Unfortunately Fox News Continues Deliberate Misinformation…

Moments ago Fox News host Shannon Bream promoted a segment on her news program outlining the pending House ‘Impeachment Inquiry’ resolution scheduled for tomorrow.

During the broadcast segment Bream stated, falsely, that President Trump would be granted the following participatory measures as an outcome of the resolution:

(Screengrab Fox News 11:03pm EST)

This is deliberately false information. The resolution does not convey any of the outlined measures to the Executive Branch. Rather, as previously outlined, the resolution provides the possibility for executive branch participation -AFTER- the intelligence committee sends their report to the Judiciary Committee at some unknown future date.

You can read the resolution and truthful explanation here.

