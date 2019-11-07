Big Club Bloomberg Enters Democrat Presidential Primary Race….

Posted on November 7, 2019 by

*smiles, reminds everyone to check the archives*

It was always going to be thus, and those who refuse to understand the Big Club will never be able to the understand the predictability of it all.  It’s a big club folks, and you ain’t in it.

The 2019 data-harvesting has been good.  Biden’s role is exhausted.  Time for the real owners of the club to assemble.  Michael Bloomberg is entering the Democrat presidential primary race:

New York Times – Michael R. Bloomberg is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline, people briefed on Mr. Bloomberg’s plans said.

Mr. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman, has been privately weighing a bid for the White House for weeks and has not yet made a final decision on whether to run, an adviser said. But in the first sign that he is seriously moving toward a campaign, Mr. Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify for the primary there. Though Alabama does not hold an early primary, it has a Friday deadline for candidates to formally enter the race.

Should Mr. Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race. With his immense personal wealth, centrist views and close ties to the political establishment, he would present a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has been struggling to raise money and assemble a ideologically moderate coalition.  (read more)

I love, absolutely love, the predictability of it all, and especially how the club managers position the narrative.  Notice the hard-sell: “it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race.”    As if this is an organic new shift in the race, and not a pre-planned, pre-determined, and pre-scripted event being rolled out.  As much as I hate the club handlers, this is why they deserve respect.

The voting base is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, at the thought of a new entry.  Too funny.

“He’s unlikeable” they shout… While seemingly oblivious to the fact that Hillary Clinton was the club selection in 2016,… because she was so, well, “likeable” or something?

“He’s too green”, someone said….While seemingly oblivious to the “green” that really matters.  WATCH:

.

Too damned funny.

The DNC has done their part, and they played it perfectly.  Mucho data-harvesting.  Now the Hollywood Club, U.S. Wall Street Multinationals, China and the Business Roundtable have a place to deposit all that held-back donor funding – to exploit that data harvested by the dupes.

Give all the various factions a few weeks and by years-end they will be praising the magnanimous likability of the same Michael Bloomberg.  Give them a few months and China ain’t that bad. Give them a few months and, well, you get the picture.

They’ll get over it.

Eight months of chaff and countermeasures finally over.

Mitch McConnell, Tom Donohue and Mitt Romney raise a glass, “cheers“.

Ronna McDaniel texts: ‘congrats team, too bad I can’t be there in person – yet’.

And so it goes…

There are trillions at stake.

.

.

.

Wait, who are we supposed to vote for, again?

  1. Newman says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    So, who does the Big Club choose after this ugly toad flames out? Back to Hillary? Or Michelle Zero?

  2. Susan Jacob says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Susan Jacob
    @suejeanne
    ·
    19s
    Replying to
    @GOP
    just read on the blog “The Conservative Treehouse” re Bloomberg entering the race, as a Democrat:

    Mitch McConnell, Tom Donohue and Mitt Romney raise a glass, “cheers“.

    Ronna McDaniel texts: ‘congrats team, too bad I can’t be there in person – yet’.

    Anything to this, Ronna?

  3. Ivehadit says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Ick. Mitt redux. Can’t wait to see him in a pair of jeans./s

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      “Can’t wait to see him in a pair of Jeans”. Or eating a corndog at an Iowa event (washing it down with a Big Gulp). Riding a horse with no shirt on. Body surfing in Hawaii. Come on Mike, cameras are waiting !

  4. Boots says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Most anti-gun politician in America. He’ll without doubt pick up Beto:s baton. There WILL be gun confiscation efforts.

    And targeted gun owners will take out as many of the confiscating team as possible before it ends.

    There will be widows and orphans of confiscating team members. Some will rage against the gun owner who defended their God given right, their birthright, to KABA.

    Others, with true insight and wisdom, will ask why Bloomberg enacted an unlawful a unconstitutional action that sent their fathers to certain doom.

    Molon labe.

  5. littleredmachine says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    will the FBI/CIA open a counterintelligence investigation of Bloomberg for being a Chinese agent? Wait, let’s make up a dossier and insert it into the intel system, get spy warrants via our illustrious secret court system, infiltrate his campaign, and do it all “by the book”. Where’s Comey when we need his higher-loyalty ‘service’?

