Ranking Member Devin Nunes Opening Statement – Impeachment Hearings Day One…

Here’s the opening statement from HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes:
Just listened to it! Really good and touched on so many points that American people would not ordinarily know!
Sad that many will only rely on MSM to give them highlights.
https://nypost.com/2019/11/12/10-reasons-why-this-impeachment-inquiry-is-really-a-coup/
real good
Here’s to the Hon. Devin Nunes. Here’s to nine minutes without interruption from the perpetual twittering machine. He defined the circumstances in which we find ourselves. I’ve tried. We’ve all tried. He demonstrated that it can be done. He made it clear he has more in the tank.
In a real world, the whistle blower’s lawyer publicly tweeting about a coup would start a whole new outrage. Durham will have to give that a look…
Shity has some problems
https://truepundit.com/clinton-whistleblower-feds-probe-adam-schiff-dressed-like-egyptian-at-bizarre-sacrafice-parties-at-ed-bucks-meth-mansion/?fbclid=IwAR10W_M00MDCD_xwyopJwzb1_ukUiCWnLgBf7EYqLyyO1xvykzU6IlqNh_U
Nichols revealed on his weekly news show on CrowdSource the Truth that federal agents have traced Congressman Schiff at Buck’s drug mansion over a dozen times. And during two costume parties at the meth mansion, Schiff was dressed in ancient Egyptian garb.
Nichols said the parties had an “Egyptian sacrifice” vibe and attendees were dressed according to the bizarre theme.
“This guy (Schiff) is kinky,” Nichols said.
chipin8511: Egyptian sacrifice parties? In West Hollywood, that’s called a fund-raiser.
Best summation ever Nunez, excellent. Bet msm even Faux won’t replay this. Should be spread far and wide. God bless Nunez!
I’m ready to pack up and move to Fresno or Tulare so I can vote for him! Thanks Representative Nunes…good, no great job.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Trump2020
Start recruiting more of men like him in your area.
That is the key to rescuing our fragile Republic Right Now.
Good patriots are already here in our neighborhoods.
Please folks let us step up & get it done.
I will watch outtakes from the likes of Nunes only, but here is how I feel about the Schiffshow in general:
I will pay this show trial no heed.
I do not live in a closet, I know that this is happening, but again, I will not click on it in order to entertain this falacy. I’m not holding my hands over my ears and singing “la, la, la” so I can’t hear it.
I can hear it. That is the problem. Not for me, but for them.
People are going to do what they are going to do, cruel are going to cruel, crazy are going to crazy, gay are going to gay. I can’t change them, but I can recognize it for what it is and for who they are. They’ve been practicing for decades with a series of lifestyle choices to land at the positions they are in today.
It is serious, yes, but I will not honor it by giving it any more credence than I must and that is to recognize it as evil and that those who are leading this and those in the crowd who are promoting this with glee (“Give us Barabbas”) must be categorized with the status that they now hold.
They are the enemy. I must be vigilant, we all must be vigilant and be ready to fight or defend ourselves, our cause, at a moment’s notice.
Eagle eye sharp, wary, ready
All, make sure your televisions/cable boxes are tuned to cooking shows or shopping channels. Anything but this farce. Do not allow the parasites to believe it’s being watched or profitable.
If you are paying for cable or satellite tv, you are funding our enemies.
On the other hand, we are also embedded and info gathering.
cup half empty
cup half FULL – I’ll go with this one
sometimes there is no other option if you wish to communicate. then again I have been censored and literally unable to access a site because ????, who the hell the knows, a new computer and paying for unlimited and the fastest internet available, yep I still have errors showing and I am damn sure the site did not make the error.
HGTV is pretty good today!
I wholeheartedly agree.
I won’t dignify the criminals by watching. I got this off of redstate.com:
Rep. Devin Nunes
Opening Statement for Kent and Taylor Hearing on Impeachment
November 13, 2019
In a July open hearing of this committee following publication of the Mueller report, the Democrats engaged in a last-ditch effort to convince the American people that President Trump is a Russian agent. That hearing was the pitiful finale of a three-year-long operation by the Democrats, the corrupt media, and partisan bureaucrats to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.
After the spectacular implosion of their Russia hoax on July 24, in which they spent years denouncing any Republican who ever shook hands with a Russian, on July 25 they turned on a dime and now claim the real malfeasance is Republicans’ dealings with Ukraine.
In the blink of an eye, we’re asked to simply:
–forget about Democrats on this committee falsely claiming they had “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion between President Trump and the Russians;
–forget about them reading fabrications of Trump-Russia collusion from the Steele dossier into the congressional record;
–forget about them trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump from Russian pranksters who pretended to be Ukrainian officials;
–forget about them leaking a false story to CNN, while he was testifying to our committee, claiming Donald Trump Jr. had colluded with Wikileaks;
–and forget about countless other deceptions, large and small, that make them the last people on earth with the credibility to hurl more preposterous accusations at their political opponents.
And yet now we’re supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out a new batch of allegations. But anyone familiar with the Democrats’ scorched-earth war against President Trump would not be surprised to see all the typical signs that this is just a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign. For example:
After vowing publicly that impeachment requires bipartisan support, Democrats are pushing impeachment forward without the backing of a single House Republican.
The witnesses deemed suitable for television by the Democrats were put through a closed-door audition process in a cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the Capitol, where the Democrats conducted secret depositions, released a flood of misleading and one-sided leaks, and later selectively released transcripts in a highly staged manner.
