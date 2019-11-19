House Impeachment Hearings – Day Three – 9:00am Vindman and Williams / 2:30pm Volker and Morrison – Livestream Links…

Posted on November 19, 2019 by

Today the House Impeachment Committee (HPSCI) begins day three of public hearings toward their goal of removing U.S. President Donald J Trump from office.

The first hearing begins at 9 a.m ET with Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the Ukraine usurper on the National Security Council who leaked to Eric Ciaramella for the construction of a fraudulent ‘whistle-blower’ complaint; and Jennifer Williams, the executive usurper/aide to Vice President Mike Pence.  Both were on the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky.

Then at 2:30pm ET Kurt D. Volker, the former United States special envoy to Ukraine, and Timothy Morrison, a Europe and Russia expert for the NatSec Council will testify.

CSPAN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

.

.

63 Responses to House Impeachment Hearings – Day Three – 9:00am Vindman and Williams / 2:30pm Volker and Morrison – Livestream Links…

  Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:07 am

    Will Vindman arrive in his Army dress uniform, Army combat uniform or sackcloth and ashes?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    milktrader says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:18 am

      Clown show continues.

      Pelosi-Schiff are hell bent on destroying not just PDJT but the executive branch. This power grab if successful will change our system of government to something more amenable to CoC and the Big Club.

      *spit*

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    sejmon333535208 says:
      November 19, 2019 at 8:10 am

      ..and Kalashnikov?????

      Like

      Reply
    warrprin1 says:
      November 19, 2019 at 8:33 am

      Vindman + Army dress uniform? Count on it, unless his lawyers nixed the the idea after blowback from last week.

      Like

      Reply
    Nobodysfool says:
      November 19, 2019 at 9:01 am

      If Ron Johnson’s press release yesterday, stating Vindman is part of the internal West Wing coup gets attention at the hearing today, it won’t matter if Vindman is sitting there in a big diaper.

      A Purple Heart and chest full of high honors doesn’t give anybody the right to undermine a sitting president. Judas was a respected disciple for awhile, too.

      Like

      Reply
  Gary Lacey says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:15 am

    Is there going to be any surprises today?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Ausonius says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:43 am

      Surprises? No, just old and/or new lies, untruths, calumnies, and many hurt feelings.

      Expect an attack on the transcripts as being edited or even fraudulent: “Well, that isn’t what I overheard! Blah-blah-blah!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  littleanniefannie says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Is it just me or does that picture of Vindman look like some of the pictures of the Nazi military leaders? Lacking the SS logo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  susandyer1962 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:26 am

    Total Schitt Show!!!😠😠😠 Bet he comes in full uniform again! Putz!!

    Like

    Reply
  Don McAro says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:28 am

    The GOP better go right after Vindman and put and end to this crap. Ignore the uniform, Ignore the service, Ignore the media. Just keep General Flynn in mind.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    Ealgemom says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:41 am

      And go for it, ask if he spoke to Eric Ciaramella.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    beach lover says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:54 am

      If you read Morrison’s closed door testimony, you get a pretty good idea what he thought of Vindman. It’s not pretty. Vindman is a wanna be, and he found himself on the outside of the inner circle.

      He’s going to be exposed for the one to cause this whole impeachment. He didn’t like the foreign policy??.. No.. he was afraid they might get too close to the real reason they can’t let the Ukrainians investigate the 2016 involvement. Crowdstrike?? DNC server?? Why are these vital but they can’t be brought up? no wonder the WB thought it was “scary”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    deborah foster says:
      November 19, 2019 at 8:09 am

      If GOP goes after Vindman, Schiffty will deny them speech and tell the witness not to answer the questions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    warrprin1 says:
      November 19, 2019 at 8:36 am

      What Don said, especially the part about General Flynn.

      Like

      Reply
  Mike Robinson says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Once again – various twisted “testimonies,” given by people who were ostensibly listening to the call, stand mutely against a transcript of the call, and the statements made by both men who were talking. The impeachable offense being, “asking a foreign government to investigate an opposing political candidate.” … 🤔 … You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

    Will “the Swamp” ever realize that the people of America and Ukraine fully recognized the criminality that was taking place in their respective Governments, and that they can and will do something about it? That this POTUS is not and will not be someone of whom you can laughingly say, “call him?” No one in America is seriously misled as to what these strenuous objections by suddenly-virtuous are really all about.

