President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing Joint Base Andrews – China/Impeachment – Video and Transcript…

President Trump held an impromptu presser prior to departing JBA for Alabama. This is one of those mini-pressers that reveals important aspects to the *direction* of the U.S-China trade discussion from the POTUS perspective. The financial pundits always miss these little tell-tale remarks. President Trump is managing the trade and economic program at a granular level; this is his priority… every little part of it, he is directing.
President Trump notes the value of the tariff strategy, and infers (not so subtle) that no deal is preferred within his ongoing plan: “you’ll see what I’m going to be doing.” This is what the financial pundits ignore. President Trump has gamed this out, he’s stringing the process slowly to keep boosting the stock market…. but his goal does not include a deal.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: I look forward to seeing a lot of things. But on Monday, in particular, our stock market has just broken another record, as you see. Our economy is doing phenomenally well. Our jobs numbers just broke yet another record. They’re higher than ever before. Our country is doing better than it’s ever done. Our military is rebuilt. It was a mess when I took over.
And a lot of good things are happening, and now I’m going to watch Alabama-LSU, and that’ll be a lot of fun. So, we look forward to it.
Do you have a question? Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, what’s your next step for China trade talks? There were some —
THE PRESIDENT: They’re moving along. They’re moving along. They’ve moved slowly. Much too slowly for me. But they want to make the deal much more than I do. But the trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely. If we make the deal that we want, it’ll be a great deal. And if it’s not a great deal, I won’t make it.
But the trade deal is moving along, and China wants to be there.
Q And do you want to lift tariffs then? They said that there had been a —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, there was a lot of incorrect reporting, but you’ll see what I’m going to be doing.
Q Can you clarify that?
THE PRESIDENT: But we’ve taken in tens of billions of dollars of tariffs. I gave $28 billion — 16 and 12 — to our farmers. And it’s been pretty amazing what we’ve done. Our farmers are very happy. We have to make the right deal for the farmers, manufacturers, for everybody. And if we don’t make that right deal, we’re not going to make a deal.
Q But if you get the phase one deal, will some tariffs be lifted?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you’ll see. There’s a difference on tariffs, but we’re going to always get tariffs. We never got anything. Just so you understand, China, forever, never paid us 10 cents. Now we have — literally, we will soon have, literally, hundreds of billions of dollars coming in from China. We never got anything from China. So, a lot of very positive things are happening. I think that people will be amazed.
Just to say, again: I’d like to make a deal, but it’s got to be the right deal. China very much wants to make a deal. They’re having the worst year they’ve had in 57 years. Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg. They want to make a deal. Perhaps they have to make a deal. I don’t know. I don’t care. That’s up to them.
But the reports were incorrect.
Q How about lifting tariffs?
THE PRESIDENT: The level of tariff lift is incorrect.
Q You said the impeachment hearings should not be held behind closed doors, but now you say you don’t want them to be public. So —
THE PRESIDENT: No, no. I don’t care if they’re public; they should be public. What I said — it was misreported, as usual. What I said is very simple: There shouldn’t be anything. There shouldn’t be impeachment hearings, is what I said. So maybe they misconstrued it.
But what I say is: Read the transcript. It’s all about the transcript. They’re having people — I never even heard of some of these people; I don’t know who they are. And, by the way, it’s all third-hand knowledge. But regardless of what anyone says, read the transcript.
Now, they want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call. And I’m willing to provide that. We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday. Monday being a holiday, we’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday. But we have another transcript coming out, which is very important. They asked for it, and I gladly give it. There’s never been a President who’s been so transparent. This is a witch hunt at the highest level, and it’s so bad for our country.
But here’s the deal: Read the transcript. You’ll see the call. Now I’ll give you a second transcript, because I actually had two calls with the President of Ukraine. So you’ll read the second call and you’ll tell me if you think there’s anything wrong with it. But never in history has anybody gone through this. It’s a witch hunt, and it should never happen to another President.
Thank you. Thank you.
I’ve said it before and I’ll emphasize it again, the global trade and economic reset is President Trump’s number one priority. Everything else, including impeachment, is chaff and countermeasures… deployed to stop his priority.
President Trump knows the ‘impeachment’ agenda is a means to an end. His opposition, the sum total of his opposition, needs to stop him from deconstructing a global economic system that was created over decades to the benefit of an elite ruling class.
The Big Club, the multinational system, is throwing everything at him in an effort to stop his ‘America First’ economic program; but incredibly, Trump retains a focus on the big picture and keeps taking apart the globalist system bit-by-bit. It is remarkable how focused President Trump is on this objective.
Conclusion of Presser:
What part of “Read the Transcript do you not understand?”
And everyone needs to understand that when China doesn’t back down (which they can’t and won’t) and it becomes clear that there is not going to be ANY deal, then the markets may take a temporary hit while everyone adjusts. President Trump understands that the US has danced to the tune of the Globalists for 30+ years and he is not interested in being a part of that EVER again. Once the dust settles, all of the companies who have moved their operations oversees to try to placate the dragon and enrich their corrupt backers in Congress will come back to the US and we will finally be able to truly rebuild our middle class! Heck, maybe Boeing will actually be able to build a decent plane again when they don’t have to try accept poorly made parts from Asia as a condition of making sales and they can tell the Climate Change wingnuts to leave them alone!
