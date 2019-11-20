President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump delivered impromptu remarks to the media as he departed the White House traveling to Austin, Texas.
The President Trump is traveling to Austin, Texas to tour the Apple Manufacturing Plant. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intel Committee. [Video below, Transcript Added]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, thank you very much. We’re going to Austin, Texas. Apple is opening up a fantastic facility. They’re spending a tremendous amount of money. And I’ve been asking Tim Cook from the day I got elected — from the campaign, I’ve been asking Tim Cook to, if they would, we want to see Apple build here; that way, you have no tariffs. There’s no tariffs. When companies come to our country and they build, there’s no tariffs.
The economy is doing unbelievably well. We continue to talk to China. China wants to make a deal. The question is: Do I want to make a deal? Because I like what’s happening right now. We’re taking in billions and billions of dollars.
I’m going to go very quickly — just a quick comment on what’s going on in terms of testimony with Ambassador Sondland. And I just noticed one thing, and I would say that means it’s all over. “What do want from Ukraine?” he asks me, screaming. “What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories.” This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me. Just happened. To which I turned off the television.
“What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories…What do you want?” “What do you want?” “It was a very short and abrupt conversation” that he had with me. They said, “He was not in a good mood.” I’m always in a good mood. I don’t know what that is. He just said — now he’s talking about what my response.
So, he’s going: ‘What do you want? What do you want? I hear all these theories. What do you want?’ Right?
And now, here’s my response that he gave — just gave. Ready?
You have the cameras rolling?
“I want nothing.” “That’s what I want from Ukraine.” That’s what I said. “I want nothing.” I said it twice. So, he goes — he asks me the question: “What do you want? I keep hearing all of these things. What do you want?” He finally gets me — I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy, though. But I don’t know him well. He was with other candidates. He actually supported other candidates — not me. Came in late.
But here’s my response. Now, if you weren’t fake news, you’d cover it properly.
I’d say to the Ambassador in response: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky” — President Zelensky — “to do the right thing.” So here’s my answer: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing.” Then he says, “This is the final word…from the President of the United States.” “I want nothing.”
Thank you, folks. Have a good time. I’m going to Texas.
[White House] Ambassador Sondland’s testimony made clear that in one of the few brief phone calls he had with President Trump, the President clearly stated that he ‘wanted nothing’ from Ukraine and repeated ‘no quid pro quo over and over again.’ In fact, no quid pro quo ever occurred. The U.S. aid to Ukraine flowed, no investigation was launched, and President Trump has met and spoken with President Zelensky. Democrats keep chasing ghosts.” ~Stephanie Grisham
obviously he’s guilty!!!
You got that right. To the media if he’s breathing, he’s guilty. How could anyone think otherwise? And we know all leftists absolutely do think it’s true.
Stephanie Grisham was misquoted.
She said the Dems keep chasing GOATS.
Dems do make livestock nervous.
you mean the Dimms are chasing The G O A T…Greatest of all Time…45!
God bless him! 🙂
Where’s the blue dress…oh that’s right, Schifty Schiff is wearing it…SAD!
“I’m always in a good mood!” lmao best President ever
We should rename our nation the United State of Washington D.C.
United Soviet Socialist America (USSA) would be more appropriate since the Bolsheviks in DC behave just like their ancestors in the USSR from Beria’s (show me the man and I’ll show you the crime) to Obama’s purging top military officers during his eight years, to show trials (going on now), to secret police (Comey’s FBI), to ….. fill in the blanks. Not a lot of difference except that 100 years have gone by and we are a lot more sophisticated technologically than they were.
It’s hardly original to Beria and the Bolsheviks. By the 18th century people were attributing to the late French minister Cardinal Richelieu the phrase “If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him.”
Should just get the handful of great patriots out of there and level DC and the 7 swamp counties around it……start over after we level it with a few moabs
👍
We demand Justice.
Slowly but surely, he’s taking down the Dems, the Swamp and the corrupt media, all at the same time…he’s the ultimate dragon slayer!!!! Love him!!
2:29 “Now here’s my response. And if you weren’t fake news you’d cover it properly.” LOL
Looking at Twitter, you would NEVER guess impeachment isn’t going to happen next Tuesday if not before, for SURE! They’ve got him on bribery, insulting witnesses, and a few million other things. The Democrat vitriol is unprecedented, and censoring is unprecedented also My Twitter account is no longer usable unless i answer a long string of Security questions which ALL compromise my OWN security, so in effect, i have been locked out of Twitter permanently. i can still read and urge you to go to the White House Twitter site and respond positively to what our Senators are posting, a push to get the NAFTA replacement done post haste. it’s great for our President and We The People, but Nancy is dedicated to not letting it happen.
To punish me for not answering all the Twitter Security questions, they have blanked all the photos that you will be able to see with each Tweet. There are a million ways to sensor and Jack Dempsy must own the “Censoring for Dummies” text book.
censor, Sorry for the sensor
TWITTER IS A FASCIST ORGANIZATION!
“I want nothing” means “I’m making no demands”, but PT hopes “Zelensky does the right thing”.
This is the absolutely ideal ethical stance to take. No arm-twisting at all, PT simply presents what he’s willing to do and then says the next move is “up to you”. No threats, coercion involved, it’s all positives on both sides as far as PT is concerned.
This is a great way to conduct foreign policy, or for that matter interactions with Congress which so far as we can see isn’t showing anything like the high ethical standards of PT.
