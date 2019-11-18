Senator Ron Johnson Outlines Concerns With Lt. Col. Vindman Running Rogue Policy Group Against President Trump…

Senator Ron Johnson, in a letter to Devin Nunes, has provided a lengthy outline of his contacts, discussions and perspectives surrounding U.S-Ukraine foreign policy as it relates to the current democrat impeachment narrative. [Cloud Link to Johnson letter]
Senator Johnson, attended the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and shared his concerns that National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was running a rogue and independent foreign policy toward Ukraine expressly against the intents of President Trump.
CTH readers will note we identify Vindman as a very sketchy character within the entire construct of the impeachment fiasco. It is virtually certain Vindman is the primary source for the CIA ‘whistleblower’ dossier (complaint). Beyond the rogue Vindman foreign policy, there is an even more sketchy affiliated network that surround him. First, here’s the letter:
Lt. Col Alexander Vindman is likely a central character within the entire impeachment hoax. As Diana West points out, his connective tissue to the U.S. intelligence apparatus and their rogue efforts to remove President Trump cannot be ignored:
[…] The questions begin with Vindman’s activities as a staffer on the president’s National Security Council. Alarming reports indicate Vindman served as a source for the Ukrainian government inside the White House. This news may be padded by his protectors and muted by our general ignorance of the intelligence wars waged against this country, typically masterminded by the Kremlin, but it’s nonetheless deeply concerning.
Further, given the sophisticated penetration talents of the Russian intelligence services, it’s the height of foolhardiness to assume that Vindman’s Ukrainian connections end in Kyiv.
[…] We need more information about Vindman, his relationship to the Ukrainian government, and whatever “advice” he may have offered it, whether “typically communicated” in English or any other language. That’s because, if The New York Times is accurate, Vindman’s loyalties are divided between two governments. At a minimum, this disqualifies Vindman from serving the American people in the sensitive field of national security ever again. (read more)
Over time it has become clear the first confidential human source for the CIA Ukraine dossier, written by CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella and also known as the “Whistleblower report”, is Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman a Ukraine expert inside the National Security Council on assignment from the Dept of Defense intelligence unit.
Within his deposition the ideology of Lt. Col Vindman is clear. Vindman’s mission focus was/is to shape U.S. policy toward Ukraine (and by extension NATO) regardless of the actual policy view of President Trump. Within his deposition Vindman admitted to giving countermanding instructions to his Ukraine counterpart two weeks after understanding opposite policy objectives from his commander-in-chief.
During his deposition Lt Col Vindman also admitted -with considerable angst and attempts to deflect from his legal advisors provided by the Dept. of Defense- that he was intentionally usurping the chain of command in an effort to follow his own ideological agenda; and perhaps that of his DoD leadership.
By itself that level of admitted and direct insubordination should be alarming for many reasons; not the least of which is his lineage within the U.S. Military. Indeed Vindman’s intent and purpose explains why he appeared for his deposition in full military uniform.
When we consider that Lt. Col. Vindman was carrying out what he believed to be his role; and when you overlay his military purpose; and when we accept Vindman was assisting CIA agent Eric Ciaramella in constructing his dossier to remove President Trump; and when we stand back and look at the aggregate interests involved, including Vindman’s divided loyalties toward a foreign power; and when we consider there was ZERO push-back from the ranks of military leadership, specifically the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and when you accept Vindman was simply allowed to return to his post inside the White House – where he remains today; well, the alarming aspect increases in direct proportion to the definition of the word: “coup”.
I would encourage all readers to think long and hard those factual data-points.
CIA Agent Eric Ciaramella never delivered his dossier briefing to the upward chain-of-command within the CIA. Instead Ciaramella subverted the formal process and transmitted his hearsay complaint, derived from material provided by Vindman, directly to principal officials who could assist in the removal of the President. Again, often we get caught in the weeds, but think long-and-hard about this impeachment process as it is being discovered.
President Trump released the call transcript from an April 21st conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky. Reporters noted there was a disconnect between the call transcript and a separate summary of the call sent to reporters in April.