Violating their own guidelines, the Democrats repeatedly redacted from the transcripts the name of Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor for the Democratic National Committee who worked with Ukrainian officials to collect dirt on the Trump campaign, which she provided to the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
The Democrats rejected most of the Republicans’ witness requests, resulting in a horrifically one-sided process where crucial witnesses are denied a platform if their testimony doesn’t support the Democrats’ absurd accusations. Notably, they are trying to impeach the President for inquiring about Hunter Biden’s activities, yet they refused our request to hear from Biden himself.
The whistleblower was acknowledged to have a bias against President Trump, and his attorney touted a “coup” against the President and called for his impeachment just weeks after his election.
At a prior hearing, Democrats on this committee read out a purely fictitious rendition of the President’s phone call with President Zelensky. They clearly found the real conversation to be insufficient for their impeachment narrative, so they just made up a new one.
And most egregiously, the staff of Democrats on this committee had direct discussions with the whistleblower before his or her complaint was submitted to the Inspector General, and Republicans cannot get a full account of these contacts because the Democrats broke their promise to have the whistleblower testify to this committee. Democrat members hid these contacts from Republicans and lied about them to the American people on national television.
I’ve noted before that the Democrats have a long habit of accusing Republicans of offences they themselves are committing. Recall that:
For years they accused the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia when they themselves were colluding with Russia by funding and spreading the Steele dossier, which relied on Russian sources.
And now they accuse President Trump of malfeasance in Ukraine when they themselves are culpable. The Democrats cooperated in Ukrainian election meddling, and they defend Hunter Biden’s securing of a lavishly paid position with a corrupt Ukrainian company, all while his father served as vice president.
Despite this hypocrisy, the Democrats are advancing their impeachment sham. But we should not hold any hearings at all until we get answers to three crucial questions the Democrats are determined to avoid asking:
–First, what is the full extent of the Democrats’ prior coordination with the Whistleblower and who else did the Whistleblower coordinate this effort with?
–Second, what is the full extent of Ukraine’s election meddling against the Trump campaign?
–And third, why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden, what did he do for them, and did his position affect any U.S. government actions under the Obama administration?
These questions will remain outstanding because Republicans were denied the right to call witnesses who know the answers.
What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats. Ambassador Taylor and Mr. Kent—I’d like to welcome you here, and congratulate you for passing the Democrats’ Star Chamber auditions held for the last six weeks in the basement of the Capitol. It seems you agreed, wittingly or unwittingly, to participate in a drama. But the main performance—the Russia hoax—has ended, and you’ve been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel.
I’ll conclude by noting the immense damage the politicized bureaucracy has done to Americans’ faith in government. Though executive branch employees are charged with implementing the policy set by our President, who is elected by and responsible to the American people, elements of the civil service have decided that they, not the President, are really in charge.
Thus, as we’ll learn in these hearings:
After expressing skepticism of foreign aid and concern about foreign corruption on the campaign trail, President Trump outraged the bureaucracy by acting skeptically about foreign aid and expressing concerns about foreign corruption.
Officials’ alarm at the President’s actions was typically based on second-hand, third-hand, and even fourth-hand rumors and innuendo.
They believed it was an outrage for President Trump to fire an ambassador, even though the President has full authority to retain or remove diplomats for any reason at any time.
Officials showed a surprising lack of interest in the indications of Ukrainian election meddling that deeply concerned the President at whose pleasure they serve.
Despite all their dissatisfaction with President Trump’s Ukraine policy, the President approved the supply of weapons to Ukraine, unlike the previous administration, which provided blankets as defense against invading Russians.
By undermining the President who they are supposed to be serving, elements of the FBI, the Department of Justice, and now the State Department, have lost the confidence of millions of Americans who believe that their vote should count for something. It will take years, if not decades, to restore faith in these institutions.
This spectacle is doing great damage to our country. It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime.
redstate
The bigger question is:
Why is it OK for these people, being richly paid and benefit-laden with our tax dollars, to use Congressional processes, and our attached wages, to conduct a TV drama to get MSM coverage for their campaigns and the Democrat party???
How many tens of millions of our hard-earned dollars have they spent to produce this crappy television series/newspaper serial that is nothing but an unending series of campaign advertisements for 2018 and 2020 to their base?
How are we going to get a refund?
How is it that WE are required to pay for THEIR system-hijacking media campaign–when half of us originally and an increasing number want no damn part of what they are peddling?
These people are SICK.
Get a refund? Probably not.
Get PAYBACK? Most definitely!
DAMN Harry, maybe instead of posting an entire page, just the link would be good ….
“It appears that Burisma is just the tip of the scandal, the tip of the iceberg. If Trump will carry on, and use what was already initiated and investigated, the whole headquarters of the Democratic party will come down. They will not be able to hold elections. I have no right to name names, but believe me, leading functionaries of the Democratic party are involved.”
The article/interview is contains significant informed detail and inside understanding of history and scope of the wrongdoing in Ukraine surrounding $3B USAID money disbursed apparently without otherwise normal and required documentation; $3B that was apparently stolen and distributed between the Ukrainian and Obama Administration functionaries involved.
