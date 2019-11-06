Adam Announces Cast Members for Next Weeks Public Schiff-Show…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced the first set of cast members for his public pantomime to assist the impeachment effort. According to Schiff the cast will appear in order of narrative construction:
Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Schiff will present William Taylor and George Kent; and then on Friday November 15, 2019, Schiff will present Marie Yovanovitch.
Accordingly, today Director Schiff has presented the script of William Taylor.
Washington, D.C. — Today, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released the transcript from the joint deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim For U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.
[Transcript pdf Available Here]
This is going to backfire Bigly….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sure hope so………..and the sooner the better. 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
Taylor and Yavonovich have already disputed Schiff’s allegations. Boh of their pior testimonies related to differences of opinion over policy. I think Pelosi is trying to wrap this up and save face.
I don’t see any way they will move forward with impeachment, especially if it were to give Trump the opportunity for a show trial on live tv where his lawyers could bring down everyone, starting with star witness Adam Schiff and working their way up to Obama himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As far as I am concerned, Shifty Schiff is not playing with a full deck and the fuze he is holding is going to blow his damn head off…WHY? He is suborning the US Constitution!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never underestimate your enemy. They aren’t going for impeachment. They are going for public image destruction. They are trying to sway as many votes as possible.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan cross examines fact witness Adam Schiff:
Did you meet or correspond with your whistleblower before he became your whistleblower?
Did you hire his co-workers at NSC to your staff?
Did you secretly meet with Glen Simpson in Colorado?
Is this you on the phone with two Russian shock jocks trying to dig up dirt on The President?
LikeLike
More expert opinions on what the actual transcript meant. Hog Wash
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t read the opening statements?? Come on man, these are “experts” who’s opinions are beyond refute and that nobody, especial a mere President, should not use as policy or take as gospel truth.
The great Karnack, himself, could not have divined the President’s intent any better.
LikeLike
Well, at least he didn’t endanger the whistleblower by calling them to testify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally trust President Trump.
I am sickened by what these democrats are about to put him and us through
LikeLiked by 7 people
I get a “not found” on PDF link.
LikeLike
LBB
I also got a not found. 🤔 anyone getting through?
LikeLike
Now I got. Taylor’s deposition.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why the media Has Moved away from quid pro quo and are using Bribery an extortion
LikeLike
Quid pro quo is not a crime, it is normal diplomacy as NoKo and China trade show.
Bribery and extortion are crimes. Only media problem is that neither occurred.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bombards body language clip on Adam Schmitt is interesting – particularly her summary comment at the end.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hu4Qh1vjT23p/
LikeLike
This Shiff-show is being kept alive ONLY because the Entire Media is reporting the lies 24-7. FOX does it as I keep hearing all about it on every news report from FOX-radio.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the Pic. When you shoot meth with your major district money donor ( Ed Buck ) , does it make your eyes to bug out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
😀
LikeLike
Forget quid pro quo… It’s “extortion” and Bribery now.. The media was already handed their script
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then will morph to obstruction and end with the same fate as the mueller report 💯
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Extortion and Bribery involving Ukraine? We are, of course, now talking about Joe Biden, who boasted of doing exactly that … while laughing, cracking jokes, and implicating the President himself. Right?
Well, if no one chose to identify that as the very obviously impeachable offense that it was then, how can they now be attacking someone else? Someone who didn’t do it? Oh, yeah, because his name is Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The House is trying to declare that the President is guilty of a high crime … which they’re not empowered to do at all … and(!) they want to do it on hearsay in secret chambers. Then, they want to punish the accused, all without benefit of trial, not even allowing him the rights we’d give a thief. And, guess what folks: that’s called a “Bill of Attainder.”
Congress has no finding of “high crimes,” and is not empowered to find them itself!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Psych Shiff’s cast members: Joseph Goebbels, Baghdad Bob, Tokyo Rose, Joe Isuzu and the Mad Hatter.
LikeLike
And Nancy Pelosi will host a seance to hear what John McCain has to say.
The insanity continues. 🤪
LikeLiked by 2 people
And finally, for effect, George Kent’s brother, Clark Kent will fly in to support George.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be Kavanaugh 2.0 with another just discovered “Blassey Ford” and another lying “Avenatti” waiting in the queue plus another 100 “whistleblowers” demanding to be heard.
LikeLike
When you realize that Obama’s nickname is “whistle”, it all starts to make sense.
LikeLike
Do we get to see the part when the Republicans get to cross examine the star witnesses?
LikeLike
Three thoughts.
1. For Schiff to start public hearings next week when the Taylor and Yovanovitch ’depositions‘ plainly show NOTHING means Pelosi is under enormous political pressure over the appearance of her ‘secret Star Chamber’ process.
2. Sondland later changing his testimony to ‘remember’ he brought up the aid holdup with some Ukrainian official is disingenuous for several reasons: Zelenskyy did not raise it as a concern, it comes AFTER the press reported Ukraine did not know until late August, AND the aid was ultimately timely given with no evidence that ’Zelenskyy had done PDJT’s bidding’.
3. Last evening’s OLC letter opinion to Cippolone about subpoenas to administration officials invalid since no DoJ lawyer is allowed to accompany them legally under Pelosi’s voted process fully undercuts any effort by Schiff to turn those non-appearances into ‘obstruction’.
This really is not going well for Schiff and Pelosi. They went all in on the supposed whistleblower info and that construct has now bigly failed several ways:
—was hearsay enabled only by ex post facto ICIG rule change, and proven FALSE hearsay by the transcript release.
—was pre-coordinated with Schiffs staff, and then whistleblower perjured himself by denying it on the ICIG form he signed. so Ratcliffe will call Schiff as first material witness.
—leak to whistleblower (probably by Vindman) violated 18USC§798, which Vindman as much as admitted in his own testimony, and why Schiff cut Ratcliffe questions off at ‘who did you leak to?’
Pelosi has three choices, none good: be seriously embarrassed by stopping the Schiffshow; risk losing an Articles of impeachment vote on nonsense; broaden the impeachment inquiry beyond Ukraine. Bet the third choice is her easiest out. But there are no good other Inquiry topics; Nadler was already whiffing. Wall funding used existing legislated powers. Travel ban eventually upheld by SCOTUS. Paris Accord pullout is per Paris Accord. Emoluments thwarted by contribution all profits from foreign use of Trump properties to Treasury, and Scotland military layovers negotiated at below market rates before PDJT was elected.
Orange Man Bad ‘maladministration’ is not a ‘high crime and misdemeanor’ except in Al Green and Maxine Waters TDS minds. Enjoy the spectacle. Won’t end well for Dems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
why would schiff release this transcript which blows up their narrative?
LikeLike
They’re making a mockery of our Constitution. It’s sick. Why aren’t the Republicans outraged?
LikeLike
To paraphrase Napoleon:
‘Never interrupt the enemy when they are in the process of making a mistake.’
LikeLike
yes, but will anything come of their mistake . . . prison . . . hanging . . . burning at the stake?
LikeLike
Dear ShiftySchiff4Brains: No one cares any more. You already blew it. We’re over it.
Dear Nancy Pelosi: #StopTheMadness – you are wasting our TAX $$$.
#TRUMP4EVER
LikeLike