terrible drama acting, a script of less than kindergarten quality going on for three years winding down with a fizzle in their fuse Department. The public and a expanding working happy electorate are aware and becoming exceptionally aware the House of Representatives continues to do nada, zip, zero in helping the American Taxpayers and Citizens achieve their own American Dream.
These corrupt lying politicians have exposed their greed in a mode on steroids in a panic to enhance their own greed, elitism p etc through under the table laundered gathering of taxpayer funds sent out the door only to return more than likely tax free. Example, how many workers, union members, received their check from Ukraine/China this week? Tax free? Without a 1099?
I don’t know if this tweet is accurate or not?? if it is; it is another blow to Pelosi–Schiff’s bungled corrupt travesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH readers know.
It may not be over yet. The Dems may be emboldened by that recent court ruling and hopeful for a SCOTUS win on the three cases heading there (well 1 is already there). They may not vote on impeachment being content with just harassing PDJT people in the Schiff/Nadler committees with subpoenas hoping the public will tire of the whole fiasco and vote PDJT out just to stop the constant bickering……………..the BASTARDS.
When rabid dogs seek scented bones
Rabid dogs should be put out of their misery. Its the right thing to do for society’s safety………
LikeLiked by 2 people
The dog I betted on, bolted out of the gate, then stopped, and proceeded to attend to his business!
Couldn’t agree more
Schiff…President Trump broke him and the liberal mob.
POTUS said to Conan “I bet you can snap that pencil neck in one bite”.
“compatible with the office of the presidency”….
I thought presidents were impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors?
Well, that is true..
..except DJT left the toilet seat up…so there is that
It’s like which apps are compatible with Android or Apple. Only Democommunists are compatible with the Office of the Presidency.
The liberal fanatics are going to completely lose it over the House’s strongly worded letter to President Trump instead of impeachment.
Rest assured, the demonrats have another coup operation, ready to be activated in the near future.
Don’t spike the football.
Prepare for a well planned, pre set, well rehearsed, operation to be launched. These rats are well funded, fanatical, and their ends, getting rid of Trump, justifies their means. They would not have a chance, if not for their corrupt, equally fanatical news media.
This will NEVER be fair, or over.
I agree with you. But it’s just going to be the boy who cried wolf from here on out. They are trapped by their base, who has been thoroughly convinced of a bunch of nonsense by their own partisan media and Hollywood. There are no viable political solutions for the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they own 90% of the corrupt news media. They are desperate, and VERY well funded. And they have thousands of corrupt fellow travelers of the “resistance” in bedded
in the swamp.
They have had three years to plan, and set up, anti- Trump ops. The most encouraging thing I see, is how stupid and incompetent are Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Strzok etc.
If we had an honest news media they would be exposed for the lying, incompetent, dirty cops that they are.
“There are no viable political solutions for the Democrats.”
Yes there is, it’s called sewerside!!
When Schiff ran to the basement for his inquisition hearings, I was reminded of the former Soviet Union and their trials at the Siberian Salt Mines. Congratulations Adam, you have schiffted us back 60 years into fearful times.
Pelosi distanced herself from the start. This is the first attempt to kill the far left cancer in the party. Watch for the fireworks!
…”I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” Schiff said.
Talking about a self serving, circular feedback bubble.
He is going to seek feed back from tconstituents that are prominently left leaning. In other words he going to seek a heart to heart assessment from those who have already drunk the cool-aid and report back that he is on the right track.
Tell me Mr. Schiff are going to play devils advocative, and layout the opposition to your constituents so as to get a true informed consent feedback.
the democrats were toast when bob mueller uttered,’whats fusion gps?’ america knew the fix was in then,and decided they didn’t want to be subject to the democrat interpretation of justice. this debacle is making it all the worse. 2010 was a bust for the bag eyes. 2020 will be ……biblical.
Impeach now or wait?
The benefit to wait is endless babbling over everything President Trump does
The draw back is that the charge is rejected with no trial. The SenaTe nor the House could lose control of a run away trial that is use to drain the swamp.
Why would we trust anything this clown would say or write? The man is dishonest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
yet they keep winning seats.
Three cheers. I was sure they did not have the ability to pull back from the brink.
But I do ask this, if lawfare started this the day of Mueller’s big fail, what is lawfare starting the day of Schifty’s big fail?
Or are they giving up for now to concentrate on winning elections? (Especially since continuing would help them lose bigly.)
I imagine those 30 or so dimms in Trump districts have let Pencil Neck know that they don’t intend to forfeit their budding political careers in service to his impeachment fantasies. There’s only so much bullSchiff even a swing district demonrat can handle. 😁😄
