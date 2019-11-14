Desperation or Strategy? – Pelosi and Schiff Hiring More Lawfare Members for Impeachment Effort…

After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff.
In 2018 Chairman Adam Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link). You probably saw Goldman doing the questioning for Schiff during the first public impeachment hearing (above). Meanwhile Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link).
However, with a horrible start to the impeachment construct; an outcome of day-one hearings where State Department officials George Kent and Bill Taylor provided no baseline for the impeachment narrative to build upon; Pelosi and Schiff are going outside for more legal assistance. Per Chad Pergram:
[Barry Berke, left and Norm Eisen, right – pictured exiting the HSCI scif with Jerry Nadler on the same day Pelosi’s “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution was released, 10/29/19]
After Goldman, Eisen and Berke were brought on board Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
This move -to allow House Counsel to bring on additional legal assistance for the impeachment effort- means Doug Letter will be able to hire more lawyers.
Many people surmised that Pelosi and Schiff moved to utilize the Ukraine/NSC impeachment angle *after* the Mueller angle for impeachment ran into trouble. However, CTH research doesn’t reflect the Whistle-blower impeachment plan as an ‘add-on’.
Instead, what we see is the use of the HPSCI; and the use of embeds within National Security Council staff; by design. The Schiff events of today were always part of a prior planned design.
Only two committees hired Lawfare staff in 2018: Judiciary (Eisen & Berke) and HPSCI (Goldman). This evidences a 2018 plan to use the Judiciary and HPSCI for the impeachment process as designed by the Lawfare contractors. This design is also outlined in the year of public advice from the mother-ship, Lawfare.
The impeachment crew always planned to use the House Intelligence Committee; and they always planned to use activated sleeper cells within the National Security Staff. None of this is organic; none of this current action was contingent upon a Trump phone call.
The whistle-blower approach was always going to be used; the only issue was: ‘how’?
What Pelosi/Schiff et al have assembled is a format for a highly controlled public spectacle prior to a predetermined transfer of evidence to Jerry Nadler (Judicary). With the intent to construct a pantomime for public absorption in mind, the impeachment rules were written for maximum narrative construction. [ex. Lawfare lawyers questioning witnesses]
I’ve been following this cluster-f since PT’s election. I know BS when I smell it, hence I don’t need to taste it. Then a song popped into my head: Burning Down The House by Talking Heads. This is what they’ll accomplish.
Acting in bad faith from start to finish can have that effect.
At this point, I’m with you. Burn it to the ground.
This is the Deep State that Trump campaigned to “take down”. And it’s about to get worse with the release of the IG report followed by the Durham/Barr report. The Deep State is unfathomable.
The American people work hard and know what a buck is worth. We see Democrat politicians wasting millions of OUR dollars on this pathetic hissy fit. Too bad we can’t have that money back.
They are no longer shielding documents on McCabe from public scrutiny which usually means no charge will be brought forward, According to USAFeaturesnews.
I still don’t understand why DOJ is not going after Ciaramella and IGIC Atkinson. Ciaramella committed perjury and Atkinson facilitated it. Schiff and his staff also should be part of the investigation for meeting with Ciaramella prior to the complaint and not disclosing it. Ciaramella is a leaker, not a whistleblower. Barr should direct resources that direction. Ciaramella, Atkinson, Zaid and Schiff are the foundation of the entire Ukraine house of cards. Take them down and it all collapses.
Burr could be doing a lot but no chance since he is crooked as a corkscrew.
Any attempt to counter the illegal actions of the “whistleblower” cabal will get immediately reframed as obstruction, the same model they used to block anti-swamp actions for two years with the Mueller probe. It the Senate was on Trump’s side the house majority could not pull this off. The Senate would just do the investigating and exposing instead of Trump and the impeachment farce would blow up. But the Senate majority is shamefully divided.
Alec they are are all on the same side they are trying to protect themselves from all the corruption over the years
Barr is probably trying to navigate this craziness as well. Who know who else is in on this?
Also, any action taken against Ciaramella will be portrayed by the major newspapers and the major social media and television outlets as a retaliation. Thus, you have a political problem which then turns into a further impeachment problem as it will be portrayed as obstruction of justice or some other law.