  6. jx says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    China Mike doesn’t have a chance. The apparatchiks may like him but no one else does. His 2nd Amend hatred may appeal to some, but only in coastal cities. And no one likes being told what size soft drink they may have.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      Bloomberg and those on board with him: the China Syndrome

      so rotten with greed they are willing to sell out our sovereignty if you let them get at the levers of power

      they were only too happy to sell out American jobs and move them to slave-labor in China

      they are the illustration of that last line in the “Communist Manifesto” which went something like this:

      “the greed of the capitalists themselves will cause all that they have fall into our hands like an overripe fruit”

      So, how do people like Bloomberg and the Bushes and Romney think all this works out a few generations down the road? Do they think that once the PRC has all the control that they will be allowed to continue merrily along?

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Won’t Bloomberg take votes from Biden, elevating Warren and Bernie?

    • nimrodman says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      No, I don’t think you understand

      I don’t think there’s any concern that Bloomberg will “draw votes” from Biden, Warren, and Bernie

      I think Bloomberg is meant to be THE END of Biden, Warren, and Bernie … all

      I think he’s meant to be the centrist-enough candidate to stand a chance at getting enough votes to beat PresTrump …

      … that Bernie and Warren are incapable of being because they’re too extreme left

      … and that Biden is unlikely to be successful at being … at least judging from recent performance (gaffes, mentally adrift, not compelling – you name it)

      Sundance points out that the globalists and China need such a candidate
      But Biden’s not measuring up

      So … Bloomberg

  8. Jimmy says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    All the Dems have now is Pete Buttigeig. Liz is toast, Joe is toast. The rest are flops. So, why shouldn’t Bloomberg give it a whirl? It’s not a deep bench over there.

  9. Jimmy says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Don’t think in terms of “beat Trump.” Think in terms of “get the nomination.” Of course he can (unless the DNC blackballs him like they did Bernie.) What the heck does Bloomberg care if he loses the general election?

  10. Zimbalistjunior says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    With respect SD as I am a huge fan and proud treepers Bloomberg cannot be the chosen one.

    He is an awful speaker and campaigner is old and a yutz. He barely beat McCall. He is ancient. He has baggage.

    The president would destroy him.

  11. Sherri Young says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Hillary must be furious.

  12. DaughterofLiberty says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    I should think the DemonRats would breathe a sigh of relief over this…finally someone who doesn’t come across as a compete and utter freak.

    • alligatriot says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      You’re beginning to understand the DNC strategy.

      Present a gaggle of fruit-loops as presidential hopefuls, find out how far left your base is willing to go, then – POOF! – a “sensible” candidate appears on a white donkey to save the day.

      Sundance outlined this scenario a long time ago. Prescient, he is!

  13. fangdog says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    I cannot comprehend how any red-blooded American can vote for a guy as Bloomberg. It is disheartening so many American are not “Americans”. Definitely two political persuasions under one flag.

  14. McGuffin says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Sundance, Is it time for Hollywood Squares yet?

  15. Iwasthere says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Lol – just play that clip over and over and over – what a globalist!!

  16. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Can’t wait to see the working man’s unions endorse this Chinese puppet.

  17. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    So, while I understand your concern, please remember that our wonderful President KNOWS this guy. Really knows all of his secrets as a fellow NYbillionaire.
    Also, many of the Black Spanish and other BY residents couldn’t stand all his ridiculous regulations, including how much soda you could buy.
    Not popular at all when he left.
    If this was Rudy, I’d be worried.
    Even my liberal friends are groaning.

    • 1stgoblyn says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      Correct! VSPGPDJT went to all those cocktail parties with those sad sacks and while they got stinking drunk and shared secrets and plans, DJT stayed stone-cold sober and absorbed it all. That is one of the reasons for their hatred of him. He. Knows. It. All.

  18. GB Bari says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Could this be a trial balloon to create some more delay and distraction until the real “Chosen One” is finally ready to be rolled out?

    Despite his deep pocket$, this clown does not appear to have the gravitas to pull off a win, IMHO.

  19. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Zero threat to Trump, the Warren/Sanders group are ~40% of the Dems base now……they are already ranting all over social media about “Elite Billionaire” Bloomberg. The best chance for the Dems by far is a ticket that has Warren as the head and a moderate as the VP – Bloomberg wouldn’t tolerate a leftist as his running mate so he’d need to rig the machines something special to even get close.

  20. dogsmaw says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:37 pm

  21. PCS says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Can’t be nanny Bloomberg. Even the Club members think he’s a whiny douche.

