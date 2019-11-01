Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 8:00pm EDT Livestreams…

With all of the DC ankle-biters constantly nipping at his heels and opposing President Trump simply because he’s disrupting their indulgences, let’s hope the great people of Mississippi provide an energetic welcome…

Today President Donald Trump exits the swamp and heads to Tupelo, Mississippi, for a Keep America Great Rally at Bancorp-South Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with pre-speech rally events and speakers starting earlier.

RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link

.

.

Advertisements