Afternoon Impeachment Session – Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison – 2:30pm Livestream…

This afternoon at 2:30pm ET, Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine and Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council will testify to the impeachment committee.

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

95 Responses to Afternoon Impeachment Session – Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison – 2:30pm Livestream…

  DJ says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Can't wait for more riveting testimony.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    OFF TOPIC:
    Any comment by “akaPatience” ~~> is NOT Patience (me)

    Like

    Reply
  susandyer1962 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Ugh!! Not sure I can handle too much more of Schiff!!😠😠

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  deepdivemaga says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    CSPAN on Youtube is showing a 3:30pm start.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  fanbeav says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    And Congress and the media wonders why their approval ratings is in the low teens! This is absurd to tax paying Americans who work for a living. We are being told what to think when we have the facts laid out for our own eyes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    The thing that helps Trumps Twitter: go through and block about the first ten horrible bots hating on the President.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  zimbalistjunior says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    no offense to nunes, who i love, but when you are given the time and opportunity to state your case and defend the president, don’t slough it off like you have done in your past closing statements.

    the president doesnt have counsel. you and your fellow comm members are de facto his counsel.

    utilize your time to hammer home the simple point of law and then spend the rest of your time insulting ridiculing disparaging and destroying. repeat yourself if need be. use your time to point out this is a shiff show.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    fanbeav says:
      November 19, 2019 at 2:54 pm

      Nunes has been excellent. But remember Schiff is stopping him from stating facts that this entire whistleblower showcase is a sham.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      zimbalistjunior says:
        November 19, 2019 at 2:59 pm

        he has been very good in the time he has taken for himself. but he has not utilized all his time.
        contrast his closings and Schiffs. He must do better. He is, in effect, the President’s counsel. there is a grave responsibility associated with that.

        present a vigorous defense. hammer home the law then ridicule the witnesses, the proceedings, everything. that doesnt mean come out with a bucket of chicken. be more sophisticated but as insulting.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    ezpz2 says:
      November 19, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      I think Rep Nunes did fine. He has his own style— quiet, yet steadfast and firm and effective with his clarity of thought and expression.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  Sugarhillhardrock says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    We elicited some good admissions out of Vindman when he admitted he talked to two people, and one of them appears to be an IC individual….likely the not so mysterious whistleleaker.
    None to swifty Schiffty then corroborated the admission by his shut down of any questions that could expose the whistle leaker.

    So looks like Schiffty and the Lt. Col both knew who he was.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  jeans2nd says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    “‘Bro-like’: Schiff aide was White House friend of alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella”
    :
    “Alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was close friends at the White House with an official who is now a key aide to Adam Schiff,:”

    “Sean Misko, 37, was the director for the Gulf States at the National Security Council from 2015 until the first half of 2018. Ciaramella, 33, a career CIA analyst, was Ukraine director on the NSC from at least 2016 until the summer of 2017. Both officials arrived during the Obama administration and left during the Trump administration.”
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bro-like-schiff-aide-was-white-house-friend-of-alleged-whistleblower-eric-ciaramella

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  jeans2nd says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    “Hunter Biden’s Burisma Post Had a Troubling Conflict, Watchdog Says”
    by Mark Hemingway

    “Watchdog Research principles Brian Lawe and John Cheffers, say it would be illegal in the U.S. to have an arrangement such as Hunter Biden’s – being a corporate governance monitor while also a paid consultant to company management….”
    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/11/19/hunter_bidens_burisma_post_had_a_troubling_conflict_watchdog_says_121260.html

    But apparently not illegal in Ukraine. There are more probs outlined in the article.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Of course he did. He is so important that the Ukrainians wanted him to be their Defense Minister.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    justlizzyp says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:39 pm

      Which suggests that they felt he had their interests at heart more than the USA's.

      Like

      Reply
      Patience says:
        November 19, 2019 at 3:45 pm

        and…. that he is a LIAR

        Like

        Reply
        decisiontime16 says:
          November 19, 2019 at 4:07 pm

          During Ranger School, LTC Vindman kept getting low peer ratings because “he was lazy and a chow thief,” a Ranger School classmate of Vindman has said.

          Battalion Rangers wanted him out, said he was POS.

