Details of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution – Rules for Open HPSCI Hearing(s), Lawfare Staff Questioning, and Transfer to Nadler…

Slick moves by Pelosi and Schiff’s Lawfare team. Today the contracted legal staff within House Intelligence Committee have produced a House “Impeachment Inquiry” resolution to be voted on tomorrow. The resolution (full pdf below) contains the rules constructed by Shiff’s Lawfare staff, for public HPSCI hearings.
The House impeachment resolution blocks President Trump’s lawyers from participating in the House process until the hand-off to the Judiciary Committee for article assembly.
Within the House resolution is a process to transfer the evidence from the three investigative committee chairs: Schiff, Engel and Maloney, to Jerry Nadler at Judiciary. [The process within Judicary will be assembling the ‘articles of impeachment’.]
What Pelosi/Schiff et al have assembled is a format for a highly controlled public spectacle prior to a predetermined transfer of evidence to Jerry Nadler (Judicary). With the intent to construct a pantomime for public absorption in mind, the rules are written for maximum narrative construction. [ex. Lawfare lawyers will question witnesses]
The rules within the resolution outline the guidance for at least one public hearing from the HPSCI prior to transfer to Judiciary. The Oversight Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee and Intelligence Committee are assembling publicly under the House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) for that/those public hearing(s).
Key points from rules:
- The Executive Branch will not be permitted to participate in the open HPSCI hearing.
- President Trump lawyers will not be permitted to question witnesses in the open HPSCI hearing.
- Ranking member of HPSCI (Nunes) may have subpoena power subject to pre-approval by Chairman Adam Schiff. Requests must be made in writing. Chair is not mandated to approve.
- Ranking member of HPSCI (Nunes) may have ability to request witnesses subject to pre-approval by Chairman Adam Schiff. Requests must be made in writing. Chair is not mandated to approve.
- Schiff (Chairman) and Nunes (Ranking member) will each have 90 minutes (aggregate) to question any witness brought before the committee. All other committee members will have 5 minutes each, per witness. [Remember this is a member assembly of 3 committees]
- The Chairman can allow contracted legal staff (Lawfare) to question witnesses, as part of his 90-minutes of available questioning.
- The Chair is authorized, though not required, to make depositions public.
- Upon completion of the hearing(s), the HPSCI chairman shall write a **report to the Judiciary (Nadler) with instructions of findings. The chair may include dissent from the minority opinion therein.
[**Note: IMHO this report has already been written. That was the purpose for the basement hearings. All of this public testimony is for public consumption to support the premise of a constitutional impeachment proceedings. It’s a farce.]
- The resolution then provides a process for the HPSCI report to transfer all of the assembled tri-committee material to the House Judiciary Committee where Jerry Nadler will take over.
The next part of the resolution is the House approving of the transfer process, and setting up rules for the Judiciary Committee phase. The Judiciary Committee (HJC) then shifts to official Impeachment Hearings, prior to articles of impeachment being assembled.
- The HJC Ranking member (Doug Collins) shall have subpoena power subject to approval by the HJC Chair, Jerry Nadler.
- The HJC ranking member shall have the ability to request witness testimony, subject to approval by the HJC Chair, Jerry Nadler.
- The HJC will allow participation by President Trump’s counsel.
Within the rules, the existence of judicial enforcement authority -punishment for refusing to provide documents and witnesses by subpoena- is assumed. Based on the construction of this resolution, and with Judge Howell’s court decision still standing, this presumption by the House appears structurally solid.
Here’s the full pdf of the rules:
.
“The resolution provides rules for the format of open hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, including staff-led questioning of witnesses, and it authorizes the public release of deposition transcripts.
“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election. Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.” (LINK)
Lawfare lawyers Barry Berke and Norm Eisen, leading participants in the construction of the impeachment rules, October 29, 2019, entering the SCIF with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler
Note: Rep. Carolyn Maloney, has replaced Elijah Cummings as the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
If Republicans get to call a witness, I’d call Ed Buck. Ask him if he’d heard about any impeachment planning during any of the many times Adam Schiff was at Ed’s house, before or after the young black male prostitutes were found dead there.
