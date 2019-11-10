Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Uninterrupted…

In a refreshing change from Fox News Interruptus interviews, where the pundits talk more than the guests, HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears for an interview with Mike Huckabee on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) to discuss the impeachment dynamic.
Within the interview Mr. Nunes walks through the Chairman Schiff impeachment team and then expands with details of the prior witnesses brought to the committee.
I’ve noticed before that Mike Huckabee doesn’t interrupt like the others do!
I’m sure he remembers being interrupted all the time during interviews when he was governor
Mike Huckabee is a gentleman.
Hopefully his broadcasts will reach a lot of people who wouldn’t otherwise hear this information.
Huckabee is the best. A gem for sure and very refreshing.
What a refreshing interview
.
agree
Good job, Mike, let those who are front an center in the process tell the story. Perhaps you could have a talk with sean about that.
Tick tocking till the day that happens 😏
Refreshing and informative. Unlike Mr TicToc.
God bless you Devin Nunes!
Amen times a bazillion, calbear84.
Back in the day when Huck had his own show on FOX I thought he was better than either Hannity or O’Reilly.
Besides Hannity’s habit of butting in all the time the subject matter requires more time for guests to respond than is scheduled. He should cut back on the number of guests competing with him for time in each 8 minute segment.
That is why I like “Life, Liberty and Levin.” One guest for the entire show and Levin, on his show, is a pretty good listener.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, me too. I believe DJT Jr is his guest tonight, 8:00 EST.
Well I would like to say that new light has been shed on this subject but
A patient Patriot
Granted, it may not be new information to us, but we have to remember people are coming anew into this awareness every day, so it’s vital to have it communicated to them.
It also helps us polish our chops to help tell others when the need arises. [ read: when you get bushwacked by a TDS or terminal snowflake in public…as is the case in these parts. lol ]
Patriots are patient people.
I wish Mr Nunes and other patriots would refrain from using the term ‘whistle-blower’. This plays right into the Left’s narrative construction. There was no criminal activity or impropriety exposed. This person is a gossip-peddler, a smear monger, a second hand car salesman. He/she deserves no protections and certainly no status as a hero or good samaritan doing their civic duty at great risk to themselves , as the term implies. Full stop. This should be stated up front before continuing the interview … always
I agree. Don’t allow the left to control the terms. Whistleblower should always be proceeded by the word fake.
weasel blower
It should likewise be followed by the correcting phrase of ‘traitor to flag and country.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
You guys don’t know the big secret: Obama’s nickname is “whistle”.
It is all simply a Witch Hunt + Lynch Mob + Kangaroo Court + Dark Ages Inquisition.
Ockham’s Phaser – I agree and would add that the not a whistle blower may actually be better called a spy.
Yup. In addition, this entire debacle is an ATTEMPTED coup, soon to transition to FAILED coup attempt.
I hope and pray it is thereafter to transition to the HARSHLY PUNISHED coup attempt.
If the person spread “classified information” the term LEAKER should be used and charged appropriately in a court of law.
Ockham, your reasons are all good, but the main reason is that the Real Whistleblower statute does NOT apply to the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant work by Huck – to allow Nunes to lay it all out nice and clearly so people can make sense of the way it has panned out – a summary of the sequences is very important, given it could fill an encyclopaedia. A rare thing on idiot TV. They presume everyone has the attention of a gnat, but what has really happened is that they have created it (what they offer is gnat brain food) so they can shove more crap into everyones brains in a faster timeframe.
Even the Weather Channel is hyperbole and global warming/”climate change” propaganda.
Fox pundits book too many guests and then try to squeeze them all in. And it makes it even more difficult for viewers to comprehend. This is complicated. Thank God for Sundance who filters things for us.
Does not matter how many guests Fox books or not. Most of the hosts will talk over them and/or cut them off. That makes the shows uninformative and even not entertaining. They should have to watch unfamiliar hosts behave in the same manner. Maybe they would learn that the annoyance factor is strong.
“Most of the hosts will talk over them and/or cut them off”.
Or, in the case of Laura Ingraham, laugh over them.
I really believe her friend Raymond would do a better job of listening and interviewing.
Her laughter is in a category of its own.
Glad to see Mark Levin moving to prime time. He deserves it.
They need to start asking those testifying about every aspect of the funding for their lawyers.
What I wanted to know is why Dana Rohrabacher was on Capitol Hill recently – maybe it might have been about his meeting with Assange?
Hannity should take some lessons and learn this is how you conduct an interview.
Cult.
Nunes just created a week worth outrage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cult is an apt description. I’ll be using that term from now on.
Jan Jekielec of Epoch Times is the only other interviewer I’m familiar with who lets his guests talk.
Great interview.
Best YouTube series. American Thought Leaders.
