Jim Jordan Discusses Conclusion of Two Weeks of Impeachment Testimony…

Posted on November 21, 2019 by

Representative Jim Jordan appears with Bret Baier to discuss the last two weeks of impeachment testimony.  Baier, the evolving human cabbage patch doll, attempts to protect the DC impeach narrative.

.

Jim Jordan is exceptional. At the conclusion of todays testimony Jordan also held a brief press conference (below).

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Conclusion of Two Weeks of Impeachment Testimony…

  1. UberRight says:
    November 21, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Pompous a$$: Have you ever wore a jacket.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. noswamp says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:02 am

    I love me some JJ. As to UberRight, why post? Nobody cares about your smears.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Payday says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:03 am

    I used to watch his news report every night long before Baier ever took it over from Hume. I quit cold Turkey 4-5 months ago. Switched back to ABC news, which I hadn’t watched since the war in Iraq. I had to. I spent an hour every night yelling at the TV.

    Sure…ABC is even worse…but I expect it from them. If I’m going to raise my blood pressure, I may as well do so due to the real deal. ABC is up front and in your face with their dishonesty, FOX News is now the pretenders.. In that respect, I guess FOX has become the real Fake News.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s