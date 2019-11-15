Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik Lead a Republican Press Conference….

Representatives Jim Jordan (OH) and Elise Stefanik (NY) delivered some of the most powerful congressional questioning today during day-two of the House impeachment hearings. At the conclusion of the hearing the two leaders were joined by Republican members for a press briefing. WATCH:
It is clear why Jim Jordan was added to the GOP team for the impeachment hearings. Additionally, Ms. Stefanik is not only a sharp representative, her disposition has made her the greatest threat to the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare impeachment effort.
Jim Jordan:
Elise Stefanik
What about the tweet!, What about the tweet!, What about the tweeeeeeeeeeeeet!
I think the only reason for this hearing today was for schiffty to feed the fascist prog ministry of propaganda ‘the tweet’. Once I heard him bring it up, and say that it was live witness intimidation, I knew exactly what the dims strategy was for today. Damn everything else.
They are lower than the bacterial slime that collects at the bottom of a septic tank.
Cesspool bottom feeders.
Yeah, this whole thing is utterly ridiculous, a total scam, an obvious illegal coup
Yeah, there’s absolutely no evidence of any crimes whatsoever
We know it, and every honest, free thinking American knows it
But so what? None of that matters. It’s not like we have an honest, honorable and law abiding government
The crime syndicate posing as the American government can obviously do whatever they’d like with total impunity. They don’t care what the American people think
This isn’t a court of law, but it’s a corrupt and criminal rogue government making up the rules as they go along, and this rogue government wants the peoples President out, and it seems they don’t need a legitimate reason
And I’m not placing any bets on what the Senates going to do. The Senate is saturated with corrupt Deep State puppets
When you’re dealing with immoral, utterly corrupt criminals with the full power of a government with basically no rules or guidelines, the reality of no evidence and no crimes means absolutely nothing
These miscreants have had this planned out for many years, with every angle covered. Again, they don’t care what it looks like. They’re going for it
The President and his allies have to be careful and start getting a counter punch going before the unthinkable creeps up fast
It’s as though half the Left doesn’t care that it’s a farce and the other half will accept anything that the media or the Dems feed them. Then they tell each other that we are the crazy ones that believe anything we are told! It’s really strange. You should check out their comment threads. They think Fox News is brainwashing us — instead of themselves getting brainwashed by their media outlets.
What is interesting and someone brought it up in another post; the Ambassador perjured herself when she said she never heard about Hunter Biden. Yet later on said that Hunter Biden was an issue the State Dept provided her direction on in writing saying that if it came up she was to refer any inquiry to them. Now if Roger Stone justice applies, she should get ten years for that …..
There is no longer any law or justice. Having just finished the Gulag Archipelago, I can’t tell you how cold my blood runs watching all that has happened in the last several years. At some point soon WE must act before we cannot. There is little difference left btwn our current situation and that which occurred in Russia under Stalin, in Germany under Hitler, again under Mao and most recently in Venezuela. If we remain sheep we will be slaughtered like sheep.
Stefanik is impressive and earned a nice little donation to her campaign fund. We need more like her.
Stefanik is a pistol!! Talk about She Persisted. I’d love to get that hashtag going again. Should it be #StefanikPersisted ? Any thoughts?
There is no cavalry, we are all that is left. Stand now. Hoping we can turn things around through the legal and political system is a pipe dream. Waiting for them to hold rigged elections will be too late. Our liberty is nearly gone and our country will soon follow.
People are afraid they will lose their job and businesses, their children will be targeted, their families targeted…..yet we will lose it all if we continue to stand and just watch.
