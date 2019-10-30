Unfortunately Fox News Continues Deliberate Misinformation…

Moments ago Fox News host Shannon Bream promoted a segment on her news program outlining the pending House ‘Impeachment Inquiry’ resolution scheduled for tomorrow.
During the broadcast segment Bream stated, falsely, that President Trump would be granted the following participatory measures as an outcome of the resolution:
(Screengrab Fox News 11:03pm EST)
This is deliberately false information. The resolution does not convey any of the outlined measures to the Executive Branch. Rather, as previously outlined, the resolution provides the possibility for executive branch participation -AFTER- the intelligence committee sends their report to the Judiciary Committee at some unknown future date.
You can read the resolution and truthful explanation here.
I saw that segment and thought “BS!!”
Fox has been fake news for time now.
From the beginning… it just wasn’t so obvious then, especially to those that had no idea they had to be cautious of a “fair and balanced” group of narcissistic Americans lying to them on a “conservative” network.
“shep” smith with his queer and eyeliner spewing phony liberal attitude did me in very early on, but my tell lie vision suffered from lack of cable input about that time anyway.
Nothing on worth trying to find among the 99 channels of SH!T on the tv to choose from.
Spit.
GOD GAVE DJT A SWORD AND IT NEEDS TO BE SWUNG WITH WRATH……………
Shannon Bream reads her prepared script rather well, I think. If you don’t look too hard you’d almost, but not quite, think those were her original thoughts.
The last time Fox had a woman with natural thoughts, was Greta Van Susteren.
FOX will straighten it out in a day or two after Fox and Friends then Maria Bill has her Republican guests on. It’s stupidity and laziness not a conspiracy with Fox.
I think Donna Brazille would disagree..and Paul Ryan.
It’s collusion with antiPDJT DS and fake news. Fake News Network has been pushing the lies ever since they forced Roger Ailes out right before the 2016 RNC. Only a handful of FNN and FBN people are true patriots.
Exactly!
Well-stated AoW!
I stopped watching/listening to her.
Prefer Forensic Files or Newsmax.
I happened to watch the segment as well, felt so disgusted with Shannon Bream, I grabbed the remote and turned the TV off. My take: Fox News is jumping head first into the impeachment inquiry process because they sense impeachment is gaining momentum, they are adding fuel to that fire, and the see an opportunity to increase their ratings. Most of all, they hate Donald Trump.
So, here we are. The race is on to see who will survive—the duly-elected president of the United States or a modern-day Praetorian Guard comprised of former law enforcement and intelligence officials tasked with taking down our president. Who Will Fall First: Trump or the ‘Praetorian Guard’?
https://www.amgreatness.com/2019/10/24/who-will-fall-first-trump-or-the-praetorian-guard/
GOD GAVE DJT A SWORD AND IT NEEDS TO BE SWUNG WITH WRATH………….
I heard you shout that on another thread. Any new thoughts?
God told Abraham that if there were only ten righteous people in Sodom, he would spare it (Genesis 18). Are there ten righteous people remaining in the MSM?
Are there ten righteous people remaining in DC?
The spirit of Joseph Goebbels is certainly alive and well in America’s MSM.
Yes, and it seems like today’s MSM propaganda is truly comparable to what Goebbels cranked out.
It is so much easier now…
Wash, rinse, repeat…
Isolate, ridicule, marginalize….
#YAWN
Unfortunately, FOX reporters these days are often recruited for their looks, not their brains.
Get their excellent National Security reporter Catherine Herridge on the case. She deserves a Pulitzer and a Polk. She is a great reporter, and gets the TRUTH.
Not that FOX hasn’t been pretty RINO all along, but now with Murdoch’s manipulated and brainwashed progressive soy boy sons in charge, it’s a whole new ballgame
Like most weak willed and feeble minded soy boys, watch them cook up some “explosive accusations” against their top three hosts down the road in order to purge any and all conservative thoughts from FOX
I have noticed that all day in multiple programs. They are purposefully misleading their audience.
“Shannon” is typically one of the worst.
Followed by the “outnumbered” in the morning (they are so bad lately).