These lawfare dbags push crazy legal theories that create lawful behavior into unlawful behavior. If you try and shut it down, you then open yourself up to more unlawful behavior in their minds. All of this is possible because the media is completely in the tank on this and because not one Democrat will stand up and speak out against this craziness.
Glenn beck said last night on his HYDRA show – that the whistleblower’s life is in danger from the DEMS!
His name is on most communication starting Presidential Directive 11 – outlining support for George Soros starting revolutions via cyber and training groups to only SUPPORT at the right moment for overthrow of the current establishment.
will he flip. Adam Ross might
joe…. You know how a loser in a court case can be charged with the court costs? I wish that same consequence was hanging over the heads of Pelosi, Schiff, and the rest. The cost of this “trial” prorated across the Democrats in Congress. Wouldn’t that be sweet…..
DoJ is part of the coverup and delay play to string it out till it quiets down .
I beg to differ — CIAramella is not a whistle blower nor a leaker — he is a rumor monger, with gossip obtained from this reliable source:
It’s even worse than you think. It’s total fraud. There is no actual whistleblower, until they are forced to provide one. It’s all made up BS, hence the name Eric Ciaramella. CIA speaks for itself and ramella in Italian is windbag. Sorry, but these cretinous losers are this pathetic, and their scripts are horrible, and maybe on purpose, but it’s all horse manure.
I expect Ciamella’s name to be brought up frequently in the coming days.
Are the Coup Crew too clever by half?
Weisssman on CNN commented that Schiff needs to approach the hearings “with the end in mind” (i.e. it’s urgent that President Trump must be removed before the 2020 election because he’s such a danger). But what if the hearings are such a dud that at least half of the American people don’t buy it, and zero Republicans in the House support it. The end of the “impeachment inquiry” is met with a big public yawn, instead of any sense of President Trump being the grave threat that the Coup Crew wants to project.
Blotto Nance: “The impeachment process MUST BE COMPELLING, OVERWHELMING AND BIPARTISAN”
Their biggest problem is that the propaganda isn’t working like it was before.
1. People with some intelligence or common sense, paying attention, are smart to their schemes.
2. John Podesta in one of his leaked emails said that “we dumbed America down far too much” and that part of America is immune to their “clever” schemes.
These days everyone, and their grandmother, is able to visit facebook and click on a link to CTH or other resources. Wasn’t that way in the early 2000’s
For ANY propaganda effort to work the message sender MUST have some credibility. Nobody will believe a known liar for example.
All the msm (dnc comms division) is doing at this point is keeping their peeps agitated and on the reservation.
The rest of us normal peeps can not be swayed. Knowing that, the msm doesn’t even bother targeting us with the propaganda. It’s all about their side.
Thinking this through. The msm is 90% (imo) responsible for the polarization in our politics, which over time has polarized our society. When this all dies on the vine what happens next?
Do all the normal people in the country get up the next day as if nothing ever happened? When the other national party acts in sustained (since obama 08) BAD FAITH as if we’re, well, deplorable, what are we supposed to do? Forgive and forget? I think not.
Agreed Sam, and I think the main reason that it isn’t working anymore is that VSG President Donald Trump outed the media early on a FAKE NEWS. Everyone knows that’s true, and they aren’t buying they’re crap anymore (or they’re so in bed with the devil nothing will convince them).
I think if I’m Barr, I work hard to find Weissman guilty of a law, but I’m not Barr. WEissman is one of the most dangerous kinds of people this country has to deal with. It would be wonderful if someone could make an example of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney Powell is. Just watch. It takes a little while.
It doesn’t matter if the Republicans stay united. It matters that the Democrats not lose more defectors. At least not to impeach the President. As long as Pelosi can strong arm enough Democrats to vote her way, she can impeach our President. And make no mistake, that has been her goal all along.
It would look a lot better to America if she could garner Republican support. Dem propaganda has already lied about Amash being Republican. And it would make it a lot easier for the Senate Decepticons to convict if House Republicans joined in impeaching.
