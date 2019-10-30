Lee Smith Discusses Impeachment and Connection to Ongoing Swamp Defense Efforts…

Lee Smith has a new book about “The Plot Against The President” that is selling like hot-cakes. Today he appeared with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the ongoing impeachment effort is actually just another step on the removal continuum.
Oh crap another book to read….
It’s a worthy ready. Chronicles the Paper Coup, the origins, the players; not an opinion piece, just the facts.
Finally he said it – “The spying on Trump campain was done for Clinton”
There is paper trail of all requests to NSA database, there is paper trail of all requests done under Carter Page FISA.
Except for James Comey’s Unpaid “Special Government Employee” Daniel Richman who was able to work around the security protocols. Also people in similar positions as Eric Snowden.
It was Obamas Dossier!
That was as close he came, using Nunes, to finger Obama.
Clapper, Brennan and Lisa Page are all on record naming Obama as the Godfather.
Yep, that was stage 2, then the paper coup.
Astonishing that this very sick twisted power hungry woman had such a massive effect on the world. She is a monster and I sure hope history gets it right when they tell this story.
Pelosi and Nadler and Schiff are applying what Hillary was fired for when she was on the Watergate staff looking to impeach Nixon. Hillary did not want Nixon to have due process.
Dems are conducting a star chamber.
If and when the “hearing” begins all the Republican House members should attend, not just Republican committee members.
We know this went up to Obama via several means:
1. Strzok/Page text messages—he wants to know everything.
2. Susan Rice CYA memo—by the book.
3. Obama wanting HRC—continue his legacy.
4. Clapper’s Nuremberg defense statement, combined with Obama ordered assessment to support the ‘insurance policy’.
That doesn’t mean Durham will be able to nail Obama. It does mean he will be historically infamous as presiding over Spygate.
Good interview in the short time slot. Smiths closing statement is profound observation/ summary of the impact of the Clinton and coup conspirators’ egregious actions on our nation.
I suspect the release of this book is part of the desperation vote by the Ds…their time to take down the President is running out and they know it! The economy is doing “better than expected” and ISIS is on the run. They are throwing Hail Mary passes because none of their candidates can win in 2020 and RGB will NOT last until 2024!
This has become sooo boring. We the People and the entire world know what’s going on. From the top Obama, clinton, holder, brennan, etc to the bottom entire corporate media players and their master owners, all have and are actively participating in a coup against our President of the United States. Just 30 years ago they would have been imprisoned for life and/or lined up and shot for treason. Literally, all this is booooorriiinnnggg now.
The Russian Collusion “Delusion”…
It’s still in Hillary Clinton’s head!
Happy 🎃 Mischief 🎃 Night
Good. I’m about a third of the way thru. I’ve never been convinced that Russia hacked the DNC either and one of the reasons I’m reading this book is for clues. I’ve read several books on the topic by now and Smith’s is by far the most readable.
Russia hacked the DNC was and is an assertion. Without evidence it remains that. Only in #MeToo Land does assertions become evidence or proof.
In my opinion getting the information out on Weiners laptop would bust every thing wide open.
I agree with the continuum – it has been clear from the word go. What is not clear to me is how they get around the Trump released transcript. They can attack it as being changed or something. But it was already validated by the “whistleblower” and an article in the NYT. Further, the Ukraine on the other end of the call said there was no pressure.
The democrats can run there double secret probation bullshit – but eventually FACTS (yes the other F-word) will need to come out and it will be embarrassing. Also, the boy who cried wolf will take full hold – nobody will believe some further hoax.
A continuation of the Clinton sickness. Well put.