          I won’t out sources but here is class picture. pic.twitter.com/gi3kLs4Qhz

          — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2019

          Like

          Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    I hope the republicans ask Morrison what he knew about this –

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    And there's this –

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Bogeyfree says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Oh oh, I think Sidney knows something………

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    vikingmom says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      What is the latest in the General Flynn case? It was all the talk a few weeks ago and now the whole story has gone silent!

      Like

      Reply
    Patience says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      So…., coming full circle.
      Silencing Flynn was YUGE!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Beau Geste says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:28 pm

      Judge Sullivan is still sitting on this travesty. The Judge is apparently waiting for the IG report, rather than again ordering production of records he previously ordered produced, but which order was refused by the FBI/DOJ.

      There is another redacted spy in the White House, who’se name the FBI has redacted in other records, IIRC. Is that spy ciaramella? Why didn’t any Repub ask him if he has ever reported directly or indirectly as a spy to the CIA/FBI about any White House information, other than the recent PDJUT Ukraine telephone call?

      Like

      Reply
    zimbalistjunior says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      Charly

      Like

      Reply
  willthesuevi says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    1,203 comments on just the morning testimony. Wonder if that is a CTH record?

    Looks like the DC bubble thinks it is a swamp win so far. The rest of the the USA thinks they are more fulla crap than a Christmas goose. What a disconnect.

    One thing is for certain, Vindman’s future job prospects just dwindled to nothing. I doubt Ukraine would use him for dog catcher after this escapade.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    wildsailor2018 says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      "Swamp win!" is blatantly simple gaslighting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Beu Geste says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      He might have lifetime jobs with the clinton foundation, the CIA, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and the soros NGOs. Even FOX, now.

      Like

      Reply
    DJ says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      “1,203 comments on just the morning testimony. Wonder if that is a CTH record?”
      —————————————————————–
      Nope. There were 1403 comments on last Friday’s hearing thread and 1654 after last Wednesday’s hearing. I’m pretty sure those numbers have also been topped in the past on other subjects.

      (Of course, if you add this morning’s hearing count to this afternoon’s coming count, we might have a number to talk about!)

      Like

      Reply
    Beau Geste says:
      November 19, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      YUP, Jeans, pallets of cash to iran for terrorism and kickbacks are official policy channels under obama. (why else send CASH? obama also released another >$100 Billion to iran via electronic funds)

      But PDJT could not investigate where those $4.5 Billion in cash went, because that would not be an official channel.

      Like

      Reply
      Daniel says:
        November 19, 2019 at 4:03 pm

        All foreign aid is about the kickbacks to politicians. Let's stop pretending it's not. It's like all of that humanitarian effort going out to defend people against massive crimes against humanity. If that were the standard, we'd have half of our armed services permanently stationed in Africa. We don't and there are reasons for it.

As a rule, when politicians speak of moral causes and crusades, they are LYING. This is why America First is the only policy agenda you can trust.

        As a rule, when politicians speak of moral causes and crusades, they are LYING. This is why America First is the only policy agenda you can trust.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  burnett044 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    not sure how much ass kissing the Dems can do this time round as their lips have to be worn out after Vindman.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  ATheoK says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Has Rasmussen released the latest poll numbers?
    President Trump should poll higher again!

    Like

    Reply
  Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    So, NOW the financial assistance to Ukraine was "cut off"; according to Schiff
>ACT 2 of the Schitt-show
    >ACT 2 of the Schitt-show

    Like

    Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    This guy thinks he is in charge of the US foreign policy –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  MDNA I says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  Jimmy R says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    It’s a Schiffshow. So why does Schiff persist? He is either stupid or desperate to oust Trump.

    I don’t think he’s stupid. I think that Schiff thinks that Durham is going to find something that could send Schiff to prison and that with Trump gone Durham might be shut down.

    Any other explanation for this Schiffshow?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Reserved55 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Back to quid pro quo

    Like

    Reply
  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    What Schiff JUST said (in his opening statement) explains Pelosi’s, “sequence”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Reserved55 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    QidProJoe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Reserved55 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Nunes has been laying out the entire picture and sequence of the impeach 45 scam each time he speaks today; for the record (and for history).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. ❌🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸❌ (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    I’m not really sure but Morrioson appears to be even taller than Redwood Comey.