Sure it’s a stunt. Not unlike one they’d pull. And it’s a way to get that story back in the news since the MSM dropped it like a hot potato.
And they’d know we’re finally starting to play hardball.
Which is why Schiff has to approve all witnesses. They don’t want their dirty laundry exposed. Just President Trump’s.
GOP-e playing hardball…I would love to see that happen but frankly, I don’t see it in my lifetime! President Trump – yes…but then he actually wants to win, as opposed to the vast majority of the GOP, who seem very, very content to play the role of the Washington Generals against the Democrats as the Harlem Globetrotters!
I’d call John Brennan, James Clapper, and Barack Onama himself and start asking serious questions.
Didn’t the Senate agree, when trying Clinton, to not call witnesses?
review Lawfare for FARA violations – spy on them and then indict…. role the indictment for FARA into a RICO case… showing a Global subversion of sovereignty in multiple countries…
military Tribunal and allow representatives of other country’s military to attend. Purge these people publically – trial and execution.. and return EVERY SOCIALIST IDEAL TO THE STUPID YOUTH (ween them off the propaganda and save our youth) – paid for by the FOREIGN AID STOPPED. and return this country to Order.
You are witnessing in real-time, corrupt Democrat Lawyers/Judges and Democrat Politician Lawyers attempting to bring our Republic to its knees…..Remember, virtually all of the exposed corrupt and criminal activity at the FBI/DOJ and other Bureaucracies has been willfully committed by Lawyers….Bill Barr do your Job!!! Enough of the talk…Action is needed now!!
And a DO-Nothing GOPe
It’s there in the first paragraph! The Resolution: …..investigation into WHETHER sufficient grounds EXIST………..to impeach……………, and other purposes.
UNCONSTITUTIONAL at its base, put in writing and published. An investigation in search of a crime for sure. But it goes even more blatantly against the rights of all under out Constitution. It’s an investigation in search of anything, about anybody (Trump supporters) which can result in anyone being punished without legal process or authority. The definition of a lynching.
GOP needs a really good Constitutional team of lawyers RIGHT NOW.
It is sickening. By what authority can Schifft demand to approve witnesses called by the Republicans? Surely something can be done about that. Unbelievable this charade and all we the people can do is talk, talk, talk.
You talk like you don’t realize that the only thing that matters in a post-Christian, multicultural society is the exercise of power. There is no law that means anything. There is no vote that means anything.
In any non-homogenous society (read: multicultural) politics simply becomes a power-play. In a post-Christian society, that power play becomes the absolute expression of “Do as thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.”
Our country has steadily chopped down all the trees of law that would shelter us, and we have invited in the hordes that would see us destroyed. Now the winds of change and of power will blow, and there will be nothing to stop them or slow them down.
In the Bible, when God punishes Israel for their breach of his Covenant and their lack of faithfulness, he always does so with an invasion, and the invasion always starts out small. Yet the Hebrews always lose, and are destroyed and driven out of their land until the remnant returns to the straight and narrow and follows the Covenant again.
There is no solution. There is “nothing to be done about that.” It is too late. The nation must convert back to Christianity, true Christianity, and it must become a whole nation again, recognizing who is a member of the nation and who is not. Until that happens, all is for naught.
We are going to take our medicine as administered by God, and hopefully we’ll learn our lesson. We may get a better country out of it, or maybe a worse one, but the old U.S.A, the one you grew up in, is over and gone and shall never return.
The authority of being a House Chairman backed by the Speaker of the House. Inside the House, they can do anything they want – no Courts have jurisdiction there. Now whether anybody respects what they do or pays attention to it outside the House, now that is the question.
It would if it wanted to win but GOPe is on the side of the Uniparty. GOPe is in as much jeopardy as the Dems if Trump drains the swamp
The flip side of that is it puts the House on record as endorsing a fishing expedition.
They have to pretend that there is no basis in criminal law to ask Ukraine to clear up the Biden thing.
And they are professionals at the willful ignorance thing.
exactly OBAMA AUTHORIZED COUNTERILLENGIENCE INVESTIGATION continued.
Tribunal.
