Afternoon Impeachment Session – Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison – 2:30pm Livestream…

This afternoon at 2:30pm ET, Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine and Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council will testify to the impeachment committee.
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – PBS Livestream Link
Can’t wait for more riveting testimony.
Why is it ok for Schiff to address vidman as Mr. Vidman (as did Nunes – who was responded to by the witness “that is Lt. Col. Vidman”)?!?
What a crew!
They are “friends”
Man……..if I’d been Nunes and heard Schiff do that, ESPECIALLY without Vindman saying anything about it I’d have said “Call him Lt Col Vindman!”.
It would make Schiff and Vindman look stupid.
Schiff and Vindman would have to take it with not a thing they could do about it.
Volker’s opening statement is the longest I’ve ever seen.
This guy has rambled on for a half hour without a question being asked.
OFF TOPIC:
Any comment by “akaPatience” ~~> is NOT Patience (me)
Ugh!! Not sure I can handle too much more of Schiff!!😠😠
Ditto. Watched more than I wanted or planned to earlier.
I wanted to get a read on Williams because she’s a Pence advisor, and heard too much about Lt *colonel* Windman not to be curious.
Vindman
No, I like Windman.
😑
Yep!
Williams testimony was a nothing-burger.
She was probably very happy the focus seemed to be on Vindeman.
CSPAN on Youtube is showing a 3:30pm start.
And Congress and the media wonders why their approval ratings is in the low teens! This is absurd to tax paying Americans who work for a living. We are being told what to think when we have the facts laid out for our own eyes.
4:25 “Like Kent with nice bowtie. Wonderful bowtie. Maybe I’ll get one for myself one day.” LOL
The thing that helps Trumps Twitter: go through and block about the first ten horrible bots hating on the President.
no offense to nunes, who i love, but when you are given the time and opportunity to state your case and defend the president, don’t slough it off like you have done in your past closing statements.
the president doesnt have counsel. you and your fellow comm members are de facto his counsel.
utilize your time to hammer home the simple point of law and then spend the rest of your time insulting ridiculing disparaging and destroying. repeat yourself if need be. use your time to point out this is a shiff show.
Nunes has been excellent. But remember Schiff is stopping him from stating facts that this entire whistleblower showcase is a sham.
he has been very good in the time he has taken for himself. but he has not utilized all his time.
contrast his closings and Schiffs. He must do better. He is, in effect, the President’s counsel. there is a grave responsibility associated with that.
present a vigorous defense. hammer home the law then ridicule the witnesses, the proceedings, everything. that doesnt mean come out with a bucket of chicken. be more sophisticated but as insulting.
“Brevity is the soul of wit.” — William Shakespeare
Nunes is one of the few Non Lawyers in Congress. I wouldn’t want a Non Lawyer being my Counsel.
I think Rep Nunes did fine. He has his own style— quiet, yet steadfast and firm and effective with his clarity of thought and expression.
nunes just did an excellent opening for this afternoon session…cold anger
We elicited some good admissions out of Vindman when he admitted he talked to two people, and one of them appears to be an IC individual….likely the not so mysterious whistleleaker.
None to swifty Schiffty then corroborated the admission by his shut down of any questions that could expose the whistle leaker.
So looks like Schiffty and the Lt. Col both knew who he was.
“‘Bro-like’: Schiff aide was White House friend of alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella”
:
“Alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was close friends at the White House with an official who is now a key aide to Adam Schiff,:”
“Sean Misko, 37, was the director for the Gulf States at the National Security Council from 2015 until the first half of 2018. Ciaramella, 33, a career CIA analyst, was Ukraine director on the NSC from at least 2016 until the summer of 2017. Both officials arrived during the Obama administration and left during the Trump administration.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bro-like-schiff-aide-was-white-house-friend-of-alleged-whistleblower-eric-ciaramella
“Hunter Biden’s Burisma Post Had a Troubling Conflict, Watchdog Says”
by Mark Hemingway
“Watchdog Research principles Brian Lawe and John Cheffers, say it would be illegal in the U.S. to have an arrangement such as Hunter Biden’s – being a corporate governance monitor while also a paid consultant to company management….”
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/11/19/hunter_bidens_burisma_post_had_a_troubling_conflict_watchdog_says_121260.html
But apparently not illegal in Ukraine. There are more probs outlined in the article.
