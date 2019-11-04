Kentucky Senator Rand Paul: “Congress Needs Courage to Defend The President”…

Posted on November 4, 2019 by

At the MAGA-KAG rally in Kentucky this evening, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul takes the stage with President Trump challenges the media to name the fake “whistle-blower”.

WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, History, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spying, Ukraine, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul: “Congress Needs Courage to Defend The President”…

  1. SpotTheSpook says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    I’m having a really great night. How about you?

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • LIG says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      I was there!! Best clip of the night. Rand was spot on and when they sent in the group with the “ read the transcript” t shirts I just laughed. So spot on Trumpian! I got Rand, Parscale and kellyanne autographs! What an evening. Now if Kentucky will keep our Governor and add Secretary of State and attorney general we can be in business. VOTE.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Wally Schilling says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Great challenge by Rand Paul!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. NJF says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    SD I remember way back when you thought Trump might pick him for VP. He would have been worthy. I’m not knocking Pence, but I wasn’t seeing it with Rand during the election. 👍👍👍

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ann says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      I wish he had.
      VP Pence is an honorable man, and a reassuring presence for voters that might waiver, feeling a bit uncomfortable w PT’s outspoken animated persona.

      glum, I expected another fake Uniparty election. President Trump, his history, was unknown to me,
      our employees , my son & his friends, young adults, perked up & convincesd me to read The. Big Agenda, They cheered all the way through the GOP primary to the election.

      I hid in my bedroom, afraid THE CHEATS would ensure THAT CROOK won.

      MY KIDS HAD FAITH, 🇺🇸🦅💪🏼

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • luke says:
        November 4, 2019 at 11:14 pm

        I will never forget that night as I suspect not many of you will. I have never placed a lot of faith in divine intervention but who knows after seeing and understanding the dynamics of what we are all witnessing since his inauguration. Looking into the future 10 years I could not see an America we would’ve recognized had he not pulled it off. It simply defies the laws of gravity. Humanity would not have thrived without a strong US and we would have devolved into a period of darkness. It is amazing what he stands against on a daily basis. It was this far reaching hope, damned his ideology, that stirred me to support him early.

        I told a whiny lefty sympathizer just the other day “You should have removed him early in the process. Your sides decision to wait has cost you dearly. But don’t fret in several more years you may actually thank me and my side for saving your sorry ass” He wasn’t amused 😉

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • sundance says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      Funny, but yeah. Rand Paul was who I originally hoped Trump would have picked.

      Rand can be annoying on some issues, but he’ll always downsize govt.

      Liked by 24 people

      Reply
      • rashomon says:
        November 4, 2019 at 9:14 pm

        If we need anything, we need to downsize government. It’s full of too much underbrush. Just like the California wildfires, you don’t know if it’s arson from the campers or illegals, experiments by the military, typical windstorms downing lines, lack of attention by the forest rangers….to much clutter to make fast, critical decisions to STOP the problem that costing unnecesary trillions.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        November 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

        I haven’t always agree with Rand Paul and sometimes I have just flat gotten mad at him. But, I have ALWAYS felt that what he did or said was because he believed it was the right thing to do. Not that he was using it for his own gain.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Mary Hysmith says:
        November 4, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        There has to be leaders who will continue the legacy that follows Trump. Rand Paul is one.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  4. California Joe says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Republicans in the House and Senate like Rand Paul need to storm Mitch McConnell’s office and camp out until Mitch holds a press conference and loudly tells the public, the news media and Democrats that Schiff’s Impeachment dumpster fire is DOA the moment it leaves the House of Representatives. That would end the circus once and for all. Republicans whining to the camera about fairness will get us nowhere!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • lftpm says:
      November 4, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      I hope the Senate has a trial. Let’s see Trump’s team of top-flight litigators, for instance, Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, Sydney Powell, Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giulinani, John Yoo, Alan Dershowitz, John Durham et al. totally impeach Eric Ciaramella, Maria Yovanovich, et al. as perjuring scumbags. Also watch some of these clowns take the Fifth, to avoid self-incrimination. Trump’s legal team can also call witnesses who will deliver exculpatory testimony and evidence that the Lawfare group cannot discredit.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • neal s says:
        November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

        I have no doubt that in any fair trial, that PDJT could prevail. I do fear that the msm would never fairly report on any trial and would be as careful in covering a trial, as schiff is in reporting results from his corrupt hearings.

