Turner, Jordan, Ratcliffe and Stefanik Question Ambassador Sondland….

Representatives Michael Turner, Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe and Elise Stefanik question the multitude of contradictions present in the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
Michael Turner called Sondland’s testimony “somewhat circular,” and questioned the ambassador’s assertion that “everyone was in the loop.”
Additionally, Rep. Jim Jordan questioned Gordon Sondland about his testimony there was a “quid pro quo” in which U.S. aid and a White House meeting were contingent on Ukraine agreeing to investigate the 2016 elections and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, questioned Gordon Sondland.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questioned Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Nov. 20, in a public hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
I was angered by that smirk for most of the day but just realized that we probably witnessed the longest fit of “DUPERS DELIGHT” of my lifetime.. now I’m thoroughly amused by this smirk-jerk. It was a good day, more so if one doesn’t get re-educated by the evening news..
Michael Turner is from Dayton, home of The Wright Brothers: he looked like an F-117 outmaneuvering a a WWI Flying Coffin!
Boy, 1 million bucks buys a lot of grief these days.
If you want to swim in the swamp you better figure the snakes are going to bite you.
Isn’t it “convenient” that the afternoon session, where the Republicans pointed out all of the contradictions in Sondland’s testimony, got started too late for the evening news shows? They will bombard their viewers with pre-selected “money” quotes from the morning session but claim they didn’t have time to properly edit the Republican questions…and then, they will fill the morning news shows with damaging quotes from tonight’s Schitt show, again conveniently skipping over the Republican questions as to Sondland’s ever changing narrative because, by tomorrow, it will be “old news”. So frustratingly predictable and yet the vast majority of the Lo-fo voters have ZERO idea how badly they are being played!!
Let’s play their game. A class action lawsuit. “Deplorables vs. Schitt, Pelota and the Demonrat House of Representatives. 😁😁😁
Schiff sends summaries of the “hearings” before they finish.
I suspect he coaches all of the “witnesses”.
From the peanut gallery
One. We want political corruption stopped, exposed and punished.
Two. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with POTUS withholding OUR aid . It sounds to me that POTUS was performing due diligence with Ukraine. If they intend to continue Creep State links & corruption, that is contrary to the will of their people and against our best interests.
. In fact, sounds like Ukraine ‘s voters are in the same damn boat as Americans! Oust the parasites!
Three. If Ukraine is withholding evidence re servers, cooking up smear stories, that whole stupid Russia Theme, no abetting them with aid (which Is questionable anyhow) , as it destabilises our foreign policy & compromises Nat sec
Four. president Trump released aid once he was convinced Ukraine President is serious about tackling corruption. Cause there’s been a lot of funny business w State & Congress giving our money away for no justifiable urgent need.,,,
Five. Americans have a right to be consulted about foreign policy, and this runaway habit of covertly shovelling money overseas.
In my opinion.