Pelosi thinks this farce will move public opinion to favor impeachment. It won’t. Any polls showing movement will be media polls trying to move opinion. Might as well get it over to the senate and see what Weird Willard and Sassehole do with it, whether they’ll kill the Republican Party or not.
Look at how many folks believe Kavanaugh is a would-be rapist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not nearly as many as thought so BEFORE the televised hearing, which is why the Ds were so desperate to not allow that to happen!
And this “impeachment” drama is the same scenario. They can selectively leak, they can have their allies in the MSM breathlessly announce “another senior official” is expressing “concerns” to the committee…but if they actually have to allow open hearings and give the President’s lawyers the ability to question witnesses, the whole charade will crash and burn and they know it!
And they are running out of time and that is why they are panicking! I don’t think anyone who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 is LESS inclined to support him because of their efforts and I suspect there are a fair number of voters who supported Hillary or went 3rd Party who are now firmly in the President’s corner. All they are doing now is playing to their base, who will believe anything they hear from Rachel Maddow or Chris Cuomo…but they do not have a candidate that can beat Donald Trump and they know it – and SO DO WE!!
Live by the Rule of Personal Destruction. Treat your adversary as inhuman, deserving zero respect or compassion. Identify the target, immobilize them, make your attack personal, and polarize public opinion about them; demonize them until they are deemed evil.
The age of Alinsky was inaugurated on January 21, 1993. Like all political movements, it has a finite lifespan.
That would not just kill the Republican Party, it would kill the republic, which is exactly what they want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t realise that killing the republic will start CW2.0 and will be a veritable liberal genocide. There won’t be a liberal left in flyover country and the coasts will be starved out in due time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec 2. For the purpose of continuing the investigation described in the first section of this resolution, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is authorized to conduct proceedings…
Sec 4. The House authorizes the Committee on the Judiciary to conduct proceedings relating to the impeachment inquiry referenced in the first section of this resolution…
Sec 1. Resolved, That the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committees on Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means, are directed to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America.
Where is the authorization for these Committees to conduct investigations described in Section 1?
There is no authorization for the Committees on Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means to conduct an investigation. Yet Section 3 of this Resolution authorizes these Committees to transfer investigative materials to the Committee on the Judiciary.
There is no authorization for the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to conduct an investigation, yet this Resolution authorizes the Committee to “conduct proceedings” to facilitate an existing unauthorized investigation.
There is no authorization for the Committee on the Judiciary to conduct an investigation, yet this Resolution authorizes the Committee to “conduct proceedings relating to” an existing unauthorized investigation.
This Resolution authorizes proceedings for an existing investigation which has never been authorized.
What we have is a Constitutional crisis. The Supremes have to step in or this will occur over and over.
Nan could have written the rules so that only she got to vote on impeachment.
There IS something such as the Spirit of the Law and equal representation.
TL Howard, but we have a rogue person on the Supreme Court that hates Trump.
Yeah, but God has a sense of humor… I’m kind of wondering if this does go to the SC, will that be the time of RBG’s departure(?).
Trump is ignoring the house and letting them grab enough rope to hang themselves when the time is right. Another red ball is about to be thrown to the puppies, they will chase it, Trump is elsewhere doing important work for the American people
This girl should be Maloney’s vice chair.
and CLASSY, too!
I bet Peter Stzrok would go on a date with her after Lisa Page dumped him. Betting he’s pretty desperate right about now.
If Wm Barr would declare the Russian Hoax what it is, a hoax, then it should throw the thing out because any accusation of collusion would be based on a hoax. Of course there’s the whistleblower to deal with…..
I watched about as much of this UNI-Party comedy as I can take…
Wow civilian lawyers not elected by the electorate have access to fake witnesses but the accused is not allowed to participate in his own show trial. This cannot be legal, at best they are violating Presidents civil right to due process.
Well, this isn’t a trial. It isn’t even impeachment. It’s a series of hearings that have no ramifications other than creating tingly feelings up journalists’ legs and pacifying the TDS base.
I give up on this House scam. Its not worth the aggravation to read TCTH commentary on what the Dems are doing in the House.