[…] In response to questions from reporters, the White House said in a Friday statement that “the NSC’s Ukraine expert” prepared the April summary.
“The president continues to push for transparency in light of these baseless accusations and has taken the unprecedented steps to release the transcripts of both phone calls with President Zelensky so that every American can see he did nothing wrong. It is standard operating procedure for the National Security Council to provide readouts of the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “This one was prepared by the NSC’s Ukraine expert,” he added. (link)
That “NSC Ukraine expert” was Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
For emphasis let me repeat a current fact that is being entirely overlooked. Despite his admitted usurpation of President Trump policy, Vindman was sent back to his post in the NSC with the full support of the United States Department of Defense.
The onus of action to remove Vindman from the NSC does not lay at the feet of the White House and National Security advisor Robert O’Brien; and upon whose action the removal of Vindman could be positioned as political; the necessary obligation to remove Lt. Col Vindman resides purposefully with the Dept. of Defense.
The Pentagon could easily withdraw Vindman from his position at the National Security Council; yet, it does not…. and it has not. WHY?
There is a code within the military whereby you never put your leadership into a position of compromise; ie. “never compromise your leadership”.
In this example, President Trump cannot remove Vindman from the White House NSC advisory group due to political ramifications and appearances… The Joint Chiefs certainly recognize this issue; it is the very type of compromise they are trained to remove. Yet they do nothing to remove the compromise. They do nothing to assist.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the majority (#1) source for the material CIA operative Eric Ciaramella used in a collaborative effort to remove President Trump from office. Let me make this implication crystal clear:
The United States Military appears to be collaborating with the CIA to remove a U.S. President from office.
The Pentagon has done nothing, absolutely nothing, to countermand this implication. The Secretary of Defense has done nothing to remove the conflict that Vindman represents within the National Security Council. The Joint Chiefs of Staff have done nothing, absolutely nothing, to diminish the appearance of an agenda toward the removal of President Trump.
This is not a complex issue.
No-one in the foreign policy group is going to take any advice or opinion from Vindman. No-one is going to allow him to engage in material of a sensitive or confidential nature. Lt. Col. Vindman has compromised himself; and therefore eliminated any usefulness to his prior assignment. Yet his command does nothing?
This statement by Defense Secretary Mark Esper doesn’t make a lick of sense.
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that an Army officer has no reason to fear retribution for testifying before Congress in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Esper was asked about potential retribution for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during a trip to New York City. The defense secretary said the Pentagon “has protections for whistleblowers” who report waste, fraud or abuse.
He said Vindman or any other whistleblower “shouldn’t have any fear of retaliation.” (read more)
Keep in mind congressman John Ratcliffe questioned Vindman from the perspective of an Article 92 violation {READ IT}, coupled with an Article 88 violation {READ IT}. President Trump, is Lt. Col Vindman’s superior. President Trump sets the foreign policy.
Any commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of a military department, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or the Governor or legislature of any State, Commonwealth, or possession in which he is on duty or present shall be punished as a court-martial may direct. [Article 88, UCMJ]
Two weeks after President Trump has established an agreement with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and established the policy direction therein, Lt. Col. Vindman is now giving contrary instructions to the Ukranian government. Vindman’s lawyer recognizes where the questioning is going and goes absolutely bananas:
At 9 a.m. Eastern, tomorrow Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, will be testifying publicly in front of the impeachment committee.
This is one set of Questions and Answers that no-one should miss.
I don’t know. I don’t think anyone “handles” PDJT. He knows what’s going on. I think he is allowing this to play out because it pulls back the curtain and shows everyone how crazy and crooked the dems are.
It is against my better judgement, but I truly want to believe in what you are saying. Let me add also that the President exercise caution and NOT testify as Pelosi is requesting. I fear it is a trap and I see no value for the President in such a move.
Sundance could not make this more clear. Is this getting no traction?
There lies no stone to be turned in our Federal government that does not expose a traitor – a web of domestic enemies that only grows wider and deeper as each knot is pulled.
Are they trying to poison PDT?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-11-18-president-trump-unscheduled-stop-military-hospital-tests-chemical-food-poisoning.html
Is this for real??