We need these bozos to keep falling on their faces. Maybe that can help us gain America’s full support and win over enough defectors to stop Pelosi. Otherwise, she is impeaching the President.
can Schiff arrest? impeach? withdraw? Mr Sonderland …..
that would be my play if he could… it would start the screaming of COVER UP COVER UP we need mulvaney now! and the RELINQUISHMENT OF the consumer finance protection agency thing….
LikeLike
When they hire lawyers are those lawyers paid for with tax payer monies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance says Pro Bono.
They are being paid.
Just not by the US taxpayers. By Xi through Brookings to Lawfare. Foreign interference in domestic affairs, anyone?
Yes BUT we are paying for Congress and all their staffs to do nothing else 24/7 aside from impeachment BS. This is way past “let the chips fall where they may”. Time to pull the rug on this scam – enough!
Or Soros.
I figured as much. Does anyone know the details of how that works ? Does the money need to be approved in some way or is there an unlimited bullshit fund ?
We are being told on Facebook that Piglosi took the money needed out of Social Security funds. Surely she isn’t that stupid (that is a snide remark).
Lawfare makes a crap load of profit off impeachment. They’re most likely pitching increased staffing ahead of the trial. No sane person believes the Dems are going to walk back from the ledge. If they do, great, but they’d impeach Trump for the crime of listening to Christmas music before Thanksgiving and claim it’s a high crime. It’s irrelevant what the hearings produce.
Lawfare is going to maximize profit in the event things do collapse, and show up at the Senate with an army of lawyers for when this thing goes to trial. They’re sleezebags, so bet on Lawfare maximizing their profits as a key motivation.
It’s not like they give a shit about actual evidence or those pesky things known as “due process” and “law”.
Btw, before somebody yells “pro bono” at me, I’m gonna “pro bono my ass”. The paybacks and profits will be MASSIVE.
not with Trumps executive order of corruption – we will ironically be able to pay off social programs that kill the dems chance of buying votes..
strategy u have to ADMIRE a BUILDER – all columns set for detonation prior to the first shot.
Exactly the same as any big law firm with a deep pockets client: maximize the billable hours – get as many attorneys, researchers, support staff as the client is willing to bankroll. The money is just as green coming from Brookings or Soros NGOs or where ever.
Not one of these lawyers is working “pro bono.” They’re all getting paid. The Mueller investigation alone paid their kids private school and college and grad school.
When this mess implodes either in the Senate, or if we’re lucky before they vote to impeach, I’m looking forward to Trump announcing that he is going to open an investigation into the origins of the House of Representatives’ fake “impeachment”, their phony “whistleblower”, collusion by Government Party bureaucrats to commit fraud, and sedition by Adam Schiff and the Lawfare team.
Yes. Investigate the impeachment!
I think Trump should start talking about this once the DOJ IG report comes out and we find out if there are going to be criminal prosecutions. If there are, Trump should immediately pivot to the impeachment coup attempt. Let Durham go put Brennan, Comey, et al in prison, and hire another prosecutor to investigate how the fake impeachment was launched STARTING WITH the fraudulent IC IG complaint. Who wrote it. Who submitted it. Who changed the rules to allow it. etc etc.
Take them out.
It should be noted, so I will, that the impeachment coup and the Russia-hoax coup involve quite a few of the same people…making it a rather simple task for AG Barr to expand Durham’s probe to include the ONGOING coup efforts involving the same players. Ciaramella is in Mueller’s report. Obviously Schiff. Less obviously, IC IG Atkinson. I’m not familiar enough with Lawfare, but assume due to their role with Schiff that they were deeply involved in building the Russia-hoax narrative. Won’t surprise me at all to learn that the punks at FusionGPS are involved. etc etc.
Roll them all up.
The Dems last gasp for air… with Pelosi’s son implicated in the Ukraine scandal as well as Biden’s and Kerry’s… and with Schifty’s sketchy connections to a number of disgusting people… and all of them up for re-election in about a year, they’re throwing everything they’ve got at it. They’re drowning in their own scandals. And Trump knows all their dirt. He just doesn’t play like our previous Presidents did. He’s will to go to the mat on our behalf. With that said, I’ll keep in mind their endless use of lawyers at our expense. Pro Bono my A**. It’s all about favors in DC.
