Jim Jordan Discusses Conclusion of Two Weeks of Impeachment Testimony…

Representative Jim Jordan appears with Bret Baier to discuss the last two weeks of impeachment testimony. Baier, the evolving human cabbage patch doll, attempts to protect the DC impeach narrative.
Jim Jordan is exceptional. At the conclusion of todays testimony Jordan also held a brief press conference (below).
Pompous a$$: Have you ever wore a jacket.
Explain why that is so and why that bothers you?
This may be his first joke. Where’s the hook.
It’s almost as stupid as Barf Blitzer telling Kellyanne he didn’t want to talk about her problematic marriage…
“I always wear one when I’m around the President.” Said with a big smile.
LOVE that show of respect!
I love me some JJ. As to UberRight, why post? Nobody cares about your smears.
I used to watch his news report every night long before Baier ever took it over from Hume. I quit cold Turkey 4-5 months ago. Switched back to ABC news, which I hadn’t watched since the war in Iraq. I had to. I spent an hour every night yelling at the TV.
Sure…ABC is even worse…but I expect it from them. If I’m going to raise my blood pressure, I may as well do so due to the real deal. ABC is up front and in your face with their dishonesty, FOX News is now the pretenders.. In that respect, I guess FOX has become the real Fake News.
