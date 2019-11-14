Main Street Deplorables Driving Strong U.S. Sales for WalMart – Inflation Remains Low (1.8%)…

A very strong jobs market, and wage growth for the middle-class at the highest rate in decades, continues to benefit Main Street USA. As noted within the sales and earnings report from Walmart today, the U.S. middle-class continues to thrive in a MAGA-driven U.S. economy.
(Reuters) […] Consumer spending going in to the crucial holiday season remains healthy, Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. Retailers earn a sizeable chunk of their annual revenue during November and December.
“The consumer remains in pretty good shape, employment situation is good, fuel prices are low … wage growth is pretty good,” he said. (more)
It is easy to forget how two-years-ago the doomsayers and financial pundits were claiming President Trump’s tariff policies were going to create massive price increases. They were completely wrong in their predictions. The latest U.S. inflation reports show low inflation at 1.8 percent year-over-year.
Average wage growth is in the 3.5 percent range across all workers; however, the wage growth at the lower end of the scale is a stunning 9 percent for non-supervisory employees. This is a direct outcome of internal U.S. economic growth that benefits Main Street.
Wage growth is created by job market pressure for workers. The middle-class is gaining wealth, consumers feel secure in making purchases and spending on goods and services is strong. The consequence of a strong middle class is increased demand for goods and services; that creates increased job demand and upward wage pressure amid lower-skilled industries and sectors. All boats rise with an increasing economic tide.
The strongest financial benefits are centered around those companies invested heavily inside the domestic U.S. economy. Main Street U.S.A. companies like Walmart are seeing strong sales. There is no reason to think this trend will not continue. In fact, MAGAnomic policies are specifically designed to create positive America-First outcomes.
Meanwhile:
Main Street consumer spending was up $64 billion on goods and $36 billion on services in the 3rd quarter. As those who follow MAGAnomics closely will remember, the Main Street economy is founded upon middle-class spending. Strong jobs, wage growth, low taxes, low inflation, and low energy costs, means more disposable income. Disposable income grew 4.5% in the third quarter.
The U.S. economy is strong because approximately 70% to 80% of everything produced inside our economy is consumed inside our economy. As long as the underlying jobs market stays strong, consumer spending leads to self-fulfilling economic expansion. Main Street is doing very well.
For 30+ years Wall Street has been investing overseas for production of goods; and with that process U.S. jobs were lost. President Trump has positioned the best return on production investment as the U.S. Tariffs on China and the EU bolster that approach.
The key to reignite domestic investment is to pass the USMCA trade agreement which will provide certainty and allow corporate CFO’s to calculate Total Cost of Production (TCP). Once TCP can be calculated within the 5-year and 10-year rolling business plans, manufacturers will be able to determine specifics of U.S. investment; and/or retraction from Asian investment.
Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi knows USMCA ratification is the key corporate investors are looking for. As a result, and with the intent to keep the Trump economy as favorable as possible for her 2020 ambitions, Pelosi has been stalling the passage of USMCA.
China and the EU continue to struggle as the U.S. economy remains strong. China and the EU devaluing their currency is driving up the value of the dollar, and dropping the import cost of goods. As a result, despite the tariffs, the U.S. continues to import deflation (lower prices of imports). Domestic production is healthy and inventories are turning.
German economy narrowly escaped recession, growing 0.1% in the third quarter
European economy takes a hit when China can’t have their $500 Billion a year stipend from the USA
MAGA KAG 2020
While American economy is performing better on a paper day-to-day, let us not forget the Federal deficit.
China can warehouse trouble or liquidate it without MSM reporting.
Germany can send its “overdrafts” to the tender mercies of Islam care of Angela Merkel.
But the USA?
We ride a currency powder keg, tax breaks completely overwhelmed by out-of-control spending, with a herd ready to spook at the drop of an MSM hat.
And the shelves of WalMart? They are still stocked, mostly with “goods” from China.
Seriously, the debt to GDP here in the US is manageable, but I would prefer it is eliminated. With respect to the EU and China, they are both screwed and we are going to dominate this century with India dominating the next.
The bottom 20% here is like the top 80% in the EU and the top 96% in China when you look at the lifestyle of the citizens. They will most likely never catch up to the US standard of living unless we elect more democrats, they are on a mission to make the world more fair, which consequently means, everyone is poor, ergo, the US must be fundamentally transformed from the most prosperous to just another pool of desperate labor for the globalists to manage.