    The House sincerely believes – “because Lawfare says so” – that they can actually railroad Articles of Impeachment through their chambers based on a Bill of Attainder that no one in America will successfully challenge based on §1.9.3: “No bill of attainder or ex post facto law shall be passed.” They think that they can deny the President of the United States the legal rights that we afford to the lowest common thief. Perhaps they need to hire some real lawyers …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Artemis Gordon says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Only one of the many "sad" parts of all this, were it not for an in-the-tank media, NONE of this would be possible. And worse (for them) is, they cannot recognize how THEY are being, and will be controlled if this plays out.

The tree of liberty, is experiencing a tremendous storm.

    The tree of liberty, is experiencing a tremendous storm.

    Like

    Reply
  nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:43 am

    that gal Williams and Vindman side by side? Prediction -How much do you want to bet that she tries to be invisible as much as possible and answer as little as possible <Vindman, on the other hand, is a showoff and a talkative a--hole and will be blabbling all over the place.

    Like

    Reply
  beach lover says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:46 am

    When is someone on the GOP side going to point out what the Dems are really trying to do is change the subject from WTH the Ukrainians were really doing to help them in 2016?

    It’s called obfuscation. Pay no attention to the major corruption.. lets pick fly schiff out of pepper.

    Like

    Reply
  woohoowee says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Who, specifically, sent/assigned Vindman to NSC?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Don McAro says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:53 am

    My prediction….. at the 1:30 mark, Vindman breaks out the Marbles and starts crying about Strawberries

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  youme says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:53 am

    So a whistleblower at the Defense Department gets punished….but Vindman can’t be punished?

    “The results of this audit only begin to scratch the surface of Mr. Lovinger’s whistleblower complaints about ONA contracting practices,” said his attorney, Sean Bigley. “DoD destroyed Mr. Lovinger because he had the audacity to point out the obvious.”

    The inspector general’s report focused on four Halper studies. Mr. Halper presented his proposals, called “statements of work,” to ONA. The proposals included the prominent people he would interview and the countries and institutions he would visit. ONA told the inspector general that Mr. Halper’s work was “high quality.”

    Based on his promised research, ONA, through the Pentagon’s Washington Headquarters Services, awarded him contracts from 2012 to 2016 to write four studies encompassing relations among the U.S., Russia, China and India.

    But the inspector general stated: “ONA personnel could not provide us any evidence that Professor Halper visited any of these locations, established an advisory group, or met with any of the specific people listed in the statement of work.

    The inspector general’s July 2 report said Mr. Halper also failed to document ONA work while traveling around the world at taxpayer expense

    .”Loose contracting practices at Pentagon office waste millions; whistleblower punished

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/18/stefan-halpers-pentagon-contracts-investigation-sh/

    Like

    Reply
  oldersoul says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:54 am

    … and like last week, no one except journalists will be watching.

    This stunt has completely imploded with the American public.

    Pelosi’s statement yesterday will be the millstone that loses them the House.

    Like

    Reply
  Zy says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Destroy the V man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  k4jjj says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:03 am

    That Pentagon brass won't act against the rogue Lt. Col. Vindman is all you need to know about sedition in the top ranks. Vindman is bringing dishonor and suspicion to America's officer corps. This plotter of an overthrow should be court martialed. The SOB told the government of Ukraine to disregard his Commander-in-Chief's words and policies. I don't care how "strong" and "rebuilt" is our military if its leadership is openly and dangerously disloyal to the U.S. Constitution.

The President was right to grant clemency to lower ranking warriors. Now he should relieve a bunch of four-star officers and reduce their rank and pay to O-1.

