Adam Announces Cast Members for Next Weeks Public Schiff-Show…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced the first set of cast members for his public pantomime to assist the impeachment effort.  According to Schiff the cast will appear in order of narrative construction:

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Schiff will present William Taylor and George Kent; and then on Friday November 15, 2019, Schiff will present Marie Yovanovitch.

Accordingly, today Director Schiff has presented the script of William Taylor.

Washington, D.C. Today, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released the transcript from the joint deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim For U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

[Transcript pdf Available Here]

 

38 Responses to Adam Announces Cast Members for Next Weeks Public Schiff-Show…

  1. Retired USMC says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    This is going to backfire Bigly….

    • auscitizenmom says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      I sure hope so………..and the sooner the better. 😡

    • Ellis says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      Taylor and Yavonovich have already disputed Schiff’s allegations. Boh of their pior testimonies related to differences of opinion over policy. I think Pelosi is trying to wrap this up and save face.

      I don’t see any way they will move forward with impeachment, especially if it were to give Trump the opportunity for a show trial on live tv where his lawyers could bring down everyone, starting with star witness Adam Schiff and working their way up to Obama himself.

    • eagledriver50 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      As far as I am concerned, Shifty Schiff is not playing with a full deck and the fuze he is holding is going to blow his damn head off…WHY? He is suborning the US Constitution!!!

      • Bill says:
        November 6, 2019 at 5:03 pm

        Never underestimate your enemy. They aren’t going for impeachment. They are going for public image destruction. They are trying to sway as many votes as possible.

    • John Obidienzo says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      Jim Jordan cross examines fact witness Adam Schiff:

      Did you meet or correspond with your whistleblower before he became your whistleblower?
      Did you hire his co-workers at NSC to your staff?
      Did you secretly meet with Glen Simpson in Colorado?
      Is this you on the phone with two Russian shock jocks trying to dig up dirt on The President?

  2. booger71 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    More expert opinions on what the actual transcript meant. Hog Wash

    • thedoc00 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      Didn’t read the opening statements?? Come on man, these are “experts” who’s opinions are beyond refute and that nobody, especial a mere President, should not use as policy or take as gospel truth.

      The great Karnack, himself, could not have divined the President’s intent any better.

  3. CoHoBo says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Well, at least he didn’t endanger the whistleblower by calling them to testify.

  4. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    I totally trust President Trump.
    I am sickened by what these democrats are about to put him and us through

  5. LBB says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    I get a “not found” on PDF link.

  6. sundance says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:14 pm

  7. sundance says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:15 pm

  8. annieoakley says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    This Shiff-show is being kept alive ONLY because the Entire Media is reporting the lies 24-7. FOX does it as I keep hearing all about it on every news report from FOX-radio.

  9. johnnyfandango says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Love the Pic. When you shoot meth with your major district money donor ( Ed Buck ) , does it make your eyes to bug out?

  10. Nigella says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Forget quid pro quo… It’s “extortion” and Bribery now.. The media was already handed their script

    • Tiffthis says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      Then will morph to obstruction and end with the same fate as the mueller report 💯

    • Mike Robinson says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      “Extortion and Bribery involving Ukraine? We are, of course, now talking about Joe Biden, who boasted of doing exactly that … while laughing, cracking jokes, and implicating the President himself. Right?

      Well, if no one chose to identify that as the very obviously impeachable offense that it was then, how can they now be attacking someone else? Someone who didn’t do it? Oh, yeah, because his name is Trump.

  11. Mike Robinson says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    The House is trying to declare that the President is guilty of a high crime … which they’re not empowered to do at all … and(!) they want to do it on hearsay in secret chambers. Then, they want to punish the accused, all without benefit of trial, not even allowing him the rights we’d give a thief. And, guess what folks: that’s called a “Bill of Attainder.”

    “No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.” – Sec. 1.9.3

    Congress has no finding of “high crimes,” and is not empowered to find them itself!

  12. sundance says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:25 pm

  13. JohnCasper says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Psych Shiff’s cast members: Joseph Goebbels, Baghdad Bob, Tokyo Rose, Joe Isuzu and the Mad Hatter.

  14. youme says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    This will be Kavanaugh 2.0 with another just discovered “Blassey Ford” and another lying “Avenatti” waiting in the queue plus another 100 “whistleblowers” demanding to be heard.

  15. wightmanfarm says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Do we get to see the part when the Republicans get to cross examine the star witnesses?

  16. ristvan says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Three thoughts.
    1. For Schiff to start public hearings next week when the Taylor and Yovanovitch ’depositions‘ plainly show NOTHING means Pelosi is under enormous political pressure over the appearance of her ‘secret Star Chamber’ process.

    2. Sondland later changing his testimony to ‘remember’ he brought up the aid holdup with some Ukrainian official is disingenuous for several reasons: Zelenskyy did not raise it as a concern, it comes AFTER the press reported Ukraine did not know until late August, AND the aid was ultimately timely given with no evidence that ’Zelenskyy had done PDJT’s bidding’.

    3. Last evening’s OLC letter opinion to Cippolone about subpoenas to administration officials invalid since no DoJ lawyer is allowed to accompany them legally under Pelosi’s voted process fully undercuts any effort by Schiff to turn those non-appearances into ‘obstruction’.

    This really is not going well for Schiff and Pelosi. They went all in on the supposed whistleblower info and that construct has now bigly failed several ways:
    —was hearsay enabled only by ex post facto ICIG rule change, and proven FALSE hearsay by the transcript release.
    —was pre-coordinated with Schiffs staff, and then whistleblower perjured himself by denying it on the ICIG form he signed. so Ratcliffe will call Schiff as first material witness.
    —leak to whistleblower (probably by Vindman) violated 18USC§798, which Vindman as much as admitted in his own testimony, and why Schiff cut Ratcliffe questions off at ‘who did you leak to?’

    Pelosi has three choices, none good: be seriously embarrassed by stopping the Schiffshow; risk losing an Articles of impeachment vote on nonsense; broaden the impeachment inquiry beyond Ukraine. Bet the third choice is her easiest out. But there are no good other Inquiry topics; Nadler was already whiffing. Wall funding used existing legislated powers. Travel ban eventually upheld by SCOTUS. Paris Accord pullout is per Paris Accord. Emoluments thwarted by contribution all profits from foreign use of Trump properties to Treasury, and Scotland military layovers negotiated at below market rates before PDJT was elected.

    Orange Man Bad ‘maladministration’ is not a ‘high crime and misdemeanor’ except in Al Green and Maxine Waters TDS minds. Enjoy the spectacle. Won’t end well for Dems.

  17. Roger Duroid says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    why would schiff release this transcript which blows up their narrative?

    Like

  18. NJMAGA says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    They’re making a mockery of our Constitution. It’s sick. Why aren’t the Republicans outraged?

  19. Somebody's Gramma says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Dear ShiftySchiff4Brains: No one cares any more. You already blew it. We’re over it.
    Dear Nancy Pelosi: #StopTheMadness – you are wasting our TAX $$$.
    #TRUMP4EVER