Read for yourself: http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-plundering-of-ukraine/
Mark, great summary of what most people who are sane, rational thinking. I turned off my tv & cancelled my cable 3 years ago. It hasn’t been to long but even then I could see the bizarre behavior of the media. I kept thinking of Psalm 1 paraphrasing “ not to sit in the counsel of the wicked”. I thought this is what I am doing if I entertain it in my home. I am sober & clear eyed in what i witness the little bit I hear & see just reading through this blog & a couple others. Let’s just say all of the gleeful hateful people. Sad to see they get pleasure in this. They don’t have the last say.
The stock market seems to be paying little attention to the impeachment charade at this point and making new highs. There will be inevitable corrections because the market always gets over-bought and over-sold. The Dems and fake-news will take a perfectly normal market action and make it to be a doom-gloom recession or even depression.
“Grow a set and shut this garbage down…”
There had damn well better be a movie made about this by us, a BRILLIANT one that turns all of our public indoctrination crap on its head and reverses the snowflake lobotomization.
Sorry, such a movie would require both sides to posses an intellect capable of both producing and understanding such a movie. I don’t see it happening, far too many dumb people.
WTF is my reply?
Nunes was awesome. I don’t know how democrats listening to this can not understand how all of this impeachment nonsense has been constructed by their party. Russia collusion, Kavanaugh, Mueller, Stormy and creepy porn lawyer, Michael Cohen, and so on. All of these hearings have done NOTHING to show an impeachment offense.
Rush just said that ratings for this are tanking because most people turned it off after Nunes spoke!
“Rush just said that ratings for this are tanking because most people turned it off after Nunes spoke!”
GREAT! The rest of this ‘coup’ attempt is stuff we have already heard multiple times, anyway.
Arrest John Brennan NOW! He is a communist Traitor to the USA. HE NEEDS TO HANG.
Truthfully there are hundreds of coup plotting, seditious traitors who need to get up close and personal with a hangman’s noose, including some McCain style RINO’s. Of course this isn’t going to happen. It’s just another patriot fantasy like actually deporting illegal aliens, building a border wall, reducing Federal debt/spending, designating Antifa a terrorist organization or bringing the troops home.
Over 60 were arrested for the plot and the assassination of LIncoln. 61 were acquitted without sufficient evidence but 4 hang. And 1 was a woman I believe. I confess that rather than seeing her in an orange jumpsuit and pearls around her neck I’d not deny the justice of a rope adorning it instead..
Praying for her, but her time on the world stage so far is severely trying my charity.
Actually, it was 7 people…6 males, 1 woman!!!
Hillary, you should take a really good look at this photo….the FIRST WOMAN….EXECUTED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. BECAUSE OF A COUP AGAINST A DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT.
Don’t forget that Cardinal Comey is a wannabe commie too.
Dang, he nailed it.
Very interesting:
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/11/13/gop-issues-memo-detailing-strategy-to-defend-potus/
I’m watching The Pioneer Woman on Food Network!🍩🍩🍩
Just watching that show puts weight on me….too many calories.
Lol…heavy cream for everybody, and bacon.
Hahaha bacon is amazing!! And not turkey bacon either!!😁
Bacon is one of the basic food groups. /🐷
Yes it is!! In my house anyway!!🥓🥓🤣
Go Keto. You can eat as much as you want and lose weight or maintain.
Phenomenal speech. Succinct and on point. Rep. Nunes is presidential material, but can’t even fathom that he’d ever want to run knowing what he knows.
All that tweet really should tweet this video.
I would but can’t now. My sentiment that John Brennan should be hanged was not appreciated.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some people just don’t get great narrative…then again, Twitter is for the birds…;-)
Several Treepers have already expressed that sentiment. Did WordPress do a funkout? I’m mystified by why anyone uses it.
Two days to indict leaking McCabe
DOJ Excuse: “We didn’t feel this represented the best charges to bring forward first, given the circumstances … sub-optimal situation …”
Because McCabe threatened to burn it all down if they don’t cover up his crimes.
Ding Ding Ding!…..OR Soros and the Clinton mob threatened to give them cement shoes and double bullet suicides if they didn’t .
McCabe probably knows that if he sang he’d get the Arkancide/Hungarian death by suicide treatment
AG Barr excuse
I am listening from another room and I swear I feel like I am listening to the Mueller testimony again.. All that is needed is ” Not in my prevue”
agentcommonsense, I have but one life to give for my country…but I ain’t sacrificing a moment of it to listen to that insanity. You are a far better patriot than I.
Nunes layer out all the lies and hypocrisy. Great job!
Schiff was once a prosecutor? Must be a lot of people who got a free pass from jail then.
Schiff’s definitely a persecutor.
Bingo!
More likely must be a lot of people who were framed then. Seems likely he’s the type to send people to jail for life for a crime they didn’t commit just to improve his conviction numbers.
I must be missing something again. These are not impeachment hearings. There has been no vote to impeach. These are still just the phony inquiries. Why is everyone calling this shiff show an impeachment hearing?
Because they hate Trump
Because all the venues that carry news to the sheeple are using terminology that is false, wrong headed and inaccurate..and the sheeple just bleet and follow.
The same reason they kept calling the letters sent to everyone “subpoenas”. This whole mess doesn’t fit within any legal guidelines but because the media keeps repeating it we have this circle jerk.