Nice post vikingmom. RE: Boeing, and the MAX, i’ve followed along the entire time on my pilot site as well as Boeing and it doesn’t appear to be “parts” for the 2 accidents but the computer coding. Just a couple day’s ago Boeing admitted at Max simulation almost ended in crash. I agree Boeing never should moved to coders (some discussion of underpaid computer coders) or oversees parts production.. Thats why Trump says MAGA and Made in the USA (MITUSA)
Yep – my understanding of the MAX issue is that they were trying so desperately to make the plane “lighter” (and thus more fuel efficient) that they redesigned it with the engines further forward. (Not positive but that’s what I have heard.) However, the new design was causing problems on take off and rather than admit it wasn’t going to work they rushed production to appease the “all fossil fuels are evil” crowd.
My reference to poorly made foreign parts referred to the Dreamliner, which had most of the components made in China and then shipped here for final assembly. People who work at the Everett Washington plant have told me that they basically had to retool half the stuff that they received because it wasn’t up to standards but China insisted on that as a condition of buying the planes – so they stole our jobs AND stole our technology! But hey, a bunch of corporate types and Congresscritters got rich so what’s everyone so upset about?! /sarc
This explains engine placement.
Easier to certify mods on existing Aircraft than certify a new design.
“my understanding of the MAX issue is that they were trying so desperately to make the plane “lighter” (and thus more fuel efficient) that they redesigned it with the engines further forward.”
No. The more fuel-efficient jet “turbofan” engines are using larger “fans” (i.e., propellers) inside the engine cowling as a major component of total engine thrust. Boeing apparently tried to stick these new, larger-diameter engines on their existing, type-certified 737 airframe. The quick fix was to move the engines (and wings) farther forward (so the engines wouldn’t hit the ground). This forward change in center-of-gravity makes the modified airframe more “tippy”.
This, necessitating a computer-controlled system to help maintain level flight angle… relying on a single angle sensor on the budget version of the plane, or the optioned-up version with dual sensors and alerts if the sensors don’t agree. My understanding is that the two 737MAX crashes were the single-sensor versions and where the sensor sent out erroneous commands instructing the plane to dive.
Boeing 787MAX: they outsourced control software writing to India, where thousands of $8-per-day Indian graduates wrote millions of lines of code for it.
Correct vikingmom, but it becomes a race for time
The Deep State and the enemy of the people “media” will spin any temporary economic setback as a reason to panic, and the (pick one) ill-informed, brainwashed, naive, perpetually dumb people will be fooled yet again
The biggest problem is it’s going to take time to reset our economy from a corrupt rigged game back to an engine that benefits the people who’s money and labor pays for it all
That doesn’t happen overnight, although Trump is certainly bringing it about quicker than we thought possible
It takes an informed and educated populace to understand the implications of all this and the guts to weather the storm until fruition
We’ll have to see how many Americans are still on the ball
Announcing the second transcript will be released will help Schiff and company to have an interesting weekend.
And the all US veterans hanging out on this tree, bless you and thank you.
‘’This is what the financial pundits ignore. President Trump has gamed this out, he’s stringing the process slowly to keep boosting the stock market…. but his goal does not include a deal.’’
Indeed Sundance and great work keeping up on all of this. Charles brings up another excellent point about the globalist
The last three paragraphs of your post are stunning in their clarity and pure truthyness.
I’m so proud of our President.
What a great time to be alive!
1. Pass USMCA. This is where POTUS seems to get off track, unless he is playing more 3D chess.
2. Joe diGenova seems to agree with me. Last week on WMAL radio, he said everything is about the Supreme Court.
If Trump wins re-election, he at least replaces RBG, and possibly gets to pick 2 more Supremes. That’s why they’re trying to dirty him up.
How can USMCA be passed with a Dim House?
They know it’s a winner and will not give POTUS a win.
I believe that, in the end, Democrats will pass it because they need to be able to point to something that “they” did.
Can you imagine Trump running on the dems failure to pass USMCA? We would take back the house.
Another reason Pelosi & Co. won’t let it come to the floor for a vote.
“Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg”
“Now they have to clean it up, like with a cloth”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Numpty Dumpty sat on a wall
Numpty Dumpty had a great fall
All of Xi’s soldiers and all of Xi’s men
Could not put Numpty back together again
(At least not with Xi’s soldiers and men 🤣🤣🤣🤣)
Donald TRUMP is an example of that rare and exceptional American that bursts forth only once every several generations, and shows that divine Providence still favors our greatest nation on earth.
i THE PRESIDENT: The level of tariff lift is incorrect.
I think Trump is saying here that there will be a tariff lift, and it’s just a matter of what he gets in return.
Or he’s planning to institute the higher tariffs.
I’m waiting for the President to announce China is part of Taiwan.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