Of course he did. He is so important that the Ukrainians wanted him to be their Defense Minister.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which suggests that they felt he had their interests at heart more than the USA’s.
and…. that he is a LIAR
During Ranger School, LTC Vindman kept getting low peer ratings because “he was lazy and a chow thief,” a Ranger School classmate of Vindman has said.
Battalion Rangers wanted him out, said he was POS.
I won’t out sources but here is class picture. pic.twitter.com/gi3kLs4Qhz
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2019
I hope the republicans ask Morrison what he knew about this –
And there’s this –
Oh oh, I think Sidney knows something………
What is the latest in the General Flynn case? It was all the talk a few weeks ago and now the whole story has gone silent!
So…., coming full circle.
Silencing Flynn was YUGE!
Yup. General Flynn was obstructing their coup.
Judge Sullivan is still sitting on this travesty. The Judge is apparently waiting for the IG report, rather than again ordering production of records he previously ordered produced, but which order was refused by the FBI/DOJ.
There is another redacted spy in the White House, who’se name the FBI has redacted in other records, IIRC. Is that spy ciaramella? Why didn’t any Repub ask him if he has ever reported directly or indirectly as a spy to the CIA/FBI about any White House information, other than the recent PDJUT Ukraine telephone call?
Charly
1,203 comments on just the morning testimony. Wonder if that is a CTH record?
Looks like the DC bubble thinks it is a swamp win so far. The rest of the the USA thinks they are more fulla crap than a Christmas goose. What a disconnect.
One thing is for certain, Vindman’s future job prospects just dwindled to nothing. I doubt Ukraine would use him for dog catcher after this escapade.
“Swamp win!” is blatantly simple gaslighting.
He might have lifetime jobs with the clinton foundation, the CIA, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and the soros NGOs. Even FOX, now.
“1,203 comments on just the morning testimony. Wonder if that is a CTH record?”
—————————————————————–
Nope. There were 1403 comments on last Friday’s hearing thread and 1654 after last Wednesday’s hearing. I’m pretty sure those numbers have also been topped in the past on other subjects.
(Of course, if you add this morning’s hearing count to this afternoon’s coming count, we might have a number to talk about!)
YUP, Jeans, pallets of cash to iran for terrorism and kickbacks are official policy channels under obama. (why else send CASH? obama also released another >$100 Billion to iran via electronic funds)
But PDJT could not investigate where those $4.5 Billion in cash went, because that would not be an official channel.
All foreign aid is about the kickbacks to politicians. Let’s stop pretending it’s not. It’s like all of that humanitarian effort going out to defend people against massive crimes against humanity. If that were the standard, we’d have half of our armed services permanently stationed in Africa. We don’t and there are reasons for it.
As a rule, when politicians speak of moral causes and crusades, they are LYING. This is why America First is the only policy agenda you can trust.
not sure how much ass kissing the Dems can do this time round as their lips have to be worn out after Vindman.
Has Rasmussen released the latest poll numbers?
President Trump should poll higher again!
Looks like I asked thirty seconds too late!
Great post Reserved55!
Rasmussen presidential poll numbers are released M-F at 9:30am Eastern, almost like clock-work.
So, NOW the financial assistance to Ukraine was “cut off”; according to Schiff
>ACT 2 of the Schitt-show
This guy thinks he is in charge of the US foreign policy –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pic didn’t post –
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a Schiffshow. So why does Schiff persist? He is either stupid or desperate to oust Trump.
I don’t think he’s stupid. I think that Schiff thinks that Durham is going to find something that could send Schiff to prison and that with Trump gone Durham might be shut down.
Any other explanation for this Schiffshow?
I think Pelosi has no option to let him proceed and hope for the best media narrative. She knows this is going nowhere so she will allow swing district democrats to vote no and she can save face by telling the fringe left she tried.
Hubris and hunger for power.
Back to quid pro quo
What Schiff JUST said (in his opening statement) explains Pelosi’s, “sequence”.
QidProJoe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reserved55, That is an imposter!
;^>Look at the eyes.
Eyes, you asked for eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol😄
Nunes has been laying out the entire picture and sequence of the impeach 45 scam each time he speaks today; for the record (and for history).
I’m not really sure but Morrioson appears to be even taller than Redwood Comey.