I understand. I am just disappointed that even the Fox Network & those in D.C. who are speaking on behalf of the truth as WE know it will not use accurate terminology. Especially on their written banners. Misleading/dead wrong written headlines do more damage than anything, I think. But perhaps there is a silver lining. When this whole debacle blows up in the Dim faces it will appear to be more serious than it actually is at this point. 🤷♀️
I think Nunes will become POTUS in 2024
With Don Jr possibly as VP or Chief of Staff or head of DOJ?
There have been some great articles recently about how some are slowly coming to realize that the Republican party post Trump is going to have a lot more bulldog and Doberman and less pug or labradoodle (I don’t care how cute they are, you’re not gonna make an attack dog out of ’em, they’ll roll over for a great bone and belly rub) .
I REALLY wonder how much IVanka and Jared have probably come off the fence that they hung on to so assiduously. A couple of her comments in the last month make me think that she may have shed her Manhattan relativism/hypocrisy quite a bit. Nothing like having your father, brothers and your own children suggested for horrific assassination to awaken an elite into reality.
Oh and I hereby declare Mark Levin’s interview with Don Jr last Sunday on Life, Liberty and Levin as a must see. He talks about how “Triggered” came to be and along with Sidney Powell’s interview about HER book (which Mark interviewed her for BEFORE she came out of retirement from practicing to defend Flynn) these could both be priceless in turning a few snowflakes.
I am not keen on Don Jr. He exhibits some of the Hannity mannerisms, such as repetitive nerve wracking talk, talk. No new ideas, just what we all heard before. My dream is that Nunes become President Trump’s VP next year. Nothing against Pence but Nunes has a bite that lacks in Pence. Nunes is a fighter without the aggression that sometimes comes with that. Smart as a tack, solid and a true worker.
Yep——not a bad introduction—for a much loved “dairy farmer” ! 🙂
It’s like Nunes said in his last sentence. This an impeachment hearing in search of a crime.
Pure soviet russia
I love Nunes, and when I watched his opening remarks, I felt that maybe he could have done better.
But in hind sight, his very reserved demeanor may have been by design to not upstage the actual ‘witness’ questioning.
I stopped watching after Nunes, so hopefully this turned out to be a dumpster fire.
Of course it did, it’s ALL a dumpster fire. Shame about lil schitt’s residence.
Bravo Devin! Shame on you Taylor and Kent and all you arrogant State Department flunkies.
I am in command of the lobby television where I work and turned it to a nice cooking show…when asked if I could turn it to CBS, I said the antenna is not picking up anything else today. The antenna won’t be working all week as a matter of fact. LOL
Trump 2020~
And the lawfare lawyers who defend them
Nothing new so far. Shiff’s showe isn’t going any where.
BTW- RBG did not show at the SC today hasn’t been there for a while I hear.
The real reason the dems are in a hurry..
She’s being stored in a vat for later reanimation. Anything to thwart Trump appointing another justice.
Easy rebuttal here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MikeKGilmore/status/1194729253469704192
Try this again…
The whistleblower is like a person who pulls fire alarm. He murdered somebody and hid the body, and needs to escape. After the fire trucks show up they discover the body, the witnesses, but the murderer escapes through the crowd.
It matters who pulled the alarm, and WHY. https://t.co/TuAgCm7W5V
— Mike G. (@MikeKGilmore) November 13, 2019
The whistleblower is like a person who pulls fire alarm. He murdered somebody and hid the body, and needs to escape. After the fire trucks show up they discover the body, the witnesses, but the murderer escapes through the crowd.
It matters who pulled the alarm, and WHY. https://t.co/TuAgCm7W5V
— Mike G. (@MikeKGilmore) November 13, 2019
got caught LEAKING – because the transcript went to a SECRET SERVER so he couldnt verfify his LISTENING to 8 times BIDEN mentioned in it….. SO HE PULLED THE FIRE ALARM.
Vindman tried to access the server to verify if Biden was in 8 times – he GOT CAUGHT going analog.
in his transcript pg 50 – vindman says – As opposed to going into the standard communications system, it went into a different type, a different, more secure system… while i did have an account, it was not functioning properly, so i had to go analog and take a look at – get a hard copy of it – make some — annotate some changes to it, ….
Let’s see…
1) Obama put Biden in charge of ‘handling’ Ukraine.
2) VP Biden got his son hooked up with Burisma, a corrupt natural gas holding company(Big Money!).
3) VP Biden told Ukraine officials that if they didn’t stop their investigation into the corrupt Burisma outfit the money flow from the U.S. would stop.
4) VP Biden publicly bragged about getting the investigation stopped.
5) Don Trump defeats H Clinton in 2016 and promises to investigate ALL corruption.
6) Democrats are not happy.
7) Democrats begin their ‘witch hunt’ to implicate President Trump in an imagined ‘Russian conspiracy’ and undo the results of the 2016 election.(Mueller)
8) Nothing is found to implicate President Trump. No collusion. No obstruction.
9) Democrats are not happy.
10) President Trump asks Guilanni and others to investigate corruption in Ukraine.
11) President Trump has several conversations with Ukraine’s new President.
12) Democrats are not happy.
13) President Trump congratulates the Ukraine President and says that he is not happy with the corruption in Ukraine and he has major concerns about their future. POTUS asks the Ukraine President to look into CROWDSTRIKE and the relationship between the corrupt Burisma company and VP Biden’s son, Hunter.
14) Democrats are not happy.
15) Treasonous Democrats begin another ‘witch hunt’ to try and implicate President Trump in an imagined ‘bribery’ scheme called ‘quid-pro-quo’.
