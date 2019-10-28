Pelosi Calls House Vote to Affirm Speaker Impeachment Inquiry The House Never Authorized…

Very nice trick here by the Lawfare advisory and rules committee that is handling the construct of the “Official House Inquiry” on impeachment. It is such a good trick it has everyone crossed-up and confused. Likely, that is by design.
On Thursday of this week Speaker Pelosi is bringing to the floor a resolution to affirm her previous declaration of an “Official House Inquiry”. Mrs. Pelosi is very purposefully and carefully telling reporters this is not a “House resolution on impeachment”. Read the wording carefully:
(LINK)
Speaker Pelosi is holding a vote, a resolution, to affirm her previous declaration of a House “inquiry”. The resolution is currently being written by Lawfare. Pelosi is not delivering a House “Resolution on Impeachment” for a vote, because if she did hold a vote on an impeachment resolution, the minority and the Executive branch would gain rights therein.
This is a House vote to show support for Pelosi’s previous unilateral decree. Right now the rules committee is adding language to the resolution that will provide additional one-sided support for a completely partisan process.
Note in this video, Pelosi is careful to say “this is not an impeachment resolution”:
It is not an “impeachment resolution”, it is a resolution to support the already existing “impeachment inquiry”. Pelosi and the Lawfare crew are playing games.
Additionally, notice that like Pelosi, Chairman Schiff is careful not to use the words “impeachment investigation”, but rather says “impeachment inquiry”:
The rules for an “impeachment investigation” would provide rights for the minority and also rights for the Executive branch.
So instead of having a House vote to authorize an impeachment investigation, with subsequent rights for the minority; they are having a House vote to affirm the “impeachment inquiry” with an entirely different set of House rules that do not include rights for the minority.
Nice trick huh?
On Thursday there will be a House vote to authorize:
…”ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.” (link)
And that House vote will include rules to further facilitate the one-sided, official impeachment inquiry, process therein.
Here’s where it gets interesting.
The Thursday vote will likely have a rule process to conjoin the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) with the House “official impeachment inquiry”.
Why now? Because the HJC just won a legal ruling from DC Judge Beryl Howell granting the Judiciary Committee formal impeachment authority. {Go Deep}
Lawfare is hoping that through this Thursday vote scheme they will be able to twist the legal process into providing their House inquiry judicial enforcement authority, or punishment possible for the executive not complying with a House committee subpoena. They are hoping to achieve this by bringing in the House Judiciary Committee and the judicial enforcement authority they were just granted by Judge Howell.
Remember, the Lawfare intent is to pierce the constitutional firewall that creates a distinct separation of powers; and the Legislative branch is trying to force documents from the Executive branch, overriding executive privilege. This is a constitutional issue. This level of impeachment intent is why judicial enforcement authority (the full house authorization to grant weight to legal subpoena power) becomes much more important.
Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare are attempting to create “judicial enforcement authority” without having an actual and constitutional vote to authorize an official “impeachment investigation”. That’s what this House resolution is all about.
The House resolution is intended to authorize and validate the pre-existing Pelosi “impeachment inquiry”, and then expand the authority within the rules to create the impression of a full House impeachment investigation; without actually having a House “impeachment investigation” vote…. because that would open-up rights to the minority and rights to the executive.
Of course, as previously stated, none of this would be possible if it were not for the complicit support of the entire national media. Pelosi’s impeachment scheme requires a compliant media to support her construct. So far, they have.
I hope that helps make sense of it all. Right now it feels like CTH is up against the entire DC Lawfare process, in explaining what is going on; and what are the motives and intents behind all of these moves….
Your job is to STAND UP and explain this complex non-constitutional process to your friends, family and neighbors.
So if this is just an “inquiry” and not a “resolution”, then the so called subpoenas are simply requests, without the backing of law, even if the judiciary committee is involved.
I can see Trump telling them to pound sand. And let the issue go to SCOTUS.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
Mark Meadows on Hannity Just said Nellie Ohr’s only contact in the investigation was Ukrainian Porshenko (former president – did i hear that right?)
