House Calendar Doesn’t Align with Speaker Pelosi Talking Points, and House Resolution on Impeachment…

Within the only impeachment resolution put forth by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to open an “impeachment inquiry” the resolution outlined a process. With only eight legislative days left in 2019; and considering the resolution as adopted; the calendar doesn’t match the democrat talking points. Here is a walk through of the timeline:
Congress returns from the Thanksgiving break on December 2nd and recesses again on December 12th. That leaves eight days in December to accomplish all the House tasks.
Democrats have said they anticipate an impeachment vote in mid-December, but a review of the House impeachment resolution calls for a transfer from HPSCI “inquiry” (Schiff) to HJC “investigation” (Nadler) as an outcome of a report from Adam Schiff’s intelligence committee.
Even if we assume the HPSCI report is being written during the Thanksgiving break by HPSCI/Lawfare staff there would still need to be a period where the report is reviewed by the congress members on the committee. Normally there would be a minority section to the report; and under all committee processes there would be a vote to advance the report.
Again, there’s only eight days in December and presumably HPSCI committee members would need to review the report prior to advancing it to the House Judiciary Committee (HJC). Once the report lands in the HJC, again – according to the prior resolution, that’s when President Trump would be able to call rebuttal witnesses and have White House counsel challenge and cross-examine HJC witnesses.
As noted above, in previous comments by Democrat leadership they have said they are targeting an impeachment vote for mid-December.
There is absolutely no-way the HPSCI can generate a report, have members authorize the report, transfer the report to HJC, schedule witnesses in coordination with the White House, organize opposing counsel, complete a HJC inquiry, assemble articles of impeachment and hold a House vote on those articles in eight days, mid-December.
Even with the partisan railroading on overdrive that schedule is an impossibility. Remember, they still have to pass a budget because they punted a continuing resolution into December.
The best the House could hope for would be a HPSCI report completed and a House vote to send the report to HJC in December; changing the process from an official “inquiry” into an official “investigation”. If accurate (more sensible) that puts the HJC impeachment process into January 2020.
Given the need for Chairman Nadler and the HJC to coordinate schedules with White House lawyers and rules, etc. etc. HJC hearings would be mid to late January under the best of circumstances; and article assembly with a House Impeachment Vote in late January to early February 2020.
[Keep in mind throughout this Dec/Jan process the Democrats will be getting pummeled by President Trump and the GOP in media and that will show in polling.]
So now we’re into February, and here comes the Senate…. and things will get even slower.
Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar would now be removed from the campaign trail until further notice (likely six to eight weeks). That leaves the “three B’s” (Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg) with complete free reign on the campaign trail, while the Democrat Senators are stuck in DC.
[Über-cynically, perhaps that scenario is by design. Perhaps the DNC Club wants to eliminate the far-left wing-nuts through a process of cooperation with Pelosi on the schedule. Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg are definitely the DNC donor class favs.]
However, a Feb/March/April impeachment effort is just plain silly from an electoral perspective. The presidential election is only six months away. The effort would look like abject stupidity, it just doesn’t make sense.
Walk it through on paper, the legal impeachment process just doesn’t match with the House Speaker’s talking points. Yet, if they don’t complete the impeachment process in the House it’s arguably worse. By the end of the year they will have spent four months on this fiasco…. How can they not have a vote?…. and yet what would they be voting on?
…..This schedule just doesn’t add up.
And then consider the legal challenges on a parallel track:
Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler need a full House authorization vote to gain the authority for the HJC to penetrate the constitutional firewall that protects the separation of power in the “official” impeachment investigation.
Any loss in three currently pending cases will undermine the validity of the prior impeachment inquiry…. that’s obviously an issue. There are three cases, each of them appears heading to the Supreme Court; one is already there.
♦The first case is the House Oversight Committee effort to gain President Trumps’ tax returns as part of their impeachment ‘inquiry’ and oversight. That case is currently on-hold (10-day stay) in the Supreme Court. Written briefs soon, arguments perhaps in early December? Outcome pending. There is a very strong probability Pelosi will lose this case because Oversight doesn’t have jurisdiction and the case began back in February.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. granted the administration’s request to stay the federal appeals court ruling against Mr. Trump until “further order” — for now — as the high court decides whether or not to hear the president’s challenge.
[…] Douglas Letter, general counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, had sent a letter to the court, agreeing to a brief 10-day stay while the parties filed their court papers debating the need for an injunction while the case is being considered. (link)
Probability of loss to Pelosi 90%.