16) Democrats mean to impeach President Trump. Democrats are not happy.
DID I LEAVE ANYTHING OUT?
Yeah, the latest. No Mo Quid Pro Quo. Now it’s bribery and extortion. Oh wait, now it’s attempted bribery and extortion. Bet we move to conspiracy to commit attempted bribery and extortion. Enough already.
Thank you Devin.
Favorite line in Congressman Nunes’ opening remarks, ” But we should not hold any hearings at all until we get answers to three crucial questions the Democrats are determined to avoid asking…”
Those questions have not yet been asked & answered so the hearings should be terminated posthaste. After Friday’s circus act by the Yovanovich the Red, the FIRED former ambassador to Ukraine, the disgruntled ex-employee, the Obama Administration holdover spy… after her supposed testimony, opinion & gossip session the GOP congress members should take an extended vacation to be with their families for Thanksgiving.
Check THIS out:
Sorry, admin. I didn’t realize the tweets themselves would print out when I posted that link.
IMPEACHMENT == FAIL
Jim Jordan to Taylor- “But you are their star witness .” Nancy, Shut it Down…its embarrassing
Question: I only caught a little bit of the schiffty inquisition today, but did ANY dims ask any questions, or was it all lawfare questionings from the left?
Both. 45 minute LF rounds + 5 minutes from members. R attorney did great
After opening statements by Schiff, Nunez, Kent, and Taylor, a lawfare guy for Schiff (Goldman) did some questioning, then ‘counsel’ from the Republicans side.
Then Schiff made some objection to something and the Republicans requested to be informed as to whether the proceeding was under the umbrage of the Federal Rules of Evidence, because if it did, they wanted to strike the whole Goldman exchange due to it being hearsay.
After that, I did not see any more attempts by lawyers to make they’re presence ‘count’ . . .
“It will take years if not decades to restore faith in these institutions.”
I can definitively state that I will NEVER have faith in any government institution for the entire rest of my life. It will take GENERATIONS to rebuild these institutions.
Updated: 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The Justice Department hinted in a court filing Wednesday that it likely won’t prosecute Andrew McCabe, saying it will no longer shield documents about the former FBI Deputy Director from public release.
In the filing, the Justice Department said it is withdrawing its argument that releasing public records related to Mr. McCabe
Ok then….
What is the top ten list of FOIA requests we should request on Mr. McCabe since DOJ is not going to block going forward.
My number 1 is every communication McCabe had with Wray and Rosenstein during 2016, 2017 and Q1 2018.
Mr. Fitton are you taking notes? The runway is clear.
Oops! Amb. Taylor Forgets His Rehearsed Lines… Dem Attorney Has to Remind Him of Rest of Statement
Imagine they would’ve had to do this in the open the first time around!
McConnell On Dismissal Of Trump Impeachment Articles: ‘We’ll Have To Have A Trial’
https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/13/mcconnell-trump-impeachment-articles-trial/#disqus_thread
Im guessing tom donahue had some words with the turtle.
Well now, isn’t this interesting…https://www.cruiselinehistory.com/adam-schiff-derailed-murder-investigation-of-gemmel-moores-death-in-ed-bucks-meth-drug-den/
Deputy Kent.
this is the guy you want to know more about. Here is what is necessary to “discover” why he is so keen in demonstrating before the committee.
There are two major prior business transactions he was involved in.
a. helping to bring cofe black into the burisma “fold”.
b. coordinating “cover” for crowdstrike efforts..actual hacking assets within ukraine who manufactured Russian attribution. because it serves three key purposes: a) points ugly to russia, a military, economic and political foe, b) it performs the needed expectations from the democratic party, namely those supporting hilary and those against a republican, and c) it expands the influence and power of the state department apparatus into ukraine policy, politics, and economic vitality…and not merely aid and military monies..but the effect of “help us with this” and your oligarths can continue to drive the train..
the addition of cofe black was designed to not necessarily prop up optics issues with burisma…it was so a known asset could openly manipulate that business and scoop the needed insider info for leverage.
this is how the state department under obama operated. it was not only pay for play..but it was also insisting that secret deals with insiders be involved in high level, big money deals.
some even considered it “nation building”…
so, look into Kent..lay into him..he’s a squealer…his anger isn’t so much that the grand plan failed and hilary in on the sidelines..it’s that he was heavily “invested” to become enormously influencial and wealthy. That never happened. So he is angry and has directed his anger to the president that caused his failure. with just a little morning raid, and a serious indictment. He will squeal.
Kent knows more than the yovanovich…
press him like a grape.
he’s your guy..he’s the key to getting all the curtains open.
George Kent.
george kent is a cia asset in broad daylight.
his goals aren’t political..they do not serve national security..never have.
he is a lever man…it’s all about the money….he has clients on both sides of every single deal he engaged.
he’s like the deal broker…
look at george kent.
he’s one of them.
Devin Nunes 2024?
Do we have to pick one, or do they just magically appear?
The bigger question is:
Why is it OK for these people, being richly paid and benefit-laden with our tax dollars, to use Congressional processes, and our attached wages, to conduct a TV drama to get MSM coverage for their campaigns and the Democrat party???
How many tens of millions of our hard-earned dollars have they spent to produce this crappy television series/newspaper serial that is nothing but an unending series of campaign advertisements for 2018 and 2020 to their base?