LikeLike
So if this is just an “inquiry” and not a “resolution”, then the so called subpoenas are simply requests, without the backing of law, even if the judiciary committee is involved.
I can see Trump telling them to pound sand. And let the issue go to SCOTUS.
LikeLike
You need to reread Sundance explanation. They are voting to make inquiry have judicial authority it lacks currently while preventing any defensive or responsive actions by Trump or Republicans.
LikeLike
I read today that DOJ has appealed Judge Beryl’s decision to allow judicial enforcement authority to Pelosi’s current inquiry. I would not think the WH would change their current strategy until a ruling on the appeal either affirms or denies the Beryl decision. If affirmed, we lose unless the Supremes take it up. If overturned, then no matter how their vote goes they would still be running an unconstitutional process and would not get judicial enforcement authority until a full vote in the House on a resolution to impeach.
Seems all their doing is using different terminology for a second vote to fool everybody into believing they have actually approved an official resolution of impeachment. Pelosi either still does not have the votes to pass an impeachment resolution or is determined to trash the constitution in the process because a she can’t pull it off constitutionally. Seems to me the Supreme Court needs to intervene.
I’m beginning to believe Pelosi really does believe she can bring down resident Trump and VP Pence and become President before the 2020 election. She is a sick, sick, woman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is an ongoing coup, and she believes she will be the ‘winner’.
She is a sick, sick woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What you are describing in your second paragraph is called “Grubering,” relying on the stupidity of the American voter to allow themselves to be fooled.
Remember “Like your doctor…Keep your doctor?” That is Grubering.
Now recall how that “Grubering” turned out in SCOTUS.
Still have faith in SCOTUS to intervene?
LikeLike
I do lay a certain amount of fault on Trump for not declassifying. If he does get impeached, its his own fault for not doing so and laying the whole farce bare for the world to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the beauty of Trump’s trump card. He will wait until the perfect moment.
LikeLike
Go pound sand, David.
LikeLiked by 4 people
High (very high) 5 !
LikeLike
Fact remains the wound is self inflicted
LikeLike
Trump put declass authority in Barr’s hands, the appropriate place. Besides, you really think declass would bind the House witches? You know the truth, I know the truth, every Joe and Joe Schmo knows the truth. Pelosi knows we know the truth. The media knows we know the truth. Very, very few are in the dark. Most comments flurrying around twitter are hardliners who have something to lose (perhaps freedom), paid staff, or willfully ignorant – we outnumber them by thousands and thousands. This is all theater to keep the left alive. A last gasp. Declass would only further kick their desperation into overdrive.
LikeLike
Got that helmet on in your arm chair. The Demos are in control, there is not much Trump can do right now. Trump knows what is going on via his kids.
LikeLike
Breaking news being reported on the net: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/army-officer-on-white-house-staff-reported-concerns-on-trumps-ukraine-dealings/ar-AAJuZ02
LikeLike
The transcript is out for all to see.
LikeLike
“peace,” how much you get paid to concern troll on CTH?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct. That would disprove any lies…right. This is all t-total bizarre.
LikeLike
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/25/258249_alexander-s-vindman-us-army-mil-updated-cc-info-.html
LikeLike
He reported to Bolton and was shut out of meetings probably when Bolton was let go, I get the sense that Bolton may be running a Disgrunteled Employee(s) Revenge Program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Madam Speaker,
Please, please take a Recorded ROLL CALL VOTE on this issue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lot of talk but still no organizing force to make our voices felt in Washington.
LikeLike
Oh…there is an organized force…the GOP Senate.
But it is riddled with NeverTrump Republicans who refuse to fight for a GOP President.
Until and unless they internalize that if Trump goes down because they didn’t defend him, that the GOP will be annihilated like the Whigs in 1854/56, they won’t lift a finger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, the fall back is us. Patriots. Whatever it takes.
