Laundry Disruptor – Rudy Giuliani Sends Letter to Senator Graham Outlining Ambassador Bill Taylor Efforts to Block Witnesses…

It was evident several weeks ago that U.S. chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, is one of the current participants in the coup effort. It was Taylor who engaged in carefully planned text messages with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland to set-up a narrative helpful to Adam Schiff’s political coup effort.
George Kent (left) – Bill Taylor (right), bagmen for the Foreign Service Office.
Bill Taylor was formerly U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (’06-’09) and later helped the Obama administration to design the laundry operation providing taxpayer financing to Ukraine in exchange for back-channel payments to U.S. politicians and their families.
Today Rudy Giuliani has released a letter to Senator Lindsey Graham outlining how Bill Taylor has blocked VISA’s for Ukrainian ‘whistle-blowers’ who are willing to testify to the corrupt financial scheme. Unfortunately, Senator Graham, along with dozens of U.S. Senators currently serving, may very well have been a recipient for money through the aforementioned laundry process. So, good luck with the visas.
U.S. senators write foreign aid policy, rules and regulations thereby creating the financing mechanisms to transmit U.S. funds. Those same senators then received a portion of the laundered funds back through their various “institutes” and business connections to the foreign government offices; in this example Ukraine. [ex. Burisma to Biden]
The U.S. State Dept. serves as a distribution network for the authorization of the money laundering by granting conflict waivers, approvals for financing (think Clinton Global Initiative), and permission slips for the payment of foreign money. The officials within the State Dept. take a cut of the overall payments through a system of “indulgence fees”, junkets, gifts and expense payments to those with political oversight.
If anyone gets too close to revealing the process, writ large, they become a target of the entire apparatus. President Trump was considered an existential threat to this entire process. Hence our current political status with the ongoing coup. The letter:
It will be interesting to see how this plays out, because, well, in reality all of the U.S. Senators (both parties) on the Foreign Relations Committee [Members Here] are participating in the process for receiving taxpayer money and contributions from foreign governments.
A “Codel” is a congressional delegation that takes trips to work out the payments terms/conditions of any changes in graft financing. This is why Senators spend $20 million on a campaign to earn a job paying $350k/year. The “institutes” is where the real foreign money comes in; billions paid by governments like China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Ukraine, etc. etc. There are trillions at stake.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the power over these members (and the members of the Senate Intel Committee), because McConnell decides who sits on what committee. As soon as a Senator starts taking the
bribes lobbying funds, McConnell then has full control over that Senator. This is how the system works.
The McCain Institute is one of the obvious examples of the financing network. And that is the primary reason why Cindy McCain is such an outspoken critic of President Trump. In essence President Trump is standing between her and her next diamond necklace; a dangerous place to be.
So when we think about a Senate Impeachment Trial; and we consider which senators will vote to impeach President Trump, it’s not just a matter of Democrats -vs- Republican. We need to look at the game of leverage, and the stand-off between those bribed Senators who would prefer President Trump did not interfere in their process.
McConnell has been advising President Trump which Senators are most likely to need their sensibilities eased. As an example President Trump met with Lisa Murkowski last week. Senator Murkowski rakes in millions from the Oil and Gas industry; and she ain’t about to allow horrible Trump to lessen her bank account any more than Cindy McCain will give up her frequent shopper discounts at Tiffanys.
WASHINGTON DC – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is getting a high-profile perch as he joins the Senate during his latest clash with President Trump.
Romney was named on Thursday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, giving him an opening to wade into several looming foreign policy battles between Congress and the White House. (link)
Now do you see how McConnell works?
Oh yeah, about those recess appointments…. Once you see the strings on the Marionettes you can never go back to a time when you did not see them.
I guess this is what I would call a quid pro quo. Funny this is the very thing they would accuse President Trump of.
I think this explains all the eagerness to overthrow various governments in many countries and have the State Dept and CIA install their leaders of choice to insure the money flows freely into their pockets. The American taxpayer has been raped by these crooks for a very long time.
It’s about time people learn how it works. Thank you Sundance , this may be your most important article so far!!
Blind- Agree with you, but Sundance writes so many brilliant articles on a daily basis, it’s really hard to pick the ones that are most important!
I have gotten so spoiled since I discovered the Tree House, having the incomparable Sundance as my main source of news and information. In fact, as far as I’m concerned, SD sets the standard for the rest of the media in many ways.
The video was PRICELESS. And look who’s there all smug and happy, Miss Know it All Yovanobitch. Talk about The Club! These people have gotten themselves elected to one of the most powerful and elite organizations on the planet. After they’ve been a member for awhile, I’m sure it’s almost impossible to give it up. Just look at the money, the perks and the sheer power these creeps wield.