        Those of us who pay attention, have followed along, and go beyond the msm will instantly recognize the many false attacks on PDJT. The rest of the clueless public and low-info voters, will be easily misled by msm into thinking that PDJT is doing wrong, even though he is actually doing right.

        There is a great need of at least one media network and at least one major paper, to start reporting actual news fairly. Hopefully the covington catholic boy can sue at least one paper into near oblivion, such that it can then be bought cheaply by some conservative who will re-purpose it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Laure says:
        November 4, 2019 at 10:49 pm

        Senate can’t be trusted…would rather the circus/coup get shut down now…after all, the reason Lindsay Graham isn’t getting to the bottom of anything is because at the bottom are a bunch of senators…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. jrapdx says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    When I heard Sen. Paul give his amazing demand to the media it blew me away! Of course everyone in Washington—and all of us paying attention—already know who the “whistleblower” is. But informing the people who haven’t tuned in to info from Sundance and other sites would be doing a real service to the truth.

    Whatever happens it’s all coming to a head now. The impeachment follies are coming unglued, looking more frayed as they go along. Pelosi was right to begin with, impeachment is a losing proposition. I wonder how she’ll get out from under the train wreck she created. The best outcome would be sacrificing Schiff to appease the karma gods. Luckily there are still some active volcanoes around if Pelosi decides to use one to toss Schiff into.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. susandyer1962 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Rand was awesome tonight and I hope Mitch and the rest of the RINOs were listening!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Blind no Longer says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Now that was a moment in courage that I did not see coming from Rand!! When he said do your job media and print his name…I stood up and saluted!!! Bravo Rand BRAVO!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. The Demon Slick says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    I saw it as a direct hit on Mitch McConnell, who spoke briefly just before Rand Paul. He demanded that they subpoena the whistle blower. That’s Graham and judiciary. And if Graham is not moving it’s Mitch McConnell that’s behind it.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. steph_gray says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    I love those Read the Transcript shirts.

    Perhaps we could have some made with “His name is Eric ‘Charlie’ Ciarmarella” on the back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Time to take off the hood, “Charlie”, and testify. You can start by telling us about your work with Petey and Lisa.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pew-Anon says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    As great as Rand was, Mitch stole the show with what he DIDN’T say. His silence on impeachment was deafening…and somewhat disturbing. Let’s not fool ourselves about how much all these people are really bought off, with a literal handful of exceptions like Senator Paul.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      Mitch and the Missus are dirty up to their eyeballs with Chinese money…I think that’s where A LOT of the COC members have gotten rich while McCain. Lindsey, and all the “hawks” got their blood money from starting and funding unwinnable wars in the Middle East. Ukraine appears to be mostly Democrats (other than Mittens Delecto) at this time but never doubt they are ALL doing their part to slow walk ANY investigation into the rampant corruption because it will most likely ensnare at least 2/3 of the current Congress and a whole host who have turned tail and run in the last 2-3 years (Yes, Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy I AM looking at you!)

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      Unfortunately, you’re right about that! Mitch had the perfect opportunity to say that Schiff’s Impeachment Circus is DOA in the Senate and he didn’t! Stunning!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. NC Nana says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Good job Senator Paul ! Thank you !!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Meanwhile outside police are standing down while Antifa attacks women.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mr. Morris says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Thank you Senator Paul.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Lottacats says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Really pleased how Senator Paul addressed the crowd! MAGA for real!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Scrapiron says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Rand Paul has always been a ballsy guy. He means what he says and is not afraid to say it. The R’s would be wise to heed him. I like him along with a handful of other senators. President Trump was correct to say Rand is a different kind of Republican with a slight bend to libertarian.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. thedoc00 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Ok Rand, you gave a great speech tonight and you stand with the President.

    Now do the President and your party a real favor and rein in your Libertarian friends running spoiler campaigns.

    If there were normal times, I could care less but these are times with the Republic in peril and your buddies need to put the nation ahead of their egos.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. reliablydeplorable says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Rand Paul pointing out the RINO corruptocrats in the Senate? Unfortunately, the term of one of the lead corruptocrats, Richard Burr, runs through 2022. But Mitch McConnell is up for re-election in 2020. Going to take a HUGE effort to dethrone the Senate Majority Leader. You don’t suppose that Rand was taking aim at Mitch, do you?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      It kind of puts Mitch in the crosshairs which is good. If Mitch attempts to screw President Trump then he could face defeat in 2020 to a Democrat since Trump’s supporters would simply turn their back on him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s