No.
Here is the latest
Tell you what, I’d like to have that cholesterol. It’s perfect. Doesn’t give triglycerides though
8 years under Bush Jr. with neocons firmly at the helm, and then 8 years of Obama [Clinton-Kerry] as a neoliberal, has left the nearly all senior US military pushing forever wars and a State department primed for intervention.
Yet it’s not only the current members of the military, but also all those who have left it recently for their waiting 6-and 7-figure salary positions within the military-industrial complex as various ‘advisors’, think tanks, and lobbyists etc. The MIC is the swampiest and most corrupt of them all, and ties into every single congressman who has a district that produces a component for various warfighting systems — which is to say nearly every single member of congress. Mutually aligned monetary and electoral interests.
This is why POTUS has so much trouble ending these wars over objections of the military and swamp, which the populous clearly want to end.
Remember too that Obama in particular reshaped senior military, and military in general, purposefully. The austere budget cuts attrited out many good soldiers and leaders, plus he outright dismissed a large segment of the senior officer corps in a purge reminiscent the Great Terror in a Stalinist USSR.
By 2013 the count was up to nearly 200.
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/197-military-officers-purged-by-obama/
President Trump is besieged from all sides.
Eisenhower warned us.
This is all just so tiresome. I pray for America and President Trump daily. Are we fighting a losing battle? I’m a little heartbroken about Pompeo.
What would Washington do? What would Grant do? Lincoln fired Scott, Fremont, Polk, Hancock, Hooker, Burnside, Meade, and McClellan, (his Dem Opponent in the 1864 Election). Resignations should be offered. Enough of this BS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What would unruly citizens do?
So let’s see…
The NY Times is coming to the President’s defense, while his closest advisors (who’d essentially also be “hung” politically) are betraying him?
I don’t think so.
It is appalling how quickly, vehemently, and with certainty my fellow treepers (mostly “newcomers”) jump to label and condemn Sec. Pompeo and VP Pence at the slightest opening. Sundance makes a thought-provoking statement regarding Sec. Pompeo, does that mean we convict the man? What is this? A Dem website? Why not hold your “tongue” out of loyalty and let things play out a little longer? Sheesh. I’d hate to face a jury with some of you people on it.
I watched The Count of Monte Cristo last night. Some of the commenters here remind me of the crowd around the guillotine, lusting for blood. I haven’t come across conclusive evidence to justify that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He headed the CIA. Not for long, but are we to assume that he had no – zero – knowledge of and interaction with those nefarious elements that are behind this coup? If so, was he even really in charge? Has he warned the president about Haspel? She’s another Brennan acolyte and almost certainly not trustworthy. And who prodded the president to change our policy regarding Israeli settlements in the “occupied territories”? Our nominal objection to them for 40 years didn’t need to be overturned now. The pardons /commutations of those convicted of war crimes also seems like a solution in search of a problem. I suspect Pompeo in most of these hawkish stances.
Thank you for that rvsue, & crew of course. I try once in a while to interject such things and slow the roll of those who constantly question our VSG President myself, generally to little avail. I also make sure that any rolcon I see is called out, a couple have disappeared. A good thing…
As was stated above about “every stone turned revealing a traitor”, we should expect MANY stones to be turned over to reveal evil”, it’s a UniParty district of criminals swamp. That is a given… however, how are we not seeing all the “stones” that have been staunchly doing good?
Are we to think that every single person around our President is a traitor? Impossible. We know better, and we need to keep our absolute faith in Our Creator, however one does so in their own way, and keep our morale high and stay attentive and strong.
I know most here share what they read and or learn here with others. I hope we all keep our heads on straight while remaining strong and say the right things to help others who aren’t nearly as informed.
And yep, I hope all Eeyores just zip it. It’s of no use. Ignorance is only bliss to those who would use it against us.
Am I missing something here? Wasn’t Yanukovych elected and not installed? Wasn’t it an illegal coup when they took him out? Did the vote in the Ukrainian Parliament not meet the legal threshold to impeach him after the antics-like thugs took the city over?