I am beyond frustrated with the entire story H&H. I am very frustrated with everything via twitter including vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with stars. Wasn’t he the man who left the administration to be popular? Then the next tweet is about impeachment. I take this serious and want to help but am not an important person, but feel good people who are important, who can help, are just blowing their chance to do so. Pelosi and the msm need to be shut down. This has become entertainment for the angry left. Sad part is they are getting away with burning the rule of law.
Are you kidding?? TCTH commentary is what keeps me sane! Seriously, y’all are AWESOME!! Smart, knowledgeable, funny, we’ve got it all!
Exactly my feeling. Nice to know that I am not the only one here.
My remark is in response to H%H, not to Wilderness!
The House Democrats could, if they have the votes, simply write up articles of impeachment (the functional equivalent of an indictment) and vote to impeach. They don’t need to hold any hearings or call any witnesses at all.
Proving their case in the Senate would, of course, be a horse of a different color.
I’m avoiding getting too distracted by whatever day-to-day circus may be going on in the House (although Sundance’s commentary is excellent). My focus is on Barr/Durham and, to a lesser extent, Horowitz.
Anyone else noticed that the media managed to doxx the dog in the Al-Baghdadi raid, but still haven’t been able to ID the “whistleblower” given months and only a handful of realistic suspects?
I suspect there is no “whistleblower”, it is yet another Schiff fabrication.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Levin on local radio now (1210 WPHT) reading and dissecting the Resolution and today’s witness etc etc and is killing it!
The irony is over the top.
Trump is tricking them into massively funding Ukraine, but not to their secret companies within it.. That money will be the real payment for ending corruption..
see how quid pro quo is done reversely? =]
why did Rep Meadows say the NSC Vindlear guy (whatever his name is) was in contact with the Former President of Ukraine? (porchenko)
Dont we love how Flynn mapped out the spy network via Adam Lovinger? Follow the money?
These people are NOTHING ORIGINAL.
This is not a step forward.The Democrats are running on a treadmill hoping to conjure up enough white noise to drown out the coming thunder of Horowitz, Durham and Barr.
If House Democrats impeach the President, neither Roberts alone nor the full Supreme Court will tell the Senate it cannot hold a trial.
If the Senate refuses to hold a trial and/or renders a judgment of acquittal on the impeachment articles alone, neither Roberts alone nor the full Supreme Court will order the Senate to hold a trial.
If there IS a trial, neither Roberts nor the full Supreme Court will order judgment of acquittal as a matter of law at the close of the House’s case, or at the close of all the evidence.
If the Senate votes to acquit (fails to get a 2/3 vote to convict), neither Roberts nor the full Supreme Court will rule for the House as a matter of law and order the President removed.
If the Senate votes by 2/3 to remove, neither Roberts nor the full Supreme Court will overrule the Senate’s decision.
Correct. But you left out the part about the left staging riots if the Senate acquits, not to mention those which will precede and accompany the Senate’s actions.
“What Governs the Conduct of the Senate Trial?”
“Regardless of how it begins or ends, the trial itself is governed by standing Senate rules, last modified in 1986. They are largely based on precedents set in the Andrew Johnson trial. The basic idea is that articles of impeachment are presented to the Senate by House impeachment managers, and are then disputed by counsel for the president, with senators observing but not becoming directly involved (other than by written questions submitted to one or both of the parties).
Witnesses are called and cross-examined according to protocols and timelines adopted by the Senate just before the trial begins on a majority vote.”
Say again: “Witnesses are called and cross-examined”
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/10/trumps-potential-senate-impeachment-trial-what-we-know.html
It would be a National Trial of every politician / deep state operative associated with the conspiracy to rig / overturn the 2016 election.
“”Everything will be relevant in the Senate trial, and everyone, no exceptions, should be subpoenaed and interrogated under oath. That means Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Comey, Peter Strzok, and the entire gang behind the coup.
That includes Strzok, his girlfriend Lisa Page, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, and whatever Deep State apparatchiks lied to the FISA judge to enable a spying operation on the Trump campaign and transition team — a crime without precedent and one that massively outweighs anything that could credibly be alleged against President Trump.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old news and irrelevant now….
