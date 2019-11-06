Adam Announces Cast Members for Next Weeks Public Schiff-Show…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced the first set of cast members for his public pantomime to assist the impeachment effort. According to Schiff the cast will appear in order of narrative construction:

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Schiff will present William Taylor and George Kent; and then on Friday November 15, 2019, Schiff will present Marie Yovanovitch.

Accordingly, today Director Schiff has presented the script of William Taylor.

Washington, D.C. — Today, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released the transcript from the joint deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim For U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

[Transcript pdf Available Here]