When 90% of the people in Crimea voted to get out of the then illegally constituted Ukraine, was that a fake vote? I can see if that vote took place when the government was a legally functioning government, but didn’t they vote to detach from those who fomented a coup against leadership that was willing to allow elections?
I am confused about that part.
POTUS to Zelensky at bilateral ” But that was during the Obama administration that you lost Crimea, and I didn’t think it was something that you should have.”
Did he mean “I didn’t think it was something that you should have” or “I didn’t think it was something that you should have”?
Sounds like you’re not confused at all, and have a very good handle on it. The Russophobes would say the Crimean referendum wasn’t perfect. I guess in a perfectly fair count only 85% of Crimeans would have voted to rejoin Russia.
LikeLike
You do realize that at least 2 of the 6 JCS were nominated by BO right…
Republicans need to start asking the right effing questions –
Colonel Vindman, are you a traitor, son?
in the late Fred Thompson’s voice
Traitor to what country? He was born in Ukraine.
Traitor to the country we’re currently asked to believe he’s working for – the US.
The Democommunists have opened up the next front. Trump was lying to Herr Mueller/Weissmann. They are telling the court this is the reason they need the grand jury material.
Pray that the V man is taken care of and that this is our “Midway”.
If Obama could fire Generals Petraeus and McChrystal then Trump can fire the Joint Chiefs. No tolerance for insubordination.
Just saw this. It’s all so unbelievable. But after everything we have seen the last 3 years. Nothing is unbelievable anymore.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/breaking-trump-made-unannounced-stop-at-walter-reed-hospital-rumblings-of-potential-food-poisoning/
I’m amazed at the number of foreigners that make it that high up in our government. He was born in the Ukraine, for Pete’s sake.
Nobody was watching this clown? Charges of treason, presuming we delve into his complete activities and financial records, deserve consideration as a possibility.
Yovanovich, also not born in America.
Getting the drift here?
So the guy is not merely an idiot insubordinate – he’s a traitor.
If ever these famous words were to ring through the Whitehouse halls, now would be the time.
You’ve got it right. Crimea should be part of Russia, not Ukraine. It is simply a matter of self-determination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here you go Sundance –
….and somehow because President Trump is not adhering to Col. Vindman’s political agenda with respect to Ukraine President Trump should be impeached and Col. Vindman is protected from any sort of discipline because he is labeled a whistleblower? In what universe does AG Barr allow this travesty of justice continue without having Vindman removed from his position and arrested!
Exactly how do Trump and Vindman’s agendas on Ukraine differ?
Paul Sperry’s on fire today… head over to his Twitter.. theres a truck load
Imagine this! Ha ha ha… Shifty would jump in and say ‘NOT ALLOWED’ even if they did!
Republicans know all too well that Eric Marshellow isn’t a “whistleblower” and deserves no special treatment. Democrats break the rules and laws all the time – breaking Democrat rules is not against the law when the Democrat rules are illegal.
But Schiff does not know who the whistleblower is.
So does this explain why Pompeo wasn’t brought back for the Bagdhadi raid?
Some very very interesting comments by the Treepers and Branch Hangers on this post.
I think Senator Johnson’s synopsis is excellent. It really can’t be ignored – I hope. He’s done more with that letter to support PDJT than all the rest of the Republican Senators combined
Someone made the comment PDJT has told the military to “hold off” on Vindman. That has merit. Then after this impeachment matter is squelched – fry his ass via the UCMJ.
Somehow I have a gut feeling the sane and rational Dems (if there are any) will see the hand writing on the wall and Pelosi will put an end to this. I’ve said it before but I still think she’s worried about her legacy.
My inner jury is still out on Pompeo.
Interesting thread. The part about this being a typo is intriguing. Even more intriguing is if it were changed by someone on purpose. One person has testified that he requested changes to the transcript, Vindman.
“https://twitter.com/HNIJohnMiller/status/1196544052193304578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”
I haven’t seen one comment yet asking why Senator Johnson’s letter was released today. IMHO, the memo serves as a one-sided deposition as well as a challenge to Schiff’s plans for this week’s kangaroo court.
