Carter Page Discusses Revelation FBI Lawyer Manipulated Evidence to Gain FISA Warrant on Him…

Posted on November 22, 2019 by

Former foreign policy adviser to President Trump Carter Page discusses the breaking reports of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe to gain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant on him and the Trump campaign.

9 Responses to Carter Page Discusses Revelation FBI Lawyer Manipulated Evidence to Gain FISA Warrant on Him…

  1. Genie says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Page could have added a line about the two-hop aspect of the intelligence gathering. That needs more emphasis with the folks just now starting to hear about FISA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. flatlandgoober says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:21 am

    Heads on pikes for the holidays. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:22 am

    That was a great little 15-minute interview on Bartiromo’s show this morning.
    Well worth a watch.

    ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. FofBW says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Sundance either got up very early or is still up.

    This must be VERY important!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Are we still considering the possibility that Page was less a victim than an FBI mole – that he was in on it? He’d been a paid FBI informant in the past. I honestly don’t know whether the Page-as-mole theorem has been debunked. (Hate to even use the term “debunked” since whenever the media says something is debunked it means it’s a rock-solid certainty.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. TrumpPatriot says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Exceptional interview. Very informative as to Page’s ordeal after having fake information planted in the media by the Democrats/government cabal in order to circle back to get the FISA warrant which gave them access to a Presidential campaign, and the repercussions suffered by an innocent man used as a tool for spying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:36 am

    “…FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe to gain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant on him and the Trump campaign.”

    Wonderful talking points for the Sunday talkie shows featuring the almost totally corrupted “fake news” propaganda outlets, instead the planned “impeachment” swill.

    Like

    Reply
  8. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Carter Page was USED by FBI to smear Trump and never forget it was James Wolfe and Ali Watkins (and Mark Warner) who were responsible for getting his name out there. He should sue their scummy asses.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ausonius says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:39 am

    “Whatever it takes!” – Billy Jeff “I Can’t Keep My Barn Door Closed” Clinton when questioned about dishonest and lying campaign ads.

    DEM Philosophy: ANYTHING, no matter how illegal, corrupt, or immoral is allowed to destroy President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  10. ezpz2 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Great interview. I look forward to hearing more info about his pending court hearing.

    Like

    Reply

