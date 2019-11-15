Speaker Pelosi Selected “Bribery” For Impeachment Narrative After Focus Group Polling in Key States…

The preferred impeachment narrative amid Democrat party leadership surrounds creating articles of impeachment that are based on constitutional principles, not hard-line partisan politics. However, with the latest shift by Speaker Pelosi to focus on the word “bribery” it is now discovered the reason for the impeachment change was a political focus-group:
(Washington Post Article Link)
By focus-group testing the impeachment design the Democrats are admitting the entirety of their construct is based on political motives and intents.
Focus-group polling and testing was the preeminent approach for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election campaign. Candidate Clinton used the focus groups to test each of the talking points used by her campaign. It would appear that same approach is now being applied to Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment effort.
Republican leadership take note. This is how you wield power. When the House falls back under your control in 2020, your supporters expect to see you have found your wits, political acumen, street smarts, and cajones.
LikeLiked by 4 people
unless you too wear the “conservative” costume mask. .. then we shall not expect you to be joining us in this battle….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Um, you mean how to abuse one’s office and time (on our dime) to get reelected. This is not governance – this is banana republic malfeasance. If the Democrats believed and stood by a good platform, then everyone would be on board – they wouldn’t need to be such chameleons. The voting conservative’s problem is not knowing which R candidate is true or not. The RINOs and Never-Trumpers are in league with the left.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. He became part of a post-Stalin, short-lived ruling troika until he was executed for treason after Nikita Khrushchev’s coup d’etat in 1953.
Beria targeted “the man” first, then proceeded to find or fabricate a crime. Beria’s modus operandi was to presume the man guilty, and fill in the blanks later. By contrast, under the United States Constitution, there’s a presumption of innocence that emanates from the 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments, as set forth in Coffin vs. U.S. (1895).”
LikeLiked by 3 people
In that case, the scumbags unconstitutionally persecuting our duly elected President are students of Beria in addition to Alinsky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope the scumbags meet the same fate as Beria.
LikeLike
Yes indeed, gunrunner! If the R leadership in both the House and the Senate (“officers”, committee chairs, etc.) hasn’t learned the lesson this time around, there will be no hope for the Republican Party in federal government again in my lifetime. We will have to build something new: something truly invested in Conservative principles, and with “wits, political acumen, street smarts, and cajones”.
I thank God for the dozen or so we have in the House who get it, and who are doing a magnificent job working to carry the entire elected GOP in D.C. on their backs. Maybe these already knew how to fight, but they never had a better prepared, more determined “Leader into fray” than our POTUS DJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve got our own “focus group”…it’s called MAGA Deplorables. And we’re really focused. Besides…how did those focus groups work out for Clinton? LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
Both bribery, and impeachment are non starters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually everything the Dems have done over the last 3 years have been non-starters…..
Watching their antics is akin to watching a row boat with but a single oar….Expends lots of energy but in reality goes nowhere other than to circle back on itself.
LikeLike
Dems are plastic
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long plastic Egos at a minimum.
LikeLike
Yeah, recycled plastic.
LikeLike
Ya just gotta give it to these lawless, conniving human debris. Nothing is beneath or beyond reach when it comes to keeping their bony, evil, cold, soulless hands wrapped tightly to power.
Nauseating to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As with all followers and sell outs to the doctrine of Karl Marx, the ends justify the means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can cut the panic with a knife……they are failing miserably.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like one of those plastic knives they give you with Airplane food …
Pathetic.
LikeLike
It was only a matter of time bc all of the pro Trump people kept saying the only thing impeachable is “bribery….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your wrong, they can push to impeach him because he has orange hair.
LikeLike
Pretty dumb focus group.
I don’t suppose anyone bothered to point out to them that President Trump is a billionaire who doesn’t need bribes.
Just laughable. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the democrats do NOT enlist the opinions of Independents? I think that is to their own (deserved) peril. “Garbage in, garbage out”. They are only deluding themselves with confirmation bias, to attain the result they need. Me? I’m keeping my powder dry. Rather than letting these yayhoos get me all riled up, I’ll watch this farce unfold. If there is no moment of clarity (justice), and they succeed, I think it will go beyond (what they think are) idle threats. Until then, I’ll try to refrain from making “controversial” comments. Glad I don’t have any social media accounts. I probably would have been (Roger) Stone(d) by now.
I hope President Trump might even be tightening the trap for ag barr?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sensible plan Skipper. 🇺🇸🦅
LikeLike
Down the rabbit hole
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean different things”
“No, no!” said the Queen. “Sentence first—verdict afterwards.” —
LikeLike
So a gaggle of dumb ass communists are slapped togather and called a “Focus Group.” Well heres something they can focus on- see my two middle fingers extended in the air? Focus on that. And Trump is still your President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So far so good. Republicans haven’t yet made the girl cry.
