Big Club Bloomberg Enters Democrat Presidential Primary Race….

It was always going to be thus, and those who refuse to understand the Big Club will never be able to the understand the predictability of it all. It’s a big club folks, and you ain’t in it.

The 2019 data-harvesting has been good. Biden’s role is exhausted. Time for the real owners of the club to assemble. Michael Bloomberg is entering the Democrat presidential primary race:

New York Times – Michael R. Bloomberg is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline, people briefed on Mr. Bloomberg’s plans said. Mr. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman, has been privately weighing a bid for the White House for weeks and has not yet made a final decision on whether to run, an adviser said. But in the first sign that he is seriously moving toward a campaign, Mr. Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify for the primary there. Though Alabama does not hold an early primary, it has a Friday deadline for candidates to formally enter the race.

Should Mr. Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race. With his immense personal wealth, centrist views and close ties to the political establishment, he would present a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has been struggling to raise money and assemble a ideologically moderate coalition. (read more)

I love, absolutely love, the predictability of it all, and especially how the club managers position the narrative. Notice the hard-sell: “it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race.” As if this is an organic new shift in the race, and not a pre-planned, pre-determined, and pre-scripted event being rolled out. As much as I hate the club handlers, this is why they deserve respect.

The voting base is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, at the thought of a new entry. Too funny.

“He’s unlikeable” they shout… While seemingly oblivious to the fact that Hillary Clinton was the club selection in 2016,… because she was so, well, “likeable” or something?

“He’s too green”, someone said….While seemingly oblivious to the “green” that really matters. WATCH:

Too damned funny.

The DNC has done their part, and they played it perfectly. Mucho data-harvesting. Now the Hollywood Club, U.S. Wall Street Multinationals, China and the Business Roundtable have a place to deposit all that held-back donor funding – to exploit that data harvested by the dupes.

Give all the various factions a few weeks and by years-end they will be praising the magnanimous likability of the same Michael Bloomberg. Give them a few months and China ain’t that bad. Give them a few months and, well, you get the picture.

They’ll get over it.

Eight months of chaff and countermeasures finally over.

Mitch McConnell, Tom Donohue and Mitt Romney raise a glass, “cheers“.

Ronna McDaniel texts: ‘congrats team, too bad I can’t be there in person – yet’.

And so it goes…

There are trillions at stake.

“Wait, who are we supposed to vote for, again?“