How are we going to get a refund?
How is it that WE are required to pay for THEIR system-hijacking media campaign–when half of us originally and an increasing number want no damn part of what they are peddling?
These people are SICK.
Get a refund? Probably not.
Get PAYBACK? Most definitely!
DAMN Harry, maybe instead of posting an entire page, just the link would be good ….
“It appears that Burisma is just the tip of the scandal, the tip of the iceberg. If Trump will carry on, and use what was already initiated and investigated, the whole headquarters of the Democratic party will come down. They will not be able to hold elections. I have no right to name names, but believe me, leading functionaries of the Democratic party are involved.”
The article/interview is contains significant informed detail and inside understanding of history and scope of the wrongdoing in Ukraine surrounding $3B USAID money disbursed apparently without otherwise normal and required documentation; $3B that was apparently stolen and distributed between the Ukrainian and Obama Administration functionaries involved.
Read for yourself: http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-plundering-of-ukraine/
Mark, great summary of what most people who are sane, rational thinking. I turned off my tv & cancelled my cable 3 years ago. It hasn’t been to long but even then I could see the bizarre behavior of the media. I kept thinking of Psalm 1 paraphrasing “ not to sit in the counsel of the wicked”. I thought this is what I am doing if I entertain it in my home. I am sober & clear eyed in what i witness the little bit I hear & see just reading through this blog & a couple others. Let’s just say all of the gleeful hateful people. Sad to see they get pleasure in this. They don’t have the last say.
The stock market seems to be paying little attention to the impeachment charade at this point and making new highs. There will be inevitable corrections because the market always gets over-bought and over-sold. The Dems and fake-news will take a perfectly normal market action and make it to be a doom-gloom recession or even depression.
“Grow a set and shut this garbage down…”
There had damn well better be a movie made about this by us, a BRILLIANT one that turns all of our public indoctrination crap on its head and reverses the snowflake lobotomization.
Sorry, such a movie would require both sides to posses an intellect capable of both producing and understanding such a movie. I don’t see it happening, far too many dumb people.
WTF is my reply?
Nunes was awesome. I don’t know how democrats listening to this can not understand how all of this impeachment nonsense has been constructed by their party. Russia collusion, Kavanaugh, Mueller, Stormy and creepy porn lawyer, Michael Cohen, and so on. All of these hearings have done NOTHING to show an impeachment offense.
Rush just said that ratings for this are tanking because most people turned it off after Nunes spoke!
“Rush just said that ratings for this are tanking because most people turned it off after Nunes spoke!”
GREAT! The rest of this ‘coup’ attempt is stuff we have already heard multiple times, anyway.
Arrest John Brennan NOW! He is a communist Traitor to the USA. HE NEEDS TO HANG.
Truthfully there are hundreds of coup plotting, seditious traitors who need to get up close and personal with a hangman’s noose, including some McCain style RINO’s. Of course this isn’t going to happen. It’s just another patriot fantasy like actually deporting illegal aliens, building a border wall, reducing Federal debt/spending, designating Antifa a terrorist organization or bringing the troops home.
Over 60 were arrested for the plot and the assassination of LIncoln. 61 were acquitted without sufficient evidence but 4 hang. And 1 was a woman I believe. I confess that rather than seeing her in an orange jumpsuit and pearls around her neck I’d not deny the justice of a rope adorning it instead..
Praying for her, but her time on the world stage so far is severely trying my charity.
Actually, it was 7 people…6 males, 1 woman!!!
Hillary, you should take a really good look at this photo….the FIRST WOMAN….EXECUTED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. BECAUSE OF A COUP AGAINST A DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT.
Don’t forget that Cardinal Comey is a wannabe commie too.
Dang, he nailed it.
Very interesting:
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/11/13/gop-issues-memo-detailing-strategy-to-defend-potus/
I’m watching The Pioneer Woman on Food Network!🍩🍩🍩
Just watching that show puts weight on me….too many calories.
Lol…heavy cream for everybody, and bacon.
Hahaha bacon is amazing!! And not turkey bacon either!!😁
Bacon is one of the basic food groups. /🐷
Yes it is!! In my house anyway!!🥓🥓🤣
Go Keto. You can eat as much as you want and lose weight or maintain.
Phenomenal speech. Succinct and on point. Rep. Nunes is presidential material, but can’t even fathom that he’d ever want to run knowing what he knows.
All that tweet really should tweet this video.
I would but can’t now. My sentiment that John Brennan should be hanged was not appreciated.
Some people just don’t get great narrative…then again, Twitter is for the birds…;-)
Several Treepers have already expressed that sentiment. Did WordPress do a funkout? I’m mystified by why anyone uses it.
Two days to indict leaking McCabe
DOJ Excuse: “We didn’t feel this represented the best charges to bring forward first, given the circumstances … sub-optimal situation …”
Because McCabe threatened to burn it all down if they don’t cover up his crimes.
Ding Ding Ding!…..OR Soros and the Clinton mob threatened to give them cement shoes and double bullet suicides if they didn’t .
McCabe probably knows that if he sang he’d get the Arkancide/Hungarian death by suicide treatment
AG Barr excuse
I am listening from another room and I swear I feel like I am listening to the Mueller testimony again.. All that is needed is ” Not in my prevue”
agentcommonsense, I have but one life to give for my country…but I ain’t sacrificing a moment of it to listen to that insanity. You are a far better patriot than I.