Please, if there is any balance in the universe, don’t let the girl cry.
I can promise you if the girl cries that scene will replay a million times on TV To solidify the women’s vote against President Trump.
LikeLike
Stalinist Tactics: “Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. He became part of a post-Stalin, short-lived ruling troika until he was executed for treason after Nikita Khrushchev’s coup d’etat in 1953.
Beria targeted “the man” first, then proceeded to find or fabricate a crime. Beria’s modus operandi was to presume the man guilty, and fill in the blanks later. By contrast, under the United States Constitution, there’s a presumption of innocence that emanates from the 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments, as set forth in Coffin vs. U.S. (1895).”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. He became part of a post-Stalin, short-lived ruling troika until he was executed for treason after Nikita Khrushchev’s coup d’etat in 1953.
Beria targeted “the man” first, then proceeded to find or fabricate a crime. Beria’s modus operandi was to presume the man guilty, and fill in the blanks later. By contrast, under the United States Constitution, there’s a presumption of innocence that emanates from the 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments, as set forth in Coffin vs. U.S. (1895).”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andy McCarthy called it this am: All these different issues/articles the Dems keep moving around like an amateur shell game, will not create the groundswell in public sentiment to impeach. If there was some legitimate singular issue that everyone was aware of and was carefully being built up legally – that would be one thing – but this confused mess is going nowhere fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pedo angle didn’t work, because Trump had no connections to Epstein except banning him from Mara Lago (oops! THAT didn’t pan out the way they planned.) Does anyone really think Epstein was outed for any reason OTHER than to try to ensnare Trump? Same with Weinstein? Same with all of the sex scandals? ALL of them are/were attempts to come up with something, anything, that Trump had any connection to. He ran in the super-rich circle, after all. SOMETHING must have rubbed off on him, right? Wrong.
So now, with all of it come up craps, can cannibalism be far behind? Maybe he’s a vampire, or a werewolf, or a Martian. Come on. Bring it. It’s great fun watching the democrats puke all over themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trapper words of truth. ✅
That attrition by smear tactic only works because the DOJ & Bureaucrats refuse to do legitimate counter intell, which is supposed to preserve the integrity of our political system.
In a normal country, with competent neutral prompt delivery of Justice , we would not he subjected to created gridlock, tumult, and inexplicable unsolved mass shootings
Nor would we be threatened by this relentless, eerie campaign of disinformation,
Resist conducts legalistic, judicial, and mass psychological warfare via virtuallly 95 percent of available sites , in print, radio, online, broadcast, and transmitted by cable globally,
LikeLike
Here is a real issue of bribery: Universal Basic Income.
“Vote for me and I’ll have the government pay you $1,000 a month for life.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is not viable in countries who pack in hi reproductive, property less alient populations . We have finite resources and need to preserve quality of life and protect the enviirnment , younger Americans are very aliented by Boomer generation’s politicos platforms, which speak down from their perch of filched wealth and unworthy privledged status .
LikeLike
ask a stupid question to stupid people and you’ll get a stupid answer….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Focus-group polling and testing was the preeminent approach for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election campaign.”
This goes back to 2008 v. Obama. Every time her numbers faltered, she’d be repackaged, re-branded into whatever focus-tested best, then re-introduced as “the real Hillary Clinton,” “the new Hillary,” relying on the stupidity of voters not to remember the “real Hillary” they’d heard about just months before.
Ultimately, it just emphasized the fact that she was a souless, ruthless autocrat who’s only real belief was in her own entitlement to power and unlimited corruption.
Impeachment’s following the same path – each time it falters, it’s repackaged and reintroduced, convincing nobody while exposing its fundamental emptiness.
You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
LikeLike
Focus groups are famously used in Hollywood to determine the possible success of upcoming movies; particularly “tent pole” movies with large budgets. Some examples of how this works: Terminator-Dark Fate; Gemini Man; the 2016 Ghostbusters. All creshed and burned at the box office. So much for focus groups.
LikeLike
Only IDIOTS would believe a Billionaire would risk his office through bribery…
So obviously, these poll respodents would be voting for DEMOCRATS anyway!
LikeLike
That’s who they tested apparently. Not surprised if they used MoveOn.org cell phone number datasets to text to the masses. There’s a lot of polling by text message these days.
LikeLike
Focus Groups are the most unreliable market research in existence. It’s only used by people who don’t know what they’re doing and so they must rely on a group of really stupid people who are thrilled to be paid for their opinion.
LikeLike