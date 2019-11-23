Navy Secretary and Former Goldman Sachs Executive, Richard Spencer, Denies Threatening President Trump…

The Secretary of Navy, former Wall Street global banking executive Richard V Spencer, holds a press availability to deny threatening the President of The United States.
Secretary Spencer denies a report he threatened to resign if President Donald Trump intervened in the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, and said he works at the pleasure of the president. He also refuted a report that Rear Adm. Collin Green also threatened to resign.
If the NYT didn’t misreport, they wouldn’t have anything left to report. Maggie Duranty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The deep state looking for another stupid issue to run in the new while they pull more election fraud…or spending other people’s money.
LikeLike
This guy is in Canada at some high-flautin’ forum?
Wth is he doing at a foreign forum, when there are problems here to address?
Stop talking, start doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it is fake news Secretary Spencer and Admiral Green should immediately file lawsuits against whoever reported and/or published the lie. If more people would do that this nonsense would eventually cease.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Imo, if they do not file lawsuits ASAP, then fire them on the spot! Next
LikeLike
What was that, NYT Maggie Haberman, about standing by your fake news story?
Don’t y’all ever get tired of being so wrong, so often?
LikeLiked by 6 people
i’m no fan of the nyt but maggie might be right as to what he said a while back. that guy vindman thought and may still think he gets to set foreign policy.
LikeLike
And, her children get sizeable “donations” to their trust funds every month.
LikeLike
Always remember Maggie is Clinton’s reliable good to gal per Clinton emails Wikileaks.
LikeLike
They don’t care and a large part of spreading these lies is based on the lunatic pussy hatters out there that will continue to believe and spread them…
There are already shitty leftist “memes” out there about this. The left cannot meme.
LikeLike
Small group trying to change narrative?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Small group trying to further the narrative that no one is recognizing Trump as the President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe I’m simple, but I never did get how the threat to quit could work for blackmail to begin with. I mean, how over-inflated does your ego need to be? These people aren’t irreplaceable. If I were POTUS and they tried that on me I’d be like, “Well, bye.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I don’t believe that is their motive. It is a tradition in the military for senior officers to resign if they can no longer support the policies of POTUS. General Mattis did exactly that. He didn’t make a fuss or scream to the msm. He just offered his resignation and that was it. That is the way it is supposed to happen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I can respect that. Seems the right thing to do if there is severe disagreement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quitting adds to the Dems and propagandists “administration in chaos” narratives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, blackmail as a word doesn’t fit the story. But they used it because it implies PDJT has done something bad that he can be blackmailed for. Pure, deliberate propaganda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Was Admiral McRaven op ed the signal to begin a coup?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like it. Now go relieve Vindman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sooo…the NYT is used by The Deep State to send a message to the Pentagon about what the Pentagon should be doing?
Or…it actually happened and President Trump called their bluff and now they want a do-over?
Or…it just never happened, and NYT on its own decides to push more “chaos in Trump’s Administration” fake news?
I choose…hmmm!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The problem is the Navy’s own actions are leaving the door open for speculation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know about that. Saying it didn’t happen is all they can do. What else would you have them do? False reporting is false reporting, go ahead prove you didn’t beat your wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, these guys need to resign if there is even a question of moving against the President’s statement. To say that in public in my mind verifies they said it “unofficially” to get a reaction.They did not support the President but said they would follow orders. While technically it was an OK statement, it was not the same a supporting the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With just the recent exposure in the navy, someone should check about transfer of military secrets, data etc along with any past connections with Obama, Soros and groups, MSM, Clinton, Podesta..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I agree that this isn’t enough evidence to prove you plotted against me. I still think you did. Please commit seppuku at once.” From _Shogun_.
Throw ’em out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There you go. Has Mr. Sondland been spreading “presumptions” again? Hah! Sounds like someone has been repeating water cooler gossip and lunch room pontificating again. Or, perhaps, a leaker trap?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Leaker trap”… 😉
“We’ll see what happens.” – President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fake news.
LikeLike
Fake news= lawsuits,
LikeLike
It al depends on what the meaning of sex is, and what the meaning of threat is, and what the meaning of insubordination is, and what the meaning of is, is.
