Kentucky Senator Rand Paul: “Congress Needs Courage to Defend The President”…

At the MAGA-KAG rally in Kentucky this evening, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul takes the stage with President Trump challenges the media to name the fake “whistle-blower”.
WATCH:
I’m having a really great night. How about you?
I was there!! Best clip of the night. Rand was spot on and when they sent in the group with the “ read the transcript” t shirts I just laughed. So spot on Trumpian! I got Rand, Parscale and kellyanne autographs! What an evening. Now if Kentucky will keep our Governor and add Secretary of State and attorney general we can be in business. VOTE.
Great challenge by Rand Paul!
SD I remember way back when you thought Trump might pick him for VP. He would have been worthy. I’m not knocking Pence, but I wasn’t seeing it with Rand during the election. 👍👍👍
I wish he had.
VP Pence is an honorable man, and a reassuring presence for voters that might waiver, feeling a bit uncomfortable w PT’s outspoken animated persona.
glum, I expected another fake Uniparty election. President Trump, his history, was unknown to me,
our employees , my son & his friends, young adults, perked up & convincesd me to read The. Big Agenda, They cheered all the way through the GOP primary to the election.
I hid in my bedroom, afraid THE CHEATS would ensure THAT CROOK won.
MY KIDS HAD FAITH, 🇺🇸🦅💪🏼
I will never forget that night as I suspect not many of you will. I have never placed a lot of faith in divine intervention but who knows after seeing and understanding the dynamics of what we are all witnessing since his inauguration. Looking into the future 10 years I could not see an America we would’ve recognized had he not pulled it off. It simply defies the laws of gravity. Humanity would not have thrived without a strong US and we would have devolved into a period of darkness. It is amazing what he stands against on a daily basis. It was this far reaching hope, damned his ideology, that stirred me to support him early.
I told a whiny lefty sympathizer just the other day “You should have removed him early in the process. Your sides decision to wait has cost you dearly. But don’t fret in several more years you may actually thank me and my side for saving your sorry ass” He wasn’t amused 😉
AyWe were eager. Desperate.
Whiny leftist enablers. Your restraint iadmirable Luke. ♥️
Funny, but yeah. Rand Paul was who I originally hoped Trump would have picked.
Rand can be annoying on some issues, but he’ll always downsize govt.
If we need anything, we need to downsize government. It’s full of too much underbrush. Just like the California wildfires, you don’t know if it’s arson from the campers or illegals, experiments by the military, typical windstorms downing lines, lack of attention by the forest rangers….to much clutter to make fast, critical decisions to STOP the problem that costing unnecesary trillions.
Or a process to force poor middle class working people out of state and replace them with non-citizens who can be manipulated to vote a certain way.
I haven’t always agree with Rand Paul and sometimes I have just flat gotten mad at him. But, I have ALWAYS felt that what he did or said was because he believed it was the right thing to do. Not that he was using it for his own gain.
LikeLiked by 8 people
always
Senator Rand Paul strikes me as the other convincingly honest guy in D.C. I think there is a handful of them in the House too. Maybe a dozen total in that Swamp, counting the two stars at the Kentucky Rally tonight. Things are looking up.
Agree. Pray for Rand Paul. Our nation needs him.
There has to be leaders who will continue the legacy that follows Trump. Rand Paul is one.
Republicans in the House and Senate like Rand Paul need to storm Mitch McConnell’s office and camp out until Mitch holds a press conference and loudly tells the public, the news media and Democrats that Schiff’s Impeachment dumpster fire is DOA the moment it leaves the House of Representatives. That would end the circus once and for all. Republicans whining to the camera about fairness will get us nowhere!
I hope the Senate has a trial. Let’s see Trump’s team of top-flight litigators, for instance, Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, Sydney Powell, Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giulinani, John Yoo, Alan Dershowitz, John Durham et al. totally impeach Eric Ciaramella, Maria Yovanovich, et al. as perjuring scumbags. Also watch some of these clowns take the Fifth, to avoid self-incrimination. Trump’s legal team can also call witnesses who will deliver exculpatory testimony and evidence that the Lawfare group cannot discredit.
I have no doubt that in any fair trial, that PDJT could prevail. I do fear that the msm would never fairly report on any trial and would be as careful in covering a trial, as schiff is in reporting results from his corrupt hearings.
Those of us who pay attention, have followed along, and go beyond the msm will instantly recognize the many false attacks on PDJT. The rest of the clueless public and low-info voters, will be easily misled by msm into thinking that PDJT is doing wrong, even though he is actually doing right.
There is a great need of at least one media network and at least one major paper, to start reporting actual news fairly. Hopefully the covington catholic boy can sue at least one paper into near oblivion, such that it can then be bought cheaply by some conservative who will re-purpose it.
Senate can’t be trusted…would rather the circus/coup get shut down now…after all, the reason Lindsay Graham isn’t getting to the bottom of anything is because at the bottom are a bunch of senators…
When I heard Sen. Paul give his amazing demand to the media it blew me away! Of course everyone in Washington—and all of us paying attention—already know who the “whistleblower” is. But informing the people who haven’t tuned in to info from Sundance and other sites would be doing a real service to the truth.