Just saw on Fox web site that Vinmand scolded Nunes for not addressing him by his military rank of LTC. But then I suppose as he thinks he out ranks the President of the United States, he would figure he out ranks a lowly congressman by even more. Although I doubt he would pull that on a democrat congressman. He should have his dress flying monkey bell hop suit pulled off and replaced with a white suit that ties in the back. I suppose Nunes was just lucky Vinmand didn’t order him to drop and give him 50 pushups. Whatever happened to civilian being above military in America? Where the F are this jerk’s commanding officers? The Founding Fathers would throw up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Volker pushing domino theory 2.0
ah, memories
If we don’t fight them in Vietnam, then tomorrow we will be fighting them in Honolulu and next week in San Francisco.
– LBY (democrat)
I want someone to ask about “Ivanovich”, the woman mentioned in the transcript. According to the transcript, President Z said she was the Ukraine ambassador to the US, and was difficult and suspected to be corrupt. Sundance retweeted something last night that suggests Ivanovich was actually Yovanovitch, which would mean that either Zelinsky mis-spoke or someone messed up the transcription and identified the woman mentioned as Ukraine’s ambassador instead of the US’s ambassador.
And Vindman has testified that the transcript is accurate. Which would be a nice coincidence since he was the one who prepared it. According to Wikipedia, Ukraine has never had an Ambassador to the US named Ivanovich, male or female.
looks like a typo
yovanovich, US ambassador to ukraine
yet another f-up
Sure wish that female (sitting to the right, behind Ambassador Kurt Volker) with the snot rag and seeming runny nose would move off screen
Two observations:
1st: open 2 windows on The Conservative Treehouse on your computer or phone.: one for live thread and second to comment here.
2nd: the Gentlemen directly behind Rep Devin Nunes, I believe is a staff member. He is a stoic individual, and I believe a great adjunct bringing focus. His countenance affirms Representative Nunes.. I applaud Nunes for today (and let him know) as well as his chosen staff. Thank you.
I’ve been doing that for quite some time and it works great!
So far, Volker has given quite an explanation/perspective of his working experience, what has gone on in Russia and Ukraine, and the much needed change he’s assisted in (under President Trump).
He talks a LOT about changing foreign policy….. ???
I told my husband about that exchange with Nunes and Vindman regarding him demanding Nunes to refer to him as Lt.Col. Vindman and my husband says that guy should get an ass chewing by his commander because civilians are actually above him ..
Volker JUST debunked the whole “bribery” nonsense FOR A MEETING.
already protecting Biden
BTW, this reflects, as in VERY poorly, on the US Army in particular. 18 years of disaster in Afghanistan, AWOL from America’s own invaded southern border, and now thi coup crap from an insane army officer..
Come on guys… to be fair, Eric (Salwell) has something very useful to say
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol😄
From a purely aesthetic point of view, these may be the “best” witnesses Schiff has paraded before us. They are simply boring. As opposed to peevish (Vindman), pedantic (Taylor) and cloying (Yanovich).
They’re all self-important, but some are worse than others. Vindman is the very definition of insufferable.
Either this was all the dems could muster, or they truly think this cast of characters plays well. It’s as if they believe these people sell the Big Picture Narrative we are supposed to swallow: that when it comes down to it, the voice of the people should be “tempered” by these polished bureaucrats; will of the people does not in fact always know best; in short, we need a Deep State.
When the impeachment gambit likely/hopefully fails, THAT is the intended takeaway, the subtext or ulterior motive in all this. And it’s delusional. Mercifully, I don’t believe there are (yet) enough Americans who agree with them. These stuffed suits come off as fools. The democrats drink their own kool aid and can’t see it.
I mean, Vindman. I can’t watch 5 seconds without recoiling in disdain. He’s utterly dislikable, a screaming weasel. He’s the face of this, and the best they could do.
What I have surmised from all of this testimony is we need to gut the State Department and NSC!
Kurt Volker (CIA) again or should I say X-CIA. On this effort to impeach President Trump. It keeps turning up the CIA. My count is 5 so far.
After listening to all these state department employees speak. The whole lot think they run the world and all need to be fired and replaced.
WOO HOO!
>”3 Amigos” =baaaaad
Uh oh: Lindsey Graham