I accepted that fact LONG ago.
But I live in the Mexican Colony of California, so I live what most of America hope won’t happen.
My Governor hates me because I am white, Christian and support Trump. In fact, he wants me out or dead. He’s made that clear. That realization helps one focus.
LikeLike
Joe, there are millions more like you in California. Hold on and hold tight. You are the silent majority. Unfortunately the political leaders have made it very unsafe to speak up in California. People have to protect their jobs and their families right now. I am praying that the citizens of California can take back their state. Keep believing. God bless you.
LikeLike
Question is whether the Democrats are really fooling anyone. Of course, other than the TDS-afflicted Democrat “base” that believes anything the Pelosi gang spews forth. “Normal” people (independents, Republicans and probably a small fraction of Democrats) able to apply logic to what’s being said and done are surely skeptics who don’t accept the legitimacy of the scam being perpetrated.
Even here in commie Portland OR rumblings are audible from voters (albeit the minority) expressing increasing dissatisfaction with local and national tactics that sundance well describes. In places less cursed by Democrat toxicity very likely the underhanded conduct is playing even more poorly.
I’m not so sure the Democrats will be able to easily secure a majority in the House to vote for actual impeachment. There’s no way the President and allies are going to let the Pelosi scam go on without scathing comment, all the lawfare notwithstanding. Repeatedly slamming Congressmen going along with this sham “process” regardless of party is a way to stand up for the President.
Can’t say it’s guaranteed to be effective, but I’m betting it discourages fence-sitting Democrats from supporting Pelosi’s coup if it ever gets to a real floor vote. We’ll wait and see how it develops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m afraid we need to move beyond the “scathing comment” phase.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK. What actions are you proposing for us to take?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Saw that. LOVED it. Perdue is solid!
LikeLike
Be not deceived God is not mocked.whatsoever a man soweth that also shall he reap.What these jackals/hyenas continue to not understand that the Almighty s hands are upon our president.If it were not the case he would have not been able to accomplish that which has been accomplished.We the people must continue to pray for our president every day.Father we thank you that your hand is upon President Donald John Trump and his family.We cover them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your glory surround them 24/7 according to Zachariah 2;5 that no witchcraft ,no voodoo, no curse,no power ,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper against him..He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him and his family shall prosper.Father we ask in the name above all names JESUS Christ to dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plan and plot of evil.Father,we thank you and praise you for we know that you hear us.And we know that if you hear us that which we ask is answered in Jesus Christ name we pray,Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLike
Where two or more are gathered… Amen.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
No doubt Speaker Pelosi will be riding into the House Chambers Thursday on her broom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, Pelosi is taking advantage of the Obama judge’s ruling to try to “legitimize” the one-sided impeachment “inquiry” before the ruling gets overturned on appeal.
In the meantime, can’t the President’s lawyers go to court to protect the President’s Executive Privilege?
In the end, impeachment has always been a possibility due to the Dem majority, but the closer it gets to the election, the harder it will be for Trump country Dems to vote for it. Think the Dems will want a Senate trial where all their dirty laundry comes out into the public? Surely some of the evidence Barr/Durham team is collecting will have an effect too, if it ever gets to the people.
Meanwhile, keep praying and calling.
LikeLike
They already blocked an aide to Bolton from being interrogated, he didn’ show up today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is either the end of the Democratic Party or the end of the United States of America. One of us has to go.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like anti-matter and matter – “In the end, there can be only one”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democommunist Party must be outlawed like Germany did to the Nazi Party.
LikeLike
Who is confused? We know who is committing treason and insurrection. The coup is hot. Now Trump needs to charge and arrest them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
LikeLike
Didn’t the Dems do something similar with obozocare? It wasn’t actually passed by vote, it was “deemed passed” in the middle of the night on Christmas eve. This is total BS.
LikeLike
The way I see it, we have three corrupt branches of government so a legal solution seems to be out of the question. It is unbelievable to me that two rogue Congressmen .from California can be allowed to destroy our Republic without a shot being fired.
