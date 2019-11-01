Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 8:00pm EDT Livestreams…

Posted on November 1, 2019 by

With all of the DC ankle-biters constantly nipping at his heels and opposing President Trump simply because he’s disrupting their indulgences, let’s hope the great people of Mississippi provide an energetic welcome…

Today President Donald Trump exits the swamp and heads to Tupelo, Mississippi, for a Keep America Great Rally at Bancorp-South Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with pre-speech rally events and speakers starting earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

.

.

26 Responses to Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 8:00pm EDT Livestreams…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    D*am the Torpedoes – fire at will!

    

    
  2. Ivehadit says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!

    

    
  3. Tiffthis says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    I bet it will be lit 🔥💯

    

    
  4. Lion2017 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    I need this rally more than ever! We love you President Trump!🇺🇸

    

    
  5. susandyer1962 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    So excited!! And Beto dropped out!!

    Life is good!!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    

    
  6. theresanne says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Best Prayer Ever!
    I am weeping…
    God, Help us!

    

    
  7. StanH says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Man-o-man, perfect time for a rally. Very keen on hearing our great President Trumps thoughts as opposed to the criminal press.

    

    
  8. Gunner says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Just what is needed, and in Elvis country, no less. Kick ass, Mr. President. The ones that matter are right there with you — us!

    

    
  9. stg58animalmother says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    L’audace, l’audace, toujours l’audace!!!

    

    
  10. Stringy theory says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    I need this to buck me up. And I believe he needs them too. God bless him and his family and friends.

    

    
  11. Kleen says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Here’s an idea for his campaign.

    He should have an app or way for us not from Mississippi to sign in to participate online. ( to watch online)

    Count us as online rally attendees. I bet the number would be huge!

    

    
  12. JohnCasper says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Remember, remember, forever and ever
    The festering heat the Sewer State has brought
    ‘Tis no reason why their assault on Americans
    Should ever be forgiven, or forgot

    These tyrants most foul who would rule over us
    They who give us the smack of their rod
    Soon now Trump will rend them to bits
    He will deliver to them the Judgment of God!

    

    
  13. wilderness3300 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Oh good, a Trumpian “fireside chat”.

    

    
    • JohnCasper says:
      November 1, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      Build the Coup Group a fire and it will be warm for the night. Set the Coup Group on fire and it will be warm for the rest of its life.
      – Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu

      

      
    • Patience says:
      November 1, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      I predict if President Trump does one “fireside chat” he will do one a week.
      What an education; in more than one way.

      

      
  14. theresanne says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Oh Wow, the anthem was beautiful too!
    If you missed it, you can go back on the live feed a little and see it. (rsbn)

    

    
  15. sunnydaze says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Miss. Gov. is a hoot!

    Guy’s a great speaker!

    

    
  16. I Hear You Now says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    a 95 year old World War II veteran is there!

    

    
  17. 335blues says:
    November 1, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Good Lord. Phil Bryant is full of fire and brimstone for America!
    Would he make a good candidate for President in 2024?
    He has the first, best prerequisite, he loves America.
    Maybe Trump can be his Treasury secretary to keep the economy roaring!

    

    

