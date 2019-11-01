Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 8:00pm EDT Livestreams…

With all of the DC ankle-biters constantly nipping at his heels and opposing President Trump simply because he’s disrupting their indulgences, let’s hope the great people of Mississippi provide an energetic welcome…
Today President Donald Trump exits the swamp and heads to Tupelo, Mississippi, for a Keep America Great Rally at Bancorp-South Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with pre-speech rally events and speakers starting earlier.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
D*am the Torpedoes – fire at will!
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
OH, YES WE DO !
I bet it will be lit 🔥💯
My hometown. And yes…it will be lit!
oh. are you lucky !!!!!!!
I need this rally more than ever! We love you President Trump!🇺🇸
So excited!! And Beto dropped out!!
Life is good!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
…….who? 😆👍🇺🇸
Kamala just closed her 3 offices in N.H., too, I heard. No links tho, sorry.
Best Prayer Ever!
I am weeping…
God, Help us!
Man-o-man, perfect time for a rally. Very keen on hearing our great President Trumps thoughts as opposed to the criminal press.
Just what is needed, and in Elvis country, no less. Kick ass, Mr. President. The ones that matter are right there with you — us!
L’audace, l’audace, toujours l’audace!!!
I need this to buck me up. And I believe he needs them too. God bless him and his family and friends.
In Jesus’ Precious Holy Name Amen, Amin.
Here’s an idea for his campaign.
He should have an app or way for us not from Mississippi to sign in to participate online. ( to watch online)
Count us as online rally attendees. I bet the number would be huge!
They stream them on the official campaign account. Though YouTube gets to decide how the viewer count is displayed.
Remember, remember, forever and ever
The festering heat the Sewer State has brought
‘Tis no reason why their assault on Americans
Should ever be forgiven, or forgot
These tyrants most foul who would rule over us
They who give us the smack of their rod
Soon now Trump will rend them to bits
He will deliver to them the Judgment of God!
Oh good, a Trumpian “fireside chat”.
Build the Coup Group a fire and it will be warm for the night. Set the Coup Group on fire and it will be warm for the rest of its life.
– Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu
I predict if President Trump does one “fireside chat” he will do one a week.
What an education; in more than one way.
Oh Wow, the anthem was beautiful too!
If you missed it, you can go back on the live feed a little and see it. (rsbn)
Miss. Gov. is a hoot!
Guy’s a great speaker!
a 95 year old World War II veteran is there!
Good Lord. Phil Bryant is full of fire and brimstone for America!
Would he make a good candidate for President in 2024?
He has the first, best prerequisite, he loves America.
Maybe Trump can be his Treasury secretary to keep the economy roaring!