Will Schiff disallow any mention of the content of the Johnson memo? He’ll look like a petty tyrant again – to the point where the pettiness is removed and he’s viewed as a tyrant.
Regardless, some enterprising Republicans got substantial, credible and relevant information into the public arena without having to wait for Schiff’s permission. And the Repubs were so nice to cc little Adam.
At this point, we just need to haul Schiff off in cuffs for an attempted coup.
Bring another table for the “Banquet of Sedition” as the number of participants who desire to inhale the foul and corrupting dream of usurped power increases day by day.
America’s greatest problem in the world is the lack of a cadre of educated persons in foreign affairs for business and security. Consequently, we see again and again public servants with dual loyalties
conducting foreign affairs. Both the AMB to Ukraine and NSC LTC bubba have family connections to the “old country” and it is not just in Ukraine that we can find this phenomenon. Take a look around the Beltway and you will frequently find hyphenated Americans working at Think Tanks promoting policy linked to their ancestral homeland. Let these people work in the government, but they should be banned from any assignment with a link to the “old country” of their family! Of course, only in America could we find such naïveté in foreign policy.
Who is the next witness for Schiff…the person who cleaned the room after the phone call? Another Ukrainian-American?
While the fake news may be guilty of dramatizing/accentuating the Trump/Pompeo rift for the purpose of wishfully assisting a hoped-for Sr Staff exodus from Trump (think the increasingly isolated Nixon in the Final Days for the final wet dream), the plausibility of a rift makes perfect political sense. In fact it may be a rift precipitated on two fronts:
1. As I suggested earlier today, Pompeo’s undisguised Presidential ambitions could quite conceivably keep him from a full-throated defense of POTUS as he is not interested in alienating the Washington bureaucracy to which he is an integral member, nor will he do it for the populist (anti-Washington) movement called MAGA.
Pompeo’s ambitions are more pressing (to him) than running unabashed sacrifice for the current POTUS. This hit some folks up here earlier today as sacrilege. Actually, it sounds very Beltway to me. In fact the article cited in the SD tweet above was conceivably sanctioned by Friends of Pompeo (imo) as it starts to delineate the narrative of how POTUS’ ‘unprecedented assault on the Foreign Service’ may be one bridge too far for the besieged SofS. The article is very sympathetic to Pompeo’s plight. He’s trying to be the loyal Trump soldier. But increasingly his department is expressing hostility towards his efforts. Something has to give. And it will. When does Pompeo head off for his KS Senatorial campaign? The exit will be rationalized by his ‘principled digging-in’ over the venerable independence of the Foreign Service. After all the current POTUS is politicizing a once-aloof and selfless arm of the US Govt. No one can accuse Pompeo of desertion. He’s taking flak for his C-in-C. But there might be a higher calling i.e. the ‘integrity’ of our institutions .
2. The ‘senseless’ Esper statement is purposefully so. Vindman is being tacitly permissioned by DOD. As SD suggests, this is an easy call. But Esper isn’t blowing the whistle. Why?
So we have The West Point Class of ’86, under the auspices of State and Defense, pinchering Trump. We knew State was his avowed enemy. Et tu Pentagon?
This is a REALLY interesting article, below. It’s putting forward the notion that undue loyalty to POTUS might be an expression of disloyalty to the nation. That folks is the rationalizing preamble you hear from every military junte in every military coup ever conducted in the world: the military had to intervene (over the will of the people) for the sake of the nation. When does this soft coup get upgraded to a slo-mo encroaching military coup with able assistance from the diplomatic corps?
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2019/11/17/west-point-alumni-pompeo-esper-state-department-071212
I have 1 Big Question…
?
Was Vindman even on the call? or did he simply access via Sketchy means once his Password was no longer functioning in the system?
the below excerpt is from Vindman’s Transcript pg 50 – vindman says –
“As opposed to going into the standard communications system, it went into a different type, a different, more secure system… while i did have an account, it was not functioning properly, so i had to go analog and take a look at – get a hard copy of it – make some — annotate some changes to it, ….”