I never thought in a million years that our politicians were so dirty and so disgusting.
Spit.
Spit.
Spit.
May the fleas of a thousand camels…
“Infest their armpits” 🐪🐫
Armpits? Perhaps while they’re on TV. The rest of the time, go for the crotch!
“…what we see is the use of the HPSCI; and the use of embeds within National Security Council staff; by design. The Schiff events of today were always part of a prior planned design.”
Yes, but the “Mothership” may not be Lawfare. It could be the CIA. Brennan would have had to have known and approved of the transfer of CIA operatives into the National Security Council and into various other sensitive positions at the Whitehouse. Just like Stephan Halper and Joseph Mifsud, they would have been tasked with planting false information, with “dirtying up” the targets.
A prime suspect, to my mind, would be Vindman, who attempted to make extensive changes to the official transcript of the July 25 phone-call. I’m sure there were others. All they would have had to have done was start false rumors. It’s no wonder so many “witnesses” know only about hearsay.
Anyway, this has all the hallmarks of a CIA operation, with Lawfare brought in to figure out how to exploit any openings. Somewhere there must be communications between Lawfare, Schiff, Brennan or their intermediaries. Hopefully, someone is looking for it.
This portion has been confirmed.
“CIA. Brennan would have had to have known and approved of the transfer of CIA operatives into the National Security Council “”
Peter Strzok and Eric Ciaramella were hand picked by Brennan. Peter Strzok is a CIA station chief and Eric Ciaramella a counter-operations agent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
counter-operations should be counterintelligence
Speaking of that, I have wondered why the phrase Schumer used is ‘six ways from Sunday’. And I think I have a reason. Look at how often they fail!
They have to come at you so many ways just to have a chance of succeeding.
It would explain a lot, this attack being run by the IC. How can no Democrats have any political acumen? They are politicians after all. And they all won their seats.
And how can so many lawyers be so incompetent in making false allegations stick?
But truly, how can you separate them? That is the lawyers from the organizations they move in and out of? They are all activists in the Democrat machine. IC, Lawfare, State, NSC, DOJ, FBI, Senators, Representatives, journalists, even the Uniparty and Never-Trumpers, all part of the Democrat machine.
Lawfare are hired guns, working at the tactical and operational levels. Vindman is also at the operational level. He’s taking orders. At the most senior levels, where the strategy is designed and approved, it’s Brennan running the show. Question is, who does Brennan answer to…?
LikeLike
This. I’ve been posting since this first came out, and we learned that the complaint originated with the IC IG, that the CIA was officially on its second “regime change” operation to overthrow the Trump presidency.
Nobody even questions that this all originated out of the IC even though damn near every singled phony-ass witness is a State Department employee.
Military tribunals.
Like little Greta said
HOW DARE YOU!
.
And, Epstein didn’t kill himself
Epstein is not dead. The CIA relies heavily on informants and beards. As well as their compensation, there is also an understanding that no harm will come to them. These people are integral; the CIA cannot have anything happen to them.
Just ’cause he’s not dead doesn’t mean he killed himself.
The Lawfare group had this Ukraine impeachment garbage planned out from the beginning. Embeds within the National Security Council pushed Trump into having the July call. They expended a tremendous amount of political capital and burned a number of their embedded agents with the expectation that Trump would claim executive privilege over the call. Their “witnesses” lined up to say how shocked they were by the call. The plan was to pound the table screaming, “What is Trump hiding???”
But Trump released the transcript.
Now all the “witnesses” look silly. Unfortunately for them, the whole cabal burned too many assets and there’s no time to cook up something else. The public faces are just the ones willing to go on the stand – there’s whole corrupt support networks behind Taylor, Vindman, etc that are now compromised. So Lawfare went with what they had and it’s crashing down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance and YOU got it CORRECT.
Now, you receive some fish.
Of all the attributes I love about our President, his unpredictability in dealing with these criminals is one of my favorites. He wrecks their schemes without breaking his stride.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Leverage.
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/14/nancy-pelosi-usmca-trade-deal-imminent-070909?cid=apn
A lot of coup-plotters and ancillary scumbags will no doubt escape prosecution, but it will be in trade of President Trump’s MAGAgenda and 4 more years in office.