♦The second case is the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) effort to gain the grand jury information from the Mueller investigation. The decision by DC Judge Beryl Howell was stayed by a three member DC Appellate court. Oral arguments were November 12th, the decision is pending. [Depending on outcome, the case
could will also go to SCOTUS]
[…] the appeals court in a brief order said it would not immediately release the documents “pending further order of the court.” The court also asked the House and the Justice Department for more briefings and set a Jan. 3 date for another hearing. (link)
Probability of SCOTUS 100%
♦The third case is the HJC effort to force the testimony of former White House legal counsel Don McGahn. Issue: subpoena validity. The HJC has asked for an expedited ruling. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has announced she will deliver her ruling on Monday November 25th.
The House’s letter to federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington points out that it is considering impeaching Trump for obstruction of justice, for which McGahn would be a key witness since he spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller for the obstruction investigation, and for lying to Mueller, after testimony at Roger Stone’s criminal trial raised questions about Trump’s written answers to investigators about Russian interference in the 2016 election. (link)
Probability Appeal 100% – Probability SCOTUS 90%
Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare are hoping a full House vote to authorize impeachment will help them retroactively in any judicial decision (court, appeals or SCOTUS). The only case where that seems possible is the last one; and that has a long way to reach SCOTUS.
Remember, the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on any ancillary case that touches upon the validity of the unilaterally declared House impeachment process. The Supreme Court has not ruled on any case that touches the impeachment “inquiry”.
The issue at stake is whether the legislative branch can penetrate the constitutional firewall which exists within the separation of powers.
If the House loses the Tax case in SCOTUS (likely), and/or either HJC case in appeals or SCOTUS it will mean there was no constitutional foundation for the “impeachment inquiry” upon which they have built their legal arguments.
Without the constitutional recognition of the judicial branch Pelosi and Schiff’s HPSCI status as a constitutional impeachment process would be fatally flawed. The product from all of that effort could be considered invalid; and possibly the Senate could ignore any House impeachment vote that uses invalid evidence gathered in the fatally flawed process.
Pelosi and Schiff are racing the court for their legal foundation; and simultaneously facing the IG FISA report release which will likely challenge the foundation of their narrative.
I know this was the senate, but they voted for Obamacare on December 24.
Interesting time-line question: Can the Senate Judiciary Committee handle an impeachment trial and Supreme Court replacement at the same time???
No of course not!! Democrat Heads would explode and what a mess.
Besides, who is worthy for consideration. Everyone has a shady past now….
If Ruthie passes, they will be squawking that with the cloud over the president, he shouldn’t be allowed to put forth a SCOTUS nominee.
Pelosi/Schiff et al will solve the timing dilemma by changing the rules, again, so that no review or discussion of the Lawfare generated articles of impeachment are required. Then, they will “deem” the articles passed using the same shenanigans they used when the ACA was “deemed” passed on Christmas eve at 2am.
Yeah I don’t think they’re ever going to actually allow the republicans to call rebuttal witnesses. Just jam it through. It’s probably already written. Then the Senate takes the steaming turf and accepts it for trial, making it “OFFICIAL”. Then the courts will make it so.
I’ve said all along, the GOP should announce they are holding rebuttal “hearings”. If they are denied the chamber, they can let the Dems have whoever would be responsible for such a thing, cuffing them and pulling them out (hey, America, how do like THAT totalitarianism?) or just find another empty room. Personally, I love the first option. Some witnesses would come, some wouldn’t. So be it.
And don’t forget, there may be a [positive] outcome with Flynn one of these years.
Sullivan, I’m afraid, has no more guts than any other person in DC.
Guts might not be the issue because maybe Orange Man Bad to him.
December 11th… I hear… is the Day of Days.
If Pelosi is aware of that date, it explains the calendar dropping off of a cliff, as we now see.
I’m assuming that if Horowitz is a just and courageous man, then on December 11th, Adam’s impeachment Schiffshow will be abruptly canceled. Overcome by events.
I am praying for that. Fervantly
fervently. 😛
This isn’t impeachment. It is Dr. Nunes nodding politely as the patients expound their psychoses. Meanwhile, he’s reaching for the button to summon the orderlies…
I still say the House will not impeach.
That may be smart thing to do but their base wants an impeachment. The democrats also know they can’t remove Trump but want to use impeachment to further dirty up Trump. It’s also is causing emotional distress to those caught up in this and causing them to spend money on lawyers. The democrats just want to cause pain to those on the other side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Soros fund the entire DNC and Dem House?
I hope you’re right. I am so sick and tired of all the shenanigans, wasted time and taxpayer dollars. I hope none of the Dems get re-elected but that is too much to hope for.
Then there’s the House Republicans’ right to hold a separate hearing to bring in their desired witnesses, as Nunes pointed out. Will that affect the timeline(s)?
I think they know the hearings backfired.
And R’s have thrown a lot of threats at them incl. planning to ask for Schiff and Biden to appear.
Trump baited them into this and now D’s are in a L-L situation.
