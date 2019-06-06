DOJ Releases Flynn FBI Interview Report (FD-302) by Joe Pientka and Peter Strzok…

The DOJ has released the FBI agent report (FD-302) written after their interview of Michael Flynn on Jan 24th, 2017. (Full pdf below) From prior testimony we know that FBI Agent Peter Strzok did the questioning and FBI Agent Joe Pientka took notes.
However, for some reason, within the DOJ release of the report they are continuing to redact the name Joe Pientka. [Could be due to ongoing employment]
It’s worth noting according to Mark Meadows the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed Joe Pientka extensively; prior attempts by congress to gain testimony from Pientka were blocked by the FBI and Rod Rosenstein.
FBI Agent Joseph Pientka was never interviewed by the joint House judiciary and oversight committees (Goodlatte and Gowdy). The reason, as explained by Meadows, was simple; Pientka was on Weissmann and Mueller’s special counsel team. Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe. In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.
The interview took place on January 24, 2017. The report was written Jan 24th, 2017. The wording was then deliberated by the small group, approved by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and entered into the record on February 15th, 2017. Here’s the report:
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and a delay in the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then another edit on May 31st, 2017.
To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating was a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.
In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. In hindsight it seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.
However, we know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.
The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
The interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the 2018 cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it (three weeks after the FBI interview).
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
Sundance, are you a computer?
Apparently his notes are really handy. 😉
Joe Pientka aint going down with this ship. So he was interviewed by The IG. The IG would confront him about the month long delay in filing his 302s. Pientka would confirm that his notes were shaped and re-drafted by McCabe. Bam! The floodgates open. IG can’t get to McCabe Strok and Comey because they were fired. But thats okay, dont give them a heads up with an interview. This gets handed off into the file for Mr Durham and his possible grand juries. Get the current FBI employees to talk. Don’t question the former FBI employees. Dont let Congress hold hearings. They have walled off past and current FBI and DOJ employees so they can’t align their stories. They are all in the dark wondering who is spilling the beans. Now they get blind sided in a secret grand jury setting where they are unprepared. Sounds like a plan…
good plan
Hmmm….perhaps “Someone new” over at DOJ advised the Judge that further court orders won’t be necessary?
I am really liking this William Barr fellow….
Maybe Ms. Liu finally “got the memo”…..
Did LtG Flynn fire his attorneys at Covington?
I certainly hope so.
This is Holder’s firm.. WTBloodyH??
Hope he didn’t pay ‘em for their due diligence.
He is/was a spook. Make your enemies comfortable. Go along with the lawyers who are working for the other team. Fight a battle of attrition and wait for the reinforcement to show up. And when they do show up, mount your offensive and take that hill! He is out of money, but maybe he gets a book deal too and gets made whole at the end of this. AFter this scheme is exposed- a pardon, a book, and his reputation restored. Why crawl away?
Learned years ago just because you have a firm that is supposedly reputable, they may not have your best interest a heart. Thirty nine years ago, hired a highly recommended firm in a child custody case, paid a hefty retainer, got strung along long enough until the retainer got spent, and then the firm said they could not represent us any more because the other party was a fine, upstanding citizen who started attending their church. They actually laughed when I asked for the retainer back. Thousands of dollars down the drain, which was not really affordable at the time and back to square one. We ultimately prevailed, by the way, after that deceit with another law firm. It was a costly battle. I can only imagine what Flynn has endured with the financial and emotional strain along with lawyers playing for the other side.
I’ve lamented to myself how quiet it’s been this week with all the ‘electricity’ in the air after the Trumpet’s granting of declassisfication authority to Barr.
Today has heated up with some developments.
Let’s hope tomorrow is……………………………………………………………….NUCLEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sundance,
Did you notice how on several items the 302 indicates that Kislyak and Flynn “discussed” things, while on the other hand they simply mention that Kislyak “asked” Flynn to set up a VTC between Putin and Trump. The shift in characterization seems like a way to avoid lying but to leave a sinister implication floating without providing any exonerating context (how did Flynn respond?). One has to be willing to consider why it’s written slightly different than the other items discussed to note the sleight of hand, in that the others suggest to portray two way dialogue while the VTC statement explicitly refuses to note Flynn’s participation (hmm, I wonder why…).
That’s exactly the sort of wordsmithing that comes from prolonged deliberative process. How to best massage the information to give the desired impression without sinking into outright lying. You can see the same sort of deceiving through inference in the declassified Page FISA footnote where they imply Steele didn’t know who paid for the dossier, by simply stating that Simpson didn’t tell him (and letting the credulous reader infer that that means he didn’t know, rather than wonder why we care what his boss told him and not what he knew).
Looks like some paragraph-to-paragraph comparisons are in order…
They are going to match.
What we need to know is the circumstances and procedures that were followed when the 5/31 version was filed.
Was the 2/15 version removed from filed status to be “copied” for the 5/31 version?
In other words, was it possible the 2/15 version was actually edited to match the 5/31 version, rather than vice versa?
Sundance. You never cease to amaze. This deserve more than praise so I hit the tip jar. Hope like-minded others do the same thing. I chose PayPal and set up something modest for a monthly tribute. Maybe some will think this is not a cool thing to suggest others do, but work this reliable, informative and exceptional deserves everyones’ good faith and consideration. It hadn’t really occurred to me to do this until today. Thanks for all you do, SD. I know you do what you do because that’s what you do.
As goes the old adage: “Talent does what it can. Genius does what it must.”
Keep it coming. Things are really starting to get interesting.
I don’t know the process here, but it would seem that a copy of the original handwritten 302 from Pientka would a long way in providing insight to this matter. Assuming, of course, that the original 302 hasn’t committed suicide yet.
go a long way
FBI rules require the handwritten notes from the interview to be retained.
Flynn’s new attorneys had better be requesting those.
This Pientka was a busy guy, he was Orh’s FBI handler, he gave the defensive briefing to then candidate Trump, interviewed Flynn, assigned to Mueller’s team.. Can’t remember if he also interviewed Hilary with Strozk.
I’m hoping he’s “singing”