– Bill Clinton
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what’s the full story behind Gallagher? Did CAIR get their feelings hurt and lobby for him to be charged?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ding, ding,ding!!!
LikeLike
Relieve ADM Greene immediately!
LikeLike
PT’s tweet put the news spotlight on Secretary Spencer and it gave him the opportunity to showcase his knowledge and competence to a much larger audience. He seems like a great choice. His experience as a USMC Naval aviator and Captain as well as his business acumen seemed to be on full display when he answered the questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he’s such a sharp guy why are they persecuting Gallagher on his watch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a good question Andy. What is the answer? I would like to know the full truth and what the rank and file Seals think of this ongoing prosecution or punishment.
LikeLike
McCain had experience as a Naval aviator too. And he certainly showed business acumen with his Keating Five.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Soros has even more business acumen, far more. All hail, George Soros!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Navy Secretary Spencer wearing a white hat, or otherwise? I can’t tell, but his denial seemed pretty tame and half-hearted. And where’s this other Admiral’s denial?
Also troubling is that the Navy brass persisted in trying to give awards to the corrupt Gallagher prosecution team, which was only thwarted and rescinded by another direct intervention by PDJT. The President is not supposed to have to micromanage this sort of thing, but evidently the need arose because the Navy was incapable (or unwilling) of doing the right thing. And this was all on Spencer’s watch (he came on board in 2017).
I would expect, at the very least, a clear, loud, and forceful denial and very aggressive investigation to reveal how this story began and spread. And so far I’m not seeing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reach waaaay down the ranks and bring up a patriot. Then fire 80% above him and especially anyone who can pretend not to understand chain of command.
LikeLike
Bofh:. He did not deny, he deflected!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Navy Brass and SecNav — now that it has been caught and called out by Pres. Trump — are playing a game of “White Strike” in pretending that a Presidential tweet isn’t official.
“White Strike” is a bureaucratic term of art. It describes bureaucrats hiding insubordination via attempting to follow all the rules in a way that thwarts the will of the executive.
The proper executive response is firing the head guy in charge and random members of the bureaucracy not involved in direct insubordination until the entire bureaucracy is in utter fear of drawing any attention at all from the executive
Pres. Trump’s proper response here is to tweet the firing of the SecNav, CNO, the Admiral in charge of the Navy JAG Corps and Navy SEAL commander Rear. Adm. Collin Green and then go down a random list of Admirals involved at any point in their careers in the LCS frigate, Zumwalt Destroyer and Ford Carrier procurement’s.
Any Navy Admiral involved in any way with those three ship programs is some flavor of corrupt, incompetent or both.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m afraid that you’re right about the best response. It’s become painfully clear that the entrenched “resistance” elements cannot be won over by any civil means, and they cannot be left in place without constant eruptions and discord. A bunch of career-terminations may at least discourage the survivors from acting so boldly. Note that this applies to DOJ, State, and every other federal agency equally well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are now 3 inevitable things in life: death, taxes and fake news making up things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never served in combat, never rose above the rank of Captain, spent more time at Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns than in the service. An adviser to a George Soros front group. This is the man who is standing against his own sailors and for the New World Order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re fired!
LikeLike
Abolish the National Security Council – Sultan Knish Tuesday, November 19, 2019
FTA
“The National Security Council has been ground zero in the campaign against President Trump from the beginning. General Flynn’s appointment as National Security Advisor had touched the third rail because the NSC had been used to coordinate anti-Trump operations in the Susan Rice era.
The NSC doesn’t answer to Congress. Its members are meant to advise the president. (Except when they’re actually working for a previous president.) They command the implements of foreign policy, traditionally the weakest element in domestic politics, but not when they start treating their domestic political opponents as agents of a foreign state. And the size of the NSC has gotten out of control.
Under Obama, the NSC staff hit 400 people. That’s up from a dozen during its Cold War origins.”
https://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2019/11/abolish-national-security-council.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to update the resume’ Secretary Spencer… It’s time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
he needs to spend more time with his family.
“never die, just fade away”
LikeLike
Anchors aweigh,MFs
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clean house quickly, Mr. President, of these OBlunder loyalists, before Schiff decides to turn them into whistleblowers to give them Protected Status. (I can’t take this anymore!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know, orders can be made verbally, with no correct or “right” syntax other than the words “This is an order.”