    Can’t see it. No matter how good the marketing effort. The man is a laughingstock to normal humans.

  22. 3D says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Wow! So moving the coal fired power plants (without any pollution control) and cement kilns outside the city limits will improve China’s air quality? Didn’t know they created an atmospheric wall around their cities. And what about the rural peasants air quality and what will all those sulfur emissions do to their crops. Is Bloomberg that stupid or does he think we’re that stupid.

  23. pucecatt says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    I hope it’s Bloomberg, our POTUS will crush him in a debate and at the ballot box 🗳.. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

  24. dufrst says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Bloomberg is not ready for this! I actually think he’s there to take on Elizabeth Warren and to allow Joe Biden to glide through. Biden is the candidate they want to get in because he’s made the deal with the devil (Obama) to put Stacey Abrams on the ticket!

    The rest as Sundance has said is chaff and countermeasures. This is what I think is afoot. Let Bloomberg take all of the incoming from Warren and Sanders by taking them on about their socialism and Biden skates through.

    Bloomberg fundamentally faces the same challenge that Giuliani did. He’s well known as every mayor of New York is, but has no natural constituency nationally or even in the party. New York has a way of making a Republican (too liberal on social side) and a Democrat (too close to Wall Street) a bad fit for the voting base on each party. Bloomberg has no shot for the nomination but with his money he can be the foil to assist Biden to the nomination.

  25. jello333 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Yeah Sundance, I’ve been mentioning Bloomberg for some time now, and once you wrote that post a few month ago, and some other comments, it was good confirmation of what I was thinking. So nope, not really surprised by this news. But I’m also not terribly worried. Oh yeah, I think the guy might be a tougher opponent than any of the others the Dems have thrown out there. But I have no doubt Trump can take him, if it comes to that.

    Now I must admit there WAS one person who I’d hate to see get in the race and win the nomination. The other one we often hear mentioned in the same breath as Bloomberg… Bill Gates. Him, I WOULD worry about.

  26. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Here are the ages of the eldest Dem candidates.

    Biden…………….born Nov 1942……………76
    Bloomberg……..born Feb 1942……………77
    Bernie……………born Sep 1941……………78

    POTUS is 73.

    Biden is old. Bernie just had a heart attack. Bloomberg seems in good health but still, he’s old. He’d basally be starting his first term as a 79 year old.

  27. A2 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Not to beat a dead donkey, but read this article on Bloomberg from jan. 2016.

    He is consistent. Consistently wrong.
    🤣👇🤣👇

    “Michael Bloomberg Has An Achilles Heel And It Is Not Guns Or Age But China”

    Excerpt:

    (This is in 2007)
    “In probably his most extensive statement of his attitude to China, Bloomberg contended in the Financial Times in 2007 that the jobs China takes from the United States are jobs that America would lose to foreign competition anyway.

    He commented: “Countries that run away from globalization in the 21st century – as with those that ran away from capitalism in the 20th century – will pay a heavy price for decades to come.

    “This week I am meeting with business leaders and government officials in Beijing and Shanghai to discuss the increasingly important relationship between the US and China – and the opportunities that we hold for each other. Some in the west believe that a growing Chinese economy is a threat. As a businessman, and now as mayor of the world’s largest financial capital, I believe the opposite is true: Chinese growth is, in fact, an opportunity for the US and the world, because the global economy is not a zero-sum game. We all share in each other’s success.”

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/eamonnfingleton/2016/01/24/michael-bloomberg-has-an-achilles-heel-and-it-is-not-guns-or-age-but-china/#3deac9b06544

    🤪🤪🤪

  28. Moe Grimm says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Isn’t that Bush and Bushita the pious guardians of the Fourth Estate in the picture? This gonna be fun. Will Brennan, Clapper, Co-me & Co. soon join in? More will surely follow. And can’t wait to hear what generation Zyklon has to say.

  29. Heika says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    “Even in countries that you don’t think are democracies, there’s lots of stake holders who have an interest ….and they have an impact”

    Yeh, thats right, and you know all about ‘selling out’ AMERICA you great big fat con artist bullcrap artist. THEY (like you) have an impact and it was to absolutely decimate industry in the USA in order to line your stinking pockets. MAD AS HELL just trying to stomach watching that interview. Good on that young lady for pushing him

  30. Genie says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Now we just need McAuliffe and his glittering “moderate profile” to get those Dems in line. I suppose he is just waiting for Clinton’s approval.