Even Hannity together with that idiot Lindsey Graham are both acting very stupid misleading the audience by constantly repeating that the impeachment will help Trump.
Only Laura Ingraham was excellent tonight.
It seems Hannity showcases Lindsey every night now. They are kindred neocon, warmongering spirits.
Can’t take Hannity anymore.
Senator Graham was on the mark tonight and made it easy to understand.
Thanks Sundance.
Happy you pointed this out tonight.
Sean was rather accommodating and let the Senator speak straight forward tonight.
Lindsey Graham often says the right things, but he has no follow through.
As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he could be calling in many a witness to testify; yet he doesn’t.
He hasn’t subpoenaed anyone, as far as I know.
Nice words spoken on Hannity night after night, but action is needed, and he’s reluctant to act, toothless resolution notwithstanding.
Lindsey Graham was on the mark? Are you really impressed with the lip service from that charlatan who has done absolutely nothing to help POTUS except criticize him for Syria?
Lindsey has so much power in the senate. He could have opened quite a few investigations into this impeachment scam and publically debunked all these deep state so called whistler blowers. He remains a deep state charlatan.
It’s all a lie and the lamestream media is purposely sharing lies from a pile excrement instead of facts from the horse’s mouth.
When Joseph Goebbels died his soul went to hell, but then Satan cloned it and infused all those clones into America’s MSM.
Wake up people. Have you forgotten Megan Kelly and Brett Baer trying to take out Trump in his first debate? Do you think they were going solo..or following the script FOX gave them? No way in Hell they did that without the blessing/directive from FOX. Please wake up.m
Chris Wallace was doing it too. It was a threesome.
Lol..I had conveniently forgotten about Wallace…makes sense though. For 3 days I thought Trump was toast for going right after them then I saw he became more popular the more he stood up to the PC BS. He has been driving them crazy for 3 years!
They were not following any directives from Roger Ailes, that’s for certain. Ailes strongly supported DJT. Whatever the Fox debate moderators did to Candidate Trump was per orders from above Ailes.
Looking back on it, it’s now pretty obvious the entire sexual harassment pile-on against Ailes and O’Reilly looks very similar to the Deep State-fabricated crap they’ve been trying against PDJT since he rode down the escalator.
WOW … Fox News can’t even get the term “due process” correct in that screenshot, so don’t count on them to have a clue about what is actually going on here.
I noticed it live while I was watching. I knew it was suppose to be Due Process, not Do Process. I could not believe my eyes.
This is why I don’t watch her show
This is why I don’t watch Fox. Period. Been a few years now.
So glad Sundance takes one for the team and watches it so we don’t have to.
Thankyou for emphatically fact checking this news, Sundance.
Altho it’s absolutely pathetic that you (or anyone) have to waste valuable time doing so.
In a lot of ways, fox is even worse than the others because their deception is sneaky and under the guise of being conservative and supporters of President Trump.
The other day, I posted about Gillian Turner ‘reporting’ on Sidney Powell’s latest filed motion.
Gillian ‘reported’ as fact that it was unknown as to who edited the 302s, when it was right there in the filing that Lisa Page did some editing and then lied about it.
Agee completely,ezpz2. Fox is the enemy pretending to be your friend who then comes up and shivs you in the ribs.
They want Trump gone.
Shannon Bream has a background in law. Wasn’t she a clerk for the Supreme Court?
Do you think she might know the difference between ‘do’ process and due process? Well maybe she just missed the ‘typo’, and then again she might have a motive to distort.
Not to be petty, but she can’t be that stupid – being a ‘scholar’ and all. Fox taunted her legal background when they hired her and low class stuff like this just torques me off.
She knows what she’s doing…the bidding of the Murdoch boys.
With Breams background in law it’s even more apparent that she isn’t offering her opinion but rather simply reading the company line.
And, It’s my best guess is that the chyron operator intentionally mispelled ‘DUE’ as his form of rebellion against the ‘entitled, misguided and low IQ Murdoch spawn… OOOpsie
Impeachment would be great for Fox’s ratings while their hosts pretend faux outrage that our President is being impeached. I don’t watch any of Fox anymore.
You are probably more correct than you realize.
What’s the old saying? Follow the money….