I think the trade-off between the MAGA agenda and letting the “coup-plotters” avoid prison time has been evident from the beginning of President Trump’s term in office. It’s a matter of priorities. While putting the criminals behind bars would feel good to many deplorables, it’s way more important to get MAGA reforms nailed down for the much longer term benefit of the country.
Elements like USMCA as one example will make a difference long after PT’s 8 years are over. Add up all the potential outcomes and this strategy makes a lot of sense.
While putting the criminals behind bars would feel good to many deplorables, it’s way more important to get MAGA reforms nailed down for the much longer term benefit of the country.
—
Horseshit. Severe prison terms and million dollar fines are required for (1) justice to be served, (2) rule of law to be upheld, (3) punish the SOB’s, (4) serve as deterrents to the rest of the animals left in the swamp.
No prison and no fines = no punishment = no deterrent = sure as horseshit they’ll do it all over again. And maybe succeed by learning from their mistakes.
Good question?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where in the Constitution does it say “overreach of power”?
The Supreme Court is a co-equal branch and its past attitude has been that the other co-equal branches should regulate their own behaviours without constantly running to the Court for supervision.
Desperation or Strategy?
BOTH!
We are winning thanks to Team Trump relentlessly fighting back.
Yesterday was very weak like everything they do. They’re not used to this fightback and amount of knowledge.
Kittytrump84, sadly yes.
What kind of damage would happen, if even temporary, if the President were to veto that Ex-Im bill?
Does this bill have to go to the Senate too? Is it then subject to their reconciliation process before going to the President for signature?
The Optic of the people who imposed this hearing, leaving it to others to dig up with the dirt, does not SIT WELL wit the American people. Americans do not like Lawyers of any kind.
2nd, The damage was done yesterday, they did not produce a crime, in fact Biden got the worst of it….if they do not produce and actual crime that someone has the real goods on… its over.. the American public won’t stand for it. We all have Friends, Family, children and Parents. Americans then will have to come to terms wit the Fact, as to what they see here….Trying to find a Crime as they go, is not how they want a family member treated if something should happen to them. The Clock is running… And they are at 10 minutes to 12 with no time outs left
They are desperate. It doesn’t matter if it’s by design. The attempt to impeach Trump is ultimately about optics at this point. The internal polling is probably showing that Trump’s approval rating is probably higher than what the media is showing (or that the Dems are hated by more people than is being shown, or both). The only way to successfully impeach Trump is to character assassinate him.
They tried to do this during the election…and failed.
They tried to do this during the run-up to the Mueller hearings….and failed.
And they tried to do it now again with this crap with Zelensky….and it’s failing…..AGAIN.
Whether people like Trump or not…People HATE and DISTRUST the federal government even more. This is why they’re tripping and falling on their faces. And Trump pressing to investigate corruption in Ukraine is probably making a lot of people nervous in Washington right now.
This may have all been planned….but their actions are based on falsehoods, and all it takes are a few good men to push back against it. You stand up to the bullies, and the bullies retreat like the cowards they are. Schiff and Pelosi and the others though…they’re not just bullies, they’ve become rabid animals ever since they lost their influence and control over the Executive Branch (fundamentally they have, even with backstabbers in there). There’s no longer a way to shield their shady dealings from scrutiny and sunlight. They’re panicking…and they’re making mistakes.
McConnell telling Trump that he can’t get out of having impeachment hearings at this point isn’t scaring me…McConnell is like a cornered animal that’s trying to tell the very large and angry predator that it better not try to eat him…yeah I have a feeling that isn’t going to go over so well when it’s over several million ***sed off animal that back you into a corner with nowhere to run.
The larger DNC donors, like billionaire Tom Steyer, are behind the impeachment pressure being put on Pelosi and Schiff. Impeachment and Trump’s scalp is the return on their investment they are definitely demanding.
President Trump stopped the graft and gravy train they were living off and they hate him as a result. Stay steady and keep the faith Patriots, don’t foolishly place hope in false Gods (like Barr and Q), instead turn out in huge numbers and re-elect P45.
Donald Trump is our only real hope.