    Like

    Reply
  34. JohnCasper says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Just saw on Fox web site that Vinmand scolded Nunes for not addressing him by his military rank of LTC. But then I suppose as he thinks he out ranks the President of the United States, he would figure he out ranks a lowly congressman by even more. Although I doubt he would pull that on a democrat congressman. He should have his dress flying monkey bell hop suit pulled off and replaced with a white suit that ties in the back. I suppose Nunes was just lucky Vinmand didn’t order him to drop and give him 50 pushups. Whatever happened to civilian being above military in America? Where the F are this jerk’s commanding officers? The Founding Fathers would throw up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Volker pushing domino theory 2.0
    ah, memories

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      November 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      If we don’t fight them in Vietnam, then tomorrow we will be fighting them in Honolulu and next week in San Francisco.
      – LBY (democrat)

      Like

      Reply
  36. justlizzyp says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    I want someone to ask about “Ivanovich”, the woman mentioned in the transcript. According to the transcript, President Z said she was the Ukraine ambassador to the US, and was difficult and suspected to be corrupt. Sundance retweeted something last night that suggests Ivanovich was actually Yovanovitch, which would mean that either Zelinsky mis-spoke or someone messed up the transcription and identified the woman mentioned as Ukraine’s ambassador instead of the US’s ambassador.
    And Vindman has testified that the transcript is accurate. Which would be a nice coincidence since he was the one who prepared it. According to Wikipedia, Ukraine has never had an Ambassador to the US named Ivanovich, male or female.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Sure wish that female (sitting to the right, behind Ambassador Kurt Volker) with the snot rag and seeming runny nose would move off screen

    Like

    Reply
  38. Skippy says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Two observations:
    1st: open 2 windows on The Conservative Treehouse on your computer or phone.: one for live thread and second to comment here.

    2nd: the Gentlemen directly behind Rep Devin Nunes, I believe is a staff member. He is a stoic individual, and I believe a great adjunct bringing focus. His countenance affirms Representative Nunes.. I applaud Nunes for today (and let him know) as well as his chosen staff. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    So far, Volker has given quite an explanation/perspective of his working experience, what has gone on in Russia and Ukraine, and the much needed change he’s assisted in (under President Trump).

    Like

    Reply
  40. pucecatt says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I told my husband about that exchange with Nunes and Vindman regarding him demanding Nunes to refer to him as Lt.Col. Vindman and my husband says that guy should get an ass chewing by his commander because civilians are actually above him ..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Volker JUST debunked the whole “bribery” nonsense FOR A MEETING.

    Like

    Reply
  42. burnett044 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    already protecting Biden

    Like

    Reply
  43. JohnCasper says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    BTW, this reflects, as in VERY poorly, on the US Army in particular. 18 years of disaster in Afghanistan, AWOL from America’s own invaded southern border, and now thi coup crap from an insane army officer..

    Like

    Reply
  44. Heika says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Come on guys… to be fair, Eric (Salwell) has something very useful to say

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Newhere says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    From a purely aesthetic point of view, these may be the “best” witnesses Schiff has paraded before us. They are simply boring. As opposed to peevish (Vindman), pedantic (Taylor) and cloying (Yanovich).

    They’re all self-important, but some are worse than others. Vindman is the very definition of insufferable.

    Either this was all the dems could muster, or they truly think this cast of characters plays well. It’s as if they believe these people sell the Big Picture Narrative we are supposed to swallow: that when it comes down to it, the voice of the people should be “tempered” by these polished bureaucrats; will of the people does not in fact always know best; in short, we need a Deep State.

    When the impeachment gambit likely/hopefully fails, THAT is the intended takeaway, the subtext or ulterior motive in all this. And it’s delusional. Mercifully, I don’t believe there are (yet) enough Americans who agree with them. These stuffed suits come off as fools. The democrats drink their own kool aid and can’t see it.

    I mean, Vindman. I can’t watch 5 seconds without recoiling in disdain. He’s utterly dislikable, a screaming weasel. He’s the face of this, and the best they could do.

    Like

    Reply
  46. islandpalmtrees says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Kurt Volker (CIA) again or should I say X-CIA. On this effort to impeach President Trump. It keeps turning up the CIA. My count is 5 so far.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Reserved55 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  48. Nick the Deplorable says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    After listening to all these state department employees speak. The whole lot think they run the world and all need to be fired and replaced.

    Like

    Reply
  49. Patience says:
    November 19, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    WOO HOO!
    >”3 Amigos” =baaaaad

    Uh oh: Lindsey Graham

    Like

    Reply