Nunes layer out all the lies and hypocrisy. Great job!
Schiff was once a prosecutor? Must be a lot of people who got a free pass from jail then.
Schiff’s definitely a persecutor.
Bingo!
More likely must be a lot of people who were framed then. Seems likely he’s the type to send people to jail for life for a crime they didn’t commit just to improve his conviction numbers.
I must be missing something again. These are not impeachment hearings. There has been no vote to impeach. These are still just the phony inquiries. Why is everyone calling this shiff show an impeachment hearing?
Because they hate Trump
Because all the venues that carry news to the sheeple are using terminology that is false, wrong headed and inaccurate..and the sheeple just bleet and follow.
The same reason they kept calling the letters sent to everyone “subpoenas”. This whole mess doesn’t fit within any legal guidelines but because the media keeps repeating it we have this circle jerk.
I understand. I am just disappointed that even the Fox Network & those in D.C. who are speaking on behalf of the truth as WE know it will not use accurate terminology. Especially on their written banners. Misleading/dead wrong written headlines do more damage than anything, I think. But perhaps there is a silver lining. When this whole debacle blows up in the Dim faces it will appear to be more serious than it actually is at this point. 🤷♀️
I think Nunes will become POTUS in 2024
With Don Jr possibly as VP or Chief of Staff or head of DOJ?
There have been some great articles recently about how some are slowly coming to realize that the Republican party post Trump is going to have a lot more bulldog and Doberman and less pug or labradoodle (I don’t care how cute they are, you’re not gonna make an attack dog out of ’em, they’ll roll over for a great bone and belly rub) .
I REALLY wonder how much IVanka and Jared have probably come off the fence that they hung on to so assiduously. A couple of her comments in the last month make me think that she may have shed her Manhattan relativism/hypocrisy quite a bit. Nothing like having your father, brothers and your own children suggested for horrific assassination to awaken an elite into reality.
Oh and I hereby declare Mark Levin’s interview with Don Jr last Sunday on Life, Liberty and Levin as a must see. He talks about how “Triggered” came to be and along with Sidney Powell’s interview about HER book (which Mark interviewed her for BEFORE she came out of retirement from practicing to defend Flynn) these could both be priceless in turning a few snowflakes.
I am not keen on Don Jr. He exhibits some of the Hannity mannerisms, such as repetitive nerve wracking talk, talk. No new ideas, just what we all heard before. My dream is that Nunes become President Trump’s VP next year. Nothing against Pence but Nunes has a bite that lacks in Pence. Nunes is a fighter without the aggression that sometimes comes with that. Smart as a tack, solid and a true worker.
Yep——not a bad introduction—for a much loved “dairy farmer” ! 🙂
It’s like Nunes said in his last sentence. This an impeachment hearing in search of a crime.
Pure soviet russia
I love Nunes, and when I watched his opening remarks, I felt that maybe he could have done better.
But in hind sight, his very reserved demeanor may have been by design to not upstage the actual ‘witness’ questioning.
I stopped watching after Nunes, so hopefully this turned out to be a dumpster fire.
Of course it did, it’s ALL a dumpster fire. Shame about lil schitt’s residence.
Bravo Devin! Shame on you Taylor and Kent and all you arrogant State Department flunkies.
I am in command of the lobby television where I work and turned it to a nice cooking show…when asked if I could turn it to CBS, I said the antenna is not picking up anything else today. The antenna won’t be working all week as a matter of fact. LOL
Trump 2020~
And the lawfare lawyers who defend them
Nothing new so far. Shiff’s showe isn’t going any where.
BTW- RBG did not show at the SC today hasn’t been there for a while I hear.
The real reason the dems are in a hurry..
She’s being stored in a vat for later reanimation. Anything to thwart Trump appointing another justice.
Easy rebuttal here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MikeKGilmore/status/1194729253469704192
Try this again…
got caught LEAKING – because the transcript went to a SECRET SERVER so he couldnt verfify his LISTENING to 8 times BIDEN mentioned in it….. SO HE PULLED THE FIRE ALARM.
Vindman tried to access the server to verify if Biden was in 8 times – he GOT CAUGHT going analog.
in his transcript pg 50 – vindman says – As opposed to going into the standard communications system, it went into a different type, a different, more secure system… while i did have an account, it was not functioning properly, so i had to go analog and take a look at – get a hard copy of it – make some — annotate some changes to it, ….
Let’s see…
1) Obama put Biden in charge of ‘handling’ Ukraine.
2) VP Biden got his son hooked up with Burisma, a corrupt natural gas holding company(Big Money!).
3) VP Biden told Ukraine officials that if they didn’t stop their investigation into the corrupt Burisma outfit the money flow from the U.S. would stop.
4) VP Biden publicly bragged about getting the investigation stopped.
5) Don Trump defeats H Clinton in 2016 and promises to investigate ALL corruption.
6) Democrats are not happy.
7) Democrats begin their ‘witch hunt’ to implicate President Trump in an imagined ‘Russian conspiracy’ and undo the results of the 2016 election.(Mueller)
8) Nothing is found to implicate President Trump. No collusion. No obstruction.
9) Democrats are not happy.
10) President Trump asks Guilanni and others to investigate corruption in Ukraine.
11) President Trump has several conversations with Ukraine’s new President.
12) Democrats are not happy.