Spending is a massive issue, yes. McConnell has tied Trump’s hands completely to this point. That shutdown was McConnell telling Trump that he runs the country, not the president. McConnell was willing to let airplanes crash if necessary to protect his paymasters. So Trump had to end the shutdown.
Until McConnell is eliminated, nothing much will change.
Amen McConnell must be pushed out. President will let us know when.
When I post this stuff on social media, I always end it with, “This puts to lie yet another globalist, open borders, Government Party Media fraud. Still confused about why there’s a fake impeachment?”
PRC so sad, Winnie needs a new Hunny pot.
“China’s Investment Growth Slows to a Record Low
Industrial output and retail sales both below estimates
Investment is growing at slowest pace in data dating to 1998“
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-14/china-s-investment-growth-slows-to-record-low-as-economy-falters
( I read the data when it came out. Bloomies are slow)
Stable healthy genius. My President.
He will go down as the GREATEST EVER. Hope the KING is on fire tonight at the rally.
My President right again….that’ll ruffle some chicken little feathers….
…make that chicken leftist feathers…and bribe vacuuming congress critters….
“do you hear that, Powell?” Love the way he calls them out by name. Powell is just one of many pointy headed, northeastern elitists who needs to be called out, another one is that Boston Beacon Hill fraud, John F’n Kerry, who served in Vietnam(if you didn’t know).
You mean this John Kerry?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/huge-exclusive-bombshell-documents-released-by-ukrainian-general-prosecutors-office-reveal-millions-funneled-to-hunter-biden-and-the-john-kerry-family/
One and the same.
Stroke-Struck-Smirk is gonna be pissed at the Walmart boost.
I read an interesting explanation a few days ago, about how Americans “are watching two different movies” and public opinion will need to be changed before Haters of Trump will realize their error. I thought it was here on CTH, and written by Sundance.
It explained how Liberals are watching a movie where the evil menace Trump is destroying America, and his supporters are hateful traitors.
Anyone remember where that was written? I’ve looked back through the archived articles for November, because I thought it was very recent …
…not sure but I think the two different movies article was on American Thinker….I read so much stuff I lose track sometimes.
Oh, to be young again. I lose track tomorrow.,, and no, I’m not looking up the links for you. If you are so damned smart, figure it out. (;-)
…I did go looking for it…but I get distracted so easily…found this…
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/11/ukraine_and_the_fine_hand_of_george_soros.html
Scott Adams has commented along these lines several times. He had an opinion piece on WSJ October 6 that I haven’t read because paywall.
I first saw the watching two different moves at Scott Adams’ blog.
Reloader, that sounds like Scott Adams (Dilbert creator).
What at this point is completely fun for me is to bounce around the liberal and never-Trump sites and watch them point to all the “indicators” that we are on the brink of another epic collapse to rival that of the housing market and dot.com collapse combined. I certainly wasn’t able to put it as eloquently as Sundance, but I have always known the difference between Main St. and Wall St. I can’t decide if these guys really don’t get it, or are paid shills to try and talk the American people into a panic, so there IS a recession.
6 corporations control almost all media in this country, so yes, they are paid shills. They are paid to spread a multinational corporatist and globalist message. Trump is their enemy.
Some of this is small independent sites. One is a blogger with a following. Those are the ones I am most curious about.
I have had the good fortune over the last few years to work from home doing IT work. I had to commute to my former office (just outside of Boston) last week and was amazed at the increase in tractor-trailer traffic now on the interstates. MAGA!!!
To me the most fascinating part is Main St isn’t even warmed up and firing on all cylinders yet. I have never seen it completely unleashed, but I am hoping POTUS can get it done. IF….IF he can unleash that beast: globalism goes back to the drawing board to start over. (There will always be that struggle)
This can’t stand! I know.. Lets impeach the President!
Wages up, inflation steady, unemployment down, employment way way up, economic growth up, taxes down, regulations reduced, economic optimism up, house prices up, stock markets up, food stamp payouts down. Dem presidential candidates “I’m going to change all that.”
Once American worker households realize they are benefitting immensely because of Trumps economic policies they have to ask themselves the risk of not having President Trump. It makes whatever it is they do not like about Trump a piss-ant by comparison.
The same goes for those who count on their retirement. Their retirement portfolios would become a total disaster if it were not for Trump. This is evident first-hand when one realizes the harm caused to masses of people by democrats not sighing USMCA.
It makes one wonder how can people support democrats who are detrimental to their own personal best interest?