Sundance just tweeted that POTUS left a ‘very animated meeting with Barr at the WH’ and walked to the chopper without his usual presser–a whole lot of people think something is up–please PRAY for our VSGPOTUS!
LikeLike
Why?
Doesn’t sound like it would be “animated” if things were going Trump’s way.
That said… the source???
Trump is usually animated. I wouldn’t read a whole lot into it.
That sounds good.
President Trump KNOWS about the peeping press on the lawn. Why do you think the Oval Office curtains were left open? He WANTED Barr to be seen talking with him.
These Lawfare goons firmly believe their endless, all-too-clever scheming is not readily detectable by anyone of ordinary intellect and common sense, and that by employing their trickery they can distort and deflect reality. It doesn’t work. It is all noise and sturm und drang which will end badly. Grab your popcorn and watch for Pelosi’s run for the exit at the right opportunity.
Did y’all see the massive fundraising numbers from yesterday per Brad Parscale? The 100K new volunteers for MAGA? I know I donated. Twice. I’m thinking a several million Deplorables can let the Washington Lawfare Geek Squad and Coup Cotillion know what we think of them. Because they’ve spent several years letting us know what they think of US.
Christine Blasey Ford approach…part two, only this same angle is being used for impeachment.
One witness (aka-Leaker) goes down, there are 6 more waiting in the wings to be deployed at any given moment depending on the need for the narrative.
All the lawyers were lined up for her too after the Kavanaugh nomination.
CNN democrat whores even said that it was a “real problem” that neither one of the witnesses ever spoke to Trump.
Ya think ? …………. LOLOL.
I’m not the least bit afraid of, nor impressed by, anyone at Lawfare. Their legal advice has been deplorable. They’ve made millions by telling gullible politicians whatever they want to hear, but that’s the sum and total of it.
Dimms suck…so California false flag again…SAD!
Crazy thing is there are not 51 Senators who REJECT THE COUP!
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/11/14/the-schiff-has-hit-the-fan/
Why so many Jewish lawyers trying to impeach the best Israel backing President ever ?
LikeLike
Because they are all died in the wool marxists and moralist-globalists. Their omnipotent wet dreams — we can save the world! Who can understand it? Completely, totally against their best interests — if they only had a brain.
The real answer is that they’re JINOs, people not imbued with an authentic spirit of Judaism. If they had such spirit they would stand in solidarity with the values intrinsic to the oft-cited Judeo-Christian tradition at the heart of the American experience. The values PT has so often alluded to as his guideposts.
The self-alienation apparent among such individuals leads to the seeming contradictory set of facts you’ve outlined. You might say they are conducting themselves in a manner we could call “evil”, in any case at the very least they’re well along the path to that deteriorated state of being.
They’re only “Jewish” as a “race”, not a religion. Huge difference. Being “Jewish” as a “race” gets you victim status without any of the moral hangups.
To quote Mark Levin…
“That’s right. I said it.”
I would suggest that the answer to your question is: both. It was planned for a long time, schemed over and plotted over, but did not go off the way they had hoped (PDJT released the call transcript immediately), and they have been scrambling ever since. No collusion (drat!), no obstruction (double drat!) no quid pro quo (aw fubldimit!) so they just proceed, completely pissing off anyone who has the least sense of fair play and love of America. It’s not supposed to work this way, and EVERYONE knows it, but they just charge ahead, unable to stop themselves.
they need the Grand Jury testimony to try to stop 45 reelection…
most likely some more Non disclosure agreements…all about trying to pull women support…
SICK!
Supreme Court needs to shut down tax release or Deep State will have destroyed Presidency!!
All the lawyers in the world can’t save this farce.
True. I am one, and would not even try.
The Democrats’ problem is not that they don’t have enough lawyers…
Welp, when the guys you got now are declaring, “Hearsay evidence, best evidence”, on live TV, you probably should start looking around for savvier on-air personalities.
Pubs should start, “We won’t send you to the Gulag for what your neighbor whispered to the authorities”, campaign ads with a 30 second clip of that doofus’s remark.
So does that make them Quid Pro Bono lawyers?
Not to mention Schiff hiring ex-NSC staffers Abigail Grace (Feb 19) and Sean Misko (AUG!! 19). Preplanned.