    The President was right to grant clemency to lower ranking warriors. Now he should relieve a bunch of four-star officers and reduce their rank and pay to O-1.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  CountryDoc says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Sad. Demoralizing. Destructive to the country. Pure evil. Authored by Satan. It is a spiritual war for this country. There are only a handful of individuals who can stop this:

    The President and his staff as leaders of the Executive branch
    The Minority and Majority leaders of the House and Senate as leaders of the Legislative Branch
    The Federal/Supreme Court system
    “The Media” which should be a reflection of the voice of the people — which it is not. But people need to write and publish to reflect popular opinion

    “We the people” through votes – but our votes are being cancelled by election fraud, and our representatives are not representing our will.

    “We the People” through an uprising – risking chaos and destruction of our governmental and societal infrastructure which was purchased with blood, and codified in the U.S. constitution.

    The enemies lie, deceive, manipulate and escalate just enough to keep us at bay. We polite, morally respectful, law abiding citizens may escalate all we want, but they will stoop at nothing, even to the point of killing. They have brazenly hijacked TRILLIONS of dollars, broken laws, lied, and murdered. They must be destroyed. Eliminated.

    As AG Barr has said (paraphrased) to them, the government (power) is their god, and they justify getting what they want “by any means”. But to the conservative, we are beholden to a higher standard, and our government and our individual work is but a service to our Creator. The enemy uses that against us, and it is not a level playing field.

    We must put a stop to this. NOW.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    Seneca the Elder says:
      November 19, 2019 at 9:00 am

      Country Doc- I am inspired by what those kids are doing in Hong Kong. That is the kind of rebellion that we must prepare for.
      Just looking at these smirking hyenas preparing for their “hearing” makes me want to grab someone by the scruff of the neck and shake the living hell out of them.
      And you are right- they are sons and daughters of Satan. Make no mistake about the level of pure Evil we face.

      Like

      Reply
  usmclt says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Pence would be well advised to toss this little lady under the bus soon, or else. Vindman requires somewhat harsher treatment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. moe2004 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Snow day for me, like looking at a car crash I’ll be forced to watch. Team Trump for the win!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Fair questions to ask Alexander S. Vindman – Do you wear your military uniform at work? What is the purpose of wearing it today?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Somebody says:
      November 19, 2019 at 9:02 am

      Nah, not worth the wasted time, grill him on HIS irregular diplomacy channels, on leaking, on talking to the WB, etc. Ignore his theatrics that’s what Schiff and company want, they want the R’s to chase their squirrels

      Like

      Reply
  22. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Punkin’ Head Vindman just showed up with his military costume on.
    He didn’t earn that it be called a “uniform” when he wears it, IMO.
    Aside from his treachery, he doesn’t have that ‘squared away’ look or bearing that a real Military Officer should have. . .. a disgrace

    Like

    Reply
  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Fox’s Brian Kilmeade what was the purpose of Adam Schitt reading an unknown tweet to his own witness? What was the point of Adam Schitt reading his own made-up phone conversation into the Congressional record?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Guyski says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:26 am

    0-5 Vindman arrived in uniform with twin brother (not in uniform).

    Like

    Reply
  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:29 am

    How effective would it be if every hour on the hour today the President would tweet out: “What Nervous Nancy and her Dems are NOT working on today on behalf of the American people….” and then fill in the blank with budget, trade, border, crime, etc.?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Pinned tweet of President Trump

    Like

    Reply
  27. wildsailor2018 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:33 am

    We get to see Elise Stefanik is action again today. Something to look forward to!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Jason Ross says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Isn’t Sondland the only one of this bunch to have actually been on the July call?!

    Like

    Reply
  29. emeraldcoaster says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Will anyone (GOP) bring up the contrary policy positions Senator Johnson said LTC Vindman advocated in Ukraine?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:59 am

    “Mr. Vindman, what exactly is it that you are afraid the Ukrainians might expose if they do a thorough investigation into the meddling of the 2016 election?”

    “Oh, you are not afraid of anything being exposed? Then why not allow the investigation to be done?”

    Like

    Reply
  31. covfefe999 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 9:01 am

    ABC impeachment debacle coverage just started. I’m a bit surprised in their opening graphic they showed a very flattering photo of President Trump. He’s in profile looking very serious and super alpha. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