I watch Huckabee through his YouTube channel. I enjoy the segments.
Just more idiot spew that means ZERO toward ANY Convictions let alone Indictments etc..Nunez just like EVERY Politician is COMPROMISED in some form. NONE can be TRUSTED ALL ARE LIARS! Sadly even Huckabee was or is compromised to some extent and they are just spreading the Demoncraps Propaganda.
Start telling the TRUTH and calling these Criminals What they ARE not what the Dems and MSM call them.
RINOS ARE AS BAD AS DEMS, just saying…
I have faith in God and President Trump,NO ONE ELSE PERIOD.
At this point I see NOT 1 Person being even Charged let alone Indicted, PROVE ME WRONG!!!!
The first five words of your virulently insipid post are enough to tell the reader to read no further.
Your sophomoric disrespect for Devin Nunez alone should make you the target of open ridicule and complete rejection.
Ma, that was so articulate and on-point, one finds no need to further elucidate.
Thank you Ma’am.
boohoo I am just sooo hurt now…
My pleasure, ma’am.
As I said, Prove Me Wrong.
Your childish trust in those whom have proven over and over again that they Lie to All is just sad. He and every other lying politician are absolutely open to comments just like mine and far worse.
I was being very gracious with my comment considering the subjects we are chatting about.
That you trust any Politician shows just how simple and naïve you are about what is happening in the USA. I would say the same of ANY politician YOU can name, ANY.
Don’t bother saying Donald Trump either, He is NOT a politician, hence why he is so hated and Dangerous to the Schiff’s and Nunez’s of our government.
I wish you the best Ma, I hope you gain some understanding of just how Evil all of these people are. Repubs have just as much dirt in their hands as Dems do, they just aren’t being Spotlighted right now because the Dems are causing all the commotion.
No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.
Plato
btw, the way you wrote your post makes it seem as if you might be a bit infatuated with Mr. Nunez, isn’t he married already???
LikeLike
JeffP, you’re wasting your time posting to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! That’s as far as I got.
Wow, cynical much?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Before proving you wrong I would need your commitment not to use stupidity as your defense, bless your heart ! 🙂
The Left have target even his mother with their hateful spew. No need to pile on. He has served his country admirably during this terrible time.
I hear your frustration and anger. I have days like that too. If all this crap has gotten your heart rate up, walk away from it all for awhile, get in the sunshine, do something you love doing. That’s what I have to do. I’m dead serious about being prepared for a Civil War, but if I live in my head all the time thinking about the worst possible outcomes, I’ll lose my mind. It is absolutely sickening what has happened to our great country. The other thing that helps is lots of prayer – where I visualize handing the big mess to a big God Who is able to reach down and set things right. Blessings on you friend.
TEST
I can see you. 🙂
I blame the pre-scripted interviews and the producers talking in their ears as much as the hosts at Fox for all the interruptions (Hannity excluded of course – he’ll interrupt the priest at his own funeral).
you could never learn this much in a Hannity interview.
Hannity is not television for adults.
Reduction in force…..
On Sunday, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who gave a bombshell testimony in the House impeachment investigation last month on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme, will be removed from his post at the White House National Security Council.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/national-sec-adviser-top-impeachment-probe-witness-to-be-removed-from-wh-council
I want him charged with espionage and treason.
Patience.
Yes Jimmy Jack is correct. He went behind the Commander in Chief’s back and advised his counter part in the Ukraine not to listen. Treason.
My question is, Where are the Joint Chiefs? Where is the military tribunal? Where are the Military Police?
Good. He’s proven himself to be less that stellar. I hope they move his brother as well.
100 is way too much…..10 is sufficient for NSC
100? More like 300-400. Obama had 400 people in his NSC at its’ peak.
We goota lotta cuttin’ to do.
About time!!!
” we’re streamlining the National Security Council,” O’Brien replied. “It got bloated to like 236 people up from 100 in the Bush administration under President Obama.” ”
uuhhhhh……. that’s a bloat and then some.
” “….Colonel Vindman is detailed from the Department of Defense,” O’Brien said. “So everyone who’s detailed at the NSC, people are going to start going back to their own departments…. ”
Good. Put him where it will be easy to find and deal with him when the time comes for his arrest.
Awesome!!!
PDJT said that he had cut off the head of the snake. When asked further, he said, “Watch.”
PDJT fired John Bolton. O’Brien is the replacement. O’Brien is slimming things down.
The Swamp is largely composed with career .gov employees — whether congressional staffers, lawyers, employees in various agencies, FBI professional level, whatever. As PDJT found out when he decided to clean out the bad – even negative – performers within the VA it is darned near impossible to get rid of bad federal government employees. A bloated White House staff means lots and lots of Obama loyalists who are Never-Trumpers. Sending all of the detailees back to where they came from and bringing new Trump-aligned people is magnificent. Good work, Mr. O’Brien!
