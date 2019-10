Very worrisome. As we feared representative Doug Collins and representative Jim Jordan have no idea what Nancy Pelosi is doing on Thursday or why she is doing it. [Outlined Here] This level of naivete’ is why republicans always lose.

The House GOP and the Executive branch do not have skilled lawyers insightful enough to see behind the moves that Speaker Pelosi is making. They are clueless. WATCH:

.

Jim Jordan was on Fox Morning:

.

Advertisements