LikeLike
I’m unclear as to the significance of SD’s “conflation” point (combining the investigative results of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.) It seems to me that the critical defensive move is to get Judge Howell’s order overturned on appeal.
Barring that, Nadler’s Judiciary Committee can plow ahead under the Howell holding that the House has authorized an impeachment inquiry via its Judiciary Committee. Even if further litigation precluded Schiff’s circus from piggybacking onto the judicial sanctioning of Nadler’s committee, Nadler could re-construct what Schiff’s crew has cobbleled together.
The key to blocking compelled evidence from the administration is to obtain an appellate decision that no committee is vested with enforceable judicial subpoena power without the full House’s authorizing vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
btw a little prediction here:
after horowitz FISA report comes out, you will start hearing the term ‘national security’ exemption from the lawfare associated folks in an attempt to shift the goalposts for obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. IMO it was judicial or legal feedback. IMO there has been just enough time for the DOJ’s appeal of the DC District Court ruling that DOJ must hand over the Mueller investigation grand jury transcripts to be assigned to a DC Circuit Court panel, and for the panel’s chief judge to read the lower court briefs. IMO this judge’s initial reaction was that the DOJ was right, that Speaker Pelosi’s letter authorizing impeachment proceedings has no Constitutional effect, and for this to get to Pelosi somehow.
Her problem on this issue is that she is only the House Speaker and has no right to begin impeachment proceedings by herself. Only a vote of the whole House of Representatives can do that. Though they can delegate that power to her, such as by House Rules, it takes a vote of the whole House of Representatives to do that.
And there was no such vote nor is there any such rule in the House Rules.
So her fallback position is to retroactively baptize the baby. A vote of the whole House can retroactively authorize her impeachment letter and any evidence obtained as a result of that letter. So the House Democratic majority will do just that. Plus I expect them to vote a resolution creating a special set of House Rules pertaining just to the Trump impeachment, which is entirely proper.
Except that their special rules for this will try to prevent the Republican minority from doing anything which might help Trump and embarrass Democrats, such as preventing his defense in the House from introducing any evidence in opposition to impeachment. We’ll soon see how far they go in that.
LikeLike
incrdeble machinations
>
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely President Trump and his attorneys are aware of what these Commie SOBs are doing.
I think a few hundred thousand President Trump supporters will need to descend on DC swamp.
LikeLike
So we as citizens have any recourse in the fact that the Democrats are outsourcing their legal work? I mean to say is it constitutional that Lawfare is actually doing the writing of everything? They are using our tax dollars to pay their legal fees to oust the man WE voted for. How is this legal??
LikeLiked by 2 people
This crap has driven a wedge between members of my family, which I am certain is a microcosm of what is happening to our nation. Sad days.
LikeLike
Are there no House rules in place that might require a 2/3 vote to change process?
No loopholes to use?
LikeLike
My tweet to Schiff:
While you’re playing your meaningless games, you’re ignoring your constituents. YOUR state is on fire! Millions in YOUR state without power. An out of control homeless problem in YOUR state! Start doing YOUR job!
LikeLike
Any favorable chance this vote fails like the other 3 votes that have been held?
LikeLike
These Lawfare guys were the people in the $3000 World Series seats booing President Trump on Sunday night. I’m planning a phone call campaign to all representatives (Democrat and Republican) in the House to vote NO on the Pelosi impeachment “inquiry procedures” resolution.
LikeLike
Lord help us, and help our President, Donald J. Trump. May truth and good conquer evil, Father. We pray for our country and her people as we deal with this struggle between good and evil. Father deliver us from those who choose to destroy, gird us with Your strength, Your promises and Your love. May all those who choose evil be foiled, may Your mighty hand destroy them and their evil ways. May every avenue they choose to cause evil be covered by good. We thank you Father, for we know that you will conquer all in the end. Father, bless our country, bless her people, bless our President and his advisors.
LikeLike