#@!&!Congress is among the worst, most recalcitrant, near-foreign countries VSGPDJT has to negotiate/deal with….SLIME de la slime😖
I always thought the Washington Examiner was kind of neutral, but obviously that was wishful thinking. They and all the other Democrats are positive The President is teetering on the thin edge of impeachment. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/trump-traitors-are-the-ones-who-tried-to-spare-him-from-impeachment.
RINO paper
Didn’t read it, but I can tell you what it says. “Donald (we won’t call you president), here’s the skinny. You can’t beat the Democrats without the Republican Establishment. So listen up and do what the Establishment Republicans around you tell you. Like maybe you could govern like Jeb! would. Or Marco! Or better yet Paul or Pierre Delecto. You know, one of US. That means you don’t make the Democrats mad, you star a little war or two in the Middle East so our military-industrial complex gets its just rewards, If not, well then,you know, we’ll just sign on with the Democrats and impeach you so we can have Mike Pence as president.”
(sarc. I think).
No, the Washington Examiner is very much Never Trumpers. I used to subscribe to the Weekly Standard, also Never Trumpers and run by the infamously Never Trumper Bill Krisotl, and they were less Never Trumper than the Washington Examiner who sent me issues for the remainder of my subscription period after the Standard shut down. The Standard was well written, funny and witty. They had an amusing endorsement of Michael Bloomberg for 2020. In between the Trump hate they often had keen insights and their criticisms of Trump were at least well reasoned, if very much just the standard Neocon, “He’s cutting into our crony capitalist profit margins!” The Examiner just has a nebulous antipathy towards Trump. My impression is they are neoliberals who happen to be registered as Republicans. I read the Standard because they gave a good impression of what Neocons and Never Trumpers really thought and why they think it. The Examiner, to my great disappointment, simply tells you why Republicans who act like they are Democrats are the least influential faction in all of Washington. These are people who wholeheartedly agree and trumpet for “bipartisan” proposals that have three or four backers in the entirety of Congress and expect all America to bow down to their wisdom then quietly disappear into the ether when literally no one else supports their bill.
Byron York is the only guy worth reading in the Examiner. I do stay on their e-mail list, because it tells me what Lindsay Graham is really thinking.
Lol, did you see the “by line”…it’s some honeypot former intern from National Review. Current headquarters of NeverTrump since “The Weekly Standard” imploded. A LOT of Conservative Inc. is down to glorified paid interns writing hit pieces on behalf of the oligarchy. I laughed when I read it, especially the part about Mattis and Syria…Trump has been prove 100% correct about his Syria policy and the drawdown of forces.
Washingon Examiner needs to generate content, so they’ll take paid promotional ads from NeverTrumpers if they have to.
And now a dramatic reading by… President TRUMP.
It was good enough to get Ken Starr’s attention.
A good rule of thumb to spot who is lying and who is being truthful in any controversial situation:
As yourself whose story keeps changing. For example, my wife’s car was hit awhile back while she was parked in a parking lot. The truck had backed into her car caving in the rear end of our car. When it was reported, that’s the story my wife gave. The other driver lied and said that my wife was backing out and hit THEM.
As the insurance companies continued to interview and investigate, our story did not change. It was truthful. The other driver changed his story to say that, “Well, she was backing out and I tried to drive behind her.” But if that were true, the damage wouldn’t have been where it was. So they changed their story a couple more times, each time adding some new wrinkle.
Our insurance company called us periodically to update us, and all I told the agent was “Whose story keeps changing?” We won, and their insurance had to pay for everything.
As you watch the fake impeachment, ask yourself whose story keeps changing? So far Schiff alone has changed his story several times:
1. We needed the whistleblower’s information, now we don’t.
2. Trump actually outright bribed the Ukrainian President on the phone call. He had to retract this claim when the transcript was released.
3. It was a quid pro quo, no it was bribery, no it was extortion, not it’s obstruction of justice…etc etc.
4. Multiple “witnesses” have submitted multiple revisions of their testimonies
5. The Army guy who testified yesterday claimed Trump had “demanded” a Biden investigation. Yesterday, he withdrew “demanded” because it was his choice of words and Trump never said it.
And so on and so on.
President Trump’s story has NEVER changed. Not freaking once.
We know who the liars are.
Not only that, but remember that he warned Congress not to go down this Ukraine road or they might regret it. They are and they will.
I’ll tell you what, that IG FISA report might be a real stunner if they or Durham uncover that the entire Russia hoax not only started in Ukraine, but they’ve tracked the money back to Clinton, members of Congress, DNC, etc., and “oh by the way, we found out that Crowdstrike never did any forensics on the DNC server, and so there is no evidence that Russia “hacked” the DNC’s emails.”
Ka boom.
I can dream.
Right there with ya’!
AND we KNOW WHO the father of ALL lies is as well, with whom these traitors have long been inextricably in bed with…
may they all repent & “180” or meet, in some form or another, their justly deserved “Judas-fate”…
Drops mic…and walks away.
Epic.
GOD Bless you president Trump,you are a Great president ever Had,
POTUS just edged out Michael Corleone ….. LOL
When Trump stopped talking and walked away it was body language meaning” you are not worth wasting good oxygen on
Every day I’m reminded of why I voted for this man. Providence is indeed upon him.
Short and sweet. He left with a mic drop. Love it 🤣👍🏼
and the media still controls the narrative almost completely. Cable TV is a monopoly DNC PAC that has no competition and can not be held accountable. Change the laws. Make them file as PACS , since they act like them. Break up the corporations that control cable TV. Scream at your congress and make them understand.
The President is in high spirits!
GREAT DAY:
BURISMA INDICTED!
