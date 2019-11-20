Turner, Jordan, Ratcliffe and Stefanik Question Ambassador Sondland….

Representatives Michael Turner, Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe and Elise Stefanik question the multitude of contradictions present in the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Michael Turner called Sondland’s testimony “somewhat circular,” and questioned the ambassador’s assertion that “everyone was in the loop.”

Additionally, Rep. Jim Jordan questioned Gordon Sondland about his testimony there was a “quid pro quo” in which U.S. aid and a White House meeting were contingent on Ukraine agreeing to investigate the 2016 elections and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, questioned Gordon Sondland.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questioned Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Nov. 20, in a public hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

