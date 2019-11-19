Jim Jordan Cuts to The Nub of It All – “Mr. Volker You Did Your Job”…

Representative Jim Jordan does an outstanding job of encapsulating the impeachment fiasco and motives of entrenched administrative bureaucrats who didn’t like the diplomatic approach taken by President Trump and Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.
In essence State Dept. officials George Kent and Bill Taylor were butthurt having been cut out of the direct Ukraine policy and diplomacy being organized by State Dept. Special Envoy Kurt Volker. Additionally, U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was butthurt about being sidelined and no longer having most influence or access to Ukraine affluence.
Meanwhile, back in Washington DC, Jennifer Williams and Alex Vindman were aghast at President Trump’s direct expectation that Ukraine corruption -writ large- including corrupt officials speaking negatively about the U.S, must cease. Lt. Col. Vindman, believing he alone had control over White House policy toward Ukraine; and with his feelings hurt because he felt smaller; manufactured a false narrative to his sketchy CIA resistance member Eric Ciaramella to construct a false whistle-blower leak.
Meanwhile, after the Trump-Zelensky call, envoy Kurt Volker arranged a series of meetings and diplomatic contacts with President Zelensky and U.S. officials; people he knew that President Trump would later respect their opinion. Upon return to debrief President Trump affirmations of intent were made, and a U.S-Ukraine relationship was restarted under new leadership.
“Mr. Volker you did your job”…. WATCH:
SD, I love to read your brilliance and ‘cut to the chase’. The reason this is always my first go to for truth.
And thank the good Lord for Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman Devin Nunes.
Thank you.
This was truly an epic bit of speaking by Jordan. Great move putting him on this committee temporarily.
Amen!
Best part of the whole Day!
And Jim Jordan certainly did his job also! Perhaps other Reps will learn they can fight back….. not counting on some tho.
Fabulous segment. Jordan is the real deal. He places responsibility for this failure right where it belongs. Drain the swamp.
I’d be good with Jim Jordan VP. 2020 – President 2024
JIM JORDAN AND DEVIN NUNES ARE THE BESTEST!!👩🏻
What does Schiff do now? His story, never all that hot to begin with, is being systematically destroyed by smart men like Jim Jordan. No bribe, no quid pro quo. What does Schiff do? What does Nancy do.
My bet is that they abandon impeachment and go for some sort of censure based on “lack of consultation” or “failure to abide by norms” and, of course, “Orange Man Bad”. It passes on a party line vote, everyone goes home. Nancy prays that voters will forget by November 2020.
Her prayers won’t be answered because this circus really is that awful.