The pLawfare grou is an organization funded by China . They of course enjoy their own proxy like Fusion GPS does. Someone to pass the money through.
When has it become legal for a foreign agent or government to buy lawyers or agents to influence american politics or impeachment?
Why is it acceptable for the DOJ to stand by and do nothing?
Why is the American Press able to pretend the Lawfare group is like any other law firm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t this just to get their friends in on the gravy train?
One word: FUTILE.
What if the following was to replace what I believe is the illegal actions of the Lawfare Group in the same way a FISA warrant was granted on Carter Page, to in part cover-up previous illegal spying?
Ex-Im Bank, is provision where the Hse will give the Office of General Counsel to have the authority to take on pro bono lawyers to assist with the impeachment inquiry.
Pelosi is not happy.
Existing 2020 Democrat candidates are not talking about ‘impeachment’ and she needs them to get on the wagon. The Democrat field isn’t listening to Nancy’s advice because they need to stand on their own merits, but none of them will survive…
The REAL candidate has yet to declare and when they do, ‘impeachment’ will be a major theme for them… Democrats are desperate to remove President Trump from office. At this point, anything goes…
I have found Lawfare to be extremely unimpressive. Bringing on more of these clowns is a plus for the president.
Not to demean those special people with disabilities.
I have to wonder?…. What kind of f****g retards do we employ as ambassadors of our government.
Seriously, just looking at these people and their absolute stupidity and moral bankruptcy….
Idiot savant sans savant.
F*ing amazing.
I would strongly encourage the GOP to start asking each witness what their job is within the Intelligence Community. In case everyone has forgotten, the whole mess got started due to a fake whistleblower complaint that originated with the IC IG. How is it that a complaint can originate from the IC IG but zero witnesses seem to be coming from the IC? That in and of itself stinks of fraud.
A great way to bring it up with Yovanovitch would be when asking why she was spying on conservative media personalities…what Media Matters calls “a pro-Trump disinformation campaign” – basically if you support Trump you should be monitored by the State Dept as a threat? Yeah, I’d spend a fair amount of time asking her about that.
Like most regime change operations, this one has the CIA’s fingerprints all over it. And it involves government people using government resources to keep tabs on their political enemies.
Definitely spend some time on that. It’ll make the criminal referrals later on read better.
Sigh…. this isn’t going to stop.
Not until some people are frog marched off to prison. That is what it will take to start getting people’s attention, as well as the Democrats’ attention. High profile convictions. Including members of Congress, lying perjurers like the two degenerates that testified yesterday, and folks like Comey, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, etc.
Short of that, there is literally NO incentive for Democrats to stop. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Why stop? They aren’t spending their own money on these hoaxes. They’re spending taxpayer dollars doing it. And as long as they keep their jobs and their graft, and spend taxpayer money to maintain it, they will keep doing it.
This isn’t hard. People have to go to prison.
Have you ever known someone to seek new legal counsel because they were happy with their current representation? Didn’t think so. They are in trouble.
The whistleblower thing may have been preplanned, but as a backup in case the Mueller inquisition failed to do what they intended it to do. And fail it did.
Considering how this bleep show is going for the dimms, I wonder what the next hoax will be?
Adding more lawyers doesn’t simplify things, but it does mean more lawyers are wetting their beaks. That’s the important thing.
With taxpayer money.
That should be investigated, too.
In fact, at this point, just remove Jordan, Nunes, Trump, Ratcliffe and a few others and burn DC to the ground with the rest in it as far as I’m concerned. Start over.
Ha ha ha ha… more quid pro quo bono lawyers.. keep it up you twats, just keep going, all you are doing is showing how utterly idiotic this whole thing is. I love the smell of panic in Pelosi and Shifty’s pants.
Should I expect more witness leading tomorrow?
While they’re definitely desperate this is strategy. I’d expect to see roll out after roll out of various strategies, plots, sub plots and actors. They’ve had over 3 years to plan this and unlimited resources.
I’m not surprised at all they’re dragging this out through the holidays. Reminds me of Obamacare. I wonder what 1AM Christmas Eve surprise they’ll have this time