13) President Trump congratulates the Ukraine President and says that he is not happy with the corruption in Ukraine and he has major concerns about their future. POTUS asks the Ukraine President to look into CROWDSTRIKE and the relationship between the corrupt Burisma company and VP Biden’s son, Hunter.
14) Democrats are not happy.
15) Treasonous Democrats begin another ‘witch hunt’ to try and implicate President Trump in an imagined ‘bribery’ scheme called ‘quid-pro-quo’.
16) Democrats mean to impeach President Trump. Democrats are not happy.
DID I LEAVE ANYTHING OUT?
Yeah, the latest. No Mo Quid Pro Quo. Now it’s bribery and extortion. Oh wait, now it’s attempted bribery and extortion. Bet we move to conspiracy to commit attempted bribery and extortion. Enough already.
Thank you Devin.
Favorite line in Congressman Nunes’ opening remarks, ” But we should not hold any hearings at all until we get answers to three crucial questions the Democrats are determined to avoid asking…”
Those questions have not yet been asked & answered so the hearings should be terminated posthaste. After Friday’s circus act by the Yovanovich the Red, the FIRED former ambassador to Ukraine, the disgruntled ex-employee, the Obama Administration holdover spy… after her supposed testimony, opinion & gossip session the GOP congress members should take an extended vacation to be with their families for Thanksgiving.
Check THIS out:
Sorry, admin. I didn’t realize the tweets themselves would print out when I posted that link.
IMPEACHMENT == FAIL
Jim Jordan to Taylor- “But you are their star witness .” Nancy, Shut it Down…its embarrassing
Question: I only caught a little bit of the schiffty inquisition today, but did ANY dims ask any questions, or was it all lawfare questionings from the left?
Both. 45 minute LF rounds + 5 minutes from members. R attorney did great
After opening statements by Schiff, Nunez, Kent, and Taylor, a lawfare guy for Schiff (Goldman) did some questioning, then ‘counsel’ from the Republicans side.
Then Schiff made some objection to something and the Republicans requested to be informed as to whether the proceeding was under the umbrage of the Federal Rules of Evidence, because if it did, they wanted to strike the whole Goldman exchange due to it being hearsay.
After that, I did not see any more attempts by lawyers to make they’re presence ‘count’ . . .
“It will take years if not decades to restore faith in these institutions.”
I can definitively state that I will NEVER have faith in any government institution for the entire rest of my life. It will take GENERATIONS to rebuild these institutions.
Updated: 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The Justice Department hinted in a court filing Wednesday that it likely won’t prosecute Andrew McCabe, saying it will no longer shield documents about the former FBI Deputy Director from public release.
In the filing, the Justice Department said it is withdrawing its argument that releasing public records related to Mr. McCabe
Ok then….
What is the top ten list of FOIA requests we should request on Mr. McCabe since DOJ is not going to block going forward.
My number 1 is every communication McCabe had with Wray and Rosenstein during 2016, 2017 and Q1 2018.
Mr. Fitton are you taking notes? The runway is clear.
Oops! Amb. Taylor Forgets His Rehearsed Lines… Dem Attorney Has to Remind Him of Rest of Statement
Imagine they would’ve had to do this in the open the first time around!
McConnell On Dismissal Of Trump Impeachment Articles: ‘We’ll Have To Have A Trial’
https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/13/mcconnell-trump-impeachment-articles-trial/#disqus_thread
Im guessing tom donahue had some words with the turtle.
Well now, isn’t this interesting…https://www.cruiselinehistory.com/adam-schiff-derailed-murder-investigation-of-gemmel-moores-death-in-ed-bucks-meth-drug-den/
Deputy Kent.
this is the guy you want to know more about. Here is what is necessary to “discover” why he is so keen in demonstrating before the committee.
There are two major prior business transactions he was involved in.
a. helping to bring cofe black into the burisma “fold”.
b. coordinating “cover” for crowdstrike efforts..actual hacking assets within ukraine who manufactured Russian attribution. because it serves three key purposes: a) points ugly to russia, a military, economic and political foe, b) it performs the needed expectations from the democratic party, namely those supporting hilary and those against a republican, and c) it expands the influence and power of the state department apparatus into ukraine policy, politics, and economic vitality…and not merely aid and military monies..but the effect of “help us with this” and your oligarths can continue to drive the train..
the addition of cofe black was designed to not necessarily prop up optics issues with burisma…it was so a known asset could openly manipulate that business and scoop the needed insider info for leverage.
this is how the state department under obama operated. it was not only pay for play..but it was also insisting that secret deals with insiders be involved in high level, big money deals.
some even considered it “nation building”…
so, look into Kent..lay into him..he’s a squealer…his anger isn’t so much that the grand plan failed and hilary in on the sidelines..it’s that he was heavily “invested” to become enormously influencial and wealthy. That never happened. So he is angry and has directed his anger to the president that caused his failure. with just a little morning raid, and a serious indictment. He will squeal.
Kent knows more than the yovanovich…
press him like a grape.
he’s your guy..he’s the key to getting all the curtains open.
George Kent.
george kent is a cia asset in broad daylight.
his goals aren’t political..they do not serve national security..never have.
he is a lever man…it’s all about the money….he has clients on both sides of every single deal he engaged.
he’s like the deal broker…
look at george kent.
he’s one of them.
Devin Nunes 2024?
Do we have to pick one, or do they just magically appear?