Whatever happens it’s all coming to a head now. The impeachment follies are coming unglued, looking more frayed as they go along. Pelosi was right to begin with, impeachment is a losing proposition. I wonder how she’ll get out from under the train wreck she created. The best outcome would be sacrificing Schiff to appease the karma gods. Luckily there are still some active volcanoes around if Pelosi decides to use one to toss Schiff into.
I suspect the volcano gods would throw him back!
Now that’s funny, but you’re right, Schiff IS totally indigestible. That’s certainly our experience anyway.
The volcano would undoubtedly spit the schiff back out. Standards, you know.
Oops, vikingmom, I pulled the trigger before I saw your volcanic post. Please forgive.
Rand was awesome tonight and I hope Mitch and the rest of the RINOs were listening!!
Well, he was only 20 feet away.
So no???😂
Now that was a moment in courage that I did not see coming from Rand!! When he said do your job media and print his name…I stood up and saluted!!! Bravo Rand BRAVO!!!!
I saw it as a direct hit on Mitch McConnell, who spoke briefly just before Rand Paul. He demanded that they subpoena the whistle blower. That’s Graham and judiciary. And if Graham is not moving it’s Mitch McConnell that’s behind it.
Yeah, where is old turtle, lurking in the wings?
Should be out there on stage.
I’d love to Frogmarch that old coot right out there to face the public. ♥️
He had his little beak firmly latched to POTUS’ coattails the last time I saw him.
Hehehe 😂
E X A C T L Y, Demon Slick. Anybody wondering if the Turtle is thinking about retirement from government “service”? He’s up for re-election next year, but an awful lot of natives can get restless between now and then under these current circumstances. Maybe he’s not the reliable shoe-in of Elections Past.
I love those Read the Transcript shirts.
Perhaps we could have some made with “His name is Eric ‘Charlie’ Ciarmarella” on the back.
Not wise..IMHO. If anything happened to that person..Trump would falsely be blamed. Not worth it. Probably more effective as is anyway.
Maybe “Where’s Charlie?” T-shirts to match our “Where’s Hunter?” ones?
I like that idea!
Parscale! Calling Brad Parscale!
Time to take off the hood, “Charlie”, and testify. You can start by telling us about your work with Petey and Lisa.
Damn skippy!!! It’s time for some cold hard truth!!!!
As President Trump said “the truth is a force of nature”!!!!
The truth will set us free!!! I’ve been ready!
As great as Rand was, Mitch stole the show with what he DIDN’T say. His silence on impeachment was deafening…and somewhat disturbing. Let’s not fool ourselves about how much all these people are really bought off, with a literal handful of exceptions like Senator Paul.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mitch and the Missus are dirty up to their eyeballs with Chinese money…I think that’s where A LOT of the COC members have gotten rich while McCain. Lindsey, and all the “hawks” got their blood money from starting and funding unwinnable wars in the Middle East. Ukraine appears to be mostly Democrats (other than Mittens Delecto) at this time but never doubt they are ALL doing their part to slow walk ANY investigation into the rampant corruption because it will most likely ensnare at least 2/3 of the current Congress and a whole host who have turned tail and run in the last 2-3 years (Yes, Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy I AM looking at you!)
Unfortunately, you’re right about that! Mitch had the perfect opportunity to say that Schiff’s Impeachment Circus is DOA in the Senate and he didn’t! Stunning!
Good job Senator Paul ! Thank you !!
Meanwhile outside police are standing down while Antifa attacks women.
Was there a not so vague, sort of, mealy-mouthed stand down order given to law enforcement for tonight? I read yesterday where one of the Antifa attackers in the Portland mess of several months ago is going to prison for six years. 🥳🎉🎊
I don’t know if an order was given, but no one was arrested.
Thank you Senator Paul.
Really pleased how Senator Paul addressed the crowd! MAGA for real!
Rand Paul has always been a ballsy guy. He means what he says and is not afraid to say it. The R’s would be wise to heed him. I like him along with a handful of other senators. President Trump was correct to say Rand is a different kind of Republican with a slight bend to libertarian.
Ok Rand, you gave a great speech tonight and you stand with the President.
Now do the President and your party a real favor and rein in your Libertarian friends running spoiler campaigns.
If there were normal times, I could care less but these are times with the Republic in peril and your buddies need to put the nation ahead of their egos.
Rand Paul pointing out the RINO corruptocrats in the Senate? Unfortunately, the term of one of the lead corruptocrats, Richard Burr, runs through 2022. But Mitch McConnell is up for re-election in 2020. Going to take a HUGE effort to dethrone the Senate Majority Leader. You don’t suppose that Rand was taking aim at Mitch, do you?
It kind of puts Mitch in the crosshairs which is good. If Mitch attempts to screw President Trump then he could face defeat in 2020 to a Democrat since Trump’s supporters would simply turn their back on him.
