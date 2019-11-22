Carter Page Discusses Revelation FBI Lawyer Manipulated Evidence to Gain FISA Warrant on Him…

Former foreign policy adviser to President Trump Carter Page discusses the breaking reports of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe to gain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant on him and the Trump campaign.
Former foreign policy adviser to President Trump Carter Page discusses the breaking reports of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe to gain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant on him and the Trump campaign.
|Orygun on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|farmerren on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|BoreMole on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|PInky1920 on November 22nd – 2019 Pre…
|Bogeyfree on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Lt Col Covfefe999 on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Bill on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Patience on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Jerry Joe on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Bogeyfree on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|franuche on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|Deplorable_Vespuccil… on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|owtolunch on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
|auscitizenmom on Friday November 22nd – O…
|islandpalmtrees on The Washington Post Helps Iden…
Page could have added a line about the two-hop aspect of the intelligence gathering. That needs more emphasis with the folks just now starting to hear about FISA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heads on pikes for the holidays. That’s not too much to ask, is it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a great little 15-minute interview on Bartiromo’s show this morning.
Well worth a watch.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance either got up very early or is still up.
This must be VERY important!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Are we still considering the possibility that Page was less a victim than an FBI mole – that he was in on it? He’d been a paid FBI informant in the past. I honestly don’t know whether the Page-as-mole theorem has been debunked. (Hate to even use the term “debunked” since whenever the media says something is debunked it means it’s a rock-solid certainty.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exceptional interview. Very informative as to Page’s ordeal after having fake information planted in the media by the Democrats/government cabal in order to circle back to get the FISA warrant which gave them access to a Presidential campaign, and the repercussions suffered by an innocent man used as a tool for spying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe to gain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant on him and the Trump campaign.”
Wonderful talking points for the Sunday talkie shows featuring the almost totally corrupted “fake news” propaganda outlets, instead the planned “impeachment” swill.
LikeLike
Carter Page was USED by FBI to smear Trump and never forget it was James Wolfe and Ali Watkins (and Mark Warner) who were responsible for getting his name out there. He should sue their scummy asses.
LikeLike
“Whatever it takes!” – Billy Jeff “I Can’t Keep My Barn Door Closed” Clinton when questioned about dishonest and lying campaign ads.
DEM Philosophy: ANYTHING, no matter how illegal, corrupt, or immoral is allowed to destroy President Trump.
LikeLike
Great interview. I look forward to hearing more info about his pending court hearing.
LikeLike