And reg. the Senators running.. how is this not a conflict of interest? Voting to impeach their opponents. You don’t put victims nor suspects on the Jury.
“Trump baited them into this”. I believe that’s why he kept saying “the call was perfect“.
I never could get that word to fit, until now. Good call.
It’s not a popular theory these days, but I can’t fully dismiss the suspicion that Trump handed this to the democrats. Back in the first days when asked by Rush about things he didn’t anticipate, Trump said he never expected the extreme levels of opposition. He has to know, better than anyone, that there are moles in the White House.
Trump isn’t credited as the black belt 3-D chess player many of us believe he is, but I can’t help thinking that maybe he gave Pelosi a BusyBox to play with, and for when she’s done playing, an exploding cigar to light up when she’s feeling all warm and rosy inside.
Kooky Swalwell was being kooky on Fox this morning, but seemed to have been instructed to say that a final way for the Dems to proceeded has NOT been decided yet, hence possibilities for them to get on the off ramp in time for the holidays. Going into 2020, I think they’d be wise to take it.
Basically 3 ways it could go.
They could drop it like it never happened. Take whatever they got out of this and use it to dirty up the president with ads and talking points.
They could censure and it won’t go to Senate. No cross of their witnesses or new witnesses. Take whatever they got out of this and use it to dirty up the president with ads and talking points. Plus they could say he was “censure”.
They could impeach him knowing Trump won’t be removed but will be dirtied up. Risk having it fall apart in Senate. They could still dirty up Trump though since the MSM still controls much of the narrative. Biggest thing they get out of this is they can say he was “impeached”. That is more powerful than censured.
Cut the head off put Hillary in jail and stop this shat.
Where is Sessions part Duex? (Barr)
I almost feel sorry for the Dems. They’re going to end up with Biden as their candidate right about the time that he’s proven to be corrupt. Not to mention that he’s a senile doofus whose teeth occasionally fall out. Theoretically he’s strong in PA, but I don’t know why they wouldn’t be PO’d by his having talked about Scranton like it’s the butthole of the universe.
They can’t have an official vote on this. It’s a political loser.
They need to string it out unofficially as long as possible,
Stringing it out could be viable move I didn’t think about. They could find more people willing to Kavanaugh him.
I thought that the original discussion was that the House would vote to get the formal impeachment investigation going, submit the articles of impeachmeht they already wrote up, and vote to impeach the President 5 minutes later without offering him any chance to defend himself in the House. What is to stop them from doing that?
Public opinion. . . . .they care when they have to.
Let us not forget the super duper ace in the hole for the Marxists…..they own John Roberts.
A 5-4 SCOTUS with John Roberts is a real risk for PDJT; likely to be a 5-3 SCOTUS in the near future and John Roberts is then a non-factor.
Regarding HJC “investigation” where President Trump is (GASP!) allowed to participate — as I recall Nadler will still have ultimate control over witnesses. So questions is, assuming they’re shameless, how quickly could they possibly jam through the HJC part?
It would be totally absurd and of course unfair — what else is new — but couldn’t they box the President and republican committee members to only a day, or even a morning, for their witnesses? And confine themselves to same thing, since they don’t have anything left anyway?
So no way they can get it done in December, but perhaps they could do it in the first week of session in January and kick it to the Senate by early January. Then they dynamic comes down to the Senate ….
The timing as currently understood, lacks the left’s competing narrative, impeachment vote and highly publicized impeachment activity, necessary to dilute the December 9 release of the FISA abuse report. Accordingly, expect a rule change or other procedural machination in order to fully put the competing impeachment narrative into the public eye with the goal of diluting and gutting the public awareness of FISA wrong doing.
I have openly avowed Marxists relatives on my wife’s side who lap this stuff up night and day on MSNBC and CNN among others and whatever YOU and I believe they are being fed 24/7 just the opposite – NO difference than Hillary had a 90% change of defeating Trump in 2016 or that Trump colluded with the Russians. The other half of the country believes all of this disinformation hook-line-and-sinker with the exception of those middle of the road people who are beginning to see through all of the DNC’s propaganda and are tired and fed up by it and are coming to realize they are harming our country. November 2020 will be very telling – Hoping for another Mondale/Dukakis vs Trump election outcome.
Next Paul Bunyan shoe to drop will be Trump nominating another Supreme Court Justice!….lol….
Of course, Nancy could decide to junk the time consuming process she previously advanced, and simply tell us, “You’ll have to read it to find out what’s in it,” instead.
However, with the polls increasingly going against the House Dem’s latest Impeachment scenario, they may now want to delay a vote until they see what develops over the Holidays…
The danger there being you can bet many of her members are going to get an EARFUL on the subject once they arrive home for Christmas!
So PDJT can call witnesses?