After reading all the comments I keep thinking to myself, we have seen this play before. It all appears doom and gloom and then surprise, something happens for the good guys. The last 3 years have been a roller coaster ride and President Trump is still standing tall and showing zero signs of worry. I’ll wait and let this play out, just like the prior situations and trust that our President has this handled. May God bless our country and our president.
KAG.
I think that is the wrong attitude. Be proactive. Start calling democrats in your area (if you don’t have any dems, call dems in other areas). Threaten them that you would campaign against them if they participate.
We need a 10 million person march on DC.
This won’t be successful
People are going to jail and be removed from their posts……..by force!
Lawsuit time. The House has overstepped.
First witnesses to call are Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats doing the same thing to President Trump that BLM does to white cops, it’s the Crump method of corrupt justice. Make up a fake crime, release “ebidence” (♦️ebidence is fake evidence) to the public knowing that the real evidence won’t come out for months or until the trial. Use those months to get all their lies out with the help of the fake news media. Get the SEIU/Soros to fund the riots and marches.
Writing my Rep Congressman tonight…something along the lines of:
‘This resolution is based on the fact that an initial vote was take to begin these proceedings in the first place. Demand a record of the initial vote that started it all.’
Am I understanding this correctly…..any input would be appreciated.
The Resolution directs Cmtes to continue unauthorized investigations.
The Resolution authorizes Cmtes to “conduct proceedings” relating to unauthorized investigations.
Here’s some good news Treepers. Nixon impeachment: (A two-bit breaking and entering of a democrat campaign office which Nixon probably had no idea was happening, which could have gained him squat. He won the election in a landslide). Media was 100% against Nixon. What happened? Media won. Nixon was gone.
Bubba Clinton: He actually committed serious sexual abuse crimes against women. Media was 100% for Clinton. What happened? Media won. Clinton not only stayed, his approval ratings went UP.
President Donald J. Trump. He did nothing but make America Great Again. Media is, and has been ever since he won the GOP nomination, 100% 24/7 against Trump. What’s happened so far? President Trump is gaining in approval (media won’t admit it). It’s the darkest night ever compared to the brightest clearest day ever between this one and the other two.
In a 1789 letter to Madison, Jefferson wrote, “The tyranny of the Legislature is really the danger most to be feared.”
A man with foresight.
Flood airways with nonstop interviews with people in California telling Pelosi, Schiff, and Swalwell what they think about them spending their time on “fake impeachment” instead of home, helping their state that is BURNING!!!
Repubs should be asking, every time they are in front of a mic/camera, “People of CA, why aren’t Pelosi, Schiff, and Swalwell home? Wouldn’t one think they should be home, helping their state/people? Instead of being here, taking a “Fake-Vote” on a “Fake Impeachment” of a president that has/will do more for Californians than they ever will! It’s as if they are taking you for granted or don’t care. Don’t you think?
Barry Berke and Norm Eisen are the two guys determined to remove Trump from office any which way they can. And, Republicans act as though they are powerless.
So, now it’s a race to see who gets the finish line first: Berle and Eisen or Durham and Barr.
An inability to play aggressive offense is yet another reason why Republicans always lose.
This will end up in the Supreme Court and the release of “Grand Jury” material will be DENIED! In the meantime:
Don’t call republicans now. CALL ANY DEMOCRAT CONGRESS PERSON IN YOUR AREA.
Bombard them with phone calls between now and Thursday.
I just called Katie Porter in Orange County. I told them that my entire family voted for her (we did not) and will be campaigning against her if she votes for this sham resolution on Thursday.
Keep the heat on Dems.
Don’t know about the other guy, but this poster watched Barry Burke attempt to interrogate Corey Lewandowski live on TV. The never been an attorney, Corey, kicked the pompous low IQ Lawfare’s best attorney’s butt. Din’t know how such a thing could ever happen.
Always thought the enemy was smart. I mean, how could they have gotten as far as they did, without being smart? Found out I’ve never been more wrong. They the dumbest ever to walk the earth.
Yeah. You go first. Get back to us on how well it goes.
So tired of anonymous posters threatening a hot civil war, pardon me if I think most like you are Leftists here trying to entrap others.
