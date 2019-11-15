Speaker Pelosi Selected “Bribery” For Impeachment Narrative After Focus Group Polling in Key States…

The preferred impeachment narrative amid Democrat party leadership surrounds creating articles of impeachment that are based on constitutional principles, not hard-line partisan politics. However, with the latest shift by Speaker Pelosi to focus on the word “bribery” it is now discovered the reason for the impeachment change was a political focus-group:

(Washington Post Article Link)

By focus-group testing the impeachment design the Democrats are admitting the entirety of their construct is based on political motives and intents.

Focus-group polling and testing was the preeminent approach for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election campaign. Candidate Clinton used the focus groups to test each of the talking points used by her campaign. It would appear that same approach is now being applied to Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment effort.