I can’t even imagine how much they hate our President Trump and we Deplorables. We have to make it clear to those who are not yet enlightened- there is NOTHING that the Club Members won’t do to keep their money and their Power.
Amen Seneca! The look on Lindsey’s face is priceless… his eyes are darting around, no smile on his face and he just looks guilty as hell…almost like he was praying nobody would ever see that revealing little ceremony. Yovanobitch coordinating it all.
The best we can hope for out of this is that the public is made aware of what a corrupt and useless body the Senate has become.
Not just the Senate- how about the rest of Congress and probably 98% of the upper echelon elites.
AND the media!! How much have the people at the top been “enriched” by reporting, or NOT reporting, the stories that their friends and family members in government have passed on to them? And the eager littler “reporterettes”, all caught up in the fervor of furthering the progressive movement and desperately hoping for that nod from the big bosses that they have “earned” a spot at the big kid’s table because of their “loyalty” to the team. The ABC “babe” Amy Rorbach was clearly NOT upset that a known child molester was still roaming freely but she sure was PO’ed that SHE didn’t get to run with her big scoop!!
Best paragraph I’ve ever read:
The McCain Institute is one of the obvious examples of the financing network. And that is the primary reason why Cindy McCain is such an outspoken critic of President Trump. In essence President Trump is standing between her and her next diamond necklace; a dangerous place to be
Question: Why didn’t Rudy either write this letter to Secretary Pompeo or cc him?
Repeal The Seventeenth Amendment.
Top of page 2 of the letter:
Giuliani is breaking the story that Ukraine was trying to get information to President Trump about Democrat corruption in Ukraine but were stymied by US diplomats at the US embassy there, who refused to issue visas. And likely also declined to pass along information counter to Dem interests up the chain of the US State Department.
Sundance broke this story to us back in September. I’ve been waiting and complaining that the story received to wider traction in the press.
Now it will. Rudy’s broken the story in this letter that’ll at least get visibility and discussion among GOPers. Hopefully, Trump supporters will pick the story up and start making noise about it.
Sundance’s Sept 21 story:
Despite Warnings Media Steps on a Rake With “Whistleblower” Story – Ukraine Government Initiated Contact – Giuliani Engagement Was Requested by State Dept. Officials…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/21/despite-warnings-media-steps-on-a-rake-with-whistleblower-story-ukraine-government-initiated-contact-giuliani-engagement-was-requested-by-state-dept-officials/
The government of Ukraine under both Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and now President Volodymyr Zelensky, had been trying to deliver information about Obama officials and Democrat party officials (DNC on behalf of Hillary Clinton) requesting the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.
Both Poroshenko and Zelensky administrations had tried, unsuccessfully, to get information to current U.S. officials. U.S. State Department officials in Ukraine were refusing to give visa’s to Ukrainian emissaries because they did not want the damaging information sent to the President Trump administration.
Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York.
However, after delivering the information and not hearing back from the U.S. government… the Zelensky administration made a personal request to the U.S. State Department for assistance.
The U.S. State Department then reached out to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and asked him if he would meet with Zelensky’s top lawyer, Andrei Yermak.
typo – “complaining that the story received No wider traction in the press
Think about your life and all the Federal Income, Excise, Capitol Gains, Social Security, and Fuel Taxes you and your family have paid out when you were just scrapping by or starting up a new business and were cash strapped. Now think about every dime of that being embezzled by these scum bags.
If you have ever been in the unfortunate position of having to apply for Social Security Disability and how they nearly bankrupt you while begging for pennies on the dollar paid in. These sleaze bags will hold a special place in your heart. Words cannot describe the anger.
Think how destroyed every ones health care so they could grift some more of your families little nest egg.
Looks like all the pieces are in place. The democrats have put Rudy on the front page. Rudy’s open letter to Senator Graham is a fully explaining to the American public that many Senators are compromised. Mc Connell is in a box… he either goes allong to drain the swamp or he is Toast.
Martial law might be necessary to maintain order while the corrupt government officials are led away. The NYT article is casting doubt on Military support for President Trump. The publication of the article subject is so dumb that one has to think why the deep state had it published. There is a reason publishing it ….we just don’t have all the facts right now.
Sure explains so many bailing out the last Three Years.
Oh you’re damn skippy it does!!!
The most effective means of dealing with the swamp and bringing the rogue agencies to heel would be a tax revolt by the middle class. Declare “EXEMPT” from withholding on the W4. Small businesses could stop collecting the payroll tax. Civil disobedience at its best. You cannot win in a direct confrontation with the USG. Best way is to starve them of their life blood. Yes, you will technically become an outlaw. I prefer the term patriot.
Rudy’s letter is brutal in its honesty. Riveting.