Or ask why have our past leaders failed to do what Trump has done?
That realization rips the mask off Congress knowing they actively enact policies that limit citizens success.
Mike you are so correct. And successfully brain-washing citizens in to accepting their detrimental citizen policies as the only way it should be. It is like a single goat leading a herd of sheep up a slaughter-house chute.
Too may will assume that that’s the way thing should be and that they will remain so under any Administration and thus will pull the ‘D’ lever out of social sympathy and virtue-signaling.
Since Pelosi and the rest of the Communist Democrats are paid tools of Red China all PDJT has to do is keep squeezing the ChiComs. In turn the Commies will put pressure on thire bought and paid for stooge Pelosi to play ball with PDJT. If she dosnt then things reset to pre NAFTA. PDJT and America wins either way.
One must wonder about the democrats when they are opposed to the growth and prosperity of America and the American people that they were elected to serve. Why do voters of the democratic party not question why their elected officials are opposed to their prosperity?
Oh, it’s happening…
“Why do voters of the democratic party not question why their elected officials are opposed to their prosperity?”
a. They’re Dumb.
b. They’re Deluded by Leftist Propaganda.
c. They don’t believe the numbers are real.
d. They don’t care about prosperity: TRUMP IS EVIL!
e. All of the above (Sure, you knew this would be the answer!) 😉
“Nancy Pelosi says a USMCA trade deal breakthrough could be ‘imminent’”
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/14/nancy-pelosi-says-a-usmca-trade-deal-breakthrough-could-be-imminent.html
Nancy’s getting worried. Looks like impeachment may be getting USMCA passed. I bet this was part of Trump’s strategy, that he could stand them down and take advantage of their resultant weakness.
Snap. Just going to post this.🤣
From the article:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated progress Thursday toward a final agreement on President Donald Trump’s North American trade deal replacement.
House Democrats have negotiated with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as they push for better tools to enforce labor and environmental standards under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Speaking to reporters, the California Democrat said “we are moving positively” toward a deal.
“I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements. A good template,” Pelosi said.
Had to read it twice 🤣. Maybe the old girl has a doppelgänger.
Awesome, a rising tide floats all boats in action.
Sundance, please explain why Trump has not given formal notice to exit USMCA- starting the 6 month time clock?
I think it’s because his threats to exit NAFTA have already had the desired impact, causing enough uncertainty that manufacturers are re-evaluating their long-term investment strategy.
I agree. Much capital is being repurposed and relocated because of Trump’s jawboning. Even the tariffs started off low grade, and were only minor incentives, but they had a desired effect, of changing behavior. Just by staying firm and pointing at what MIGHT happen, Trump’s getting them to move. It’s remarkable. True leadership and vision here.
Do you mean to exit NAFTA?
The middle class and Main Street have always been the engine that drives a healthy and successful economy, an economy that in turn allows a free society to support the civilization ethos it’s based on
The entire concept of multinational corporations and global interests go completely against the grain of societal norms, i.e, the village as a self supporting unit which takes care of it’s own
The United States used to be one big village that took care of it’s own, where the people, business and government worked as a team to provide for all
Wall Street and globalist sharks have ripped apart the engine that kept America great for not only Americans but the world as a whole
Intelligent people realize this and realize President Trump is trying to put it all back where it belongs
Ross, Mnuchin, Lightizer,(spelling optional) and PDJT. Who else had the vision to put this together and see that it worked. I once supported NAFTA and was completely blind to what was happening to tariffs and barefoot Chinese workers. And I consider myself involved. And, recently, much more than Congress.
US data is steady as she grows ⤴️
Limbaugh reported this PM that, in wake of Shifty’s egregious failure to capture media-public attention at Rats’ phony “impeachment hearing” yesterday (Wednesday, November 13th), the Pelosi-burger hath stated (she) “expects” House approval of USMCA by year-end– meaning, of course, that Rats will pass this crucial measure before New Hampshire and Iowa kick in.
Though USMCA will naturally redound to Pres. Trump’s political advantage, Peepot realizes that Rats’ ding-dong crew of saboteurs has more to lose than Trump will gain. Quite possibly, Wall Street donors’ reaction to Weezy Warren, the Cherokee Squaw’s, bizarre-o asininities has tweaked PP’s mantis-like antennae.
By Thanksgiving, Rats’ latest round of Losers’ Derby will have faded into Mountain Dew. “Poor things,” he said, “Poor silly things– they’re waiting to be fed” (Lewis Carroll).