#MAGA
Huckabee is a good man. And his daughter Sarah is a hero.
Fantastic!
Great interview, but I’m still hangin’ on the Dana Rohrabacher angle.
Does anyone have any insight as to where that was going last night?
No answer, but, like you, I feel like there are several very interesting puzzle pieces hanging out there with no obvious place to go…yet! Really hoping that we get some clarity soon!
I don’t know either, but I suspect more than a few of the swamp people are sweating at the very thought of where that question could lead.
Lots of folks are mad at Judge Jeanine and pointing out that she cut Nunes off for some nefarious reason. I can take her or leave her, but I honestly don’t think she could pick Rohrabacher out of a line up.
For sure, she wasn’t aware of the curious nature of him being spotted on the Hill and how his visit with Assange might shed light on some things.
OTOH, I find it unusual that PDJT didn’t speak with Rohrabacher personally.
I also wasn’t aware Rohrabacher had met with any committees, until the last couple of days. I’ve not seen that mentioned on this site, that I can recall.
I wish all news programs were like this. If you’re going to bother to have a guest on, let them speak. If I’m watching I’m watching because I want to hear the guest speak. I didn’t know Huckabee has a show on TBN. I think I can get it over the air. I’m going to start watching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless Devun Nunez.
He has a true warrior spirit, and he’s fighting the good fight against the foulest of enemies.
I wish him and his staff all the stamina and inspiration they need in order to carry on to victory.
So prayers up and can Devin get an amen, Treeps?
Amen!
Amen, Ma. Devin is a very good man. Prayers up.
Copy! : )
Nunes is a trooper.
With that said… Exposing the TRUTH is NOT enough. We want to see actual CONSEQUENCES for these criminals! LONG Prison sentences would be a good start.
Countless Criminal Code violations are repeatedly being IGNORED. Enforcement must happen.
And shame on the Republican Party for legitimizing this impeachment CIRCUS in any way. The playing along with a half-hearted defensive effort, vs. immediately shutting it the [bleep] down by exposing them for the frauds they are– NOT a good look.
Congress has sadly become “All theater, all the time”. There are very few patriots within.
Okeydokey, Devin. I just bought the book. Hoping to learn something I haven’t already learned here.
So refreshing to watch an interview where the interviewee is given time to actually answer the questions.
Huck always has a great show. Great interviewer too as he asks the right questions/followups and allows the guest to answer uninterrupted.
Nunes knows the whole picture. He has made criminal conspiracy referrals to Barr both on FISA abuse and EC predicate. Durham is using those as part of his criminal investigation roadmap. I suspect the reported recent broadening is because in Italy they discovered more on the EC predicate crimes with Mifsud’s involvement via MI6 and his two UK SIM card cellphones.
That is why he seems fairly relaxed about Schiff’s shampeachment. Nunes knows both that Schiff hasn’t got anything, and that Durham does.
Wow: This is the kind of interview I remember before the Sound Bite media took over everything.
A nice informative discussion without the breathless host hyping every word. Refreshing.
I’m not on Twitter, but I’d think a quick thank-you to Mr. Huckabee would be appreciated. He’s an awesome individual.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
I ordered Lee Smith’s book from Amazon and it could take anywhere from two weeks to a month for me to get it! That’s highly unusual; I usually get really good service from Amazon. So, I am thinking they have sold out the first printing of the book? Hope that is it and that it is a huge success.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is riveting!
LikeLike
Devin Nunes the dairyman could help you understand more about Devin Nunes the Congressman. Dairies are 24/7 operations and require perseverance and stamina along with planning to get those cows bred, born, fed and milked, and barns cleaned. The cows produce tons of effluent and that builds up to toxic levels if not addressed consistently.
Nunes exhibits patience and strength knowing that his approach will clean out the muck and result in a stronger, more productive herd.
Great post.
A very cogent explanation of this deep state coup, which has been rather difficult to follow when other news agencies have interviewed Mr. Nunes.
“Fox News Interruptus ” is only half of the problem. The Fox fascist computer dishes out little bits of time for Q & A and then drops the “hard break guillotine.” The Questioners are Pavlov trained to get more face and babble time than the interviewee. Mawtha, Sean and Laura loves them some superiority perch-preening. If someone like Nunes starts into what seems to be something the controlling host hasn’t been prepped on, then all hands on deck to cut and keep the star looking smart, smarter and smartest. Wouldn’t we all just love to have the crap pouring into their ear buds be rolled across the screen like closed captions? Furthermore, these “live” interviews have the Fox lawyers in full wedgie mode. They are scared apoplectic of actual breaking, but unvetted news.
Tucker seems to be the only host that asks questions and then allows guests to answer. And he can stand up to rude guests too. My favorite.
