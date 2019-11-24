Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon -vs- Maria Bartiromo on Political Pros/Cons of Impeachment…

Steve Bannon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the pros and cons of a partisan impeachment. Bannon was one of the early political observers who identified the likely entry of Mayor Michael Bloomberg into the 2020 race.
Bannon notes that Bloomberg has enough money to outlast the field; however, I doubt Bloomberg can fill a venue. If there’s no connection to the base party voter, candidate Bloomberg just can’t win the primary.
Always good to have Bannon’s take on such things. He is a savvy guy.
Yes, he is. Looking like a grizzled old lion that just crawled out of his den…
This was a very interestiing interview/appearance. Recommend you watch the video.
I watched this morning.
Bannon labels Banning Bloomberg a centrist. They are ZERO centrists in the Dim party.
If they believed in America and our Constitution they would not have any affiliation with the Dims.
The democrat’s greatest asset is a base of supporters who aren’t bright enough to realize (or simply don’t care) when their intelligence is being insulted.
The democrat’s biggest liability is their assumption that the electorate at large is as dumb as their base.
Bloomberg will have a difficult time getting the Black vote due to his stop and frisk policy as Mayor of New York. Without the black vote, he is through. I felt his recent apology rang hollow, however I am not black and haven’t a clue as to how the majority of Black and Brown voters felt. The economy is likely to be the deciding factor as usual.
