Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik Lead a Republican Press Conference….

Representatives Jim Jordan (OH) and Elise Stefanik (NY) delivered some of the most powerful congressional questioning today during day-two of the House impeachment hearings. At the conclusion of the hearing the two leaders were joined by Republican members for a press briefing. WATCH:

It is clear why Jim Jordan was added to the GOP team for the impeachment hearings. Additionally, Ms. Stefanik is not only a sharp representative, her disposition has made her the greatest threat to the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare impeachment effort.

Jim Jordan:

.

Elise Stefanik

.

Ms. Yovanovitch opening statement is in direct contradiction to her testimony under oath. https://t.co/VGsEVzMf5M pic.twitter.com/M1rrO3pP30 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 15, 2019