They can also be made on a typewriter and hand delivered or mailed. They can be sent electronically via email or even by telegraph.
For the Sec Nav or any military brass to ignore an order via Tweet because it is a tweet is ridiculous.
They are willingfully opposing the CinC and for that they should be fired on the spot.
But, hey, apparently some high tanking military folks want a military junta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t let the door knob hit you on the way out.
LikeLike
Don’t let the door hit you in the ass. ( I’m sorry, was that too blunt )
LikeLike
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2019/11/23/report-navy-secretary-backs-admirals-in-tussle-with-trump-over-seal-trident/
This is in the Navy Times.
(?)
LikeLike
The New York Times shot down!
As Martha Stewart would say… that’s a good thing.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, but I don’t believe our military on this. (1) Vindman is a leaker at the very best and he is STILL on assignment on the NSC; (2) the Navy still intends to de-grade Gallagher even after the pardon & after Pres. Trump said “No, don’t strip his rank”; (3) the platoon leader who got sentenced to 20 yrs. over ordering his guys to fire on a motorcyclist group coming at them–the military kept exculpatory evidence out of the trial and even after he was sentenced. Ovomit even politicized our military. Why should we be surprised military leaders threaten our President, especially our joint Chiefs of Staff .
LikeLike
This story seems to be just business as usual for the Dem/MainSwampMedia cabal: keep on creating the illusion of chaos and distinction; keep the administration constantly on the defensive putting out fires that don’t exist.
This smells as though it came straight from the Fusion GPS dirt file – designed to overshadow Guilliani and Graham turning the screws on Biden/Deep State.
Now that this has died, it will be another manufactured ‘crisis’ tomorrow, then another and another.
LikeLike
Planted Navy drama, true or false, to reduce the Sunday morning discussions about FBI lawyers altering documents?
LikeLike
As I wrote in the previous thread about this guy…
“After leaving the Marines as a captain, he worked on Wall Street for 15 years, holding positions at Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, A. G. Becker, Paine Webber and Merrill Lynch”
So, how does this play out?
Well, what were his credentials to be hired by all those Wall Street behemoths?
It seems to me, like all of the planned well in advance globalist plotting, Wall Street saw in him a pawn that could be useful in the future to the globalist agenda
So he was indoctrinated into the cult of the globalist oligarchy by means of financial rewards, a well paid operative they could try to insert into the government at a high position. Their globalist operative in the military. Could be very useful in attaining their goals
What else makes sense here? A Marine doesn’t fit the usual Wall Street profile
The globalist cabal are devious and think well in advance
It seems to be just another mind boggling example of how entrenched the globalist cabal is in every facet of what was once our government
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maggie Haberman is seditious scum and a threat to national security.
LikeLike
Humble observations.
still don’t grasp military, altho I eventually figured out & educated re war & how vital cohesion, clever leadership & disciplined ferocity is to protect ones people from human predation, competition, parasitic overlords, invasions, etc.
Weakened societies, domestic turmoil, corrupt elites are equivalent to open doors for plundering and disconnected, exploitive hierarchies.
Are the media & western political elites ignorant of this? Congress, Media, State, former leaders and DOJ are causal factors in this syndrome of created crisis, rejection of facts & refusal to fix, resolve problems.
Now it’s spread to the armed forces?
Its weird to me that civilian armed forces & leaders Resist subversion is not punished, but hysteria reigns if hint of Resist is detected in foreign deployed armed forces.
LikeLike
1. WordPress has never accepted my user and password that I know are correct because I looked on my computer’s security preferences. Every time I have posted via Twitter.
Which keeps me from ‘liking’ any comment which I often would like to do.
2. The purpose of misinformation isn’t only to attempt to convince some who are uninformed of a parallel ‘truth’ with which to form opinions by the already indoctrinated;
It is also more often used in order to sow discord, resentment, distrust among your allies causing them to waste and dispel energies to combat imagined enemies
It is very effective in this regard,
A useful strategy is to suppress the urge for immediate action (response), knowing that the first reports are often merely amplified rumors
LikeLike